Candace Owens Fan
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Candace defends Zohran Mamdani and Brett Cooper against Zionists and asks why Charlie never received first aid
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Wednesday November 5th
15 hrs ago
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
18
1
Candace thinks TPUSA want Mikey McCoy to be the new Charlie Kirk, and discovers 12 Israeli cell phones at UVU on September 10th
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Tuesday November 4th
Nov 5
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
31
3
Candace reacts to Ben Shapiro's unprovoked criticism, mocks Kash Patel's lame tweet and finally addresses Erika Kirk
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Monday November 3rd
Nov 4
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
40
8
Candace tracks two Egyptian planes that seemingly followed Charlie Kirk and TPUSA around America for three years
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Friday October 31st
Nov 1
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
74
3
October 2025
Candace reveals who was on the Egyptian plane that flew to Utah the day Charlie was shot, and defends Tucker Carlson against criticisms of…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Thursday October 30th
Oct 31
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
85
20
Candace reveals that Charlie Kirk had a Catholic burial and spots a lie about Pastor McCoy inserted into Turning Point's Wikipedia page…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Wednesday October 29th
Oct 30
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
81
21
Candace details how she and Charlie acquired handlers after Kanye tweeted about her, and responds to Brigitte Macron's tax account listing…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Tuesday October 28th
Oct 29
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
52
7
Candace is back with text messages from Charlie predicting he will die young and she will be his advocate, and reviews the strange reactions…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Monday October 27th
Oct 28
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
72
5
Candace thinks Charlie was shot from close range and NOT with a 30-06 rifle, there were decoy shooters and decoy sounds that day, and is…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Thursday October 9th
Oct 10
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
103
23
Candace comes for Josh Hammer for tweeting about public execution hours before Charlie's death, and creates a kill switch in the event of…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Wednesday October 8th
Oct 9
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
32
3
Candace reacts to those who thought the texts were fake, reveals that Charlie knew he'd be killed and is moved by a letter of support from a…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Tuesday October 7th
Oct 8
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
62
3
Candace mocks a Pastor who criticised her in his sermon, lists Charlie's Catholic choices and thinks what Alex Clark did a week after…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Monday October 6th
Oct 7
•
Candace Owens Podcasts
33
4
© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts