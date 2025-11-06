Candace Owens Fan

Candace defends Zohran Mamdani and Brett Cooper against Zionists and asks why Charlie never received first aid
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Wednesday November 5th
  
Candace thinks TPUSA want Mikey McCoy to be the new Charlie Kirk, and discovers 12 Israeli cell phones at UVU on September 10th
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Tuesday November 4th
  
Candace reacts to Ben Shapiro's unprovoked criticism, mocks Kash Patel's lame tweet and finally addresses Erika Kirk
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Monday November 3rd
  
Candace tracks two Egyptian planes that seemingly followed Charlie Kirk and TPUSA around America for three years
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Friday October 31st
  
October 2025

Candace reveals who was on the Egyptian plane that flew to Utah the day Charlie was shot, and defends Tucker Carlson against criticisms of…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Thursday October 30th
  
Candace reveals that Charlie Kirk had a Catholic burial and spots a lie about Pastor McCoy inserted into Turning Point's Wikipedia page…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Wednesday October 29th
  
Candace details how she and Charlie acquired handlers after Kanye tweeted about her, and responds to Brigitte Macron's tax account listing…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Tuesday October 28th
  
Candace is back with text messages from Charlie predicting he will die young and she will be his advocate, and reviews the strange reactions…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Monday October 27th
  
Candace thinks Charlie was shot from close range and NOT with a 30-06 rifle, there were decoy shooters and decoy sounds that day, and is…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Thursday October 9th
  
Candace comes for Josh Hammer for tweeting about public execution hours before Charlie's death, and creates a kill switch in the event of…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Wednesday October 8th
  
Candace reacts to those who thought the texts were fake, reveals that Charlie knew he'd be killed and is moved by a letter of support from a…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Tuesday October 7th
  
Candace mocks a Pastor who criticised her in his sermon, lists Charlie's Catholic choices and thinks what Alex Clark did a week after…
Candace Owens Podcast Review - Monday October 6th
  
