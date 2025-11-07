Podcast title: #1 Podcast Worldwide! Plus, Erika Kirk’s Interview. | Candace Ep 260

On yesterday’s show, Candace revelled in Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York Mayoral race against his Zionists detractors, defended Brett Cooper against accusations of antisemitism and witchcraft and had more questions for TPUSA over their handling of Charlie Kirk’s body after he was shot. Today she duels with Allie Beth Stuckey, Lila Rose and Alex Clark about her accusations against TPUSA and reviews Erika Kirk’s Fox News interview.

Candace thanked those who made her podcast number one, but doesn’t thank God.

Candace is Number One

“Ladies and gentlemen, may I have your attention, please?” Candace says at the beginning of her show, “Because today is a day of celebration. In case you missed it, we officially have become the number one podcast in the world. Not in America, not in Europe - I am talking about in the world. And the haters stay big mad.”

She showed how the news was trending on X and confirmed they couldn’t spend a dollar on advertising because it was a start up and she’d just being fired:

“I am so excited. I would like to thank everyone but the academy because the Matrix hates me. I will never win any more accolades, probably never be invited to a red carpet event, but that’s okay because I’ve never been happier. We must thank Brigitte and Emanuel Macron for that ill advised lawsuit that ripped a hole in reality and made things even more global than they already were.”

She also thanked Kanye West for his song Power which gave her the courage to stand against her haters and go against the crowd; she thanked Daily Wire bosses Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boering for firing her; Tucker Carlson for sharing the media attacks with her; Australia for banning her and her small team of four: Savannah, Chris the editor, Mark and her producer Skylar.

“And mostly thankful to my husband for figuring out how to operate an entire podcast business. I don’t know how he does it. He doesn’t have time to even watch the show and he’s just constantly putting out fires. I could not have done this without all of you guys letting me know that it’s okay to just be honest. It was definitely a trying year… we’re going to continue to speak truth and we’re very excited today.”

Whether it’s with Charlie Kirk, Brigitte Macron, the Kamala Chronicles or the Blake Lively lawsuit, “the common denominator here is me looking for truth and I don’t care what enemies I make along the way.”

Erika Kirk’s Fox Interview

Candace first thought the highly anticipated Fox News interview between Erika and Jesse Watters would look into the FBI’s assassination investigation, but in retrospect is not surprised that it focused more on Erika’s life after her husband’s death and how things have changed at TPUSA. Candace noted that many were moved by Erika’s Christian faith, which is what has stood out to most people about her.

Erika Kirk: “I’m not angry with God. Never have I questioned “why Lord are you putting me through this? God is so good and I know he uses everything, even what the enemy meant for evil”

Candace did not handle her grief over Charlie like Erika at all and could never have forgiven Tyler Robinson as quickly as she did, but because she knows Erika is biblically correct in her reaction, she wondered what was wrong with her.

“Even my dad - who met Charlie a couple of times - was so impacted by his assassination that it made him say “I want to be a better grandfather and a better father because I look at myself and I’m older and I haven’t lived a life anywhere near as admirable as Charlie has lived his life. And it makes me feel like why did this happen to Charlie Kirk?”

Candace realises that, “I cannot forgive until I know what happened. I don’t know what I’m forgiving actually until I know what happened.” Candace plays another clip of Jesse asking if Erika believes her husband’s killer has been caught.

Erika: “I’m grateful that we have an incredible team for this case. I trust our team.”

“So it’s not a straight yes or no,” Candace remarks. “And I think that’s why this is going viral because they’re going, “Okay, does she actually believe that Tyler Robinson acted alone?” And obviously Jesse is not going to push her on that because it would have probably felt more like an interrogation…But I am hopeful that what she’s implying is that she trusts her team to do the due diligence.”

Erika mentioned seeing the autopsy report, and since no one else has seen it Candace hopes that she’s implying that when it comes out it will provide more clarity, because TPUSA’s COO Tyler Bowyer implied they’d seen damning footage but couldn’t release it because it would negatively impact the case, which never made sense.

Candace was glad that Erika addressed the Catholic innuendo, and happily pointed out a priest standing behind Erika and Jesse:

“That is the same priest that she took with her to the hospital when Charlie got shot, and I’m maintaining that this may have been about more than the architecture.” She also referred to a clip of Erika holding a St Michael pendant.

Erika: “Charlie always loved St Michael. Every time he’d put this on he felt like it was his armour”

“I wanted to point that out because in retrospect, I get more amazed and upset at how vicious and cruel and unnecessary people were, and all the videos they made when I was doing a tribute video to Charlie and said we were all hoping that he was going to take the step and become Catholic.

“And the next thing I knew, Operation Christian Zionist influencer was on while I was in a state of trauma and grieving, coming after me and saying that it wasn’t true. And I don’t think any of them have made videos since clarifying that Candace seems to have been telling the truth, because who cares about the truth when you can just dunk on Candace.

“But I thought that was a very natural way [for Erika] to respond to it. She’s probably not going to give us anymore because she doesn’t have to give us anymore. Like I said from the beginning, he didn’t convert to Catholicism. But it’s okay for us to tell the truth about where he was at on his spiritual journey. I don’t know why that’s a big deal outside of just hating Catholics.”

When asked what she thought about the theories regarding Charlie’s murder, Erika asked for more grace for those who were there on the day, and for consideration for her children who will have to see these things online when they’re older.

“I think it’s a gracious answer and I think it’s a gracious request, [and] to assert first and foremost that people are doing this because they care about Charlie. And also the reason why the internet is investigating is because the feds aren’t, and they’re telling some pretty obvious lies, number one being that he was shot by a 30.06 which would have decapitated him.”

She notes that this is where the conflict for Erika between being a widow and being the CEO of a company will occur, because the messaging the company is sending out of moving things along quickly is unacceptable. “And then the things that they were telling us were lies. We were able to factually debunk things that we were being told.”

She doesn’t have sympathy for Rob or Mikey McCoy or Tyler Bowyer, and recalls that a day ago a UVU student wearing a “shady” green hoodie on 9/10 was arousing suspicion on X, but the student quickly clarified why he wore it and the issue was resolved. She reiterates that people are asking questions because they’re well-meaning and it’s easy to just tell the truth.

“And it can’t be because they’re in a state of mourning because they were like, back on their feet the next day and giddy and sharing memories and talking about what happened on that day in detail, except for the parts that we want to know about.”

Battle of the Conservative Belles

Candace then discussed her X beef with Christian podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey, who has previously been very kind to her, “When I was first coming into the industry and people were dunking on me for all sorts of things, she hosted me on her show and had a conversation rather than just kind of joining the choir. So I am not addressing this because Allie is a bad human being. I’m addressing this because she has been addressing me- subtly sub-tweeting and these sorts of things, and I feel that it’s fair that when people engage in that kind of behaviour that I get to respond.”

Allie Beth Stuckey is in a beef stew with Candace

The killing of Charlie Kirk is the single most important topic in politics for Candace right now, and amidst the backlash she’d faced looking into it, “Allie was one of the voices who cast unnecessary shade [on me about Charlie] becoming Catholic-curious because she could have texted me. She has my number. This is one of the things that Matt Walsh recently said, that he views it as such a form of disloyalty when you have access to an individual but you will instead go onto your platform to say something about that individual when you could message me for clarity.”

She asserts that they’re natural allies who both worked with Charlie and want justice for him, but their beef was regarding Candace asserting - with receipts in the shape of an email from her 2024 Campus Tour with Charlie - that UVU was booked unusually fast and Allie saying it wasn’t.

This email about campus bookings was sent in October 2023 for a tour in April 2024

Candace headlined more campus tours with Charlie than anyone and knows it usually takes a whole semester for campus events to get finalised, especially “because the administrations at these campuses naturally hate Turning Point USA…it’s never happened that a college [UVU] makes a request in July when the school is closed and then it gets honoured by Turning Point USA immediately and is on the calendar for the first week back at school.”

Candace says Allie does a “false debunking” by tweeting this private message from Charlie and an explanation to show that UVU’s fast turnaround was not unusual:

Candace counters that this doesn’t prove anything, because she can guarantee that TPUSA did not start planning the event when Charlie texted Allie. “Then you get [Catholic pro-life podcaster] Lila Rose - who jumps in for no reason at all other than the fact that she’s a committed Christian Zionist - and she says something that’s so far off the mark. At least Allie’s showing something relevant to Turning Point USA… and it’s well-meaning. Lila Rose just comes out of left field - we’re talking about apples and here’s an orange.”

“This is what happens when the chief debater, Charlie Kirk, is murdered. We’re left with this- the people who can’t think through the apples and the oranges…So the [Stanford event didn’t happen] and Yale event was with the Yale political union which has existed since 1934 and runs like a well-oiled machine. They speak in the same place at the same time and [just] change the people that are speaking…she’s comparing 70 people that attended that debate to Turning Point hosting a debate with thousands of people… If you are going to dispute me, simply show me somebody making a request and having it instantly honoured at Turning Point USA.”

Candace questions why they’re coming at her for telling the truth, and says it just means she’ll have to get petty and show the planning process of every campus tour through the years. Maybe a well-placed phone-call made it happen so quickly, and if so Candace would like evidence of this, because she knows universities were always hostile to Charlie and conservative groups in general.

She points out that Allie showed grace to the feds regarding the discord text messages and still believes Tyler Robinson is the killer, but hasn’t shown Candace any grace regarding booking times or Charlie being Catholic-curious. She insists she’s passionate about this investigation and will breathe fire on anybody in her way.

She then revealed that Allie recently hired Alyssa Cordova, the former PR person for the Daily Wire and who Candace thinks is evil.

Alex Clark

Candace then comes for Alex Clark, “we watched her lie about the Catholic thing. We’re supposed to just feel good about that and think that she’s traumatized, but she wasn’t traumatized when she wore boots and stood outside for Wall Street Journal to click a picture of her a couple of days after Charlie died?”

Alex riled Candace with this tweet obviously aimed at her:

Alex also tweeted that she didn’t run any ads on her podcast tribute episodes to Charlie, and Candance responds that she didn’t run any ads on her tribute episode, and the episodes afterwards are her regular podcasts where she’s investigating the murder. Allie, Layla, even PBD all ran ads during episodes eulogising Charlie, so why is she been criticised? “She’s mad because she lied about me on her podcast and I called it out.”

Alex also lied about the DOGE department Charlie wanted to institute at TPUSA. “I said Turning Point is engaged in a cover up because that is literally the only reason that people lie... So when you lied about the Catholicism thing, it wasn’t because you murdered Charlie Kirk, Alex, it was because likely you guys were more concerned with your Christian Zionist and Jewish donors, and so you just lied to cover up the truth about where Charlie was at.

“Turning Point USA is telling a lot of lies. They’re engaging in a cover up. I said it. I am putting my name on that. I will not be apologizing for what I said. Come forth with the truth or don’t. And if you don’t, we’re just going to keep investigating and see how you feel about it.”

Candace noted that the co-ordinated nature of the attacks regarding the relatively minor issue of the speedy UVU booking makes her believe there’s something suspicious there, and when she mentions that Alyssa Cordova is talking about involving lawyers, she shouts “sue me!” so she can get subpoena power.

It’s all the chicks on the right vs Candace. Such a shame.

“Anything that you send to me is now going to be public. Satan’s time is done. Shouldn’t have shot Charlie Kirk. Shouldn’t have killed Charlie Kirk.”