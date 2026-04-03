Podcast title: SNAPPED: Blake Neff Names A Killer. Pam Bondi Gets Fired. | Candace Ep 321

Yesterday Candace investigated the family of Zachariah Qureshi,Decoy Boy Two who was briefly detained then freed after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and reacted to President Trump telling Erika Kirk to sue her mockers.

Today she reacted to Blake Neff refusing to release the video of Charlie saying he wanted Erika to lead Turning Point if she dies, and has proof that despite what she said in interviews, Erika was not with her mother on September 10th.

Ahmed Qureshi’s App

Candace began the show with an update about Zachariah, as she wondered whether his father Ahmed Qureshi was one of the Navy 06s Mitch Snow saw coming out of the meeting in Fort Huachuca.

She did receive more information from viewers describing the app his father’s company created as one used for “Mission prep - it has the ability to create a 3D visual walkthrough so you could for instance see, without being in Utah, where Charlie was going to be sitting, the route to Timpanogos Hospital, which door you were going to go through at Timpanogos - if you were prepping for a mission, that app would come in handy.

“Now I can’t say that’s what it was used for, but what I can state is that someone else in Ahmed’s family, Tor Qureshi, was stationed at Fort Huachuca. Same family. So it really is like a family affair surrounding this event.”

The Guilty Overthink Details

Candace then talks about how those with a guilty conscience tend to overthink the details in their plans to fool others, but instead end up saying too much and incriminating themselves.

This happened with Bibi Netanyahu’s reaction to Charlie’s death, “his team were thinking too hard. They were like, “Okay, so here’s what we’re going to do so people definitely don’t think it’s you. As soon as he gets shot, you should tweet - even before the President of the United States - that you’re praying for Charlie. That will definitely remove suspicion. If you tweet first, even though you’re fighting this massive war everywhere and this isn’t your country, if you tweet first that you’re praying for Charlie, no one will think it was you.”

Candace: “But people found this tweet to be remarkably suspicious”

She continues, “and then his team were overthinking some more and they were like, “Okay, the very next day we’ll get you on Fox where you should passionately deny that you killed him. That will definitely remove suspicion.” But it most certainly did not remove suspicion becuse they went a little too complex.

Overthinking Charlie’s Succession

“Similarly, when I sat down with Erika on December 15th, I had a short list of questions I was seeking clarity on. I did not, at that point, think that Erika was part of any plot to assassinate her husband. Did I think some of her actions were strange? Sure. But I was being very empirical and just following the proof that I had, and Erika had not told any verifiable lies until right before we met, when she told Glenn Beck that she had Charlie’s phone and he did not text people the night before [his death] saying that he was fearful of his life. That was, for me, the first ‘Hmmmm?’

“Her interview with Bari Weiss days later got my antenna up, but nevertheless when I went into that meeting I had very pure intentions. I just wanted to seek clarity. And at no point on my podcast prior to that moment had I attacked Erika nor did I question whether or not Charlie wanted her to become the CEO.”

The Transcript

At that point Candace thought her appointment was aimed at providing a positive outcome for the public, and she assumed she would serve more as the face of Turning Point but Justin Strife would run the company behind the scenes.

“So I was caught off guard when during our meeting, out of nowhere, they pulled out a piece of paper and said, “This is a transcript of Charlie saying that he wanted Erika to take over from him in the event that he dies.” I was like, “Huh?” I mean, I hadn’t even talked about that at all on my show, so I told them I didn’t need that.

“I’d never asked for proof of that, but for some reason they wanted to clarify it. Why were they overthinking that? So of course the opposite thing happened, where for the first time I thought - “Is there something weird about that? Did Charlie really say that? And before I sat down with her, Erika had made the claim that there was a video of Charlie just weeks before he died saying that he wanted her to take over the company.

Charlie Wanted Wives to Stay Home

“This was a stunning claim for two reasons. One, because Charlie on every stage that he was ever on repeatedly said that women should not aspire to climb the corporate ladder and become CEOs because that is not fulfilling, and that home life was of more substance, of more value.

“He said this even with Erika beside him, they together spoke about the mistake of women thinking that they could have it all. Even in situations with two living parents, he stated profusely that women should not strive towards corporatism.

“Now suddenly we’re being told by Erika that privately Charlie had completely reversed course. And he did this again in a private setting in front of his donors. He did a 180 regarding the most dramatic situation imagined, he was saying if I die - which would reduce our children to having just one parent - I would want my wife to assume the role of CEO.”

Erika Justifies Being a CEO to Megyn Kelly

Candace then played a clip of Erika saying this to Megyn Kelly on November 24th.

Erika says, “In August before all this happened, he had an event where he had some donors, and one of the first questions they asked was “God forbid if something happens to you, what would happen next at Turning Point?”

“And Charlie made a really interesting point. He said companies like Apple Macintosh are founder-led, but what I have built will one day if I’m not around, be vision-led. And he made mention at the end like you know, Erika will do a great job running it [smiles].

“And when I watched that video this week it really put into perspective my youth, and what I went through growing up and I witnessed my mum having her own company and being a single mother and watching her be the blueprint. I’m not afraid of raising my children alone because I saw my mum do that. I’m not afraid of being a CEO because I saw my mum do that.”

Erika’s Mother Was Never a Single Parent

However, her mother never raised Erika alone, her stepfather lived with them when her mother remarried after her parents’ divorce, and Erika’s father was always present in her life. But she’d created the ‘single mother’ narrative to justify this situation.

Investor Meeting

The August event Erika was referring to where Charlie supposedly answered the question about his successor was an investor meeting that took place in Aspen between August 15th to 17th, three weeks before Charlie died.

The Audio

Turning Point premiered Charlie’s proclamation of Erika’s succession at Amfest, using the audio as Erika’s walkout music. “That’s a very curious decision, because if they do in fact have a video of Charlie naming his wife to the position of CEO, wouldn’t that be the most powerful footage that they could possibly release to get the public to rally behind her? So why did they only release the audio?”

Candace then played the scene at Amfest, where the audience is shown a slow-motion montage of Erika and Charlie as serene music and Charlie’s voice is heard saying, “A lot of this could be done without me. I mean, from the high school department, the college department - let’s make Turning Point so big that it can survive beyond just the founder.

He continues, “A lot of organizations and groups, as soon as a founder leaves, it just kind of collapses. A lot of my job is not always in the day-to-day details. It’s very much vision casting, very much driving success, but we have a great board and god forbid if something happens, they’ll figure it out. I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA. If something happens to me, Erika would do a great job.”

The Audio Was Edited

Candace says that the cut in the audio from “they’ll figure it out” to “I appoint my wife…” sounded inconsistent and was obviously spliced together.

Eyewitness Reports

She contacted four people who were at the Aspen meeting when Charlie supposedly said this live, and three of them did not remember Charlie saying this at all, and the fourth person who did recall Charlie saying it may be bias because of their close friendship with TPUSA.

It also doesn’t ring true that the first question that Charlie, a healthy 31 year old, is asked by a donor is about plans regarding his death and succession. She’s done many of these donor events before and never have such a question come up.

Blake Neff Affirms Erika as CEO

Turning Point’s Blake Neff was asked about Erika taking over the company during his guest appearance at Arizona State University, and Candace showed a clip of his response.

Blake says, “The reason Erika is front and center at Turning Point is because when Charlie was alive, people repeatedly asked, “Charlie, we’re worried something will happen to you.” People always speculated that something could happen to Charlie. But he was totally fearless. He would just say, “Oh, it’ll be fine. Erika will take over for me.”

“That is what he said over and over. I saw them interact almost on a daily basis. Even when he was traveling, he was calling her all the time. Charlie and Erika were partners. They were husband and wife in a deep way. Their marriage was incredibly admirable. I’ve seen a lot of marriages, some of them are good, some of them are bad. Charlie and Erika’s was exceptional.

“They were on the same wavelength. I didn’t know Erika as well prior to Charlie’s death, but especially in the wake of it, I saw how much everything he’d done meant to her and how completely committed she was to fulfilling his mission. She knew that “the life I thought I was going to live has changed very abruptly, but I am fearlessly going to embrace the new one because I know it’s what I have to do for my husband and for his legacy.

“That is the reason she was put front and center. She has become the CEO of the organization because that is what Charlie wanted, and I saw it with all the people who were senior at Turning Point - there wasn’t even a question that that is what would happen. There was no one pressuring it to happen. This is what everyone at Turning Point wanted to happen.”

Charlie Put His Company Over His Children?

Candace responds, “Blake is saying that Charlie prioritized his business above his family. He wanted his children to be raised by nannies whilst his wife assumed his position of CEO, even though his whole life he said a wife shouldn’t do that.

“But he was like, “If I die, the most important thing is making sure that the company continues, and Erika is the right person to do this job that consisted of traveling and working 80-hour weeks.” That’s what they are telling you - Charlie cared more about Turning Point USA than his own children’s well-being.”

Blake Bites Back

Blake had shared the video of his response at ASU on X, so Candace responded with this polite request:

And Blake responded “with something fierce:”

Why Are They Worried?

Candace responds with, “Wow, Okay. It’s a lot to unpack. I’ve never been compared to a maniac brandishing a weapon on a subway. First and foremost, 33 is in fact a Freemason degree - not sure what that has to do with anything. It’s a fact of life. I don’t know why Kash Patel kept saying it other than the fact that he was signaling to the public and to other Freemasons.

“Secondly, you guys refuse to tell the public that there were also five other sets of DNA found on the rifle. We know it’s Tyler Robinson’s rifle - we’ve never debated that. What we have said is that there is no evidence that that particular rifle was fired.

“And why are you bringing up AI? And am I hallucinating or does Turning Point share videos of Charlie Kirk all the time? So why are you worried that people will think that this one in particular is AI?

They’re even getting fact checked on X because they’re sharing outdated videos of Charlie in order to misrepresent his actual beliefs about the Iranian war, but now they’re suddenly concerned that if they release one more crucial video, people will think it’s a hologram or AI or an Israeli actor?

They Promised Unseen Videos of Charlie

“Why does that feel more like a confession to me? Like they’re trying to get ahead of something, like this might be the reason they didn’t release it in the first place. And was it not Erika and the team that guaranteed us that they were going to release tons of never-before-seen speeches and videos? They had a whole supply of them.”

Candace then showed a clip of Erika 16 days after Charlie was killed saying this on his show.

Erika says, “We need to be able to have people have a show where they can ask questions: “Hey, I’m up against this. What would Charlie say?” And we play a clip of what Charlie said a month ago, a year ago. We have decades worth of my husband’s voice. We have unused material from speeches that he’s had that no one has heard yet. We have Sunday specials lined up to the brim because my husband was so intentional about making sure that there was enough content always.”

Andrew Kolvet cuts in and says, “He made sure we recorded everything. He would not do a speech unless we could get the video”

Erika agrees, “100%. So we have speeches that no one’s heard of. We have interviews that no one’s heard of. We have stuff from Korea and Japan that no one’s heard of. So I mean, in the words of my husband, “Buckle up,” because there’s a lot of content to be had and we have so many amazing things down the pipeline that we are working on currently that we will unveil in due time. I am so excited [beams]”.

Why Did Blake Get Angry?

So after saying all that, why is it that Candace asking them to release that one crucial footage about Charlie’s dying wish that they, unbeckoned, informed the public existed make Blake angry?

And Candace laughed at this response to Blake’s tweet:

It’s common sense to show the video so nobody has to die, and the only person who wouldn’t show the psychopath the video is the person who doesn’t have it.

The Audio Was Planned

“I’m asking to see it because I have a trick up my sleeve, as always. I would like to put Turning Point into a position where they share this video.” Candace thinks they came up with the audio proof plan because they knew that announcing Erika as CEO 48 hours after the assassination, after Charlie had specifically advocated for wives to stay home with their children would be inconsistent, and people might wonder if it was Erika’s plan all along.

Erika’s Long-winded Answer

They planned for Erika to tackle the incongruance during interviews, which she tried to do at the New York Times DealBook Summit, and Candace showed that clip.

Andrew Ross Sorkin: You’ve urged, as he has, women not to delay building families. You’ve talked about serving your husband.

Erika: Well, he’s served me also. He would ask, “How can I serve you?” We would ask it to each other.

ARS: And a number of [people] said, “Please ask her how you think about your career and balancing family now that you’re going to be taking over Turning Point.”

Erika: It’s a great question. I grew up with a mother who was an entrepreneur. It was her and I. My parents got divorced when I was five, and I saw that as a blueprint. So being a single mum now doesn’t scare me, and running a company. There really is no such thing as balance. There’s always going to be a give and take.

“But what this grieving process has taught me is that there’s really no blueprint of what I’m going through. It’s really a one-of-one type of situation. And when you view how pain can be morphed into a form of purpose that you see will outlive you, it puts into perspective that this isn’t about me. This is about the legacy my husband left behind.

“But it’s also about how we’re fighting the good fight for our country. And when it comes to career, I will be fully transparent. I was fully bought into the Boss Babe [mindset] I mean, I lived in Manhattan. Charlie essentially plucked me out of the New York City orbit and was like, “I have a healthier way of looking at life, and he was right.

“I remember thinking that if I would have stayed on that path I was on, I would have lost out on some of the most beautiful moments of my life: children, having a husband and being able to create and build something so incredible. And again, balance is an illusion. I bring my children to the office, I have them with me constantly. We have a phenomenal team, it doesn’t just fall on my shoulders.

“Charlie was very good about creating and intentionally building a machine where it turns from founder to vision-led. And he shared everything with me - I knew his goals and vision, so this is not out of my orbit. This is not uncomfortable for me. And I’m picking up a mantle that I know Charlie has entrusted to me, the team has entrusted to me, the Lord has entrusted to me, and I take that very seriously.”

DC Dip and Twirl

Candace responds, “So many words used to say nothing, to not answer the question. She did what’s referred to as the DC Dip and Twirl: if they give you a question you don’t like, just keep talking and hope that people forget the question that was asked, which is, “Aren’t you kind of a hypocrite?”

No One Called 911

Candace then pivots to reviewing Erika’s whereabouts on September 10th, and remarked that it was weird that no Turning Point employee called 911 after Charlie was shot, they either called Erika or their mothers.

Erika’s Sick Mother

Erika said she was with her sick mother when Mickey called to tell her the news, but Candace doubts this, and further states that Erika chosing to post a video of her frail mother on her Instagram sans any details two days prior to the assassination despite not posting about her for years was manipulation aimed at making her actions unimpeachable.

Here are excerpts from her New York Times interview conducted a few days after the assassination:

Candace finds it weird that she knew her husband would be shot

So Erika’s a compassionate figure because she had this double whammy of being a doting daughter and a grieving widow at the same time. She repeats the same story in her interview with Jesse Waters in November when he asked her how she found out Charlie had been shot.

Erika says, “I was at my mom’s doctor’s appointment. I have my phone and I see the video come in of him flinging out the hats, and I said, “Mom, look, it’s starting.” So, we saw the hats being flung, I put my phone down and it was on silent, so I had no reason to look back at it.

“They moved my mum and I went back to grab my phone and that’s when Mikey started calling me. Called me within seconds - “He’s been shot, get the kids, get security.” I sprinted out of her treatment center and just collapsed in the middle of the parking lot. Called our security. Yeah. Unbelievable nightmare.”

No One Saw Her Collapse

Charlie’s assassination will live in infamy - everyone remembers where they were when JFK was shot and when they heard about 9/11, and his assassination is equally momentus, so someone should have remembered hearing about it and then seeing a blonde woman collapse in the parking lot she referred to - which is massive - and realising that was Charlie’s wife, especially after her face was then everywhere. But there were no witnesses.

It Was Not a Hospital

Then Candace found out her mother wasn’t at a hospital at all, but at an IV Therapy Centre, similar to a holistic clinic. Candace has records from two days earlier, on September 8th of Lori Frantzve receiving treatment there.

No Nurse Saw Her

Candace initially received messages from nurses saying they had to carry Erika inside from the parking lot after she’d collapsed, but when she prodded the narrative, it turned out each time to be hearsay and secondary accounts - no nurse had actually attended to Erika but named a nurse they believe had, but when Candace located said nurse, it turned out they hadn’t been there themselves either but had also heard about it from someone else. So in the end no one had an eyewitness account.

Erika Was In the Doctor’s Office

At last it was established that Erika was there, but was in a meeting with a doctor in his office with a friend, and no one could confirm whether Lori was there. “We also have a person who has come forward claiming that Erika was with her security guard, Derek Nikkerk when she got the news.

The Bodyguard

Erika Was Not With Her Mother

“Lastly, we were given the name of a woman from Dassel, Minnesota, who has claimed that she, and not Erika, was with Lori when Lori got the news that her son-in-law had been shot. Again, I would like to stress here that across all of these testimonies, Erika and Lori are not together.”

After speaking to so many people about this, Candace now believes that Erika was not with her mother on September 10th, but that was the narrative they wanted to publicise.

Pam Bondi Fired

Candace then reported on the news that US Attorney General Pam Bondi was fired by President Trump, who posted this on Truth Social announcing it:

“People initially thought this must be related to her fumbling the Epstein files so hard,” said Candace. “But no, her and Trump are on the same team when it comes to the Epstein files. Please do not put that on Pam Bondi, she was doing as she was instructed by Trump and his orbit of friends who are all in the Epstein files. They protected the Epstein files together. And if that was the case, Kash Patel would be gone too.”

Epstein is Alive

Candace says, “This happened a couple days before Christmas so most people were on break, but they released a deep fake video and got clocked on it so they removed it and refused to comment.

“Yeah, because Jeffrey Epstein is clearly alive. Wake up people. It was an Israeli operation to get him out of there. It’s the reason the New York Post had the exclusive photos [of Epstein post-death] because the New York Post is just a Mossad outfit working on behalf of Israel.

Real Reason Bondi Was Fired

“So Epstein is not the reason Bondi was fired, but it was because Trump was upset with her because he believed she tipped off US Rep Eric Swallwell regarding an FBI investigation into his relationship with a Chinese spy girl called Christine Fang.

“You know with Trump, if you don’t worship the ground he walks on and do everything he says, then you got to go. And she’s sleazy, obviously. And I don’t know why he’s shocked - you’re all sleazy. Everybody is sleazy post-Epstein. But don’t get excited guys, it certainly is not related to Trump doing the right thing.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from yesterday’s episode:

“Like down to a tea,” agreed Candace, “same players involved, same country involved. And yeah, the same reason involved: Israel wants something. And then they want to bring back the discredited bullet analysis and think no one will notice.

“And there’s no evidence Charlie was even shot because they’re saying they retreieved one little fragment from his stomach, but there should be a lot of fragments. I’m looking forward to the defense getting the files and photos from the ATF, I want to see what it is that they are claiming was found in Charlie’s thorax, or it was under his skin - the story changes all the time.”

Candace agrees laughing, and mocks the idea that she’s jealous because Erika’s so hot.