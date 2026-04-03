Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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Steve Blue 72's avatar
Steve Blue 72
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It’s a pity no one who was in attendance had recorded Charlie’s speech. Anyone with that recording would release it to back up the story. Plus which donor thought the first question put to Charlie should be ‘if you’re gonna die soon, give us a name of someone who will succeed you’ type question. Can’t help but think that that may have been on purpose, to threaten Charlie. Go Candace.

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