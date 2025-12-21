Podcast title: What Does Ben Shapiro Know About Erika Kirk And Fort Huachuca? | Candace Ep 283

Yesterday Candace interviewed a veteran called Mitch who said he saw a congressman, colonels, Brian Harpole and Erika Kirk at a secret meeting in Fort Huachuca 24 hours before Charlie was killed, and today she dedicated the majority of her show bitterly castigating Ben Shapiro for the many private and public attacks he’s waged upon her since he had her fired from the Daily Wire.

Candace brought the heat and roasted Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro and AmFest

Candace began the show saying that Ben Shapiro is terrified and is demanding that everyone pays allegiance to Erika Kirk even though he didn’t like her husband when he was alive, “so what is it about Charlie’s widow in particular that is inspiring his very public nervous breakdown? Personally, I think he knows something about her, and every time he speaks, I grow more certain that Israel might be involved with 9/10.”

Ben spoke at Turning Point’s annual AmFest last night after not being a speaker for years, and Candace explains that after he fired her from Daily Wire in March last year, “firing me wasn’t enough - he wanted to make sure my reputation and livelihood was also destroyed. But Charlie Kirk supported me because we were like brother and sister, always supporting each other publicly.”

So Turning Point invited Candace to speak at their YWLS convention in Dallas, where she discovered Ben’s plan for his intern to infiltrate and ask her questions during the Q&A portion of her speech, so she called him out on stage, much to Ben’s chagrin. Charlie told her that Ben later colluded with Jewish donors to have her labelled an antisemite in order to get her banned from future TPUSA events, whilst he “spent an offensive amount of money” to become a part of these events.

“Andrew Kovet told me that they were on my side despite his money, but I told them to take his money, I could care less. And I knew that [Ben] was working with Bari Weiss to put out an article out saying that the people on the board of TPUSA want Candace gone - all of this petty behind-the-scenes behaviour because I called him out on stage.”

Genocide is Always Wrong

To illustrate the fact that Ben is capable of really petty behaviour, she shared a story which began in 2023 shortly after October 7th, when people had stopped watching Ben’s podcast because he was “having another one of his public nervous breakdowns and screaming at Americans that we need to prioritise Israel, and people didn’t agree because it’s not our country.”

Around this time, Brian Mast - who had been wearing an IDF uniform in congress - tweeted on X that there was no such thing as an innocent Palestinian, and Candace responded with a supposedly obvious sentiment that genocides were always wrong, which caused an “emotional breakdown” amongst Israel’s supporters. Then a video of Ben at a private event reacting to her tweet was leaked.

Ben Shapiro: “Candace works at my company, and I find her faux sophistication on these issues absolutely disgraceful and disreputable.”

This happened on November 14th when Candace was heavily pregnant and six days away from giving birth, and suddenly the internet erupts with interest and several journalists contact her for a response, and nobody from Daily Wire stepped in to manage the situation because their focus was on protecting Ben, even though he insulted her.

“I wanted to respond angrily to the press and hit back at Ben. My perspective was an eye for an eye, but my husband - who is a better person than me - instructed me that morning to instead take a deep breath and not think about what I was feeling in the moment, but to think about how I was going to feel in the future. And he instructed me to instead read the sermon on the mount.”

So instead of feeding the drama narrative for clicks, she tweeted “Blessed are the peacemakers; Christ is King” thinking she’d go back to work and be commended for taking the high road. Now, Daily Wire had approved for Candace to go on Tucker Carlson’s show, which had been booked for November 15th, so amidst the furore of Ben’s words, Tucker was the one to capture her first reaction to it.

The Thomas Sowell Debacle

So on his show she maintained her pursuit of peace and didn’t attack Ben because she didn’t want Daily Wire to be negatively affected, “my husband was right - I didn’t want to feed the mob, and also, we’re talking about a work colleague, right? But somehow me taking the high road made Ben angrier. So when Tucker asked me in the interview who I admired, I said it was my dream to meet Dr Thomas Sowell.”

She played that portion of the interview:

Candace tells Tucker: “I’ve been obsessed with Thomas Sowell because he was part of my awakening into politics and made me focus on the economics”

“When Ben saw that, he thought it was an opportunity to get even with me for taking the high road after he insulted me on stage (and because he’s deeply jealous of Tucker Carlson for reasons that I cannot quite understand.) Ben had his team schedule an interview with Thomas Sowell, which I presume they paid an offensive amount of money for. They effectively purchased a black man who has no idea what’s going on because he’s very old and in his 90s, to hurt my feelings.”

“The interview with Tucker premiered on the 16th and Ben interviewed Sowell [on the 17th], who he doesn’t care about, even though Candace was still working at the Daily Wire at the time. This is what I mean when I say he’s an incredibly petty man.”

Candace: “This interview was supposed to be an F You to Candace”

The Town Hall When Candace was Fired

Candace was then fired, not for what she said, but for what they assumed she meant [in a tweet]. And rather than just fire her, she recently saw a leaked recording put out by Stephen Crowder last week of Daily Wire’s then CEO Jeremy Boering addressing the company’s 300 staff - with Ben joining in electronically - about why Candace was fired and reading out her tweets and showing the videos of the various missteps that led to her exit.

“They decided to humiliate me in front of all of the other employees by waiting for me to leave after doing my show, not knowing that I was going to be fired. And then they had put together a stage in my studio and had put together clips, basically a whole package, and conducted a town hall - or a slave hanging where they get all the slaves to gather around to find out how this one slave messed up, and to watch as they whip this person.”

Jeremy Boering: “Candace made no statement after Hamas killed Jews…but tweeted about anti-Israel protests…antisemites cheered at what they interpreted as Candace smearing Israel and Candace didn’t rebuff that interpretation.”

Jeremy went on to say, “Candace liked a post calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal. Now, let’s be clear - you’re free to disagree with Israel’s conduct and you’re free to oppose the Netanyahu government, but the idea that Israel is committing genocide or that Netanyahu is a war criminal is just factually baseless.

“Unfortunately, Candice routinely makes insinuations about Jews that both lovers of antisemitism and haters of antisemitism agree is antisemitic. On February 28th of this year, Candace posted, “Time to look into the history and profiteering of pornography.”

“Her replies were immediately flooded with antisemites cheering her…once again, Candace did nothing to disabuse the antisemites of their assumption. But when Anthony Coach [insinuated that her tweet was antisemitic], Candace pushed back saying “This is utterly insane: I tweeted that porn is harming men in our society and this person has interpreted that as an attack on Jews. This is an example of clinical insanity - there is no other explanation.””

Ben’s Pettiness

Candace says she stands by all the tweets he brought up and said, “I’m showing you this because it’s important for you to understand that this has never stopped. I want you to imagine a slave owner and that slave that not only survives this public whipping, but escapes and becomes successful - that’s pretty much my relationship with Ben Shapiro since he’s fired me, because they have not stopped.”

They’ve tried to turn advertisers against her, bankrupt her, sent undercover interns to stalk her and Ben has started three court proceedings against her and worked with Bari Weiss to write hit pieces against her. It’s turned into legal abuse - lawfare.

“I have put up with the pettiness of Ben even suing me because I interviewed a USS Liberty survivor who mentioned his name, as he pretends to care about free speech and debate. I’ve put up with a lot of it, but today I draw the line with this miserable imp when it comes to Charlie Kirk.

Ben’s Speech

“You are an impostor, Ben. You pay to pretend that you have a right to be on that stage because you get donors to pressure people and because you know Jewish people who can threaten to pull money. You’re so much of a fraud that you fill audiences with YAF people to explode into cheers when you hit the stage, to pretend like the audiences love you, because you don’t have the confidence anymore to go out into the world because you know people see you for what you are. Which is exactly what you did yesterday.”

In the clip, Ben says, “if Candace Owens decides to spend every day since the murder of Charlie Kirk casting aspersions at TPUSA and the people who worked with Charlie, like Mikey McCoy, Andrew Kovet, Blake Neff, Tyler Bowyer and yes Erika Kirk, and to imply or outright claim complicity in a cover up over Charlie’s murder, to spew absolutely baseless trash implicating everyone from French intelligence to Mossad, then we as people with a microphone have a moral obligation to call that out by name.

“So no, Tucker Carlson, it is not an excuse to go silent on Candace’s targeting of TPUSA [loud cheers] or to mirror her bulls*** lines of questioning because you love Candace personally. The same holds true of Megyn Kelly, a person I consider a friend, characterizing Candace as a young mother and thus shying away from condemning her actions.

“When Candace Owens says, “I don’t know know, but I know, that is retarded, and we are all more retarded for having heard it [loud cheers].”

F*** You Ben

Candace responds that she knows the secret tactics he employs to inflate his numbers and buy popularity, “you are such a joke of a little man.”

She said in reality, Ben was booed on that stage and she received many messages from people asking why he was at the event because he stands against everything Charlie believed in. “You weren’t his friend - he didn’t like you for that very reason. I look at you and I just think you are such a little worm.”

She predicts he’ll want to sue her into bankruptcy again for his feelings getting hurt, because his people believe in Baal Berith and being contract lords, but she’s become tired of his harassment.

“I’m here to let you know that I’m done with it. This [slave] is so fully off of the mother effing plantation. Truly, Ben Shapiro, f*** you and the midget horse that you rode in on.”

She knows Andrew Klaven and the rest at Daily Wire are going to keep praising him to boost his ego, “but the rest of the world can’t stand you. You’re obnoxious. You have absolutely no values that exist outside of the Talmud, and I’ve learned what’s in the Talmud. You describe yourself as a Talmudic Jew and I’ve learned what’s in that Talmud, and I encourage people to learn what’s in it too so that you know what Ben thinks of you, because he doesn’t just hate me, he hates you too white men. He hates all black people.

“If he’s following the rules of the Talmud, they think that we’re animals and they have a right to own us and make us worship them; they have a right to lie to us and sue us and take everything that we have, they have a right to deceive us and treat Charlie the way that he did while he was alive, only to then try to defraud the population into thinking that he is somehow a part of his legacy and cared about Charlie and Turning Point USA. Goodbye, Ben. Goodbye.”

She revealed that Ben’s father wrote articles for Breitbart under the pen name Hank Barrian before Ben betrayed them too, and asked how long we’ll keep pretending that Ben Shapiro is relevant.

Tucker’s AmFest Speech

She then played a clip of Tucker at AmFest speaking against conservatives seeking to deplatform people, which is a leftist tactic that Charlie Kirk himself fought against.

Tucker Carlson: “The last several months of Charlie’s life were devoted in part to arguing about my speech - this speech - here at this event, which he asked me to do earlier this year but…people wanted him to take me off the roster.”

Tucker continued, “Charlie stood firm in his often stated and deeply held belief that people should be able to debate.” After the clip, Candace referred to Tucker as Charlie’s true friend, and challenged people to wake up, and black people especially to wake up to the fact that the enemy is not the white man but the Jewish people who pit Christians against Muslims and who were the real slave traders.

“It makes me absolutely sick that he would dare grace that stage when Charlie Kirk knew exactly who Ben was and always will be. So again, on your belly Ben Shapiro.”

She states that Ben has now convinced her to take a closer look at Erika, because he’s fearful about something to do with her and keeps demanding we honour her. She questions why he was so quick to say he’ll pick up Charlie’s bloody mike, and donated a million dollars to the Charlie Kirk Show after he fired half the staff at Daily Wire’s kids division. And he also demanded to come on to Charlie’s show when only Matt Walsh was invited, to keep up the fake façade of his popularity.

Mark Amodie Provides an Alibi

Back to her Fort Huachuca investigation, and Mark Amodie, the congressman Mitch identified yesterday as being at the secret meeting, came out with an unconvincing alibi about where he was on September 9th. Candace conceded that we cannot rely on one person’s memory regarding who he saw there, but she has fully verified that Mitch was there, that there was a meeting and that Captain Neff was there.

She publicised the Give Send Go she’d started for Mitch - www.givesendgo.com/candacepodcast - which she completely and published yesterday.

Back to Mark Amodei, he sent out this tweet after receiving calls from his constituents asking about his whereabouts on 9/9, however because that secret meeting concluded at 7.30am that morning, it’s still possible he was there then returned to DC in time to vote.

Also, internet sleuths discovered that he missed two roll calls that morning but was present in the late afternoon:

She also has Brian Harpole’s travel logs and he too would have been able to make it for that early morning meeting. She contacted him twice to verify this but got no response.

Erika and Cabot Phillips

Then another interesting thing happened: yesterday when she was at dinner with Johnny Yep from Catholic for Catholics, she got a message from Skylar telling her Ben Shapiro was on stage calling her out again. She then recalled that someone had drawn her attention to the now viral lie Erika told about having never dated anyone else before Charlie, but Candace knew that wasn’t true but wasn’t aware that Erika had claimed otherwise.

She doesn’t know if Erika misremembered or if she’s lying on purpose, but she remembers that when she found out during her four hour conversation with Erika that the surgeon discussed the miracle bullet in a three-way call with Erika and Andrew, all their recollections of the conversation varied.

Back to Erika, and Candace recalled that Charlie told her Cabot Phillips - who is bearded and worked at the Daily Wire - once dated Erika in 2017. And Mitch had told her that one of the men he saw had a beard, so she sent him Cabot’s photo without any context about his name or who he was, and Mitch confirmed that it was Cabot he saw at Fort Huachuca.

Cabot Phillips

“Now that would be totally crazy. Maybe again, this could be a look alike. And so, I messaged Cabot Phillips to confirm but did not get a response.”

She did some digging and noted that Cabot was missing from his Morning Wire show from September 4th to September 10th. It was difficult to find much information about him, but found more news about his father who is a neocon and took a lot of money from [rich Jewish donors] The Adelsons.

“So I thought, could this be the reason why Ben’s having some sort of a weird spiral? Does he know something? Or could this be a full case of Mitch misremembering?”

As for Erika’s trouble remembering her relationship with Cabot, “I don’t know why you would say that you didn’t date someone. You did. And I genuinely don’t understand that at all.”

Erika Kirk and Cabot Phillips

“I was also really compelled by how close she is with her cousin Nicole Rothstein who defends her in the comments, and people were asking why it seems like now there’s this bend towards Israel, and Nicole said it’s because Erika’s half Jewish. I did not know that.”

Candace asks questions publicly when she can’t get them answered privately, and she doesn’t like the way Ben is signalling that he doesn’t want people to look into Erika, and then when people start digging into her they find a hidden relationship with a Daily Wire employee. Ben also mentions that Candace blamed Mossad for Charlie’s death, but she never did.

“I’m now definitely starting to think that Israel’s got something to do with killing Charlie Kirk.”

Comments Section

Candace’s top comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace again thinks that Ben will likely sue her in a private court but she doesn’t care any more. They already sued her for liking a tweet, “Do you know how petty you have to be to even look at some body’s likes on X? You fired me, like, please let me go. Stop telling people you’re chosen. You are not chosen to do s*** except within the synagogue of Satan.”

When she reads out a comment reacting positively to her take down of Ben, she said “Guys, this isn’t even the tip of the iceberg in terms of what that man has put me through because I survived. That’s why I say he has a slaveowner mentality - why are you hosting 300 people to fire someone?” She then mimes being whipped but says she’s the one [slave] that doesn’t flinch.

When someone says she should run for President, she says, “I would never run for president - I hate everybody that’s in DC, I hate their values. I think they are despicable in how they’ve acted since Charlie was assassinated - it has made me lose faith in politics.”