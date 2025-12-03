Podcast title: Turning Point Has Been Keeping A BIG Secret. Did Charlie Know About It? | Candace Ep 272

Yesterday Candace returned to her podcast with her most explosive claim so far: the President of France wants to kill her and the American government knows this. Today she doubled down on this by linking the French American billionaire DuPont family to Turning Point and a possible secret donor who promised the organisation billions.

Real Reason Behind the Macron Lawsuit?

Candace began the show by recalling her YouTube poll yesterday where she asked if people agreed that the Macron defamation lawsuit against her “was one big federal set up meant to bankrupt me,” and highlighted this comment from a viewer:

“I had never considered that,” she admitted, “and that hit really deeply and now I have a lot of questions.”

America’s Founding

She then returned to the narrative about the founding of America, and told the story she had mentioned many times before of a “cantankerous Catholic priest” she’d met in England some time ago when she was considering whether to become Catholic or Orthodox who told her “you Americans know nothing of your own history.” He told her that her country was founded by Freemasons and his words have stayed with her ever since.

She’s since realised that America had little appetite for Catholicism and Orthodox Christianity because that is where true history resides, not the fake history packaged and sold to Americans. “[Catholics] know what the Freemasons who caused all of those revolutions against the Christian Empire across Europe were up to. The idea is keep Americans fat and dumb and drugged and propagandized, and then when they need to, they’ll use their men to mass murder other Christians overseas.”

The DuPonts of Wilmington

She said that as a precursor to revealing that the FBI was founded by Charles Joseph Bonaparte, whose grandfather was Napoleon Bonaparte’s brother.

The anonymous tip about the FBI offices in Wilmington mentioned that the buildings were part-controlled by French-American families like the DuPonts, and Candace received a flurry of tips about them. “People in Wilmington said they owned everything including hospitals, schools, buildings, you name it, it is theirs. And then we received some more tips about the urban legends of the DuPont family.”

The information was similar in nature to what she was covering in her Becoming Brigitte series, and she was actually looking into Eric Dupond Moretti - who is part of Brigitte’s legal team with a history of defending incest cases - before Charlie Kirk’s assassination interrupted everything. Well, the DuPont folklore coming out of Wilmington also involved alleged murders, and she highlighted a Vanity Fair article in relation to these, issuing a trigger warning before showing it:

The article described how a judge refused to imprison Robert Richards because he would not fare well in prison and he was put in treatment instead.

And yes, the Richards Layton & Finger Law firm is the same one that is filing the paperwork for Candace’s lawsuit, “I did not know that until yesterday because Richards didn’t sound to me like DuPont. So I hadn’t realized that the people that are filing paperwork for me, or rather the founding partner of that firm who’s since retired is a DuPont.”

The article mentions that Richards who is heir to the DuPont chemical fortune, as they specialise in chemicals used for war, also sexually assaulted his infant son and was initially charged with two counts of second-degree child raped which carried a 20 year jail term, but was released on $60,000 bail and received a plea deal.

Candace also mentioned other DuPont family members and their crimes:

Regarding the murder and incest, Candace says, “you should be feeling uncomfortable, especially if you’re me and you find out - really by the grace of God - that there was this plot to murder me. I’m just not liking all of this coincidence.” Back to Wilmington, and Candace shares this map:

Stacy Sheridan

Stacy Sheridan is from Turning Point USA, “People had noted that she had a few LLCs which she was getting paid through. It could all be above board, I don’t really know, but the one I’m speaking about is Cloverstone Ventures. Stacy is the senior Advancement Director at Turning Point USA and was brought in specifically by Tyler Bowyer to raise money and to take Turning Point to the next level.”

Candace mentioned that she can no longer call Bowyer a criminal because he was pardoned by President Trump a couple of weeks ago, “[Bowyer] brings in Stacy Sheridan, and I did not like her at all - just the vibe was off. I did not like her and I expressed that to Charlie to his face when she was hired. That’s when I kind of notoriously said to him, you can’t go down this path with money, okay? Because you’re bringing people over with the incentive of just wanting a lot of money - you can run into trouble that way.”

Stacy Sheridan

“Which is why I didn’t feel great about the fact that she was so involved after Charlie’s assassination. Stacy Sheridan is the one that was filming [Charlie’s casket being escorted off of Air Force 2] I just felt spiritually that Charlie hiring her was a mistake. She didn’t pass my vibe check.

“Then suddenly, she’s everywhere, she’s eulogizing Charlie Kirk on stage, capturing intimate photos of his casket, and she’s at the White House shedding tears over this fake holiday that’s been created, when I just want to solve actually who did this. And if I’m being honest, her involvement specifically made my skin crawl.”

Tucker’s Speech

Back to the timeline leading up to Charlie’s murder, with Tucker’s monumental speech being pivotal:

“I hope I’m not betraying anything too private here, but I asked Tucker about that speech and what what inspired him. I went back watched it and he’s going hard and talking about where’s all this money coming from, and is this even a meritocracy, and why are people that are not impressive billionaires, so I asked Tucker “What made you say that?” and he said “I had no plan to say it, it was just inspired and came out of my mouth when I hit the stage.” There was no plan, Charlie said “Go Max” and that is what Tucker riffs on. I think there was something spiritual that moved him to say that.”

With regards to the Nebraska investment meeting on July 22nd, “Why is this meeting somehow off record? And when people requested information, they’re told, “Oh, there’s nothing that we can share with you.” Thank you, by the way, to the citizens of Nebraska who did that. I received your emails even if I was not able to respond.”

There’s a new update to the timeline, with the addition of YREFY sponsoring the tour:

She muses on the late nature of the UVU booking and how, when she mentioned how unusual it was for TPUSA to honour such a late request from her experience headlining tours for TPUSA, and weirdly received pushback from Lila Rose and Allie Beth Stucky who had never headlined their tours. Now she wonders if YREFY suggested the tour to Charlie after he lost millions of dollars, as a last minute way of recouping the money.

With regards to the location of the UVU event, “according to some insiders, Charlie had loved an event that he had done in an amphitheatre environment in Nashville, but I don’t know if he said, “I only want to do that going forward.” But I do know that Turning Point USA insisted upon that. The person that was orchestrating that event, Macy Crofts, was saying, “This is what Charlie wants.” And that could be true.”

Netanyahu’s Offer

About the Hamptons retreat and Bibi Netanyahu’s call to Charlie, “He’s offering to take Turning Point to the next level. And that, my friends, is the billion dollar question: In exchange for what and through who? Because I’m going to guess that Netanyahu is not just going to write a check signed by himself as an act of charity. No one has denied that that this took place and Charlie declined. So what that signals to me is that Charlie then had information about maybe how they move money without registering for FARA.”

Candace wonders if Charlie decided to set up the DOGE audit of TPUSA after Netanyahu’s offer which he declined, “Charlie died with his soul intact. He said no to a lot of money.”

The Very Big Secret

After the assassination, many TPUSA staff contacted Candace to vent about their frustrations, and one rumour that six different people told Candace was that right after Charlie was shot, Justin Streiff allegedly called a prospective donor. She later found out that the donor had promised TPUSA a life-changing amount of money - billions of dollars - because they were anticipating billions from their company IPO, and this was a very big secret.

Justin Streiffe - TPUSA’s COO

“Just a handful of people were allowed to even know that this was happening. In fact, there’s probably people that are watching this right now at Turning Point USA who work in the donations department that have no idea about this, because that’s how incredibly top level secret this was. But people found out because of an unfortunate conversation that had been left unattended to.”

Candace messaged her TPUSA sources and other Mommy and Daddy sleuths to find out more, and finally discovered who the donor was, but subsequently forgot about this tip because all this was so early on in the investigation when her grief was still fresh. But yesterday, after her show about the DuPont family, she remembered: the donor was a French-American named Pierre.

“This took my breath away. I cried really hard yesterday thinking, my goodness, how could I have forgotten that this donor was French American, that that was the big thing? I hadn’t even considered France’s involvement in anything…I would like a clean answer as to whether or not it is Mr. Pierre Dupont. Because this would be a devastatingly dark story and my sources are very sure that this individual got a phone call after the assassination.”

She questioned how they could know that their IPO would result in billions of dollars, and wondered if Charlie knew. Since billionaires don’t part with so much money so easily to non-family members, why was that offer on the table?

Andrew Kovet Lost Millions?

In relation to this, a close family friend of Andrew Kovet sent her a message early on, because they felt that Andrew was acting weird. “Moreover, they said that Andrew had told them that when Charlie said no to Bibi, he lost out on millions…How could the spokesperson at Turning Point USA be gaining millions from that?”

She then revealed a tip from one of the good Feds, “Turning Point USA put in a personal request to try to get the Egyptian plane story killed, and I find that to be very interesting. What is it about these Egyptian planes that Turning Point USA didn’t want them discussed?”

She said she knew instantly after Charlie was killed that he was betrayed, and people laughed at her dreaming about him telling her this. “Part of the grief that I was experiencing was in large part due to my understanding that this was going to be missional for me. And I knew deep down that the whole world was going to be against me, or not the world - there are so many good people in the world that are the reason that I’m doing this, and who felt instantly what I felt when this all happened.”

Youthful Optimism Gone

It saddens her to reflect on her youth when she thought she was living in a free country that’s based on meritocracy, and the excitement of her and Charlie in the MAGA movement working to get Trump elected and get people reoriented away from identity politics and back to better values.

“I realize now, and I know Charlie realizes now, that we did not see the evil that was around us. And I’m going to miss that youth…I‘m going to miss Charlie going on dates and the girls that he liked, and me always being the wing-woman, and this text message is my one of my favourites between me and Charlie when he was getting ready to go on a date. He didn’t date many people, and he was just kind of in love with this girl, and he was asking me, “Should I wear this?” And this is the text message. It’s so sweet:”

Charlie was wearing an early TPUSA shirt that had the logo either ironed or stitched on

“It’s the stuff that makes me cry and makes me sad because he just was so young and he was such a good person. And I’m also going to miss the young conversations that you have when you’re vibing with someone and you’re speaking about things that you don’t understand. And coming up in politics, I always felt like an alien. We would have these discussions with donors and I would say all the time, “Charlie, I’m an alien. I am new on this planet. I don’t understand double speak and contracts and people threatening to sue. It doesn’t make sense to me.” And Charlie always said he felt like he was a time-traveller.”

“[We had] the kind of friendship where you can talk about being a time traveller and feeling like an alien. I don’t get the rules of this planet. I don’t get the betrayal, the backstabbing, the people that dance for money. It’s never made sense to me. from the time I was a kid, I just felt out of place and I am out of place in politics because it’s all about selling your soul to the devil. And I don’t want to do that.

“Anyways, I’m going to miss the ignorance of our political youth, thinking that it could be fair, thinking that we could just work hard, run a company and launch this revolution where people were going to be happy in the future because America was the land of the free. I had to mourn that.”

Sense of Dread

“Charlie knew he was going to die young,” she said, “but there were more prophetic messages that I didn’t want to share then but I’ll share now. He said he was going to die and that Turning Point would be the death of him, and also said this on April 13th 2018 when US, Britain and France sent missile strikes on Syria:

Assad had denied sending chemical attacks on his people, which was the justification for the international air strikes, and Candace believes he was telling the truth - meaning the West was carrying out a false flag attack to usher in greater military action later so they can take land. Charlie had said that this was a preview of the big “thing that was coming.” She’s been having a lot of dreams and visions recently and is now feeling the dread Charlie felt in 2018, so much so she pulled her children out of school.

“I have a sense of dread that a lot of these inexplicable events like the Malibu fires, the Texas floods - that is not happening by accident. I have a feeling that the Fed is taking from Americans right now and that we are heading toward war… but we can’t be stupid this time and believe what the media or the governments are telling us.”

Back to Turning Point, and she found out that the organisation might be become a real estate empire, because Charlie’s vision for TPUSA’s future probably included building new homes for first-time home buyers, “Charlie preached to young Christians that university was a waste of time and money and that they should get married early and start their lives and have kids. But he never really taught them how, so, they are planning to leverage Turning Point USA’s position with young Christians as a captive audience to build and sell houses.”

Death or Bankruptcy

Candace then anticipated another lawsuit and the prospect of death or bankruptcy for daring to speak the truth.

“Charlie’s vision was correct. He knew he was going to die, but he also felt that he had to take that option so that people would wake up. And I think that his death catalysed an awakening. And these are risks that I also feel missionally I have to take to tell people at risk of my own life.”

She hopes Erika Kirk will release a statement to address Justin’s phone call and that cheque, “I am just trying to digest the devastation of it all and what the implications are.”

Comment Section

The top comment from yesterday’s show:

After acknowledging a huge donation, she said, “I’m going to need it because I think the federal government is trying to bankrupt me a thousand different ways. Legal fare is one of the strategies. They just keep you constantly being sued at all times. And I feel like that’s happened since I escaped the Matrix.”