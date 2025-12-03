Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StandAndFightSir's avatar
StandAndFightSir
1dEdited

Which trillionaire family that owns Delaware was behind Sleepy Joe to the end? Um er, he lives in one of their many mansions. But hey, Pierre "Pete" Dupont was a Republican Governor, dammit! As was John Heinz in Pennsylvania, married to European royalty now married to John Kerry. And whose sons were in business with the Bidens and Pelosis in Ukraine. Natch

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Alexander Brown's avatar
David Alexander Brown
6h

The problem is, Candace has been saying a lot of inflammatory things.

It’s time to produce proof.

I like Candace Owens. I wanna believe Candace Owens.

But the only person I want to get my faith to his God. Everyone else I want to trust but verify. It’s time she starts producing some proof. She needs to produce some proof to keep her core following strong. I’m not gonna believe in you without proof. I like Candace Owens, I hope she’s right, but it’s time to produce some evidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture