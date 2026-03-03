Podcast title: Bride Of Charlie: The Ties That Bind | Episode 4

Last week Candace hit the airwaves with a provocative series focusing on Erika Kirk, turning Charlie’s grieving widow into the object of scrutiny, suspicion and criticism and accusing her of lying about her past and coming from an unsavoury family.

Today she continued the fourth episode where we discover that Erika’s mother was related to football legend Vince Lombardi and find out that Erika gave two conflicting accounts of when she first became familiar with the Bible.

Charlie Was Killed After Blocking War with Iran

Candace began the show talking about the current situation with Iran, saying, “I don’t know how many Goya must die for the Khazarian Empire to be reinstalled.”

She knew a full scale war was on the cards despite President Trump’s initial limited strike on the country, because it is what Israeli President Bibi Netanyahu and the Zionists around Trump wanted, “and the one person who stood in the way of America having a full scale war with Iran was Charlie Kirk. He went to the White House and convinced Trump that it was a terrible idea that would crater his support and ruin his legacy.

“But Bibi and his minions were angry about that - Charlie was stopping them from getting what they want. It is my personal belief that that is the very reason that they colluded to have that obstacle eventually removed just months later.”

Candace believes that Charlie’s murder was a military operation aimed at galvanising American support for Israel, which was why Netanyahu gave interviews right after the assassination reminding people how much Charlie loved Israel, to hide the fact that “Charlie had actually abandoned their cause entirely. So Charlie was removed and in his place we got a shabbat shaloming, not-so-grieving widow,” who went around promoting her husband’s posthumous book about the Sabbath because he loved Jews.

No to Neocons Calling for Regime Change

Candace then prefaces a clip of Charlie on his show speaking against a war with Iran by saying “here are some words that I want to echo out like a battle cry,” which was famously said by Erika.

Charlie says, “President Donald Trump has said, “I will not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon. Because he has said, “When crazy people have weapons of unthinkable violence, you have to deal in reality” but the longer I live, the more I realise that puritanical ideological approaches to situations like this are not helpful.

“On one side is the Lindsey Graham and John Bolton types actively calling for regime change - but this is just lunacy because we have learned that when it comes to wars, and especially wars in the Middle East, what you draw up on a whiteboard rarely happens….Who’s going to run the country Lindsey Graham? This sounds like Hillary Rodham Clinton in Libya…

“Donald Trump is doing a phenomenal job of resisting these calls for a regime change. Yeah, the Ayatollah is awful, but maybe he’s one of the few guys that can keep that country together and not have a civil war. Lindsey Graham is so consistently out of his mind, it’s hard to even comprehend. I honestly don’t think the neo-conservative extreme needs to be represented philosophically anymore. It’s uninteresting to me. They’ve done a mess of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, the entire Middle East and Ukraine.”

After the clip, Candace says, “Oh, Charlie, if only you knew that they’re trying to convince us that the legacy of Turning Point USA is actually neo-cons. The people who are cheering about regime change in Iran today are the very people that your wife is going to hand over the keys to, and is trying to convince us that you didn’t have issues with these people morally and philosophically. She loved Charlie, which explains why she invited all of his enemies to take over what he built. These people are shameless.”

Charlie Would Have Supported Trump

Erika has been silent about the war, but Charlie’s “best friends” said this:

Blake Nef says, [Charlie] always trusted the president and he would look for the bright side of things, and he was an American patriot so he would pray for our success once [war] began.”

Mikey McCoy then said “…in private he would be not happy with the situation…but he would have trust in the president. He would try to calm people down. And so, it’s really irritating for me to see so many people on social media have the opposite reaction and use his voice to cause chaos and fear of this situation and hatred of President Trump.”

Erika Loved Charlie Like LBJ Loved JFK

Candace called it shameless that they’re implying that Charlie would not stand against the President on this war when he did exactly that before he died.

She again repeated her claim that Erika was scheduled to join Netanyahu and Ben Shapiro to record something at Mar-a-lago before the Superbowl which was cancelled, because “she loved Charlie like Lyndon Baines Johnson loved JFK. No time to grieve - she needed to be sworn in as the new leader before his body got cold.”

Bride of Charlie’s Cast So Far

Candace the recapped the cast of characters she has so far introduced us to in the Bride of Charlie:

Uncle Rick

Recalling Lori’s business partnership with Rick Erpenbeck whose family was involved in a major criminal scandal as detailed in episode three of the series, Candace revealed that Erika was also close to ‘Uncle Rick,’ as was documented in her Instagram stories posted in December 2018 showing her and her mother’s visit to Universal Studios where he worked.

Candace wonders whether Uncle Rick used his high position at Universal Studios to help Erika win Miss Arizona in 2012, because NBC Universal co-owned the pageant along with Donald Trump.

Erika’s Two Birth Dates

Regarding Lori and Kent Frantzve’s divorce filings which had varying dates for their marriage and for Erika’s birthday - which she celebrates on November 20th but which is shown in documents as November 22nd - debunkers point to clerical errors for the inconsistent dates, except that Lori herself did the filing along with her lawyer, and swore in court that all the statements were true.

Someone then sent Candace the Joint Shared Parenting Plan document, where Erika’s birthday is again down as November 22nd 1988:

The Final Decree of Shared Parenting, the Medical Child Support Document, an enforcement agency’s filing in 2004 when Kent defaulted in child support payments and the Child Support Emancipation document when Erika turned 18 all list November 22nd as her birth date.

Shady Early Years

“The point I’m making here,” Candace explains, “is that everything about this marriage, the divorce and everything about Erika’s early years is shady. And the beginning matters. We opened this series reading Elizabeth Lane’s tweet thesis describing Erika as not a sociopath, but a psychopath.

“Elizabeth argued that what disturbs us when we see [Erika] speak, is that something’s not right. The brain is registering that words are coming out of her mouth, but the expressions are not right. The actions are not right. And our body kind of has a natural defence system that comes online before we can even register what it is that makes us uncomfortable - we pull back.

“People say, “I can’t watch her. I can’t listen to her. I hope she does well, but I don’t even want to watch this.” Even those that do support her, Elizabeth Lane noted, can’t watch her. I want to build upon that. Psychopaths are not born - they are created in their youth, if the work of Sigmund Freud - who was obsessed with creating psychopaths - was to be believed.”

Candace believes Erika’s childhood is the “most important piece of the puzzle” and that Erika is currently intentionally seeking sympathy for her mother online and blocking any scrutiny of her by posting about her illness days before Charlie’s death.

The Khazarians Who Became Jews

Candace then spoke about the Turkish nomads of the Khazarian Empire in the 9th and 10th century who mass converted to Judaism and mixed with Jews. It’s called a conspiracy theory to believe that the people living in Israel right now are “the Khazarian mafia,” yet books printed in Israel by Israelis like Abraham Pollock declared that they were indeed Khazarians, and Pollock was initially celebrated until 1948 when his findings became inconvenient because the Jews wanted to claim that they were the original Semites from the Bible.

Hollywood was started by Jewish gangs who started off as Carnies operating carnivals, before they took the same system of magic and illusion into movies, and they had us believe that Jewish gangs were actually the Italian Mafia, but they spoke Italian because they immigrated to Italy after various revolutions.

The Pale of Settlement

“In 1881, the Russian Tsar was assassinated by a Jewish revolutionary gang from the what was known as the Pale of Settlement, which was a place carved out of the Christian empire for the Jews had to live. The world at that time was dominated by Christian kingdoms.

“So the expression ‘beyond the pale’ referred to the Pale of Settlement where the Jews lived, and consisted of modern day Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania:”

The Original Gypsies

After the Tsar’s assassination, many of the people involved immigrated to Italy and America. The historical pogroms across Europe famously violently targeted Jews who fled, but the Jews were targeted because of their organised revolutions aimed at dividing and overthrowing Christian kingdoms. “The revolutionaries - you could also refer to them as murderous psychopaths - then immigrated en masse into the United States as victims and they brought with them their revolutionary idea ideas.

“They are gypsies in the truest sense of the word - they would learn any language, become what they have to become and go where they needed to go and bring their filth with them.”

Murderous Communists

The first bombing in America at Haymarket Square in Chicago involved “German immigrants,” President William McKinley was assassinated in 1901 by a Polish man radicalised by a Jewish Russian immigrant named Emma Goldman, whose family was from the Pale of Settlement. Goldman also influenced Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, and Goldman’s boyfriend tried to assassinate the industrialist Henry Frick in order to establish unions which would allow the mafia to flourish

“They’re just murderous communists. Our entire history and our present is a gangsters paradise in America, and Hollywood exists to glamorize the filthiest people that work in the most debased industries. It’s not entertainment - it’s always been about filth and prostitution and trying to collapse America.”

Lori Frantzve Related to Vince Lombardi?

Back to Lori Frantzve, and someone located an old interview from Charlie’s show and emailed Candace saying, “I listened to the rebroadcast of Charlie’s podcast by the TPUSA crew regarding his thoughts on past Superbowls, and Charlie was speaking about the Green Bay Packers when he mentioned that Erika’s mom is a direct descendant of Vince Lombardi.”

Vince Lombardi (1913 - 1970) carried aloft by players. In the 1960s he led the Green Bay Packers to five NFL championships and two Superbowl victories

Vince Lombardi is the most famous American football coach of all time - the Superbowl trophy is name after him. Candace then played the audio of Charlie saying to his surprised colleagues, “You know, my wife Erika is from the Lombardi family - her mom’s a Lombardi. Like literally, lineal descent from Vince. We have all this Packers stuff at our house, and I’m from a huge Bears family, so I don’t know [laughter].”

Candace says, “a direct descendant would mean that Lori is Vince Lombardi’s offspring - that’s really our only option here given the ages as Lori is born in 1950. And Lori and her sister Deborah do look like Vince:”

Vince is in the middle, not sure which image is Deborah and which is Lori

That might explain why Candace could never find a picture of Lori’s parents, and why Lori’s mother’s maiden name is Angeline Lombardo, as shown in this obituary:

But this still wouldn’t make Lori a direct descendant of Vince “unless people had multiple identifications. I can’t figure it out, but I know that Charlie must be telling the truth when he said direct lineage.” Although it feels significant, Candace cannot dedicate too much time to this rabbit hole and will focus instead on Erika herself, and asked the internet to help her figure it out.

More About Erika’s School Days

Candace found out that Erika went to St Ursula Villa in Cincinnati, Ohio between 1994 and 1995:

Here her name is spelled with a C instead of a K

Erika’s Seclusion

And regarding her time playing basketball at Regis University, team members confirmed to Candace that Erika did not play in the 2008/2009 season, which was around the time she spoke about secluding herself for eight months and not seeing anybody.

Many speculated that this hiatus was due to her hiding a pregnancy, but Candace has seen no evidence for this. Erika explained her absence in another audio podcast called Don’t Ignore the Nudge, where she says, “With Miss Arizona, I was so done with that world. It was very toxic. I loved my director and I loved the experience I had, but afterwards it was one of those things where I was so sold out and focused on Christ that I didn’t want anything from that world to follow me into this new season that I was about to enter into.

“I literally locked myself in my room and read my Bible. And the only person I saw for six months was my pastor’s wife, and I just had her pour into me. We would meet for lunch or coffee and I didn’t see any of my friends. I didn’t do anything. I just was so focused on that.”

Erika’s Inconsistent Bible Story

She’d said she was away for eight months in another podcast and now it’s six months, but either way, one would assume that this period in 2008 was when she became intimately familiar with the Bible, yet she tells Sage Steele in a 2024 interview that she first read the whole Bible eight years later:

Erika says, “The first time I ever read the Bible cover to cover was 2016, and it changed my life. It was me and another friend, and I’d put together a Bible reading program and I sent it to my friend and I said, “Do it with me cuz I don’t know what I’m doing and you’ve been a Christian your whole life, and I just want to have an accountability partner - please read this with me.”

“So in 2016 I finished the whole thing. It was a wild year and after that everything was in technicolour and I was like, I get it now. And when I would go back and sit in a Catholic mass - I get the Catholic side even more now after having read the Bible. So, I wish that there was more [bible reading], some Catholic churches and high schools are great at this, unfortunately mine wasn’t as good from the standpoint of ‘Get your own Bible and let’s crack it open.’ It was never really like that.”

It’s Like She Was Programmed

Candace responds, “You could say she didn’t read it cover to cover in the eight months [she was isolated], but I would imagine she wouldn’t need to turn to a friend eight years later and ask for help if she had eight months to study the Bible with a pastor’s wife. I just don’t know what is real with Erika. She gives me the vibe of someone whose brain has been rerouted and she simply says what works in each room - she’s Catholic to Sage Steele and Protestant on a different podcast.

“I don’t know what to make of it except that it’s like she’s someone who was programmed and has had to tell so many different stories that she can’t really pedal backwards, and just kind of keeps going and just keeps swimming. It’s too many lies, and she’s obviously not fit to be the CEO of Turning Point just on the basis of the amount of dishonesty that we’ve seen.”

Comments Section

Top comment from yesterday:

When someone wrote in questioning how Erika could say she did not know that Charlie was afraid for his life, Candace replied, “Unless she’s telling the truth and Charlie didn’t tell her because he thought Erika was going to kill him, and that’s why he didn’t text her. Otherwise, why is your husband telling others and not telling you that he thinks he’s going to die?”

When someone asks, “Why are they still calling it the Charlie Kirk show? It’s time to retire the name in respect of Charlie’s memory. How about the Turning Point show?” Candace responds that it should be renamed Shabbat Shalom USA, as “that would be a better representation of its new leadership, its new opinions and the neocons, which Charlie could not stand. And there is no truly grieving widow on the face of the planet who could bear to be around the enemies of her assassinated husband.” She also questioned why Erika did not fire Charlie’s head of security after he failed at his one job.

“I think what we can agree this far in, is that we know nothing about Erika and I don’t think Erika knows anything about Erika. I think she was created.”