Podcast title: Erika No-Shows JD Vance. Public Relations Lies About Why. | Candace Ep 325

Yesterday’s podcast focused on wannabe Colorado Governor and Pastor Victor Marx’s criminal past and friendship with Erika, and today Candace reacts to Pastor Victor’s reponse to her episode, and also explains why she doesn’t believe that Erika skipped her event with JD Vance yesterday because of threats.

Erika Stood VP Up

Candace began the show talking about Erika Kirk’s no-show at a Turning Point event she was supposed to attend with Vice President JD Vance at the University of Georgia, “She stood him up. That is the sitting vice president of the United States - it’s low-key disrespectful outside of a real emergency.

“It must have been a last-minute decision because the announcement [about her non-attendance] was made by Andrew Kolvet on stage, meaning ticket holders were not informed until the event was underway. Event Turning Point leaders who put together the event were not informed that she was not going to be there and were promoting her appearance just 50 minutes before doors opened.”

Students Were Not Informed

Candace then showed a video of Georgia university’s TPUSA members excited about the event.

Grant Tyler: Hey everybody, my name is Grant Tyler, I’m the field representative for the Peach Territory and also the University of Georgia. Caroline: And I’m Caroline and I’m the University of Georgia chapter President. Grant: And we are here at the Akins Ford Arena about to host JD Vance and Erika Kirk. Caroline: Doors open at 1:50pm, so come out and support your country. Both: We’ll see you there!

Candace says, “They look sweet and happy, and clearly not informed of what’s going on.” If the stated reason for her absence was due to a threat, then it would be fair to assume that Erika was already on ground in Georgia when the decision was made for her to pull out, but she was actually at home. Which means she opted out long before those students made that video.

Andrew Announced it on Stage

Candace then shows the clip of Andrew telling the audience why Erika didn’t come.

Andrew says, “For those of you wondering why I don’t have really flowing long blonde hair right now [Candace fakes laughter] I’m going to address it right at the front. Mr Vice President, I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction, which is terrible.

“It’s a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country. But it underscores a larger point that she has received a lot of attacks from surprising places. [Addressing VP Vance] Tell us what you think about [the fact that] some people have made part-time jobs out of attacking Erika and this is the net result.”

They Blamed Candace

Candace smiles with feigned incredulity saying, “Oh my… is the implication here that it’s my fault? Why do I feel like they’re talking about me? She’s not here so, come on Veep, explain to everybody how it’s actually Candace Owens’ fault because she’s been attacked. What do I have to do with her going to an event?”

But Erika Used to be Fearless

Candace recalled that right after Charlie’s assassination, when most people were still fearful of going out, Erika was fearlessly speaking at and attending a variety of events all across America, and she told Fox News’ Jesse Walters in an interview why she was so bold.

Jesse asks Erika if she feels safe, and she replies, “I do. What are they going to threaten me with? Going to heaven sooner to be with my husband? And I don’t say that to be reckless, or because I’m out in the streets like, “Here I am, come find me.” It’s a fearlessness that’s rooted in the understanding that I will have my day and my time whenever that is, when the Lord knows that I’ve completed my mission.

“And I’m not afraid. Charlie wasn’t afraid either. We never lived in fear. If we did, we wouldn’t get anything done. And I can’t help run alongside this mission of Turning Point USA and raise my babies with fear. I can’t. That’s not a life to live for anybody.”

What Changed?

Candace responds that this was in her “Godlier than thou era” when the Lord gave her supernatural courage, so what changed seven months later? What was the threat that was so severe that she had to cancel an event with the country’s number two and couldn’t even trust his Secret Service to protect her?

Andrew Explains Some More

Andrew shed some more light on the situation during an interview with Fox News afterwards.

Andrew says, “It was a really unfortunate experience for me to have to watch that very difficult decision get made, which I think is the first time that we’ve ever had to make that decision in Turning Point history. But everything that happened with Charlie, obviously his assassination - we’re still grieving that.

“And you saw what happened with Savannah Hernandez, one of our TPUSA front line reporters in Minneapolis. And to see the security team tell us, “We cannot guarantee your safety. We recommend that you don’t do this” was a really chilling moment for all of us to realise that for Erika, her children are one parent away from being orphans, and sometimes you just have to say “Listen, right now, what’s most important is your safety and your family, let your team handle this.

“So I was horrified at the reason why, but I was honored to stand in for Erika last night, and I was grateful for the Vice President, that we didn’t have to ultimately cancel the entire event. He was willing to do it with me and it was very gracious of him.”

The Threat was to her Travel Route

Candace counters that she’d long been saying the exact same thing - that Erika should be home with her children but instead she was busy doing her book tour, so this happening now doesn’t sound right.

Candace then read out this tweet in response to Erika’s explanation of her no-show:

Candace wonders that Erika is only now concerned about her kids, and believes they changed tact when the public questioned why she was unable to attend an event but the VP - who’s threat levels and security was superior - did, and decided to say instead that the threat was regarding her travel.

And as a public figure flying on private planes, “people are going to be able to easily guess which airports or private terminals you’re going to fly into, but they’re not going to know which FBO, so what could possibly be the threat to her travel? Doxing her travel schedule - what does that even mean?

“…I’m not buying this plane-tracking excuse. And they’re mentioning the kids now, and every time they do that, it means they’re using every tool that is not even available in Erika’s emotional shed [to create a favourable narrative]. So, what actually happened?”

The Event was Poorly Attended

The University of Georgia TPUSA event took place at the Akins Ford Classic Center in Athens, Georgia which holds 7,000 people, and the organisers had hoped to fill the arena with MAGA supporters or those wanting to see the Vice President and “the rockstar widow” Erika, plus tickets were free to the public not just the students. But ticket sales were abysmal, and this has been happening with many TPUSA events.

MS Now Reporter Jake Traylor shared these images on X from the event:

Candace thinks people were specifically turning down an opportunity to see Erika, although Vance and Trump’s current actions is also a factor in the low turnout.

Old Footage Used

The turnout was so bad that Fox News showed an old footage of a full arena at a Turning Point event and not the actual footage of the Georgia event.

Candace: “It’s not the venue! Yet in the corner it says Andrew Kolvet via X on Tuesday, and says Athens, Georgia. This is not true. This is true propaganda. And we took a closer look and they actually spliced together three separate events so they could show something of substance when Andrew spoke. That is humiliating.”

Turning Point in Crisis

Turning Point also failed to hit capacity for their recent event with Erika and Karoline Leavitt in Washington DC, even though it’s no longer the advertised college tour anymore but is open for free to the public, “They’re going to start paying people to attend these events - they cannot sell out even a small auditorium.

“Under Erika Kirk’s stewardship, Turning Point USA is now facing a crisis. Even with a feature alongside the Vice President of the United States, it was the worst turnout in Turning Point’s history.”

This event, advertised last October, also had to be postponed due to poor ticket sales

Erika’s Statement

“Erika knew that she was not coming long before Andrew made the announcement on stage. Yet she did not make a statement herself until after the event began. Here’s what she wrote on X:”

Candace responds, “I can’t stand the lying. She was at Mar-a-lago at the weekend for Bettina [Anderson], the one who’s marrying Don Trump Jr. - she was at her bridal shower. Erika will be wherever it is that she needs to be, she can move things off her calendar and make it work.

There Was No Threat

“And how do we know that this was not some last minute cancellation related to a threat? I knew they were lying as soon as Andrew announced it on stage. Take it from someone who has endured a great many threats - the last thing you do is announce a threat on stage when one is happening.

“In fact, I have dealt with threats at Turning Point USA events - I was doing an event in Nashville with Charlie and was informed that a man had escaped a mental institution and they didn’t know where he was, and we alerted the security team. But nobody goes out and says, “Hey, Candace has a threat. That’s why she’s not here.””

Also, Andrew inviting VP Vance to blame Candace for the threats was so performative it made it obvious it was staged.

Backlash At Different Event That Day

Another reason why she knows they made up the threat was because on the same day as the evening event with the VP, Erika was also booked to speak at a local high school in Georgia at 1.30pm but cancelled it the day before, yet she cancelled her evening appearance last minute.

Here is the text that went out to parents informing them that the high school event was cancelled, giving a reason that had nothing to do with security:

“A scheduling conflict, not a threat…don’t you think her staff would have let the high schoolers know if there was actually a threat? I am told the truth is that there was immediate parental backlash when she was announced, and the school, realising there was going to be abysmal attendance, meaning nothing that they could show on social media to make it look like she gathered a large crowd, decided it was nothing for her to look forward to and she skipped it.

Parents Against Erika

“This keeps happening - parents and students are organising against her for a variety of reasons, for some it’s because of what we have laid out on the show - they do not trust her. This Facebook chat by parents of students at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix that is due to host her shows this:”

“They are organizing a boycott of Erika Kirk. I’ve been very aware that this is going on in the background, but the reason why I’m now laying this out today is because what enrages me so much about the messaging, the setup there by Andrew, is akin to narcissistic abuse.

They Blame Us

“They can never admit that they have failed or that they have done anything wrong. So they tell the public that it’s our fault, and this wouldn’t happen if you guys would just stop criticizing her. That’s completely psychopathic.”

Celebrities cancel events all the time and blame it on a variety of reasons, but they never blame the public. TPUSA should have simply being honest about poor ticket sales and work to make changes.

Shame on JD Vance

“And shame on JD Vance for taking the bait on that in response to Andrew’s questioning, where he starts lecturing us.”

In the clip, VP Vance says, “If your instinct is to go after, not the left-wing radicals who are assaulting Savannah or the people who shot Charlie Kirk, but if your instinct is to go after a young mother because she’s grieving in a way that you find wrong, well, why don’t you stay in your lane and mind your own business? Grief is complicated [Candace scoffs at this].

“And there’s another angle of this Andrew, which is just so absurd, which is that people will say that “Erika is doing this or she’s been doing that, and I would be doing something different,” and it’s like, first of all that’s fine. Like, if you want to criticize somebody because you have a disagreement - disagree with my politics, disagree with something that Erika or Andrew say on the Turning Point podcast [Candace says: we do! That’s what we’re doing]

“But this desire to go after her for the way she’s grieving her husband, that’s the most preposterous thing I’ve seen in a very long time. And I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff in politics.”

Candace Tells Vance What’s Preposterous

Candace responds, “Please stop saying this repeat phrase of “Everyone grieves differently,” it doesn’t matter how many times you say it, doesn’t make it true. No one [would do the things Erika did] That’s why it stands out to people, and people go, “This is strange - most people would fear going out. They would want to be closer to their kids.” Stop trying to constantly feed us this slop.”

And Candace has seen more proposterous things in politics this past few weeks, like when his administration blew up that school that killed 150 Iranian school girls and they lied about it. “Or two days ago when Trump said that he thought Jesus was a Red Cross doctor - that was a little preposterous. Or the Epstein files, did you have time to go through that, Mr Vice President? Nothing in there ranked more preposterous for you than us criticizing Erika Kirk?

Don’t Lecture Us JD

“How about Trump attacking the Pope because he’s calling for peace? How about Trump saying that Brigitte Macron is hot? That was pretty preposterous. Going to war with the explicit aim of opening the Strait of Hormuz, which was already opened before you began the war, is pretty preposterous. Gas prices right now are pretty preposterous. Us criticizing a grieving widow who can’t keep her story straight about anything? No, that shouldn’t even hit your radar.

“So, please do not lecture us, JD. The lecture that is coming from you is exactly why we don’t like Erika, because it’s elite - she has money and connections. She can call Vice President JD Vance. She can get Trump to say how much Charlie loved her in his Easter speech. It’s the balcony approach that makes us sick. We feel it - you guys looking down on the crowd like we’re animals and you’re somehow more dignified.

“Mr Vice President, respectfully, our friends aren’t in the Epstein files. And right now, the left and the right, the internet - we have correctly identified the nature of your friend Erika Kirk. So please, I beg of you, we are seven months into this thing. Please do not give us more bed slop. And if it is truly your desire to transform hearts and minds about Erika, might I very humbly suggest that you start with a story that makes sense about September 10th.”

Mandatory Assemblies for Erika

Candace then revealed that in some events, students are gathered together for a mandatory assembly and Erika makes an appearance, so the auditorium is filled because the kids have to be there.

Andrew’s Amended Excuse

She then plays a clip of Andrew amending their excuse for Erika’s no-show once news of the high school event that same day came out.

Andrew says, “Erika cancelled her appearance at that event because of security threats made against her. It was something we were monitoring for days before the event. We actually had a high school event planned to be before the college event in the area that we had to cancel a few days before because of the increased online chatter that our security team was monitoring.

“And so we thought that with the Secret Service, everything should be fine at the main event. But - and we want to be careful in the way we talk about this because we don’t want to give the bad guys any more ideas - it was a situation where they were trying to dox her travel and suggesting different ways that people could attack her.

“And we tried to change itineraries and move locations. Nobody wants to live that way. It was a terrible experience and I feel terrible for Erika. And when the security team finally said they couldn’t guarantee her safety [she had to change course].”

Why didn’t they just charter another plane? Candace concluded, “I reject this and so should you.”

Pastor Marx’s Wild Life

Candace then gave an update on Pastor Victor Marx, who she said was a difficult subject to cover due to the editorial decisions she had to make as to what to include in the report about him, as there was so much material to choose from, “We didn’t even include the stuff going on with his daughter, where she was accusing him of abuse, then she retracted her statement after they began speaking again and we decided not to include that.

“We didn’t include the young woman who alleges that Victor Max kidnapped her from Canada. He has a chequered background and we have never received more emails and tips about anyone. He was also the first person that announced that Charlie had died, and then he deleted that post - I remember that and wondered why.

“Also he says he’s a Pastor but I don’t know where his church is. I don’t know why Erika can’t make normal friends - none of my friends have these sorts of backgrounds.”

Candace Laughs at Marx’s Response

Victor saw Candace’s episode about him and issued a brief “and weird” response on his X, Instagram and Facebook account.

In his response video, Victor removes his glasses [at which Candace says “ooh!”] and he says, “Well, alrighty then. [Candace laughs] Love you, Candace. Let me know when you want me to come on the show. Praying for you.”

Candace responds laughingly, “Okay, but like, why do the glasses have to come off? Why do we have to go all Clark Kent about it? [She mimics his gruff drawl] “Well, All righty then.”

She asks for the clip to be played again, and again laughs uproariously, then says, “Anyway, I don’t know what the point of that was. He also published [a long list of what he was accused of in the episode.] Buddy, you can’t be accused of what you’re telling us your bio is. I read Corby Hall’s statement in its entirety and my instincts about him is I felt like he was a very honest person, and he was ready to come on the show and discuss everything and bring all of his evidence.

Candace Invites Victor to Her Show

“And my instincts about you was that I don’t know. You had supplements that you were doing with David Harris,who calls God Papa. And you guys said the proceeds from the supplements was going to help human sex trafficking victims - it’s just too much, okay? My Spidey senses say no good. Anyways, I responded instantly and wrote this beneath the post:”

Corby eagerly agreed to this

Candace also contacted Victor privately to secure a date for the interview:

So far he hasn’t responded, but “I am totally game and very interested. Finally, we got one of these pastors on the hook. I want to reel him in and talk about his relationship with Turning Point USA, how he got found as a pastor and Calvary Chapel.”

TPUSA Moles

Candace then shared how happy she was that people contacted her saying they were willing to get jobs at Turning Point just to feed back information back to Candace, “They’re like, I am going on an interview. They want me in. I’ll be a mole,” and she believes they are doing it all for Charlie.

Another Trafficker in TPUSA

She then talks about a current Turning Point employee named Marcus Wada who openly talks about his past trafficking arms in Poland:

“But then, as the story always goes, he found God. I am just so pleased to hear that so many people involved with Turning Point are able to find God. Turning Point USA is out here just finding employees and partners in a manner that is unique. It’s like a commercial: “Were you or someone you know involved in trafficking? Give us a call today - there may be a place for you in our faith department.”

Human Trafficking Consultant?

Current and past TPUSA employees also say Marcus has a brother still involved with trafficking, and Candace found a potential half-brother with a different surname who is Jewish and runs a consulting company that consults in human trafficking, which Candace finds outrageous, because how do you consult about these crimes?

Growing List of Traffickers

She adds Marcus to her spreadsheet listing all the human trafficking, trafficking charities and child abuse incidents linked to TPUSA which continues to grow.

Comments Section

These are the top comments from yesterday’s episode:

Candace found this hilarious, “You hit the nail on the head. Jared, you win every award - I laughed out loud when I read this.”

Candace responds, “I hope you’re paying attention JD Vance…when she wasn’t behaving the way that she should behave, you guys told us that we were crazy for noticing that she had no fear, and now you’re completely doing a 180 and saying she has fear. C’mon guys, just stick to a script.”

Candace then talks about Erika wanting to be the CEO of Turning Point but not wanting any attention, which reminds her of Meghan Markle, “Like, I want to be the Princess, but I also want privacy when I want it, but I also want Netflix cameras when I want it. Life just doesn’t work like that, okay? You can’t take us into [Charlie’s] casket and then pretend to be aghast when people ask you where you buried him.

“Did you bury him? Do you think that they cremated Charlie? I ask myself occasionally whether or not they cremated Charlie because it’s starting to make sense to me that they would do that. Erika says she can’t share the details [of his burial site] because people will try to destroy it, but I can’t think of a single public figure that’s deeply hated in American history that has suffered having people go after their grave site.

“That’s just not a thing that people do. I’m sure they do in extreme circumstances but that doesn’t feel right to me. There’s something very strange about that. And similarly, it’s like she wants to be treated like a grieving widow that’s taking care of her kids, but she’s boss-babing it and making decisions and reversing course on the things that Charlie believed in, and people have a right to call that out.

“And so I encourage people to continue to do that. If she doesn’t want to play the role of the CEO anymore, she’s welcome to step down and then she will not have to deal with the day-to-day criticisms of how Turning Point USA is being run into the ground. But otherwise, put on your big girl pants.”

With regards to Turning Point, she says, “It’s certainly not the organization that I knew, supported and loved. It’s been infiltrated by Zionists.”

Back to Erika, she says, “Everything we have done on this show has been fair. Charlie Kirk was murdered, we are being lied to about the details surrounding that murder, and I granted her grace beyond what the internet was willing to give her, then she lied to my face multiple times and the lies are inexplicable.

“They won’t clarify any of these lies because they are pretending like she’s too busy, and she’s some grieving, powerful widow behind the scenes. She’s not. Actually, she plays very nasty. Just so you guys know, here’s a fact: Erika personally made phone calls trying to get people not to go to the Catholic event that I spoke at recently. Okay? She plays dirty behind the scenes. I don’t play that way, with me you get what you get and I always say it all on my show. I’m always upfront.”