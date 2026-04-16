Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1dEdited

Thank You Candace for another TOP INTELLIGENT presentation!!!!!

"The Event was Poorly Attended..." => Boy, maybe they all were threatened before the TP-USA-ILL-U-SION gathering???? Or another sssssssshooting? Or how about this one: young people DO NOT LIKE JDV and how he handled the 'peace=WAR' negotiations in Pakistan, while LYING to every US citizen about what was done there actually..? Young people SUFFER because of this CRIMINAL WAR and probably because of being FED UP WITH ALL LIARS!

With this report:

https://rumble.com/v78ks4y-polish-mp-tells-the-truth-about-israel.html?mref=5grgb&mrefc=10

It us high time to REPLACE Trumps ALL memes even remotely related to Jesus, with the real truth. Trump as the Hitler 2.0.

Btw. Candace is very kind with her statement in regard to how WE ARE BEING TREATED.. I think, they assume we all are simply IDIOTS, OR THEY would like us to become...

Also, JDV comes from O-HI-O, where the King is Mr. Les Wexner, the biggest supporter of Epstein.. No financing of JDV by Wexner by any chance???

Candace is just great candidate for a comedy performer, which she masters so perfectly out of impossible events, like that 'threatening situation'! Reminds me Robin's level.

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James Bernard Shepard's avatar
James Bernard Shepard
1d

Erika had cancelled the high school event because the staff noted the parents beginning to object. The stadium event was not cancelled until it became too apparent that the turnout would be embarrassingly tiny. So she had Colvet embarrass himself by covering for her and as for Vance he was humiliated, without a shred of regard for his dignity as VP. It was too 'dangerous' for Erika but the Vice President of the USA? He was not warned?

She cancelled because she feared being embarrassed by cameras panning around the empty seats. JD's embarrassment? Jeez! She can't be expected to think of every stupid, minor little thing!

Erika is very weird, it is far too tempting to diagnose her as being a narcissistic sociopath with not enough human empathy to remember to fake empathy properly in any given situation. "Erika, we should have notified the Veep."

"Oh shit! I totally forgot him. Oh well, Andrew's job. He'll make something up."

This is the second time in a week, after the Islamabad appearance on stage with Witkoff and Kushner in attendance, that Vance has been put in a situation where he looks like a droopy-pants loser.

As for 'pastor' Victor Marx, I would maybe do a remote video interview but I would not be in the same room with him and the entourage of 'security' he's bound to bring with him. I would not be introducing this man to anywhere I work or live. He STINKS of CIA and worse, traffickers.

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