Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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Patrick McGoohan's avatar
Patrick McGoohan
17h

Shapiro, Levin, and so on, fail in the media. They have no decent message or attraction.

Alex Jones was saying that his operation, Tucker's and Candace's get up to 50 times larger audiences.

The zionists were handed national media positions because they are agents.

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James Allin's avatar
James Allin
13h

The *alleged* corruption and conspiracy between Isr, Ben, TPUSA et al.

Expose it all and let the chips fall where they may!

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