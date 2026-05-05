Podcast title: Daily Wire COLLAPSES! Ben Shapiro Wants REVENGE. | Candace Ep 332

The week featuring her birthday was eventful for Candace. She missed a few recordings of her show because she travelled to Italy for her Confirmation and the internet spread wild rumours to explain her absence, then she was blamed for Erika’s trauma at the White House Correspondents Dinner, named by Trump as TIME’s Vile Person of the Year, mentioned in a house resolution against antisemitism and sued by Charlie Kirk’s bodyguard Brian Harpole.

Today she revealed that Ben Shapiro was behind many of these assaults against because he blames her for his media company Daily Wire’s collapse.

Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire in Trouble

Candace began the show talking about her “real stalker in life, Ben Shapiro. Since the day that I was fired from the Daily Wire, he has not stopped trying to bankrupt my family. It is almost comical at this point.

An AI image of Ben Shapiro on his midget horse

“But [the rceent onslaught against me] all made sense when I started receiving emails and phone calls regarding the Daily Wire layoffs which began, I am told, on Thursday, and it was an absolute bloodbath.

“Do not allow them to spin it okay, I’m talking entire departments, big people at the firm, lawyers at the firm, the Chief Operating Officer, the Executive Vice President, virtually the entire marketing departmenta and the production team has been reduced to a skeleton crew. No one was safe, even a director on Ben’s team was fired. It was brutal. I have counted approximately 54 people who lost their jobs from top to bottom. And that’s just in this wave. The writing has been on the wall for a while.”

Massive Lay Offs

Candace had wondered how long the media company would carry on pretending to be fine when it was an open secret it was struggling.

“We knew that they had brought in private equity in the last two years. I used to work in private equity in these particular types of situations, so I knew what the implications were, especially if it’s a distressed debt situation. They’ll usually inject cash into the company and float you for about two years as you attempt to turn things around and restructure, but you’re walking the plank and if you don’t fix it, they sell that company and end up owning a huge chunk of what they sell.

“I don’t know what the terms were for the Daily Wire, but it’s just over two years since my firing and the Daily Wire has obviously not turned the company around. They said this to Barrett Media:

“It’s not good. First they shuttered Bent Key Kids, and there were massive layoffs there. Then they quietly got rid of their sports department - that was the Crain & Company show that they were running. Now they’re firing over 50 people in the span of 24 hours and claiming it’s just restructuring. People in DC also got fired, so it’s not because they’re suddenly pivoting and building in DC.

Did Candace Destroy The Daily Wire?

“So, as they attempt to spin this into something else, the broader question is what actually happened to the company? How could it happen so quickly?”

Candace compares the Daily Wire’s virtual overnight collapse to Enron, seeing as they were at the top of their game in 2023 with everyone clamouring to work for them, and now everyone hates them. Many people link their demise to their firing of Candace, and she played a series of clips of people online saying this.

Ryan says, “Candace Owens cooked you, Ben. She made you look like the little b**** that you are. She straight up publicly humiliated you, and you allowed her to let you destroy the entire media organization that you built.”

Wally Rashid says, “A lot of people are stating that Candace Owens was successful in leaving the Daily Wire, and now she’s a massive independent commentator and public figure, and her success only happened after the Daily Wire. She’s probably feeling really good right now. If I was Candace Owens, I’d be feeling pretty damn good right now.”

Nick Fuentes says, “Django Unchained, dude. She’s like Django - killing everybody in the big house and then blowing it up [Candace smiles at this] cuz she worked there. She was one of their top shows, and then she just exploded the whole f****** house on her way out. Kind of epic. Can’t lie, I’m going to glaze Candace Owens a little bit. I don’t agree with everything that she’s up to, but if she brings down the Daily Wire, then she’s a patriot.”

Candace responds, “So, people are crediting me, but do I actually deserve that credit? Have I been focusing my attention on the Daily Wire throughout this show?”

She then shared this tweet:

“I thought this was very fair assessment, and looking at the commentary regarding me plus reading his business outlook, I think it’s a combination of both of those assessments. But what Aakash is missing is that Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly’s exits did not destroy Fox News - that’s crucial. This means that Daily Wire is unique.”

Deranged Decisions

Candace also left Prager U and Turning Point and neither was destroyed by her exit and she remained on good terms with them. What makes these companies different is that they didn’t stalk their departed talent like Daily Wire stalked Candace with their legal warfare and continuing efforts at discrediting her.

“Think about the positively erratic and deranged decisions that the company made in the last six months - they brought back my social media channels to mock me and attempted to create an entire show dedicated to making fun of my show.

“Ben Shapiro - and this is sad for the other people on the platform - is considered the face of the company, and he developed tunnel vision. He bet the company on destroying me. But I didn’t want to fight with them, I wanted to peace out.”

Ben on the Attack Against Candace

She then played clips of Ben Shapiro attacking what should be his allies.

Ben says, “Theo Von is a low IQ conspiracist who has routinely propped up Candace Owens and lent credence to her insanity… Von is basically just a Bernie Sanders leftist who does not like the sensorious impulses of the left and engages in all the same conspiracy theories, and of course is good friends with Candace Owens and all the rest of it. And yes, Erica Kirk absolutely should sue the living hell out of Candace Owens for this sort of stuff.”

The clip then cuts to Ben trying to force Michael Knowles to denounce Candace:

Ben: Michael, I’ll just ask you straight up. Is Candace Owens doing something evil by attacking Erica Kirk?

Michael: I think that it’s wrong to attack Erica Kirk.

Ben: No, say say the sentence with her name in it.

Michael: I’m not going to dance like a puppet for the podcast.

The clip cuts to Ben on stage with Megyn Kelly:

Ben: I think that what Candace Owens is doing right now is evil [applause].

Megyn: I don’t opine on whether it’s evil or not, but my position is it’s really none of my business.

Ben: Why is it none of your business? I mean you comment on these things for a living.

Megyn: I’m not Mother of the Internet.

Ben: No. But if this were on the left and somebody was accusing Charlie Kirk of his wife having murdered him, I assume that you would be talking about it.

Megyn: Is that what Candace is accusing Erika of?

It then cuts to Ben on his show saying, “Of course the issue here is not just that Megyn Kelly has some questionable principles and has been programming directly into the Groyper Right, it is that she remains a coward. Remember, this is still the woman who says she is friends with Candace Owens.”

It then cuts to Ben on stage at a Turning Point event saying, “So, no Tucker Carlson, it is not an excuse to go silent on Candace’s targeting of TPUSA or to mirror her lines of questioning because you love Candace personally. The same holds true of Megyn Kelly.”

Candace says that Ben wants everyone to join him in trying to destroy her and hates those who won’t, and “you can’t have this kind of person in the boardroom, because the company will eventually destroy itself. Ben is part owner of the company and knew months ahead of its demise, so he came after me with his dying corporate breath.”

Spirit of Judas

People expect figureheads to clash, but what they don’t like is treachery and betrayal, “Peter thrice denied Jesus. But Peter was not Judas. We are naturally, as human human beings, averse to the spirit of Judas. And that is what Ben Shapiro demonstrates, that he will break bread with people as he plots against them. That is a moral offense to which we cannot rally behind. People do not like his nature.

“You would think that Ben’s attacks against me would now be all done. But on his Friday show - when most were expecting him to deliver an impassioned message laced with humility regarding the layoffs, perhaps thanking the many people who moved their entire families to Nashville to support his company and now find themselves without a job - instead he made his show about me, signaling that he wants his tribe to now begin targeting my money.”

Campaign to Boycott Candace

Candace plays a clip of Ben saying, “Honestly, if you are an audience member of Candace who foments this sort of evil - she makes money off of you. She makes money by spewing trash into the public sphere and then she makes money off it through advertising. So if she’s monetizing your gullibility, then you are complicit in this nonsense.”

Ben’s supporters then called for a boycott of Candace’s advertisers:

They also targetted Candace’s merch store:

Candace: “We’d call it branding and marketing, actually.”

Candace denies having expensive cars and living in two homes

“When you look at the the full picture of Ben and what collapsed his company, it wasn’t me - I wasn’t at war with Ben. I wasn’t trying to destroy Ben. I didn’t tell people to boycott Ben or boycott the Daily Wire. To the contrary, I feel really bad for the employees who lost their jobs in that way. And behind the scenes, I’m trying to help some of them get new jobs because they moved their lives and their families here.

Ben’s Family Connection to Harpole Lawsuit

“Money seems to be everything to Ben, which explains why, after encouraging Erika to sue me, he likely landed upon Brian Harpole, because I do not find this to be a coincidence: on the last page of the lawsuit against me, his brother-in-law Jacob William Roth is listed:”

“I did not know he was a part of this firm. I think he’s been married to Ben’s sister since 2018. Are we to believe that this is just a happy coincidence?”

The Daily Wire No Longer on the Side of Truth

“My best advice [to the Daily Wire] would be for them to shutter and sell the tech stack. You cannot rehabilitate hatred. You cannot rehabilitate the way you are viewed on the world stage…People don’t want to support someone who tells them that they’re evil and stupid and wrong for listening to Theo Von while he unflinchingly hosts Bibi Netanyahu and cheers on a genocide.

“The Daily Wire used to be on the side of truth and spoke out against transgenderism, now everything has flipped and they’re on the side of evil. Ben’s main issue is Israel - that’s what he turns on everybody over: support for Israel. Well, support for Israel is down all across the country.”

Everybody also knew Ben was buying YouTube views and Candace knows the person at the Daily Wire who used to buy it for him.

Laura Loomer’s Connection to Brian Harpole Lawsuit

She then pivots to an interesting comment Baron Coleman received on his show:

Baron is ocnfused after reading this, and Candace explains that Laura Loomer tried to send someone to photograph Candace at Charlotte airport but “I hadn’t at that point publicize that I had received an email from [Brian Harpole’s lawyer] Matt Sarelson while I was at the Charlotte airport. That’s a very precise thing... It signals that there’s some coordination between Matt Sarelson and Laura Loomer.

“Matt had also been retweeting Laura before I received the lawsuit, and Ben’s brother-in-law Jacob retweeted Matt:”

And Laura tweeted this:

Candace believes there is some cordination going on, and is finding out more about it behind the scenes. But this is casting a bad light on the owner of the law firm Harmeet Dhillon, who works for the Department of Justice.

Geofencing Christians for Israel

Candace then talked about how a company owned by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Show Faith by Works LLC targetted American Christians with pro-Israel messaging straight to their phones using by geo-fencing methods:

Candace then played a clip of Andrew Kolvet announcing on Fox News that many of the people that went to Charlie Kirk’s memorial had been geofenced and geotagged.

Andrew says, “I’m going to break a little bit of news on your program, Jesse: Our partners that geotag devices told us that they tracked over 277,000 devices in the vicinity of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 277,000.”

Candace says, “I just can’t believe he thought that was good PR to say that. And can I also just say that if I die, you can just miss me with this kind of a funeral. I’m good. No thank you - the merch, the hats and the geo-fencing funeral. Andrew doesn’t say that they worked with Show Faith by Works LLC but the timing is interesting.”

Candace then gave a special shout out to X User GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) for doing the research on this.

Comments Section

Regarding the Daiy Wire collapse, Candace says “Jeremy Boering cannot be removed from the disaster, he is the reason they got into debt. He was just like maniacal. He stopped focusing on the talent and started focusing on himself and thinking that he was the product. Very little investment actually went into the talent.

“But what built the company was Matt Walsh’s projects like What Is a A Woman? and my George Floyd documentary - people were interested in that sort of a thing...there is something about the collapse of Ben Shapiro’s platform that makes us all feel like we won, because he’s a tremendously powerful person because of his familial connections.

“I can’t say I’m like my husband, who prays for Ben more than I do. But I did humble myself because my priest told me to and I did pray for Ben a lot more than I should have. I have since stopped praying for him because it’s hard for me to do so when he is just so evil. But I know that if I talk to my priest, he’s going to make me do it so I won’t talk to him for a couple of weeks.”

Regarding Brian Harpole’s lawsuit, she said, “I’m so hopeful that this goes to discovery. This is the perfect one. I am praying that it will actually allow us to go right in and to get answers to questions, have access to his phone, have access to Dan Flood’s phone, have access even to Erika’s phone on that day, have access to the footage.

“Also, by the way, guys, I tweeted that it would be really funny if [last weekend] was the biggest day of merch sales in our history. And actually, we are on track for it to be the biggest day in our merch sale history on the website [laughs]. I love you guys for actually buying merch just to spite the people that were calling for a merch boycott:”

Candace: “We have the best merch”

“We sell merch so that our show can be self-sustaining, and so that we can pay our employees. We are a small team and merch helps a lot with that. And it definitely certainly helps with these never-ending lawsuits that keep coming, and these never- ending legal bills because people can’t beat me in the free markets and so they they want to steal.”