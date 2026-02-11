Podcast title: Here’s Why It’s Time For The Police To Question Erika Kirk… | Candace Ep 305

On yesterday’s show Candace declared Bad Bunny the winner in the battle of the Superbowl Half Time shows against Turning Point, who she accused of inflating their livestream figures. Today she focused on Erika again and called for her to be questioned by police over her many lies regarding her husband’s murder.

Charlie Would Be in Prison

Candace began the show agreeing with a viewer comment which said, “if the situations were reversed and there were this many verifiable lies that Charlie told regarding the murder of his wife, Charlie would be in prison awaiting trial.”

She reiterated that Erika should be dragged into a prison cell for questioning because of the amount of evidence piling up against her, and doesn’t care who doesn’t like her saying so.

Tracey Was There

Going over the information she has, Candace believes that Erika’s best friend Tracey Martin was with her when she got the call from Mikey McCoy that Charlie had been shot, but Tracey denies this.

Erika Kirk and Tracey Martin

Tracey’s Daughter Missed UVU

Tracey’s daughter is both Erika’s assistant and an assistant on Charlie’s show - but Candace will keep her name private to prevent reprisals as she’s done nothing wrong - and was supposed to be at UVU on September 10th. Erika had also wanted to go but Charlie told her no because “home needs you,” so she’d planned to meet him at the next event.

“So Charlie did not want her to go to UVU because the kids needed her, but he totally wanted her to become the chairman and the CEO of the company in his absence right?”

The Hours Before the Assassination

Tracey stopped her daughter from going to UVU because she had a bad feeling. The day before that, Charlie had texted a group chat about his shifting opinions on Israel and his plan to invite Candace and Tucker Carlson to Amfes,t then had a Zoom call with Josh Hammer and a Rabbi based in Israel (it would have been 4am in Israel) both of whom were in the group chat.

Erika and others in the chat will later downplay the text and claim that Charlie never blinked in his support for Israel, they also claim that the Zoom call was about helping Charlie with his Israel talking points for the debates, even though Charlie’s debating prowess was well-known.

After the Zoom call, Charlie texted his security chief Dan Flood and Andrew Kovet that “they’re going to kill me.” Erika says by ‘they’ Charlie meant The Left, “or maybe an Etsy witch [who according to a Jezebel article] had put a curse on him. And then the definitely-not-at-all-Catholic Charlie had a priest [not a pastor] come and pray over him.”

Charlie was Afraid Not Excited

Candace believes that Erika attributing Charlie’s inability to sleep on the night of September 9th because he was so excited for the UVU event is an absurd lie, because he’d done many campus debates before and it was routine. Candace believes Charlie was up late and pacing the house because he was afraid.

And if Tracey stopped her daughter from going to UVU because she sensed danger, we can assume she told Erika about her foreboding, or at least Erika would be aware that her assistant wasn’t accompanying Charlie as planned. Did Tracey communicate her concerns to Erika?

“I have all of these questions, but I’m not a police officer, I don’t work for the feds so I don’t have a right to ask them outside of this podcast…but Erika should be dragged into a police precinct and questioned. Tracy Martin should be dragged into a police precinct. Her daughter should be made to sit and answer basic questions about this intuition. Messages should be shown.”

Blue’s Clues

Candace describes the search for clues in Charlie’s murder in the style of the toddler TV programme called Blues Clues, where Blue the dog locates clues hidden all around the house as he encourages the young viewers to help him solve the mystery. In Charlie’s murder, these are the paw print clues:

“Boys and girls, what is the picture that is emerging? We could do more paw prints, but this is a toddler show and three should be enough to have a picture that’s emerging…And that doesn’t even account for all of the subjective oddities and vibes like Erika’s emotions, the Zoom call, the Shabbat Shaloming book tour, Erika asserting to Bari Weiss that Jew hatred is wrong, Erika allowing Ben Shapiro to open at AmFest after her (that was my clue something was wrong) and Erika welcoming the New York Times into her home.

Reversing Charlie’s Positions

“Basically, Erika is pulling an LBJ. And what I mean by that is as soon as LBJ got into office after JFK’s assassination, he reversed course on every single one of JFK’s policies and JFK’s enemies seemingly became LBJ’s friends. Erika appears to be doing that - I know for a fact Charlie disliked Ben, so why did she let him buy his way unto the AmFest stage?

“Charlie said no to more Zionist control at Turning Point and said no to Bibi Netanyahu coming on his show because he was done being bullied by Zionist dollars. But is that the energy that we’re getting right now from Turning Point?”

People didn’t believe her when she revealed that Erika, Ben and Netanyahu were filming something in Palm Beach - maybe linked to the Superbowl - but it got cancelled at the last minute. Candace asks, “Does that feel like the direction of travel that Charlie Kirk was going into? We can’t even get his widow to tell the truth about Charlie’s shifting positions. Does that not strike you as odd?”

Megyn Kelly Refuses to Bend the Knee

Before playing a viral clip of Megyn Kelly talking to Piers Morgan, Candace says, “Megan Kelly is not the person that I expected to be one of the very few people with a platform who knew Charlie and who simply did the right thing and told the truth, and she has taken a ton of flak for that.

“I also want to be clear that her and I do not agree - she supports Turning Point and the direction they’re goin, she disagrees with me on a many things, but at this juncture, I would crawl over broken glass to defend her even if I didn’t agree with her positions because she showed that she has a soul, and apparently that’s rare in politics, and she had the courage to simply tell the truth and said yes, Charlie changed his mind on Israel.”

In the clip, Piers asks Megyn why she hesitates to criticise Candace, who he gets on well with but who has been peddling “regrettable conspiracy nonsense” about Erika and Brigitte Macron.

Megyn replies, “I’ve criticized Candace many times over the years, we’ve had many public fights. But isn’t it interesting that you will “platform” Candace? She hasn’t been on my show in several years, but I get all the hard time. Why? You’re the one “platforming” Candace Owens. She and I don’t have that kind of relationship.

“Candace took a bunch of crap because she was very anti-Israel in the Gaza war. And it became a thing where you had to say she was terrible in her positioning. And then after Charlie died, she started questioning whether Israel had any role in it, and that’s when they really tried to amp up the pressure on me to condemn her. And I refused because Charlie was starting to have serious questions about Israel, not just its role in the Gaza war, but its influence on American politicians, something he and I spent hours discussing.

“So I had no problem with Candace Owens asking those questions, and I refused to condemn her because I was under pressure from these people who wanted me to. And then that morphed into then everything Candace said thereafter - which I may or may not have had serious problems - I had to condemn, and it was all really about the Israel thing.

“And I’d rather die than bend the knee to these people. It won’t happen. I didn’t raise my fist and say BLM. And I’m not going to condemn the people they want me to condemn just so that I can get a little pat on my head from them. It’s not important to me. What’s important to me is I live free. And that frankly is what it means to be an American.”

Candace responds, “That is incredibly powerful. Kudos to Megyn Kelly because she is telling the truth. It has always been about Israel, it’s not about morality. And even if she did condemn me, that would buy her maybe until next week, and if she didn’t say the next thing they wanted her to say, they would destroy her.”

Tiktoker Investigates Erika

Candace then highlighted a Tiktok video calling her attention to something in the Epstein Files that may be a puzzle piece in the assassination investigation.

The Tiktoker with the handle "@not.anofficialnewssource said that after Charlie died she did a video on Erika and some “Romanian Angels” stuff which caught the attention of private investigators who queried her sources, and she knew then that she was right to suspect that Erika. “So I’ve kept digging because in every homicide investigation a potential suspect is the spouse, especially when they have so much to gain.”

She found out that Erika worked as a real estate agent in New York City for the Corcoran Group, whose CEO is Pamela Liebman, and Lynn Forrester aka Lindy Rothschild is the President. “Now, this is a bit of a tinfoil hot conspiracy theory, but if Erika was involved in anything sketchy and she needed to receive payment, having her work for the Corcoran Group as a real estate agent would be a very easy way to launder money, right?”

Candace feels this video is a god-send because she’d been working on the episodes about Erika and what she found out about her real estate career so far has been interesting, so she’ll add the facts in this video.

Jill of Many Trades

The story of how Charlie met Erika as told by those who knew them and Erika herself, was that they’d gotten together when Charlie had interviewed her for a job at Turning Point and asked her to date him instead. Candace has text messages between her and Charlie to confirm the first date happened in September 2018, and Candace was supportive of their union from the start.

“But I now find it very strange that she would be looking for a job in politics [with Turning Point] at the exact same time that she apparently received her New York real estate license, which was in October 2018.”

Real Estate licenses are valid for two years in New York, so if Erika’s expires in October 2020, it means it was issued in October 2018, right when she started dating Charlie

But Charlie had initially told Candace that Erika worked in fashion for a clothing brand called Proclaim Street, and Erika did trademark the brand in 2019. “I first met [Erika] at Steakhouse and Charlie wanted to know what I thought about her. She wore a lot of jewellery on her arm and was into Christian branded fashion.

So at that time she was both running a fashion brand, getting her masters at Liberty University, getting her real estate license and beginning a career with Corcoran Real Estate firm…she was also on a reality TV show. How many careers can you have at the exact same time?”

Turning Point Turned Stalkers?

Candace then gave an update on Aubrey Lech, the woman who’s video narrating her firing from Turning Point Candace featured on her show. Aubrey’s fiancé, who was also fired from Turning Point, recently confronted and filmed a man taking pictures of their car and home.

Candace believes it was a private investigator sent by Turning Point to gather information about their ex-employees. “I don’t know why you can’t just get fired these days. I don’t know why former employers act like crazy ex-boyfriends.”

Comments Section

This is the top comment from yesterday’s show:

But Candace disputes this saying, “he’s definitely not cheering me on. They absolutely hate me. You know at the end of every Scooby-Doo mystery when the [caught villains] are like, “And we would have gotten away with it, if it wasn’t for you meddling kids.” I’m the meddling kid.”

An update on Carrie Prejean’s questioning of Seth Dillon about antisemitism yesterday at the Religious Liberty hearing, is that she’s received a lot of criticism and may be removed from the committee. But like Megyn Kelly, she is also refusing to “bend the knee to evil. She said she’s Catholic and it’s not our doctrine to worship Bibi Netanyahu or teach that Israel is a country that must be worshipped.”

Musing on having the number one podcast in the world because it was God’s will and when He’s done with it she’ll leave, she says, “I’ll do a deal with the government - if they come out and they tell us truth about what they did Charlie Kirk, I’ll retire from podcasting. How about that, Zionists? You want me gone? You want me to shut up? I care so deeply about what happened on September 10th, that I will retire from podcasting if you admit what you did. How’s that?”