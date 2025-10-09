Podcast title: Charlie’s Final Hours. What Else Is Josh Hammer Lying About? | Candace Ep 250

Following a positive show yesterday where she derided her detractors for not believing her claims about Charlie until Andrew Kolvet confirmed the texts, and almost shed happy tears after receiving a ringing endorsement of her fight for justice from a TPUSA donor. Today she spent a large portion of her show hammering Josh Hammer for being dishonest, opportunistic and suspicious and explains why she created a package of incriminating evidence to be released if she’s killed.

It’s Candace versus Josh Hammer

Candace Takes Down Josh Hammer

Candace begins the show lambasting Jewish conservative commentator Josh Hammer, a man she has called out many times for bullying Charlie Kirk for his waning pro-Israel views before his death. “For weeks after the assassination, Josh Hammer obsessively and shamelessly accused people of lying, grifting and attempting to destroy Charlie Kirk’s legacy. He claimed, rather maniacally, that Charlie Kirk was his friend and he never once flinched on the topic of Israel. He died just loving Israel.”

Josh Hammer has been the target of Candace’s ire for weeks now

She then showed this collage of his tweets where he calls Candace and others ‘charlatans’ and ‘nefarious actors’ and accuses them of hijacking Charlie’s legacy and painting him as anti-Israel when he was a staunch supporter of the Jewish-Christian alliance:

Maybe if you squint or enlarge you can read some of it

“In the comfort of his own derangement, and with the full support of the press and the silence of Charlie’s other ‘friends’, Josh was really acting the part of a a true Pharisee. He was certain that the truth would not rise again. He was so confident that he had killed it and that he could himself hijack the legacy of Charlie Kirk. Except the truth did kind of rise again, and the world now knows that Josh Hammer had personal intimate knowledge that Charlie’s views were changing. He lied about the Hampton’s meeting.”

She said Tucker Carlson had the right analogy for such people, and played a clip of his speech at Charlie’s memorial where he described how the Pharisees hated Jesus because he told the truth and planned to kill him to shut him up, then he laughs his wild laugh and says “But it doesn’t work that way; everything is inverted.”

Tucker Carlson has the best ‘Mad Scientist’ laugh ever

Josh Hammer’s Public Execution Tweet

Candace relates this to Josh attacking people for telling the truth, then showed his strange retweet of a tweet from President Trump 12 years ago about public executions, which he sent 16 hours before Charlie was killed:

Yashar Ali - who Candace says is literally paid to do PR for Zionists on the left and right - explained Josh’s tweet thus:

Candace states that this is factually untrue because Iryna was killed on August 22nd and the footage was released on September 5th, and Josh had sent multiple tweets about it then and never talked about execution on his own show or during an interview he gave on the matter. She then presents a timeline of his tweets on September 9th:

Candace knows that Josh spoke to Charlie that night and guesses that it might have been during the three hour break, “then at 9:09 pm he tweets in favour of public execution. And there’s no context that is provided. So, anybody telling you he for sure meant this or he for sure didn’t mean this is a liar. We cannot know that.” She then highlights the fact that debates regarding the death penalty are common, but debates about public executions are not, “It’s an exceedingly specific ask, usually reserved to a visceral response to something that you have seen and in the moment.”

She said she predicted that conservative podcast show host and her former Daily Wire colleague Matt Walsh would tweet about public executions as the punishment for Iryna’s murderer when the footage was released, and she was right. Matt elaborated on the tweet in his show and explained how men have a visceral response to seeing someone being victimized.

Candace checked to see if Josh often spoke about public executions, and found that he first mentioned it in 2022 in reference to the Uvalde shooter, which makes sense because he had a visceral reaction in the moment. She explains that Josh is a lawyer, was once the editor-at-large at the Daily Wire, is currently the senior editor-at-large at Newsweek and hosts his own show, so he knows how to communicate his views accurately.

Josh Hammer’s Anti-White Sentiments

“He certainly understands you don’t just send out a standalone tweet at 9:00pm and everyone’s just going to go, ‘What are you referring to?’ He knows the public is not going to comprehend what he means outside of him providing some further context.” She further explains that Josh is an incredibly angry little man who has “openly expressed bigoted and prejudiced opinions against white people. He does not view himself to be a white person, he views himself to be a separate race: Jewish,” and he tweeted in 2019 that ‘Jew hatred is inherent in the European DNA.’

“If you’re white, you’re inherently an antisemite. You’re born this way. It’s just in your DNA. It’s incredible that he said that. And in response, we were told that he meant it metaphorically…but I don’t think a metaphor would be saying explicitly and literally that hating Jews is inherent inside of white people. I think it’s amazing that there’s just no consequence [to him saying this]…but you’re allowed to hate white people, we all know that. It’s totally fine.”

It saddens her that Josh caused Charlie so much stress prior to his death, then lied about this in his eulogy. And if he can lie about that, how can we trust that he’s not lying about that tweet?

Josh Hammer’s Book Plugs

Josh told everyone that he spoke to Charlie the night before he died, and bragged about being in a Zoom call with a Rabbi and Charlie to help him with pro-Israel talking points, “Now, I have to say, Charlie was one of the most skilled debaters ever, better than literally any person that I have seen actually debating on stage. I learned my debate cues from Charlie Kirk. So, it is very new to me to think that they scheduled this call because [Charlie] was in need of tips on debating from Rabbi Wiliky over in Israel and Josh Hammer.”

Josh also said that in their last conversation, Charlie was really interested in his new book, and his first tweet after hearing that Charlie died was this:

What a way to plug a book

He continued to promote his book whilst talking about Charlie’s death in media interviews, and said, “the last words Charlie spoke to me, he literally said, ‘You know, Josh, when the Israel question comes up, I’m just going to plug your book - Israel and Civilization - because I think that what you write in the book basically is how I feel as well.’ And that ends up being the last time that we spoke.”

Candace: “It’s like Charlie’s final wish is for you to buy Josh Hammer’s book”

The interviewer asks him his views on Candace Owens and Ian Carroll “hijacking Charlie’s death and blaming it on Israel,” and Josh plugs his book in his answer. Candace is incredulous, “I just love that he doesn’t even blink as he goes from promoting his book again to then accusing people of wanting money. It’s just incredible as he’s completely grifting off of Charlie’s death by trying to promote his book.”

A Christian, A Jew and a Rabbi

She plays another clip of in the same interview where Josh addresses whether Charlie was beginning to crack on Israel saying we now know his response is false: “if [Charlie] was going in a direction that Candace Owens and others say he was going in, would he have had on me and our friend Rabbi Wolicki literally the night before his death to spend an entire hour talking about how to respond to anti-Israel talking points? His heart was absolutely in the right place, and he was trying to navigate some very choppy waters, though.”

Candace reveals that this Rabbi Wolicki was also on the now infamous group chat, so both of them saw Charlie saying he was done with Israel. And nobody will admit that Charlie said no when Bibi Netanyahu invited him to Israel. “Now, I will say that regarding Rabbi Wolicki, I think he has more of a conscience and soul than Josh Hammer. I haven’t seen him promoting his book, he doesn’t lie as audaciously and as repeatedly, or tweets nearly as neurotically as Josh Hammer does.”

She plays a clip of the rabbi, when asked if Charlie was turning on Israel, saying “I was in touch with Charlie on an almost daily basis for months, and he certainly criticized Israel where he felt appropriate and [wasn’t] immune to the negative sentiments that were out there…on Campus tours, between around 50% of all of the questions he would get were about Israel and he was known as a supporter of Israel, and it drove him crazy because he wanted to talk about America but he was defending Israel all the time.

Rabbi Wolicki

“So in preparation for this new campus tour, he called a meeting of a few pro-Israel friends that he trusted to [help him] formulate answers that he was comfortable with. If Charlie had turned on Israel, why would he even bother with a meeting like that? If he was turning on Israel, he would have had Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson in the meeting planning to throw Israel under the bus. The entire premise of the meeting refutes that theory.”

Candace surmises that at least he acknowledged that Charlie had some concerns, and says “it was weighing on him that he was seen - as Rabbi Wolicki accurately states - as this person who just defends Israel, especially when what they are doing is so plainly immoral.” She wonders how 48 hours before he died he said he was done with Israel in a group chat that included Hammer and the Rabbi, yet when they spoke the next day there was no follow up to this, and in the same day he was texting people saying ‘they’re going to kill me.’”

She stated that she never said Israel killed Charlie because she has no evidence of this, “but what I will say is that I am uncomfortable with how many lies people that support Israel have been telling in the wake of his death, which is almost the only compelling argument that Israel had anything to do with it.” The shooting happened in Mormon territory yet no Mormon leader felt it necessary to deny their involvement, which is what Netanyahu did.

After the adverts, she puts out a request to her audience of researchers asking for any footage on the day of the assassination of an older male with long hair in a ponytail or bun, and footage of Charlie’s left side of where he was sitting.

She then says that the overwhelming majority of the people working at TPUSA are amazing, “this investigation is being assisted by Turning Point USA. Not the execs, but Turning Point people on the ground that deeply care about finding answers regarding what happened to Charlie Kirk.” When people ask her if what she’s doing could destroy TPUSA, she responds, “if the truth is capable of destroying your company, does your company deserve to exist?”

Dinesh D’Souza’s Weird Bestiality Tweet

She says the Zionists lobby has upped the ante this year on trying to destroy her and Tucker’s lives, and sent Dinesh D’Souza after her with this odd attack:

Dinesh D’Souza later said he meant this as a joke

“I got to tell you,” Candace says amidst giggles, “if I ever was in this awful scenario where I saw a farmer trying to have sex with a sheep, I feel very much that I could not only look away, but I could call the police.”

Candace’s Kill Switch

She doesn’t believe Charlie was killed because he angered the trans lobby, and says on the day he died she and Tucker received multiple calls telling them to lay low because they were also on the list, but they were never told who made the threat. She feels they shot him in the throat to take out his voice and to threaten them that they’ll take their voices too. Because she knows these people are dangerous and the threat is very real, she decided to create a kill-switch package, telling those she sent it to: “if anything happens to me and it looks suspicious, release it all.”

She speaks of Kanye bravely violating contracts to be free, and saying if Kanye died today, just like Charlie, the very people who tried to keep him down would be first to eulogise him. “Kanye sent me all the information of the people who were threatening him,” which she has also sent to a variety of people pending anything happening to her.

She then played a clip of Alex Jones’ summarising Candace’s ordeal in the days since Charlie was assassinated, culminating in a ‘dead man switch’, similar to the one James O’Keefe sent to him and others about Prince Andrew’s rapes.

Alex Jones: “Boy does [Candace] lay the traps for them”

Alex showed Candace’s tweet naming who she sent files to, and Alex is kinda upset she didn’t send it to him

Alex says, “[Candace] keeps bringing the goods…she just sets the hook with the worm on it and lets them stew for a week or so and say she’s a liar, and then boom, she’ll just release it. And what she’s saying [with regards to the dead man switch is], ‘You kill me, it doesn’t matter, it’s coming out.’ And the word is [Charlie] specifically thought Israel was going to kill him.”

After the clip, Candace is careful to differentiate between radical Jews with power like Josh Hammer, and regular Jewish people like the ones she grew up with, then plays a funny comedy routine by Jewish comedian Gianmarco Soresi, whose skit is worthy of replicating in its entirety here:

Gianmarco Soresi: He went there with his joke about jews

“I celebrated most of the major Jewish holidays growing up. Passover was my favourite, because you get to read it at the table. And that’s the story where the Jews were enslaved by the Pharaoh, and then Moses made the plagues happen, and then we escaped and crossed the desert for 40 years. I liked it because it made Jews seem cool [audience laughs]. But that was also kind of confusing cuz I was like, “Okay, how did we go from crossing the desert, to now being known as generally frail? [audience laughs]

“And I didn’t understand, until one day I went on vacation to Miami with my very Jewish girlfriend. And the moment we got to the beach, she was like, ‘It’s like a desert out here’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what if Jews have been exaggerating this entire time?’ [audience laughs] We got stuck in traffic on the way there and my girlfriend was like, ‘Let my people go!’ [audience laughs] The beach was a little crowded, she said ‘there’s like six million people here.’” The audience laughs with some discomfort, and Soresi smiles coyly and says, “Yeah, you got it.”

Candace laughs uproariously and says “That’s fantastic. It’s funny and it’s good to remind yourself that politics is serious all the time, but most people do not behave like psychopaths and can make fun of themselves.”

Comments Section

When someone writes in telling her to hire more security, she replies, “Charlie owned the security company you see around him. He actually outright purchased a security company and it didn’t matter. They didn’t do anything. They should never be allowed to work again because he was a sitting duck. The amount that he was paying for that security for them to not check rooftops [is insane].”

When another writes that Candace should tread lightly and not tear TPUSA apart because we need a movement for the youth, she replies, “any youth movement must be based in truth. Turning Point USA has fantastic people that work for the company because they believed in truth and they knew they were getting it from Charlie.

“But right now continuing the legacy of Charlie means fighting for truth, and to the extent that they do that they will have an ally in me. I never attacked Turning Point USA because I came from Turning Point USA and I was a part of building that company. But to the extent that we feel that they’ve become so corporate that they’re not answering our questions or making us feel ashamed for asking these questions or feel like they don’t care about getting to truth, to that extent they won’t survive. That is just a reality, and I can’t fix that.”

She talked about Charlie’s bridge-building skills, “Charlie was very good at knowing - he’s the guy that’ll get in the room, he was happy to shmooze, he was a perfect diplomat and politician. And then he would call like, Tucker or me and say, ‘You hit this, you go hard, you do this.’ I mean he was, as someone put it today, he was a maestro. He really was. He’s like, ‘That’s the drum, so we’re going to need the bass, you’re going to need to be the strings, I’m going to play this and and we’re going to have a symphony.”

And someone called Rachel writes, “I owe you an apology, Candace. As a former Dem, I am ashamed to admit that I’ve said some awful things about you - wholly unwarranted - that I deeply regret. You’re a brilliant, honest voice in a choir of crooks and liars. We don’t deserve you. God bless.”

Candace then reveals that she’s taking 10 days off from next week to take a breather and mourn Charlie, and accept the fact that she’ll never see or talk to him again, and to say goodbye in her own way.