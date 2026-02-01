Podcast title: AND ANOTHER ONE: Charlie’s Text On September 9th. | Candace Ep 299

Yesterday Candace sat down with Muslim comedian Bassem Youssef to discuss Israel, Ben Shapiro and Erika Kirk, and on today’s show she hears from a wealthy woman who went to mass with Erika after Charlie Kirk’s memorial before finding out that TPUSA manipulated her for money, and responds to Frank Turek calling her Satan.

Crisis Management

Candace began the show by saying Turning Point’s PR and crisis teams are struggling to explain away the happy Zoom calls Erika made to her employees, and are looking for ways to gaslight the public into believing that Erika’s laughter and smiles were perfectly normal six days after her husband was publicly executed.

Candace noted the Daily Mail’s efforts at damage control by releasing this article:

Grief Policing

Candace reads from the article, “The Daily Mail has spoken with several experts on grief and so-called grief policing about the recent obsession that many Americans have developed with Kirk’s behaviour as a new widow.”

Then she says, “I love that already. I love that we have a term: grief policing. I love that you can always rely on a new psychological phenomena to be spun out by the media. They’re saying the problem is actually you guys for noticing.”

The article continues, “And as her critics will likely be disappointed to learn, those experts say judgments about Kirk reveal less about her, less about her true state of mind and much more about the broader national discomfort with death, especially the kind of violent, widely broadcast killing that took her husband down. “It reflects our mourning-avoidant, emotion-phobic culture where people tend to make all sorts of quick, uninformed judgments about how people are supposed to grieve,” says Dr. Allen Wolfelt, a Colorado-based death educator and grief counsellor.”

The article continues, “The experts the Daily Mail spoke to were quick to note that Kirk has been an easy target for people who don’t share her or her husband’s staunch political or religious views. There is, they say, also an aspect of sexism at play.” Candace says “sexism” in a high-pitched, mocking tone as she laughs.

The Hyperfunctioning Widow

Then she says, “another quote, another therapist. This guy says, “Widows are uniquely grief policed - their appearance, their tone and behaviour,” said LA grief therapist Bidwell Smith. He says there’s this cultural belief that a good widow should look really collapsed and devastated, but grief is not a performance and survival is not a moral failure.

“When grieving, people can hyperfunction as Kirk has appeared to do. People throw a lot of negative judgment on that, thinking that they feel nothing when internally, privately, they may be collapsing and not really show it,” Bidwell Smith added. Dr. Wolfelt similarly suspects that Kirk’s insistence on getting up and getting dressed and putting on makeup and fighting for something she believes in every day is a classic emotional survival tactic.”

Vanessa Bryant’s Widowhood

Candace responds to the sexism argument by recalling how she and much of the world was deeply impacted by Lakers basketballer Kobe Bryant’s death - “I boohoo cried in my bed” - though she never knew him, but she doesn’t recall the conversation ever being about his widow being inappropriate.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others when their helicopter crashed in 2020

Candace says regarding Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant during Kobe’s memorial: “there were no fireworks, there were no pyrotechnics - she was aggrieved.”

Candace urged her audience to watch Vanessa’s eulogy, “and see if you recognize some differences” between her and Erika’s eulogy. She noted that Vanessa went through the anger phase and sued many people included the helicopter company and those who released the photos of the crash scene, and was angry at the sheriff’s office.

“Like, talk about an investigation- she was doing that. Nobody was invited into her home, least of all the New York Times. She didn’t give her first interview until four months later and they were not invited into her home, and it was because Kobe was being inducted into the Hall of Fame. So, I just wanted to give you something to compare and contrast, because the sexism thing is completely ridiculous.”

Focusing on Turning Point not Charlie

Vanessa revealed insights about her husband during her speech that made Candace feel like she knew him better, in contrast, it was notable just how much Erika’s eulogy focused on Turning Point and not on Charlie. “Even in the first speech that she gave next to his chair, she talks about Turning Point USA and what we can do for the organization.

“It would be like Vanessa saying, “Here’s what you can do for the Lakers today. Here’s what the Lakers are going to do. Kobe loved to play basketball, so here’s what you can do for basketball.” I think people were immediately put-off because it wasn’t a eulogy, she wasn’t speaking about those parts and and those pieces of him.”

Candace then played the speech Erika gave three days after Charlie’s death.

Erika says, “My husband’s favourite word in the English language was ‘earn.’ He would call all of you to be people of action who earn the future America deserves. To all of the young people who felt inspired by my husband’s faith in hard work, you already know what Charlie would want you to do. If you’re in high school or if you’re in college, go find your local Turning Point USA chapter. Join it. Stay involved.

“He wants you to make a difference, and you can. The movement’s not going anywhere and it will only grow stronger when you join it. If there isn’t a chapter or you can’t find one, then start one. There is no excuse. And as my husband used to say in this room every single day, if you want to get involved, the best way you can do that is going to tpusa.com.

“I watched his show every day and he would always say, “If you want to get involved, go to tpusa.com.” If you’re a pastor, join our movement at TPUSA faith. And if you’re a parent, I highly recommend that you come to America Fest in December. Sign up right now for that because we would love to see you. I would love to see you. Charlie will be there in spirit.”

Candace says, “she repeated web addresses. In retrospect, I’m at a loss for words. And it’s the same thing with the speech [at the memorial], there’s a lot about Turning Point USA as if that’s just who he was. Like there was no person other than a business.”

The Catholic Connection

Candace then pivots to reading out an email she received from a Catholic woman - whose identity she’ll protect - in October that had disturbed her spiritually, which she’d initially filed away until she was ready to respond:

“Dear Candace, Firstly, thank you and may God bless you and protect you for everything that you do. I pray for you every day and I thank God for you bringing the light of truth and Christ to this world. I attended the memorial and I ended up sitting next to Father ____. He was actually the priest that flew with Erika to Utah. He was with her when they called her that Charlie did not make it. He prayed over him. She actually asked him to pray the rosary there at the hospital and he said the homily at the private funeral the Friday before the memorial. Now, in hindsight, it is strange to me that he was just put in the crowd at the memorial, but then again, he may have wanted that. I was at the memorial having zero personal or prior involvement or engagement with Turning Point USA or anyone from there, and I ended up sitting next to Father ____ and then with Erika at mass the next day. I truly believe it is complete divine intervention. I prayed at the time and each day afterwards exactly this: “God, I see and feel you are leading me. I know there is a purpose. I don’t know what it is or where you are taking me, but I’m following with complete surrender and faith to your holy will.” I was watching your podcast as I’m finishing up work and I had to pause it when you played Alex Clark’s interview, because it honestly made my stomach hurt how untruthful what they were saying was, and I felt strong conviction to write you. I’ve never emailed a person I don’t know in my life but I’m following this conviction. I spent a good eight hours sitting with Father ____ I’m shy generally and was sitting with empty seats around me in the third row from the stage. So when I saw the priest walking by and looking like he didn’t know where he was going, I said, “Hi, Father. I’m also Catholic. If you need a seat, this one’s empty.” Whether he wanted to or not, he sat down. He seemed like a holy priest, soft-spoken, but so sincere and genuine. He prayed in silence throughout and would smile and say, “Charlie wouldn’t believe this,” as he looked around the stadium. It was like he was going through a roller coaster of emotions right there, where he shared stories of Charlie attending mass and him spending a lot of time with Erika and Charlie. As Erika was talking on stage, Father _____ held his hands towards her and was praying over her for protection and strength, tears going down his face. From his stories and messages from Charlie that he showed me, it seemed like he was probably the closest person in that room to Charlie and to Erika. Yet, he was sitting with me like any other guest. Like I said, in hindsight, it just feels so off still. At some point during one of our conversations, we spoke about the daily mass at his parish because I wanted to go on Monday before I flew back to Chicago. He said the mass was at 8:30am. To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it, but then I saw a text from him at 6:30am saying, “Hope to see you at mass.” I knew it was my sign to just make it work and go. There were about six people present when I got to the large church of _____. I sat in the first row, and I felt God’s presence so powerfully the entire mass that I couldn’t stop the tears from flowing. I didn’t cry at the memorial, but I wept quietly the entire mass. Afterward, I stayed to pray a while longer. Lights were starting to turn off, and I looked back, and I noticed a tall bodyguard in the back along with Erika and a middle-aged woman that was sitting by her. At that moment, I went back to prayer and I said, “God, if you’d like for her and I to connect or speak, please bring us together. If not, I will pray for her and I’ll head out.” I did not want to disrupt her, but also I had an intense knowledge of how much God’s hand was present throughout the last two days. A minute or two later, as I was still in prayer, I had a tap on my shoulder by a woman, I believe it was an assistant, who said, “Would you like to join Erika?” Candace, at that moment, I thought, “Okay, God, I hear you. I’ve never had so much peace while blindly surrendering to God’s will.” I hugged Erika. I sat next to her in the last pew, and I just had the most beautiful conversation. She mentioned that Charlie went to mass with her there and that Father Don would open the church up for him there often when Charlie just wanted to pray and reflect without being disrupted, and that he was with her the entire time from Arizona to Utah in the hospital. I’m listening to my conviction in sending this and I am hoping that the Holy Spirit and both of our guardian angels will direct this message as it is intended per God’s will. I have to say I felt more realness from Erika in my exchange with her in that church than from the memorial. I saw her at mass again on Tuesday. I ended up staying an extra day because I had relics from St. Paul that my mom wanted to give Erika flown there. I coordinated someone to fly it to me and then I gave it to her.”

The Money Con

Candace believes it was Stacie Sheridan that tapped the woman on her shoulder and gave her access to the grieving widow, and only because the woman was wealthy, “I knew that they had the woman clocked before she walked into the memorial. And I don’t think it was God that sat her three rows in.”

Candace had to respond to the woman and tell her she was targeted because she was rich. It’s always being Stacie’s job to find out everything about high net worth individuals before events and point them out to Charlie - she was hired because she’s brilliant at smelling money.

The Priest in the Middle

Candace showed the scripture text message from Charlie to the Priest - who was in a group chat with Charlie and Erika - that he’d received the day before Charlie’s death that he then shared with the woman:

Candace: “the scripture is interesting because Charlie is acknowledging that his opportunities have bred him enemies”

The woman told Candace she’d been at a marketing event when she heard Charlie had been shot, and had networked with someone who later got her a ticket to the memorial event - their text exchange is below - but the woman now thinks she was manipulated into connecting with TPUSA because of her money:

Candace: “Right there [the text in grey] is emotional manipulation - the idea that you have to rescue Erika, she’s not safe, and this event is going to be so expensive.”

Also, there was no RV show booked for that date for the venue, so Candace implored any with refunded tickets to contact her.

The Priest sent the woman this text inviting her to mass, using Erika’s possible attendance as bait:

Candace is suspicious about the Priest’s role in this, especially after learning that he’d cancelled mass on the morning of September 10th. Why did he say Erika ‘might’ be there when he’d been with her everyday and would be sure whether she’ll come or not?

And it would have been Erika who directed Stacie to tap on the woman’s shoulder, “That woman was targeted in that church. You can clutch your pearls and put it on Instagram, but you better believe it - this woman was targeted in a church after mass. It makes me sick.”

The woman then organises for the relic - Candace has a similar relic from the same cave where St Michael appeared in Italy - to be flown to Erika on the Tuesday, but doesn’t get to see her and is instead met by a TPUSA fundraiser sent by Erika. She sent the Priest this text afterwards:

Candace: “I don’t like this one bit.”

No Catholicism at Mar-a-Lago

The fundraiser contact meets the woman and her father in Chicago soon afterwards and invites her to a gala in December at Mar-a-Lago, where TPUSA would raise $42 million.

At Mar-a-Lago, which Candace calls Little Israel, the woman is met by a different TPUSA team and not the Catholics she’d met before, and notices that there’s no Catholic presence there at all. Instead, Frank Turek is on stage, “and he’s hitting at the Judeo [talk]. They’re now editing their message because they’re in a room with Jews. And suddenly, they don’t want to talk about Catholicism or relics or St. Michael - this is the wrong crowd for that.”

The woman is disappointed, and when she asks why there’s no mention of Catholicism at the event, she’s told that will happen soon. She shares these messages from TPUSA trying to reach her but she ignores them because she realises she was scammed:

Candace says, “They’re Latter Day Saints on a Monday, Catholic on a Tuesday and Shabbat Shaloming on a Wednesday, but God will not be mocked. There is something so especially sinister about hijacking people’s faith and their emotions. The woman told me that she’s a businesswoman who normally has her guard up, but this time her faith was involved and looking back, she didn’t realise that they were using the trauma and her emotions and spirituality to manipulate her.”

Frank Turek Calls Candace Satan

She then plays a clip of Frank Turek - who she’s invited on her show many times - comparing her to Satan.

Frank says, “Candace Owens completely lost any credibility when she said that certain dreams are where she’s getting her information from. Yes there are dreams in the Bible, but there’s always supernatural confirmation for those dreams. There’s been no supernatural confirmation for Candace Owens’s dreams.

“Have you noticed that Jesus and the apostles say that Satan is a murderer, a slanderer, an accuser, a liar, and somebody that brings confusion? Have you noticed that we’ve had a murder and since then we’ve had slander, accusations, lies, and confusion? That’s what spiritual warfare is, ladies and gentlemen. And for people who are slandering Erika, me, and others and making accusations and lies and stirring up confusion without evidence, this is what Satan does.”

Candace wonders what spiritual confirmation Frank is referring to, and why he’s not interested in finding out who killed Charlie.

Vanessa Wanted Justice

“Going back to the example of Kobe Bryant’s wife, she didn’t trust anybody, everybody was getting sued. I didn’t even agree with some of her lawsuits, but darn if I didn’t agree with the emotion of a woman who feels like there needs to be justice served for her loss. It would have been weird if she just forgave [the helicopter company] and everybody involved. You do have to get to forgiveness, and I’m sure she’s there now, but immediately after? And skipping all the other phases of grief?”

Contrary to what Frank is saying, it is what TPUSA is doing that is satanic, and he’s only calling Candace Satan because she’s pointing out their lies. As for evidence, “No one in the history of the world has presented more evidence than Candace Owens,” from text messages to timelines, yet all they focus on is the dreams. “I have presented more evidence than the FBI ever did against Tyler Robinson.”

She’s ready to sit down with all of them, but they’re behaving like they’re guilty and using money to cover it up. She again extends an invitation to Frank to come on her show, and if she is lying, it would be very easy to embarrass her.

Don Lemon’s Arrest is Funny

Pivoting to former CNN host Don Lemon’s arrest for being part of a protest at a church in Minnesota, she said the idea of him being in prison is funny.

Don Lemon

Pam Bondi is using this arrest to grab headlines, but she should focus on releasing the Epstein files instead, “Don Lemon is annoying - should he go to prison for that? Maybe in a sane world, when I’m the dictator of the United States. But we live in a world where journalists are allowed to be annoying.”

She says Don doesn’t like church or Christians, as she found out when he asked her about homosexual marriage in an interview. She showed a clip of Don interviewing a Pastor after a hostile group interrupted his service to protest ICE activity.

The Pastor says they’re there to worship Jesus. Lemon says he’s also a Christian, asks if Jesus would be understanding of the protestors and whether the Pastor tried to talk to the protestors. The Pastor says they don’t want to talk and asks Lemon to leave

“Don Lemon’s head obviously belongs in a toilet, he deserves a swirly, and Pam Bondi is also deserving of a swirly when she says, “we’re doing this for Christianity,” shut up Pam Bondi - you protected Jeffrey Epstein. If you never speak again that would be fine. Everything, literally is fake and gay.”

Comment Section

Following Candace’s conversation with Bassem Youssef yesterday, a Muslim convert from Switzerland recommends another Muslim for her to interview who will expose anti-Islam propaganda. Candace responds, “we have definitely been lied to about terrorism. We know that the CIA and Mossad train all these radicals - Osama bin Laden and others were CIA agents, then suddenly they’re against Americ. It happens too many times for us to remain foolish about it. Who do you think funded Hamas? Bibi Netanyahu did. They take advantage of terrorist attacks that they funded, and Bassem Youssef did a good job describing that.”

Another lie a recently fired TPUSA employee revealed to her was that despite Erika telling Candace that Andrew Kovet went rogue during his interview with Alex Clark where he denied Charlie was Catholic, he was actually texting Erika throughout.

When someone asks for more information about Charlie’s children and parents and Erika’s father and half-sister, Candace says that children are off-limits, but she’s working on a two-episode profile of Erika which she’ll present soon.