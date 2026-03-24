Podcast title: EXPLOSIVE! TPUSA Accuses Joe Kent Of Leaking To Harm Erika! | Candace Ep 314

Last week Candace covered Trump’s failing Iranian war, Joe Kent’s resignation and compared Erika Kirk to husband killer Kouri Richins. Today she refuted the claim that Kent leaked information to her and defended Joe Rogan ridiculing Erika.

Joe Kent’s Interview with Tucker Carlson

Candace began the show talking about former US Director of Couterterrorism Joe Kent being accused of leaking classfied documents to her. But Kent had said on Tucker Carlson’s show that the FBI had stopped him from investigating Charlie Kirk’s death.

Kent says, “The last time I saw Charlie Kirk on this earth was in June in the stariway of the West Wing. And I said hello to him, and he looked me in the eye and he said very loudly - and it’s a small space - he said, “Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran.” Very loudly. And he walked off into the Oval office.

“So when one of President Trump’s closest advisers, who is vocally advocating for us to not go to war with Iran and for us to rethink our relationship with the Israelis, is suddenly publicly assassinated and we’re not allowed to ask any questions about that, it’s a data point that we need to look into.”

Tucker then asks, “What do you mean when you say we’re not allowed to ask any questions about that?”

The FBI Stopped Us

Kent replies, “We’ve been told that this individual Tyler Robinson is a lone gunman, and maybe he is, but the investigation that myself and the National Counterterrorism Center was part of, we were stopped from continuing. The FBI said that they stopped us because they wanted to turn everything over to the Utah State Authorities and because everything’s going to trial, it’s very sensitive.

“But there was still a lot for us to look into that I can’t really get into, there was still linkage for us to investigate that we needed to run down. And I’m not making any conclusions, I’m just saying there’s unanswered questions. We know - because of the text messages that have been made public - that Charlie was under a lot of pressure from a lot of pro-Israel donors.

“And again, we know Charlie was advocating to President Trump against this war with Iran. And we knew at the end of the 12-day war - Operation Midnight Hammer - that the Israelis were going to come back and ask us to go back to war again. So, we have a lot of data points between Butler, the assassination attempts against President Trump, the breaches of his security and what happened to Charlie Kirk.”

Shocking Revalation

Candace says that Kent’s revalation that the FBI prevented him from investigating possible foreign leads in Charlie’s assassination should have shocked Erika and Turning Point into demanding an explanation from the FBI, “but that’s never how it works at Turning Point. They always forget how to just pretend that they aren’t guilty. Instead they’re angry at Joe Kent, and the Israel First crowd immediately began demanding that he spend time in prison for leaking what they claimed were classified documents.”

Candace: “What’s missing from this tweet is any proof that Kent did this. I have never heard him utter a bad word about Erika”

Here Jack Pasobiec, who is a veteran and so respectes Kent, simply lists his accomplishments but Laura Loomer took offence

Joe Kent Did Not Leak to Me

In response, Candace says, “I can tell you right now that that is completely untrue. Joe Kent did not leak to me anything for the purpose of attacking Erika. But here is what’s even more interesting - they don’t realize that they’re implying that Erika is guilty of something.

“If what they’re saying is true, and Joe Kent is the one that leaked me crucial information regarding Charlie and the investigation, how could that hurt Erika? That should hurt the feds if they’re lying. It could only hurt someone who is lying to the public about what actually occurred on that day. The implication is that him leaking something harmed Erika. They’re not saying he is a liar, they are saying he is a leaker.”

Who Sent the Messages to Candace?

Yesterday, TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet finally revealed why Kent is been accussed of being Candace’s informant when he spoke on the Charlie Kirk show.

Andrew - who was in the studio with Blake Neff - says, “Was Joe Kent leaking certain information? Well, over the weekend, a clip came up and it’s gone a little bit viral. I want to address it. Let’s go ahead and play it.”

Andrew then shows Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, who was a part of the group chat in which Charlie revealed that he was done with the pro-Israel cause, explaining what happened.

Rabbi Wolicki says, “The way that those screenshots [of Charlie’s messages denouncing the Israel cause] got to Candace is via Joe Kent. Andrew Kulvet was one of the nine people in the group chat, and to be perfectly honest, at first he was denying it so we didn’t know how Candace got them, but then he admitted on the air on his show that he had given these text messages to someone in the government.

“We knew that there had been a relationship between Charlie and Andrew and Joe. We knew that when Charlie would visit Washington DC, he would talk to Joe. We kind of verified that the messages had been given by Andrew to Joe Kent and that Joe had been the one to pass them on to Candace.”

Andrew Sent the Messages to Joe

Andrew then reacts to the clip and says, “[The word] ‘Verified’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. I can confirm that yes, in the immediate aftermath, I did provide the group chat message to Joe Kent. We don’t throw around accusations recklessly here. There’s a lot of people that do that online but we don’t, and that’s in keeping with the spirit of Charlie. We try and be responsible.

“So, yes, in a spirit of looking at every lead and turning over every stone, we wanted everybody that needed to know, to know anything that we knew.”

Blake Neff then chimes in with, “those text messages were used to kick off the big conspiracy theory that we’ve run into over and over again, which is that Israel or the Jews had Charlie murdered, which we do not believe.”

Andrew Thought Joe Could Be Trusted

Andrew continues, “We’ve been accused of not being interested in the truth, but behind the scenes we have given every bit of information, and this was one of them. I was told I could trust Joe Kent so I provided him with the screen grabs, and I don’t know what happened to them after.

“Eventually, Joe did message me and suggest that I make the screen grabs public. I declined because those were shared privately and I didn’t want to be reckless with them in the public - there could be innocent people on that group chat that would then be harmed. So, I declined. But then fast forward another week or two and they were made public.

“Can I 100% categorically say that he leaked them? No. Maybe it was somebody on his team, maybe they got passed around and somebody else leaked them. But those are the facts of the matter and that’s what I know.”

Candace Released the Messages

Candace responds saying, “The part that Andrew is just forgetting to add there is that he himself told me about the text chain. Andrew told multiple people about the text chain.”

Initially, Turning Point said nothing about Charlie’s changing views on Israel and the pressure Zionists put him through and only Candace, Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson told the truth, and now months later, Joe Kent and others are confirming this.

“Then I released the concrete proof in the form of the text chain, which then forced them to confess that there was a communication that took place less than 24 hours before Charlie was shot and killed, communication that took place shortly before Charlie began texting his security as well as Andrew Kolvet that he thought ‘they’ were going to kill him. Something that Erika denied to the public.”

Turning Point is angry because it makes them and Erika look bad, “Liars hate when they get caught. But narcissistic liars, rather than repenting when they get caught, get angry and seek revenge on the people who expose their lies. They never feel any shame…they view themselves as the victims when they get caught being dishonest.”

Andrew and Erika’s Tarmac Hug

Candance then pivoted to discuss the Tarmac Hug Andrew had told her about: Erika had arrived in Utah first upon hearing that Charlie had been shot, and rather than going immediately to the hospital where Charlie was, she waited an hour on the tarmac for Andrew’s plane to land and they hugged before proceeding to the hospital.

“Andrew told me that he went there on a massive private plane all by himself…with no one to speak to as anxiety built up inside of him. Finally, they land in Provo, Utah. The plane doors open and the first person he sees is Erika. Suddenly, all that built-up anxiety releases when he meets her on the tarmac and he boohoo cries in her arms. The exact word he used was ‘collapsed’. He collapsed into Erika’s arms.”

Candace was surprised when Andrew’s story later changed to him flying to Provo with his wife, when he’d earlier led her to believe they’d flown in seperately, presumably on Charlie’s private plane.

Why Did Erika Stay Silent?

In December during her face-to-face conversation with Turning Point COO Justin Strife and Erika, Candace had asked them who flew on which plane to Utah that day. Justin wasn’t sure and said he’ll find out and get back to her, and he confirmed a day or so later that Andrew did fly to Utah with his wife on September 10th.

“But I had looked at Erika,” Candace says, “expecting her to pipe up and say, “Yes, [Andrew’s wife] most definitely did fly with Andrew, and I know because we met on the tarmac and had this hug and cried.” But no, Erika blanked me.

“Erika, and not Justin, should have been able to answer that question instantly. It’s not every day that you have a boohoo cry on a tarmac with a married man while his wife is standing behind him on the day of your husband’s assassination. Erika should have remembered whether Andrew’s wife was with him or not, but she didn’t.

“The other reason why I felt they were lying was, why would any person wait an hour for the PR guy [Andrew] to land before racing to the hospital to see their husband after he was shot? That doesn’t make sense. And now I believe that I have evidence that proves that I was correct and they were indeed lying.”

Turning Point’s PR Group Chat

Candace then reveals she has what could arguably be the most signficant text chain involving Turning Point on September 10th, which shows how the company planned their communication of Charlie’s assassination to the world.

“If Andrew Kulvat’s story that he is now telling the public is true,” she says, “then he was at home with his wife in Santa Barbara when Charlie was shot, and then he mysteriously waits for three hours until he flies private with his wife at 3:19pm Utah time.”

Which means Andrew should have been in communication with his team in those three hours of waiting, but the message - which is in Pacific Time so one hour ahead of Utah - shows otherwise.

The people in this chat are Communications Officer Aubrey Laitsch [who later released a video decrying her sudden firing from TPUSA], Head of PR Andrew Kolvet, COO Justin Strife and Chief Marketing Officer Marina Minas

Andrew was on a Plane

At 1:30pm Pacific Time [12.30pm on the message], Andrew is asked if Morgonn can do a news hit at 8:00pm, and there’s no response until two hours later at 3:25pm, when he asks if she’s on Fox, and explains his long silence by saying he’d been on a plane and so the message had only just came through.

“Messages, as we know, cannot load when you’re on a plane, and this time frame from 1:30pm Utah time to 3:25pm Utah time matches with the time frame that Charlie’s plane is traveling.”

The text chain makes it look like Andrew was also on this plane

Aubrey Wrote the Death Statement

“What gives even more credence to the claim that Andrew was unavailable because he was on a plane during that time, is the fact that Marina personally called Aubrey at 2:05pm Utah time and asked her to draft the death statement which was going to go out to the entire staff, because Andrew is currently on a plane and she didn’t have it within her to draft it herself.

“So Aubrey, the 26-year-old staffer, is now responsible for the unbelievably emotionally heavy statement that has to be drafted in Andrew’s stead because he’s on a plane.”

Candace then notes how awful it was for Marina to have Aubrey fired just weeks later after an uber driver accused Aubrey of speaking negatively about Erika, after Aubrey had bravely crafted a death statement for her when she was too grief-stricken to do it herself.

So Candace has text messages and call logs to prove that Andrew was unavailable between 1.30pm and 3.25pm, and after Aubrey’s death statement about Charlie is disseminated via email to employees, Andrew is again missing in the chat until 4.25pm when he comes online and says “My internet just came back on.”

Candace surmises, “so we have a two hour window, and then we have this hour window in which Andrew is unavailable to do the most important thing in his most important job at the time. And in each instance of absense, he doesn’t have internet.”

Calendar of Andrew’s Absence

Candace places all this - including the Egyptian private plane in the area at the time - on a calendar:

If according to Andrew, his flight took off for Utah at 3.19pm, why was he unavailable before then?

Blake Neff’s Call

In insinuating that satellite phones may have been used as a covert means of communication around the time of Charlie’s murder, Candace notes that Blake, when describing his call to his mother right after the assassination, says “I pull out my phone and I call my mum… and then I put that phone away…”

““I put that phone away” is a very interesting way of putting it,” says Candace. “No one calls their phone “that phone,” but it implies you have two phones, otherwise you’d just say “I put my phone away.”

What Joe Rogan Said About Erika

Candace then showed the comments Joe Rogan made about Erika on his recent show with Mark Nomand that got many angry.

Mark: Elvis is real, Tupac is alive - We used to have a fun, kind of playful conspiracy. Now it’s all out of whack.

Joe: Now it’s Macron’s got a dick [laughter]

Mark: Exactly.

Joe: I’ve heard Erika Kirk’s got a dick. I’ve heard that one.

Mark: Whoa! Well, she seems thrilled right now.

Joe: She’s an odd duck.

Mark: She’s a kook for sure.

Joe: You ever seen the compilation of her making crazy eyes?

Mark: No!

Joe: There’s a video of her making demon eyes, and every time she makes the eyes [mimics scary eyes] the music goes dooooooo [laughter]

Mark: She’s possessed.

Joe: She just gets intense.

Mark: She seems like she’s having a good time. She was on a reality show, you know. So she’s a star f****** maybe.

Joe: She was also in some weird CIA documents or CIA films. You ever seen those films? [To Jamie] See if we can find those films. There’s some weird like, internal films that they made that she was a part of.

Mark: She looks like if a pageant lady, a pageant girl was grown up. Got that kinda face.

Joe: Well, I mean, she essentially was a pageant lady.

Mark: Oh, really?

Joe: Wasn’t she in like, Miss USA or one of those things? Wasn’t she Jamie? There’s a thing that people want, right? That attention fame thing.

[They watch Erika’s EMP documentary video]

Joe: She’s doing a CIA informational video. You’re doing an acting gig for the CIA - who calls you for that? Do you ever get one of those calls? I never got one of those calls.

Mark: My agent never hit me with that one.

Joe: There’s a lot of people that think she was Charlie Kirk’s handler. But of course, there’s a lot of people that think I have handlers.

Candace Defends Joe Rogan

Candace, who evidently enjoyed the clip throughout, says Joe’s just saying what is common sense, and she’s happy he addressed the CIA documentary because it’s since been downplayed as not produced by the CIA, but it had to have CIA approval for it to feature the CIA director in it.

“And no, it’s not an acting gig,” Candace clarifies. “She’s talking about her mother’s business model - EMPs. So, she’s not acting, she’s involved.”

They’re Now Angry with Joe Rogan

Candace then showed the reaction of some Israel Firsters to the clip.

Candace responds, “How about just acknowledging that you do not have the power to transform reality? You’re losing this repeat battle to try to tell us that up is down and down is up. And everybody can sense that something is not right with Erika…

I Never Knew Joe Kent Previously

“They are also angry that Joe Kent is echoing what I said. I told the truth instantly based off of my discussions with Charlie about where his headspace was at when it came to Israel. I didn’t need Joe Kent for that.

“I didn’t even know Joe Kent at all. I had never had a single communication with Joe Kent until after Charlie was assassinated. That is the honest to God truth. I didn’t know this man at all. And so this whole idea that everyone’s colluding - colluding to tell the truth?

“Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson told the truth and you guys hate us for that. You guys want us cancelled and attacked for having the spine to do what you did not. You were going to allow a hostile takeover of his legacy and we said “Hell no.””

Comments Section

Here are the top comments from the last episode:

These were in response to Andrew’s claim last week that Erika never sought the limelight, which is “absurd.”

In response to a comment prasing her work, Candace said she’d been anxious leading up to the Catholics for Catholics event she spoke recently, but it was good to get out amongst people at the airport and at the event and feel the love and take photos and talk to fans.

She then reiterates that Andrew himself first told her about Charlie’s anti-Israel text and not Joe Kent, and wonders why having it go public upset them so. “Andrew said he was trying to protect innocent people - you mean the innocent people that were lying to the public and saying Charlie never blinked on Israel when they were arguing with him the night before and knew how agrieved he was? Those people are not innocent.”