Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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Tania's avatar
Tania
13h

Kent is stupid & naive but definitely he’s not a hero. Candace wish to be in the shoes of Erika and also has mental problems. Joe Rogan is looking for trouble because he’s vulnerable. Of course he’s wrong about that but he thinks is so popular that everybody believes whatever he said. WRONG!! Charlie Kirk is watching all the show and waiting for the right moment

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mejbcart
10hEdited

Thank you!!! I never got that far in Tuckers interview to catch that TP moment... So first now it makes sense why some say Tucker and Joe should run... Not into abyss of course, but for pres-I-dency..

In the meantime: Jeff Webb, the man widely credited with transforming cheerleading into the competitive, athletically demanding sport it is today, has died at the age of 76 following a fall he sustained while playing pickleball.

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