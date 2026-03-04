Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
khildegraff's avatar
khildegraff
1d

I dunno. Erika in a video in front of a CIA-badged podium, back before she married Kirk, screams "insider", regardless of whatever mitigating details there might be ...

Reply
Share
EileenMc's avatar
EileenMc
1d

You need more exposure as you are a Service to America, to tpusa fans or naysayers Post Charlie. Your context and summary of Candace’s well researched historiç record snd analysis adds to the path to truth on Kirk’s murder and cover up by many entities.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture