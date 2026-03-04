Podcast title: Bride Of Charlie: The Lost Years... | Episode 5

Yesterday Candace continued her exposé into the Turning Point USA’s founder’s widow and current CEO Erika Kirk, with revelations about her past and her family. Today in episode five of Bride of Charlie, she presented a detailed timeline of Erika’s schooling, beauty pageants and charities, and also responded to Turning Point’s Blake Neff’s oddly specific criticism of her series.

Dr Jerri Frantzve’s Eastern European Research

Candace began the show recapping her revelations so far about the Tesseract charter school Erika attended that was funded by the Bushes and the Waltons and developed by psychologists including Dr Jerri Frantzve, Erika’s father’s first wife.

Dr Jerri had a gender research centre at Radford University and travelled a lot for her work, and in 1990 she took a team to Eastern Europe to research gender roles following the collapse of the Berlin wall.

Candace wonders at the wisdom of this decision due to the chaos following the fall of the wall in 1989 and the Yugoslav war that began in August 1990. “So what is she actually doing there?” Candace asks.

Many children go missing and are trafficked during war, and Candace recalls her Romanian friend at college describing gypsies grabbing children from the streets and how she herself was almost stolen away. But where do these children end up?

“I don’t think Dr Jerri Frantzve - who is a verifiable fraud - was there in Eastern Europe researching gender issues. May she rest in peace, but that’s my opinion and I’m sticking to it.”

The Principal’s Military Ties

The Tesseract school’s Principal whilst Erika was there was Nancy Gerard Hall, and Candace highlights her military links as her father was a Freemason and was in the military, her brother was a Major in the army and her first husband was in the air force.

The Timeline

Candace then presents the Erika Timeline so far:

Candace thought Erika attended St Ursula Villa in Ohio from 1999 to 2002, but former students emailed Candace to say that she did not, and that she was not in their yearbooks for those years, so Candace asks the internet to find out which school Erika attended during these missing years.

Operation Enduring Freedom

“Now around this time, Operation Enduring Freedom began and American men and women were being shipped out to Afghanistan. Nobody really knows why, because if Saudis allegedly flew planes into the World Trade Centre on 9/11, why are we, a couple of weeks later on October 7th, 2001, sending people to Afghanistan? It’s very confusing.

“Nonetheless, Erika’s mother’s company E3Tek is used for this operation, as stated on their website:

Lori will eventually win an award for her contributions to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Candace wonders if she or Erika went to Afghanistan at this time.

Different Majors

In 2007, Erika was majoring in Business Administration before going missing for eight months in 2008 when she is not seen by anyone, “we can assume while she’s locked away that she continued her studies online, but in the future she’s going to edit this and say that she majored in Political Science from the beginning. That’s not true. And it also takes her five years to graduate college.”

Lori’s Government Funding

In 2008, Lori receives $2.4 million from the Army National Guard through her association with iMet Laboratories:

“This was during the year Erika goes missing. So Lori went from a model to a secretary to now getting all of this money for tech. It’s interesting…

“Lori’s busy in 2009. She’s already working with the government and received a large sum from them, and she’s maybe in Afghanistan or at least creating tech that’s going to be used in Afghanistan. And now, this heroine is wanting to help vulnerable children by launching Everyday Heroes Like You in April. But why does that make me uncomfortable?”

In this blurry photo from 2009, Erika (in blue) is competing as Miss Colorado

Romanian Angels

In the podcast audio from Free Thinkers Only, Erika talks about creating a charity called Everyday Heroes Like You, which led to her living in China where she worked with sex trafficking victims. She then worked with the Marine Corps and the Army before establishing an orphanage in Romania called Romanian Angels.

News reports have remarked on the numerous times Romania is mentioned in the newly released Jefferey Epstein emails, and the many Romanian women named in reference to sex trafficking .

When the US base is set up there, Epstein becomes interested in procuring Romanian models.

Giving the amount of travel Erika says she undertook, Candace thinks maybe she took a lot of her classes at Loyola online, especially as nobody has come out to confirm that they attended the college with her.

Charter Schools

Regarding Dr Jerri launching a charter school company with her daughter Deborah, Candace has read about the corruption in these types of schools, especially in Arizona, and asks, “What are they doing with these charter schools? What would be the benefit of having them? Well, when you’re in charge of schools, you could create records for anybody. If you had some people who were maybe illegal, and you needed to get them into school quickly, it would be good to control a fleet of charter schools. I’m not saying that’s the case here, but I’m finding this theme of charter schools to be interesting.”

November Renaissance

Regarding Erika’s starring role in November Renaissance, Candace wonders if filming this explains why it took her an extra year to graduate.

“I’m certainly interested in the fact that this movie, which never came out, was about corporate espionage spies going into a corporate company working on behalf of a global government. That is a little too on the nose for me. And again, by this time, Erika already has military connections via her mother.”

Erika and her 2010 boyfriend, Baseball player Tyler Sandford. Candace says, “Erika is always dating people that have some level of fame, as you will see.”

Tyler Bowyer in Romania

Regarding Turning Point’s COO Tyler Bowyer’s involvement with the Romanian parliament, he described his time there in this text exchange with someone, who then sent it to Candace:

Candace says, “I’m pretty sure Tyler was married to his first wife in 2010. And also, isn’t he LDS? Doesn’t that mean he’s not supposed to be drinking? But oh, who cares? The Super Christian company is all for appearances anyways. But I would like to know what he was doing in Romania.”

Erika told Candace she couldn’t remember how she met Tyler (who would later introduce her to Charlie), saying, “it might have been through a senator,” but Candace finds it suspicious that Erika and Tyler are both in Romania as soon as America established a base there, which became synonymous with human trafficking.

Candace Was There When They Met

Candace then addresses Erika directly as she recalls [what sounds like Erika’s first meeting with Charlie], “we were on a pilgrimage, and there Charlie was, at the airport in Israel. You saw him. Your mum said go up to him. She’s a pusher, right? Lori’s a pusher. I always thought it was so strange how you never mentioned that I was at the airport with Charlie. Just thought that was so weird. You never said “I saw Charlie with Candace,” because we were actually together for that trip. So interesting.”

Uncle Rick’s Crimes

Regarding Erika’s Uncle Rick Erpenbeck, Candace found out that he lost his legal license in the state of Kentucky in 2009 after his involvement in deed fraud, but his crimes were deemed negligent, not criminal.

She lamented at the ease with which the wealthy and connected get away with things, like Hunter Biden, who “smoked crack down the freeway and recorded himself, then handed in his own laptop, but he’s like, “We flying high. We can do whatever we want.” And he’s never going to see a day in prison. These are the people that rule over us.”

Blake Neff’s Objection

Candace then turns her attention to Turning Point’s Blake Neff, who she says “is obviously demented. I don’t know what’s wrong with this person. I don’t know if he’s Jewish - I hope he’s Jewish because I don’t know what’s going on here.

“They’re obviously watching every minute of the series, and despite everything that I have presented and the questions we sent them ahead of the series - which they forwarded to a lawyer for no reason and the lawyer wrote back all snippy - there was only one thing Blake could not bear, and he put his foot down last night and issued a full-throated statement.

“He came for me hard because no one comes for Shabbat Shalom. I was joking yesterday about Charlie saying “Shabbat Shalom, Daddy’s home!” and he could not bear me ridiculing Erika over Shabbat Shalom, and this is what he wrote on X:

“It is just absurd,” Candace says, “First off, Blake, I could show you text messages showing that I did the turning your phone off on Saturday [thing] first, and told Charlie he should do it before anybody. As soon as I met George, that became a thing.

“I’m aware that [Charlie] turned his phone off on Saturdays, okay? That’s been going on. I did it first okay? I’ve been watching this whole story spun, and what I’m making fun of is that being the first thing that you guys [talk about] on tour - the idea that he finished this book and that this was his legacy.

“It’s pretty obvious here that you guys were trying to remind us of how much Charlie loved Israel. Bibi Netanyahu came out within 48 hours [of Charlie’s death] to remind us of how much Charlie loved Israel. We’re aware of the psy-op and it failed.”

Then she says sarcastically, “I’m sorry, Blake. I’d like to apologize, Shabbat shalom, Daddy’s home. Glad we cleared that up. I’m sorry Erika. I’m sorry Blake - I will never do this again.”

Comments Section

These were the top comments from yesterday’s show:

Candace wholeheartedly agrees with the first, and responded thus to the second, “I think Erika hits reset every morning, and I think the Erika yesterday is not the Erika today and will not be the same Erika as tomorrow. She’s just on autopilot.”

When someone asked if Charlie ever dated anybody else before Erika, Candace says, “I have alluded to the fact that Charlie did have one person that he was very, very into before Erika. And that’s why it was hilarious when Turning Point PR tried to push out this narrative about me and Charlie being together. I was so his wing-woman, you have no idea.

“I actually became very close with that young lady because I felt like it was just me texting her all the time, because Charlie would ask me “What should I text? What should I say?” Charlie really was like a kid brother to me. So the answer to that question is yes - one person, then he met Erika.”

She again thanked her team for all their hard work researching and fact-checking for the series, saying “It was only supposed to be three episodes, but because they posted Savannah’s [her assistant] baby, I was like, “Oh, no, you’re getting a whole extra week. You don’t post infants on the internet.”

“And then I added another episode because somebody called Skyler and left a message. So, this is how I play - we can go a whole year. [Becoming Brigitte] was supposed to just be an episode and then she sent me a threat and she got a season, and then she sent me a lawsuit and she got a second season.”

When someone writes in wondering how a “dumb” woman like Erika scammed a genius like Charlie, Candace says, “IQ and EQ are totally different things. And on the topic of women, Charlie wasn’t a genius [laughs]. People forget how young Charlie was, so even in terms of who was around him - you make mistakes. It doesn’t matter how genius you are. Interpersonal relationships are an entirely different dynamic.

“I have been friends with people and those friendships have fallen apart, and I would say I have a pretty high EQ, and sometimes you still get it wrong. Charlie was so brilliant, and then he sees a girl and things change, and he’s no longer thinking clearly and emotions get into the mix - we’ve all been there before.

“I know for a fact that he didn’t know a lot of these things about Erika because I was there, and I’m just finding this stuff out. He thought it was all organic, and I have my questions about that…[Erika, Tyler and others] all kind of knew each other beforehand and then surrounded Charlie like a November Renaissance.”