Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
17hEdited

Kent did what he felt, He followed his conscience. I wish him luck! The war goes on and to all those who serve the interest of the USA and risk their lives like many warriors have and do, I say God be with you, God Bless you, and Thank you for your service. I am a fellow Veteran and pray for each and every one of you to succeed and come back alive! For those of you who have never served, I say, Say nothing about those who do. You have no right to speak to them, especially Candace!" Say NOTHING" like you said to Don TRUMP JR about the 30-06...

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T. Sullivan's avatar
T. Sullivan
15h

Damn I can Only Pray 😉 it’s TRUE !

I’ll ask for forgiveness if My Pray comes true and that EVIL SOB is On 🔥

The World would be such a better place !

CHRIST IS KING BABY

✝️

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