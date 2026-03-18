Podcast title: HUMILIATING! Trump Loses A War Hero. Erika Kirk Loses Arkansas. | Candace Ep 313

On yesterday’s show, Candace delved into the conservative wars and was firmly on the side of Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly against Ben Shapiro and Israel, bringing receipts from Charlie Kirk’s text messages to bolster her anti-war stance.

Today she’s still decrying the war, praised Joe Kent for resigning in opposition to it and highlighted Benjamin Netanyahu’s thirty-year thirst for war and his rumoured demise.

Joe Kent’s Resignation

Candace began the show feeling triumphant because of the three wins she’ll be talking about today: Turning Point USA’s Arkansas chapter has denounced the organisation, President Trump’s Director of Counterterrorism has resigned, and Theo Vonn - who she adores - declared that something satanic is going on in Israel.

“You guys - this is the way. These are the actions that we have to take if we are going to win against [the hive of liars] in powerful positions.”

She reiterated that Trump is losing the war in Iran, with India the latest country to refuse to help him reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and added the big breaking news that Joe Kent, the US Director of Counterterrorism resigned citing opposition to the illegal war.

“Now Joe Kent is not just some random person who got the job without qualifications… Joe Kent has served this country honorably. And while serving in Syria in January 2019, his wife Shannon - who he met whilst serving and they got married and had two kids - lost her life to a suicide bomber.

“Shannon was the first female combat death in Syria since combat operations began against ISIS, and also the first female US service member that was killed by enemy fire in more than three years up until that point. And she left behind her two children with Joe, just three and 18 months old at the time.

“Devastating story, right? And I share that with you because I want you to understand that Joe Kent is both professionally and personally qualified to give his opinion on the threat of overseas terror, and whether or not it is worth sending Americans over there. He addressed his letter [of resignation] to the president:”

“This is a very big deal, ”Candace says, “It is remarkable. It is brave. It is the honorable thing to do. It is why I have been signaling to troops that you should not serve. You can legally and conscientiously object to this illegal war.”

Trump’s Response to Joe Kent

Candace then played a clip of Trump’s reaction to Kent’s resignation.

Trump says, “Well, I read his statement. I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was very weak on security. When I read his statement, I realized that it’s a good thing that he’s out because he said that Iran was not a threat.

“Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was. The question is whether or not they wanted to do something about it. And many of the greatest military scholars are saying for years that the president should have taken out Iran because they wanted a nuclear weapon.

“If I didn’t terminate the Iran nuclear deal given to us - one of the worst deals ever made by Barack Hussein Obama. Remember when they sent Boeing 757s over there loaded with cash - hundreds of millions of dollars? Does anybody remember? They took the seats out and they put cash and it was so much that there wasn’t a bank in Virginia, Maryland or DC that had any money left. They stripped them of all their money and sent it to Iran, almost as ransom. That’s not going to happen with Trump.

“And nobody ever did anything about it. Can you imagine if I did that? So, they’ve been a threat for a long time, and if I didn’t terminate Obama’s horrible deal that he made, the Iran nuclear deal, you would have had a nuclear holocaust four years ago.”

The Ever-Looming Nuclear War with Iran

Candace called his response rambling, and faulted him for calling Kent weak when he had more of an understanding of the high stakes at war having been deployed 11 times, whilst for Trump it’s like playing Monopoly with figures on a board.

She says, “If he needs all these troops and [the reason for the war] is so clear and moral, why is he throwing it back to something that he did which did not involve troops on the ground? He’s talking about reversing a policy for security, but Joe Kent is saying there is no imminent threat from Iran. And because [Trump] can’t articulate a threat, he just throws it back to Obama - who did have a bad policy by the way, which I believe should have been reversed. But what does that have to do with what we’re doing in Iran right now?”

And suggesting the possibility of a nuclear holocaust is just fear-mongering, “We’re always using this idea of the threat of nukes as an excuse for us to invade other countries, yet we’re the only ones that ever actually dropped nukes, and it’s Zionists like Oppenheimer who created the nukes.”

She then played a montage of Bibi Netanyahu’s same warning over the years about how close Iran was to nuclear armament - they’ve apparently being on the brink of nukes for three decades.

Netanyahu: “If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year. It could be within a few months.”

Netanyahu: “They have the wherewithal, the stored up, preserved knowledge to make a bomb very quickly if they wanted to do it.”

Netanyahu: “Iran is so dangerous. Weeks away from having the material for an entire arsenal of nuclear bombs.”

Netanyahu: “They’re very close. They’re six months away from being about 90% of having the enriched uranium for an atom bomb.”

Netanyahu: “Iran is gearing up to have to produce 25 bombs, atomic bombs a year, 250 bombs in a decade.”

Netanyahu: “Ladies and gentlemen, time is running out”

Netanyahu: “Iran will be capable of producing alone without importing anything, nuclear bombs within three to five years.”

Joe Kent’s Critics

They lie all the time, and they’ll now smear, attack and threaten Joe Kent for declining to be part of the war. Here are some of the responses against him already online:

“They are going to criminalize disagreeing with Israel - that’s where we’re floating towards,” says Candace. “The treatment of Joe Kent is going to be consequential. It’s a terrible mistake to attack him in this way - somebody who is deeply respected by the armed forces because he served. He understands, he’s been over there, he has sacrificed.

“So the message that they are sending right now is to lock up everybody who disagrees with us. Lock up Candace Owens, lock up Tucker Carlson. That’s going to be heard by the troops overseas, who will recognise that [their leaders] don’t care about them, they just want bodies. People who are pro-life and who do not want to drag us into these wars need to stick together- people who are actually America first.

Catholics for Catholics

“And on that note, it gives me great pleasure to announce that I’m going to be interviewing Joe Kent this Thursday at the Catholics for Catholics event in DC.

“I’m looking forward to speaking to him about his act of bravery, and you guys can get tickets at catholicsforcatholics.com.”

Contrary to Zionist attacks and calls for the cancellation of the event, it is not an anti-Zionist conference because Candace and Carrie Prejean Boller are speaking there. “When Catholics meet in a capacity that is not controlled by Zionism, there’s so much nastiness that we have to deal with on the back end. I will say a lot more when this event is over, but there is a lot of anti-Catholic sentiment in the air right now, and I view this to be spiritual.”

Theo Von’s Thoughts on the Iran War

She then played comedian Theo Von’s thoughts about the Iranian war, “he just has such a good heart, and there is something especially effective when you hear him speak because he isn’t an expert or trying to be a genius, and I wanted to play this in its entirety.”

Theo says, “I do have a lot of uncomfort [sic] about America’s relationship with Israel and the Israeli political leaders. I just believe that that group feels like a satanic regime. It feels like they just want to cause pain. They don’t even know where all the bodies from Gaza are and they’re already moved on to other places that they are attacking, and America’s associated now with their attacks.

“I believe that that will come here one day. I don’t believe that the Israeli leaders have any intention to stop that. I don’t see that they have any care for the American people, and I believe that if we don’t speak up now, that our children won’t have the chance to speak up, either by law or by worse.

“And that may sound crazy to some people, and that’s fine if it does. I may disagree with you, but that’s okay. You know, I worked hard to be able to have a voice for myself. And so, I hope at least you just respect that.

“I don’t understand our government’s relationship with Israel’s government. It feels like there’s this war machine and then our soldiers are put into these spaces, but they’re just there to serve an America that they believe in.

“I don’t understand Trump’s relationship and why we are so beholden to this Israeli government that just seems to be obsessed with control, and it feels like blood lust, like it’s not enough. Like after what happened in Gaza, to me, I don’t see how there could be any other view.”

It’s About Control

Candace says, “I just love Theo Von for that, and you can just hear the sincerity in his voice versus the propaganda that they’re giving us. I feel the same way - I don’t know how people can look at what they did in Gaza and believe that that’s godly, that it’s prophecy, that it is anything but exactly what Theo says, that it just feels satanic. You should just be able to spiritually have a reaction that lets you know that something’s not right.

“And he uses such a choice word there when he says it’s about control, and he doesn’t know if our kids will have the opportunity if he doesn’t use his platform. That’s how I felt. It’s how I feel every day.”

She again mentions the harrassment and persecution Johnny Yep - who put on the Catholics for Catholics event she’ll be speaking at - is going through because he invited her, even though her speech will be about Mary and not even political in nature, “So, I don’t know why we’re not allowed to meet, why we’re not allowed to have perspectives, why we’re not allowed to have jobs, why we have to be harassed, why our advertisers have to be called, why we have to be censored from YouTube, why they have to smear us and libel us.”

Turning Point Arkansas Revolt

Candace then notes that despite the fact the Erika Kirk went to Arkansas a few days ago and made that sheepish appearance next to the Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as they launched Turning Point’s Club America in high schools, TPUSA’s University of Arkansas chapter wants to cut ties with the organisation.

She played a news segment which stated that “Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Arkansas announced that it is rebranding and disaffiliating with the national group. The chapter’s president said in a statement posted on social media that the executive board had become concerned with the direction of the national group, and says the chapter will now be rebranding to Young American Revival focusing on advocating for Christian conservative values.

“This comes a week after Turning Point’s CEO Erika Kirk paid a visit to Arkansas and governor Sanders signed a proclamation endorsing TPUSA chapters and schools statewide.”

Dino’s Dissent

Candace responds, “This is fantastic news. It’s great news. But beyond that, you should know that this was a unanimous decision - everyone on the board agreed that they wanted to move away from Turning Point USA. And the chapter president, his name is Dino Fantegrossi, published a letter onto Instagram, which you should read in its entirety.

Candace noted that Dino was present when Charlie had a sit-down with students to discuss Israel and show TPUSA donors the changing opinions amongst the youth. She then played the clip, where Charlie asks, “How many of you guys think when a lawmaker and a man I respect like Ted Cruz uses the Bible to justify aide to Israel but doesn’t even know the verse, do you guys think that’s like, not the best way to approach this?”

Dino wearing the cap responds saying, “I find prophecy as policy generally to be theologically problematic…when it comes to sending 300 billion to any foreign country, all I can think about is across our own southern border, we have an actual military in the form of the cartel that kill thousands of people, and that’s leaving out the hundreds of thousands of Americans that have died to drug overdoses due to drugs that have come across our southern border. And it’s insulting that that money goes anywhere else because we have such a huge problem here.”

Dino is then in a good position to know how Charlie felt, and sense that something has changed in the organisation and people need to listen.

Still On Erika

“I find it to be utterly immoral for people to pretend that everything Erika is doing right now is normal…and [for her] to go on a tour reversing everything her husband said. It sickens me, especially because of how much I love my husband, and thinking god forbid, if anything ever like that happening and me knowing who his enemies were, and me knowing who put him through grief and stressed him out, and suddenly he dies and within three days they’re sitting in his studio.

“There’s something deranged happening here, and there’s no amount of propaganda that is going to convince these students and these employees who are fired for even asking simple questions [but are told] “Get out, work like dogs and worship Erika.” This is now suddenly a monarchy.”

Candace then explains they’re still staying on top of Erika, and only paused the series to do a deep dive into the Children of God cult that Erika’s partner in Romania was involved in, as Erika and Epstein may be implicated and she doesn’t want to make a mistake when she presents her findings.

She then decried the audio recording purpoting to be Erika facilitating a meeting between Epstein and a minor, which was recently shared on X by an unrelated account. She’d declined to share it because she knew it was faked, but it went viral until it was debunked and is now being used to dismiss all of her weeks of research as similarly untrustworthy, despite her team being thorough and never making an error.

Candace then went on a five minute rant about how disgusting it was that Erika’s proximity to child trafficking and her strange behaviour is ignored by the mainstream, who keep trying to gaslight us into believing everything is above board.

Netanyahu May Be Dead

She then pivoted to the conspiracy theory that Netanyahu might be dead.

The last verified sighting was of him looking tired at the National Health Command Centre on March 10th:

Then there was an unconfirmed rumour that later day or the next, he was hit by an Iranian missle. On March 12th, a relaxed and joking US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was abruptly interrupted at 10:22am during an interview and told he was wanted by the President, and was taken into the Situation Room.

When he returns at 12:07pm, he is noticeably stiff and robotic, and when asked by the presenter how the President was, he replies with a shaky, stammering voice saying, “the President is in great spirits, the Iranian mission is proceeding well ahead of schedule, and you know, I have to tell you that I have a teenager who’s considering military service and I would give this team my highest compliment - from President Trump to the head of the joint chiefs to the secretary of war. I would say that I would trust my child’s life in their hands.”

Then on March 13th, the airports around DC are shut down:

“They didn’t say where that circuit board overheated, but that was the reason they shut down four airports around the White House? No, that’s obviously a lie. Something happened. To me it looks like they were trying to get somebody in or get somebody out and they didn’t want anybody else in the air.”

Then on the 14th when people started saying Netanyahu was dead, his official account posted a video now knows as Fingergate, “which just feels AI,” says Candace.

His forehead is now line-free, and it looked like he had six fingers on one hand. He also missed the Security Council meeting which is highly unusual. Someone else noted that his son Yair Netanyahu, who is normally very active on X and tweets and retweets up to 30 times a day, went completely radio silent for seven days.

Then on March 15th, Netanyahu is seen being filmed with an ultra-HD camera to prove he’s alive, and he looks younger than Candace - like Benjamin Button-yahu. He also gets coffee and jokes about having five fingers.

Candace is not sure if he’s dead, but he could be injured and they’re using technology, stunt doubles and AI to put him together on camera, especially because he then missed another important meeting today yet posted a video of himself and Mike Huckabee joking that he is alive. Strange.

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

When someone praises her for standing up to the Israel mafia, she says, “I want you guys to know they don’t ever let up. And that’s why I was just amazed at what they were putting Johnny Yep through because he invited me to speak. They want to make it so that people who don’t support their ideas are radioactive.

“They harass people and send bot email campaigns. It’s all about creating the illusion. When I spoke at a different Catholic conference two years ago, they sent 3,000 bot emails all saying there would be protests if I speak. And the venue was concerned and upped their security, but not one protester showed up.

“They’re constantly trying to make people feel fearful, isolated and attacked. You can see what they’re doing to Megyn Kelly - I lived that, and they will do the same thing to her. Anywhere Megyn wants to speak, they will make phone calls and stalk her across years, and there’s no off tap.”

Candace then announced that her podcast is back to the top of the charts and she was in a three-way tie with Kill Tony and Joe Rogan:

“Big thank you to you guys obviously, and to my little team - the little engine that could. It’s been really fun.”