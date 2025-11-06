Podcast title: Mamdani Wins. Charlie Kirk Questions Haunt “MAGA”. | Candace Ep 259

Yesterday Candace looked into the supposed plans laid out by Charlie Kirk himself for TPUSA’s 24 year old Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy to pick up his mantle, and also asked why cell phones from Israel were present at UVU the day Charlie was killed. Today she states that Zohran Mamdani won because MAGA is fractured, defends Brett Cooper against accusations of witchcraft and asks why Charlie never received first aid.

Candace flaunts her new book

The Changes at TPUSA

Candace begins the show saying that she’s at the stage of grief where she just wants to punch everyone who’s lying about Charlie Kirk in the face. “I’m so angry, I’m taking it out on my team. I’m like, “No! This does not make any sense. I can’t explain to you why it doesn’t make sense, but because I know how Turning Point USA operates their events, every little micro change is sending me [crazy] in this moment. It’s a very personal thing.”

She again highlights how unusual it was that UVU asked Charlie to speak at their campus in July and it became the first stop on his campus tour six weeks later in September, because TPUSA receive tons of invitations from universities across America months in advance and it takes weeks to organise. Case in point is her last campus tour with Charlie in April 2024, where the arrangements for her visits with Charlie or solo were made six months earlier in October.

The speedy UVU booking reeks of an inside job to Candace, because Charlie travels “like a madman” so events have to booked so far in advance to fit into his busy schedule. Another thing that was atypical is that Charlie was booked to speak in Utah on September 10th and then was due to return just 10 days later to a different university in Utah, but they usually plan to cover all the campuses within the same area back to back to be efficient.

“This is looking to me like the apparent plan was to assassinate Charlie Kirk, who had at long last faltered on the pro-Israel cause - his words not mine - and then to stage a hostile takeover of his brand and of his legacy.” They’d turned the televised memorial event into a Trump rally, and tried to make Mikey McCoy’s incoming official because Charlie supposedly wrote succession plans in the event of his untimely death in journals instead of in a will.

“I think their thought process was that it will be much easier for us to control the spirit of Charlie Kirk than the actual living breathing Charlie Kirk.”

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is now the new Mayor of New York despite the billions spent against his campaign by Bill Ackman and Michael Bloomberg, and despite efforts to make us think that Charlie would want us to denounce Tucker Carlson, stop the controversies around Charlie’s assassination and unite behind TPUSA and the Republican party to stop Mamdani.

Candace said Mamdani probably won the race after the first Mayoral debate, where the candidates were asked which foreign country they would visit first if they won, which by itself is a strange question.

Zohran Mamdani (third from right): “I would stay in New York city. My plans are to address New Yorkers across the five boroughs and focus on that.”

Almost all the candidates proudly stated that they would visit Israel, but Mamdani said he would stay in New York. He was pressed by the debate host who asked if he would visit Israel, to which he replied, “I’ll be standing up for Jewish New Yorkers…” but he was cut off and asked if he believed in the Jewish state of Israel, and he replied that he believed that Israel has a right to exist. The host and other candidates then jump in again to quibble with Mamdani over his choice of words.

Candace laughs with incredulity at the end of the clip. “[His response] is totally normal…Why does he have to make a trip to Israel? Why are they all coming down on him? Why have all our politicians left and right sold us out?” Candace recalls that even during the Presidential debates, all the candidates wore an Israel flag pin on their jackets except for Vivek Ramaswamy, and they jostled to prove that they loved Israel the most.

“Keep in mind that Mamdani won and New York has the largest population of Jewish people of any city in the world next to Israel…Now, did he get the majority of the Jewish vote in New York? No. But the exit polls are quite stunning; he got way too much of the Jewish vote in New York.” Candace asked her producer Mark to jump in and ‘mansplain’ a CNN exit poll of 4,744 people, which showed that Mamdani got 32% of the Jewish vote and Israel was a factor influencing many voter’s decision, and Mark questioned why Israel should be a factor in the votes at all.

Apparently MAGA didn’t listen even to President Trump - who made more Truth Social posts against Mamdani than he did about Charlie’s murder case - because Mamdani won, and Candace said it’s because the “MAGA got fractured, not when Tucker Carlson interviewed Nick Fuentes, but when Donald Trump looked at us in our faces and said, “Epstein, who?” That’s when it was game over.”

The Witch-hunt of Brett Cooper

Candace says Israel First is a cancer that has manifested within both parties, and even attacked “23-year-old bubbly Brett Cooper. She makes the majority of her videos dedicated to pop culture…nothing too daring, never talks speaks about Israel, and she did her part and encouraged New Yorkers to vote against Mamdani. But it wasn’t enough, [because even if you give them] 100% but you even say one critique, then they want to destroy you, and that’s what they want to do to Brett Cooper.”

Candace then played a clip of Brett - her former colleague at Daily Wire, a company they both left amidst a media storm - stating that Randy Fine should move to Israel where he’ll be happier and sing songs with Mike Huckabee.

Brett Cooper: “Randy Fine cares more about Israel than he does free speech.”

“Seems like pretty sound advice to me. Rather than trying to make this country Israel, why don’t you just go live in Israel?” Candace says. She then played a second clip of Brett calling out Ted Cruz for tweeting about the dangers of calling people Nazis and then calling Nick Fuentes a Nazi, to which Brett says, “You’re so angry that the conservative base’s attitudes are rapidly changing and that Nick Fuentes is getting national attention. And so in response you are compromising your own values.”

Candace says that Brett is the voice of Gen Z so it would make sense to try and understand her perspectives, which is what Charlie was doing, but instead they’re piling in on her.

Candace defends her friend saying, “First off, class it up. We don’t need you dropping F-bombs to a 23-year-old. Secondly, trying to big time her and act like you don’t know who she is when you have done various things with the Daily Wire; you were featured in a movie that Brett Cooper starred in at the Daily Wire- Lady Ballers. You’re good friends with Michael Knowles. You know fully well who Brett Cooper is. And that was a super classless tweet coming from you.”

People then went through Brett’s old content to find something to smear her with, and landed upon an interview she did with Shawn Ryan where she talked about her mum going to a medium and she wanting to go too, so people accused Brett of not being a Christian or a true conservative because she engages in witchcraft.

Brett Cooper tells Shawn Ryan that her mum spoke to her dead ex-husband, late teenage son and miscarried baby when she visited a medium

Candace counters this by saying it was “the most compelling and moving conversation I’ve ever seen Brett Cooper have.” I’ve watched it and I agree. Candace describes how Brett tells her backstory of living through one of her twin brothers' dying unexpectedly from a heart attack, and the surviving twin struggles with looking in the mirror and seeing his dead brother and descends into mental illness, and Brett having to look after him in various institutions and homeless shelters, and her mother also having to cope with a resulting divorce and so she visited a medium.

“May you never know the pain of losing a child. It’s something that I can’t even fathom… What is wrong with these people? I am telling you there is no way that we can break bread, because the Israel first movement is a true cancer, there is so much hate…they’re going after Brett Cooper in this demonic way…[and] trying to dig up content and say that she’s a witch. We’re supposed to drown her, burn Brett Cooper at the stake. Then where does that put the rest of us? And their rhetoric is getting dangerous.”

CNN Hates Candace

Candace says the establishment media has never hated her more because she’s looking in Charlie’s assassination, and plays a clip from CNN in July but she’d only come across it on X that morning, where the guests and the host all malign Candace.

The man third from right calls Candace “a disgusting human being”

Candace laughs uproariously at the end of the clip, saying “I’m sorry, but that’s just objectively funny, because they’re being serious and it’s funny.”

More Charlie Kirk Anomalies

After watching the shooting from different angles, Candace highlights two more things that have been bothering her: Charlie wasn’t given first aid immediately, and they carry him into the SUV with his head flopping all over the place and they never even tried to stop the bleeding.

The other thing is that Charlie never falls to the ground from the chair, and is never placed on the ground, but when he’s shot the security guard catches him before he lands on the ground and guides him unto an equipment box. Charlie stays on that box before being carried to the SUV and is never laid flat on the ground.

Charlie’s head flops over the edge of the security box

The fact that the boxes are there on either side of him is also very strange and has never happened before. “Everything is weird on this day,” she says.

Candace asks if anyone knows if the boxes are moved before Camera Guy takes the camera down, because she couldn’t see the boxes anymore after Charlie is taken away. “I don’t know what they’re doing for about 30 seconds down there. They seem to be huddled up - doing what? If you’re not securing the wound, if you’re not trying to get his head level, what are you doing? They don’t even open their bag and try and administer aid, and they’re paid millions of dollars per year to do that.”

Mikey McCoy is also on Candace’s mind, because the reason given for his instant phone call milliseconds after Charlie is shot is that his hand went up to his ears to block the loud sound of the shot, but he never takes his hand off his ear as we walks all the way to the parking lot and out of view. Candace then plays a clip of Blake Neff on Charlie’s show explaining that he saw a shaken Mikey within a minute of the shooting say he has to call Erika and his dad.

“Blake might think he’s telling the truth, but it’s not a true account of what happened on that day. It looks to me like [Mikey] knows where he’s going [and it’s] up right by the general direction of the parking lot, and he is on the phone already. And Blake Neff is nowhere to be seen, we can track those movements. We are told that within the minute of Charlie getting shot, he called both Erica and his dad Rob McCoy. And that’s one of those little things that’s really messing with me because the implication here is that the call with Erica had to be fast.”

Candace says it’s illogical to make a quick call to Erika because she would have been distraught and would ask many questions, and why did he need to get her off the phone to call his dad, even before calling 911? And we also know Mikey called his wife who screamed at the office, so it feels like TPUSA are covering something up. She asked for the call logs to be released, because “they’re lying about the phone calls. They’re lying about the timing of the phone calls. The phone calls don’t make sense.”

It’s also interesting that Mikey’s memorial speech - not Erika’s , JD Vance’s or Trump’s - was the first scheduled post on Charlie’s YouTube channel after his death.

Another 9/11?

Candace states that the “pro-Israel crowd” like Josh Hammer are signalling that another 9/11 is coming. The Pentagon recently gave “psycho” Conservative activist Laura Loomer - who chained herself to the railings outside Twitter’s headquarters in 2018 wearing a Star of David after accusing them of kicking her off the platform for being Jewish - a press pass. But apparently she’s not Jewish. “She has proven over and over again that she has no soul, and she will lie over anything as long as she defends the state of Israel.”

Candace then played a clip of Josh Hammer saying New York is screwed because Mamdani is the new Mayor, and laments that less than 25 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the city by Islamists, they’ve now elected a Muslim Mayor. “Who are you afraid of as an American: Muslims or Zionists? I’m going to say Zionists for me personally.” MAGA has been infiltrated by Never Trumpers, and if they start itching for war again we must all stand against it.

Comments Section

When someone wrote in about their faltering support for Trump since Charlie’s death, Candace says, “the mask down moment for me [and when I knew] that we had been completely occupied was when he said “Why are we still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” A story released later was that he was protecting some of his donors, and that’s his vice: Trump loves money, and he it looks like he has sold his soul for money.”

She says she feels let down by Trump and his entire family given everything Charlie did to get them to the White House, and says “my platform will be used to tell people that they should have no faith in the system until Charlie’s assassination is resolved.”