Podcast title: Why Is Everyone Crashing Out Over The Charlie Kirk Investigation? | Candace Ep 262

In last Friday’s show, Candace reacted to Ben Shapiro calling her evil for accusing Erika Kirk and TPUSA of Charlie’s murder, which marked the end of a week where she traded strong words with leading female Christian podcasters and her podcast was rated number one in the world.

Today she targeted TPUSA Faith and its cast of preachers for criticism, responds again to Allie Beth Stuckey and looks into accusations of being a cult leader.

Oh Hail Our Dear Cult Leader Candace

January 6th and the Feds

Candace begins her show today by remarking on how odd it is that only Zionists believe the Fed’s version of events regarding Charlie’s assassination, and spoke about receiving a tip about Feds seizing all the footage from Timpanogos Hospital where Charlie was taken to after he was shot and wondered how this would help the investigation.

It’s also odd that there have been no videos released of Charlie’s SUV arriving at the hospital despite there being a news channel from New York waiting outside, which in itself is strange. “I feel like something’s amiss if the Feds moved to grab the footage inside and outside of the hospital immediately.”

Candace feels that there is something about her investigation that is causing powerful people to panic. Typically the feds put out a narrative about a major catastrophic event and we believe it, but with Charlie’s assassination, the left and right were united in their incredulity at the case, starting with the text messages between the gay lovers that failed to pit the left against Tyler Robinson’s MAGA father and the right against his trans boyfriend as intended.

“That [Fed-instigated duel] was definitely the vibe of January 6th - we all took the bait. Just own it. Okay? If you’re a lefty you were like, “MAGA is bad.” If you’re on the right, we were like, “The left is bad. They’re overthrowing an election.” Candace recalls that on January 6th 2020 she was super-MAGA, and if not for being heavily pregnant, would have gone to the Stop the Steal rally as it was nearby to where she lived in DC at the time.

“So I’m sitting on the couch with my husband and we start getting all these phone calls from my sisters and family members asking if we’re okay, and we didn’t have the news on… and it was actually the first time that there was peace in DC because it was the summer of BLM riots, but we never got calls when people’s cars were getting smashed and things were being burned to the ground, but suddenly we were getting phone calls because the media was saying “MAGA’s gone too far” and they were showing all this footage.”

She knew instantly that the Feds were involved when she heard that pipe bombs were ‘mysteriously’ dropped off the night before at the DNC and RNC headquarters, because the area was covered with cameras. Recent news reports revealed she was right, because after a five year investigation, a police officer named Shawnee Ray Kirk was identified as the person caught on film dropping off the bombs.

She then played a clip of Glenn Beck interviewing Steve Baker who uncovered the woman’s identity.

Steve Baker tells Glenn Beck that when he took the evidence to officials, they responded “Holy F*** she’s one of us”

Glenn Beck says that revelation implicates many high-level people and wonders, “how big does this net get?” Candace believes that the net grabbing those implicated in Charlie’s murder will similarly be wide.

NAR Pastors

“If we are allowed to follow the idea that Feds are behind major politically divisive events, then we have to ask ourselves who exactly was behind organizing the Stop the Steal rally event itself. And interestingly enough, on the ‘Republican’ side, Christian Zionist pastors were heavily involved in influencing the public to fight for justice immediately following the election results.” One of these pastors was Lance Wallnau, who published this Facebook post three days after the election:

Candace shared an article which stated that four out of the six protest permits were issued to charismatic Christian groups on January 6th, and 15 pastors and Christian leaders met with Trump at the White House and told him that this was now a spiritual battle.

The article also mentions the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) a group which Candace in a past episode said she feels will play a major part in Charlie’s assassination.

“So who is Lance Wallnau? Well he is one of these NAR preachers who came up with the Seven Mountain Mandate which Charlie became very interested, even mesmerised by and became friends with Lance.” The next clip showed Lance describing the SMM as a revelation from God about the seven moulders of culture or world kingdoms.

Lance Wallnau: “He who occupies the tops of these mountains can literally shape the agenda that forms nations…and the foundation is Jesus.”

He says that God is able to get his people in strategic places covertly, before the devil is even aware.

“So what he’s describing there and what they believe is that there are new prophets and new apostles, and when he is speaking about covertly, he means that. This is a philosophy of infiltration, and before people know, boom, everyone around them is actually working for a higher purpose.” And Candace is indeed seeing that people from TPUSA keep showing up in her investigations.

She noted that many of these preachers like Frank Turek, Rob McCoy and now Lance Wallnau come from high ranking military families, and acknowledged that Frank actually associated NAR with occultism in an episode of his podcast.

Frank Turek: “NAR is more New Agey and even occult-like than they are Christian”

However Frank did not use this knowledge to warn Charlie because NAR infiltrated TPUSA through Lance who now works for TPUSA Faith. Candace then describes a conversation with someone close to the Trump administration who said, “I was at Charlie’s memorial [and thought] “When did Turning Point become so faith focused?” She says she remembers that Charlie always spoke about his evangelical faith, but when we were starting Turning Point chapters it was all about free markets and capitalism…now it’s suddenly all about faith this and pastor that.

“And I said that is true, it’s now almost the biggest thing about Turning Point. It’s really interesting to consider that Turning Point suddenly got super duper faithful with what I would say is an interesting cast of characters, the wrong characters.”

NAR’s links to Mass Shootings and Crimes

Sources told Candace that Lance Wallnau, who works closely with Rob McCoy, is running the show behind the scenes, “Lance Wallnau, who is from a military family and who is saying that he believes in infiltration as a means to climb mountains and overtake society or however he just described [the Seven Mountain Mandate], was privately directing large sums of money into Turning Point Faith…we need to start investigating this Faith/Military constellation. We can call it the militant-faith pipeline because it’s getting too much for me.”

The Las Vegas shooting in 2017, which was the largest mass shooting in American history, was instantly covered up and blamed on lone shooter Steven Paddock, but conspiracy theorists cite evidence that point to a military cover up. A year later, 40 people who were at the Vegas shooting were at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California when a marine - whose mother is friends with Rob McCoy - walks in and starts shooting.

“One victim of that bar shooting was a 27-year-old Navy veteran who had survived the Las Vegas shooting. So, it just makes me wonder, was he a victim or was he a target? But it’s always a conspiracy when we start questioning these fed narratives.”

A month after the bar shooting, Rob McCoy is elected Mayor of Thousand Oaks for a year. Candace wants to know who is funding these churches because a lot of weird stories about them are coming out, including a Romanian sex trafficking ring linked to a megachurch in California.

“It’s time to start prodding the narrative, because I’m thinking that perhaps faith has been hijacked…and I am not convinced that these people that stand on stages and tell you to stop following Tucker Carlson, or tell you you are not allowed to question Israel or you’re going to hell are working on behalf of the Lord. I think that they worship specific people with military ties.”

With regards to the former megachurch Pastor and missionary Paul Havsgaard accused of trafficking children from Romania, “this element of missionary going around the world on these missions, something is just stinking to high heaven.”

Wacky Response to Candace being Number one

Candace then called Christian Zionists wacky for their reaction to her podcast being rated world number one, “there was anger, tears, frustration, fatigue, defeat, and of course, biblical scripture.” She accused Seth Dillon of being petty for tweeting this:

“Christian Zionists will use scripture to justify their insults to me. Actually, I didn’t sell my soul, All of you guys did. I had to literally build from scratch because I was rejected everywhere. You went after my sponsors, you emailed people, you got me banned from Australia. I actually did the exact opposite - I didn’t sell my soul and I said what was right about what was happening in Gaza.”

She also highlighted this tweet from Joel Berry also from the Babylon Bee, who she said is justifying the genocide because he insinuated that all the Christians in Gaza support Hamas:

The Texts are Real

She also debunked the popular X theory that she had forged the text messages from Charlie about Ben Shapiro that she shared last week by taking her phone, scrolling through her messages and showing the texts from Charlie to the camera.

Candace: “What an absolute nonsense to think that I would just make up text messages”

“I was clear at the start of this entire thing: no fakeness and no gayness…you might have money, we have truth. That’s what’s on our side.”

Allie Beth Stuckey

Candace also noted that Allie Beth Stuckey - who she is again careful to say she likes, though she reprimanded her on her show last week for disagreeing with her about TPUSA booking turnarounds - is also against the investigation into Charlie’s assassination. She responded to a post Allie made aimed at Candace that criticised those that were making unfounded claims, and said she didn’t have the time or energy to debunk them all.

Allie Beth Stuckey: “These are people’s real lives…and you better be 100% sure that your [accusations] are true and backed by real evidence.”

“I just think she should take a break. I genuinely didn’t even know she was going through it like this. I don’t think we asked her for any assistance at all. Actually, I did all the work. People sent me stuff and then we put together a timeline. And here’s what I want to say, because you’re saying it’s real life: It was Charlie’s real life, Ally, when you saw him sitting there and he got shot. That was his real life. I feel like that’s the part you’re missing because you’re so worried about the surrounding cast of characters who have been literally caught lying. We didn’t just randomly pluck people up from obscurity.”

She then goes on a tirade saying, “Maybe you’re not worried about him, but I am, and I want to know what happened to Charlie Kirk, okay? And I feel like you and so many Christian Zionists just kind of wanted to turn him into Charlie the friendly ghost and are not interested at all.

“In real life, people’s necks don’t stop 30.06 bullets. In real life, when you spend millions of dollars on your security detail, they don’t have you sitting like a sitting duck and forget to have an ambulance behind you. In real life, I worked for Turning Point USA, and I know what does not make sense in terms of the timeline of how this event came together.

“And in real life, if somebody suspects you in a murder for any reason whatsoever, you can put something out publicly that will clarify a fact that you say it’s not correct, you would do that. You would say, “Oh, this is the reason why I was on the phone with so and so.” So, people are following their instincts because they should. But I just want to remind you, because it bothers me, that that was Charlie’s real life. Okay, Ally.”

Grok Gets it Wrong

She then moves on to Grok’s “crash out”:

Candace: “None of this is real”

“To Grok, Allie and everyone: If you don’t have time to look at the facts and see what we’ve come up with, that’s fine, but you’re not required to interject. You’re not required to take part in this.”

Mark Levin Hates Tucker

She then brought up Mark Levin, who has been “obsessed with destroying Tucker Carlson for years now and was very happy when Tucker Carlson got fired from Fox News. If “you should move to Israel because it would make you happier” was a person, it’ll be Mark Levin.

Despite peer pressure, TPUSA declined to cancel Tucker and instead suggested a debate between him and Mark. Candace then played a clip of Mark’s response to Tucker’s text message to him saying he was happy to do the debate and hoped Mark would want to do it too, but Mark reads his response back, in which he called Tucker a little bastard, Nazi-supporter and modern day David Duke, and says he wants nothing to do with him because of his vile libels against his faith. He also accused Tucker of attacking his stepson who was working at the White House.

Mark Levin: “Tucker’s desperate. He’s taking a hit on his podcast and he’s fighting like hell for his career and his reputation because people are waking up to what scum he actually is.”

Candace reacts with giggles and incredulity during the clip and is comically shocked afterwards. She also laughs at Mark’s assertion that he won’t platform Tucker, comparing it to her refusing to platform Taylor Swift.

Candace as Cult Leader

With characteristic good humour, Candace says, “I’m proud to announce that I have finally caught the final Pokemon ball. I’ve long said that in terms of the names I get called in the media, I feel like I’m playing Pokemon - I just got to catch every single ball. When they try to cancel you, that’s what they do. I’ve been called anti-Semitic, a self-hating black person, homophobe, transphobe, crazy and I’ve been diagnosed as suffering from postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis, and I didn’t think there was anything left for me to grab, but it’s here. I’ve now won the game. They’re now calling me a cult leader.”

She credits this latest accolade to her resilience in the face of attacks to her focus on building rather than destroying people, and believes that it is actually those who tell people they’ll only get to heaven if they defend Netanyahu - Zionist evangelical pastors - that lead a cult. She plays a clip of podcaster and former cult member Keri Smith who thinks that the manipulative language Candace uses is a cult tactic.

Keri Smith: “People including me used to put a lot of trust in Candace but are now asking, “What’s happened to her?”

Apart from being stressed out over the haphazard arrangement of the books on the shelves, Candace says the Feds always diagnose those who don’t believe their narratives with narcissism and other disorders. She then showed Keri’s list of reasons why she believes Candace is leading a cult:

Candace counters that she says ‘we’ because, “all the information I have is thanks to the tips line… she also says that I repeat myself constantly, that I use sarcasm. And I would say that this is sounding a lot like my toddlers who could be in a cult. They definitely have used terms like ‘we’ and ‘us’ when they address me and their father and they repeat themselves the whole time…So, I guess I’m the cult of telling you to think for yourselves and to trust your gut. And if something seems like it’s wrong, it’s because it probably is wrong.”

She says she’s been attacked because she’s talking about the military industrial complex ruling America, she’s encouraging people to read books and home-school their kids and is encouraging the left and the right to come together and didn’t take the money to make her too fearful to speak out.

Comments Section

Candace chose this as her top comment from Friday’s show:

Candace is an equal opportunity offender and if you’re doing wrong she’ll call you out whether you’re female, black or Jewish

She promised an explosive follow up to the Egyptian planes saga on Wednesday and an interview with a guest about TPUSA’s finances on Friday. She also brought up Alex Clark’s accusation that Candace lied about not doing any interviews about Charlie yet she did a CNN interview, but Candace reiterates that that interview was booked before Charlie died and was supposed to be a promotion for her new book, yet oddly enough, the interviewer Elle Reeve never even mentioned her book and concentrated on Israel and Brigitte Macron instead.