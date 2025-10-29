Podcast title: Charlie Ripped A Hole In Reality | Candace Ep 253

Following yesterday’s blockbuster comeback show where she showed Charlie’s texts predicting his early death and her continuing the fight, and queried Charlie’s friends’ strange behaviour right after his shooting, today Candace details how her political journey alongside Charlie was boosted by an earth-shattering tweet by Kanye West, and notes all the military connections surrounding Charlie before and after his death.

Candace recalls the impact Kanye’s tweet had on her and Charlie’s political career

Vivid Dreams

Candace begins the show by going back to April 2018 when Charlie was having vivid dreams that he was going to die in a tragic, quick way, and a feeling from both of them that something big was about to happen. At that point they were both publicly unknown, had joined forces five months earlier and were listening to Kanye West’s Power daily whilst Charlie was building Turning Point and Candace was dismantling Black Lives Matter.

Candace tells Charlie that, “If I can get to Kanye, I think he’ll join my Blexit movement. I’ve got to wake up Black Americans to this scam of [BLM] using our race to control our emotions…I just knew that Kanye West was not a part of the simulation” and sends him this message:

Then on April 20th, the evening before Kanye West sent out the now infamous tweet, she and Charlie exchanged these texts:

On April 21st Candace wakes up to news that Kanye had tweeted about her and she calls Charlie shaking

Kanye’s Earth-Shattering Tweet

“We were certain we had manifested [Kanye’s tweet]. We were freaking out going, ‘How is this real? How did we know?’”

The infamous tweet that changed everything

“Everything for Charlie and I changed in a blink of an eye in that moment, and retrospectively it would never be the same again. It was indeed a paradigm shift.” She then plays a video of Scott Adams saying, “[Kanye] ripped a hole in reality with seven words…forget about whether you think Candace is right or wrong, that’s not the story. The story is that these two people shouldn’t be in the same conversation, [but] Kanye just changed that and freed a lot of people from a mental prison.”

Scott Adams: Kanye West altered reality by tweeting about Candace

After the tweet, Candace said she and Charlie were assigned handlers who worked to separate her from Charlie. She responded to Kanye’s tweet by asking him for a meeting, and heard from David Horowitz who said he could facilitate this meeting. Eric Weinstein and Rick Rubin also got in touch, and Candace and Charlie who were then pro-Israel thought these people meant well. Tyler Bowyer - the COO of TPUSA - then suggests they hire more PR and introduces Charlie to Andrew Kolvet and the majority of the leadership at the organisation.

At this point, Kanye’s whole team try to discourage him from getting involved in politics, and others were trying to discourage Candace and Charlie from getting involved with Kanye because he’s crazy, “and I’m like, no, we dreamed this. We want him to be a part of Blexit, like his is exactly what we wanted.” It was at this time that Candace gets the spiritual pull to go the UK.

In October of that year, Kanye helps Candace design the logo for Blexit and goes to the White House in a MAGA hat, but is still under pressure to abstain from politics or risk losing everything including his marriage. He gives in and releases a statement saying “My eyes are now wide open and I now realize that I’ve been used to spread messages that I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.” But he didn’t write this, one of his handlers did.

Candace asks Mike Cernovich why Kanye said this and if she should drop the Blexit logo they’d worked on, but Mike advised against it saying “you have no idea what Kanye is going through.”

Candace now understands why Kanye released that statement, and believes her unplanned trip to the UK that December where she met her husband saved her. George and Candace got engaged within 18 days of meeting. “It’s inexplicable. I looked at him and I felt like I had already known him, and it felt exactly like seeing a sigh of relief. Like it felt like a sigh of relief. I was like, ‘I need to go with him.’”

First Accusation of Antisemitism

Weeks later in February 2019, someone at Buzzfeed cut a clip of the Q&A portion of the UK event they’d been at where Candace was asked why she described herself using the controversial word nationalist. Her response saying that if Hitler had wanted to make only Germany great it would be fine were taken out of context and went viral. Candace called it a hit aimed at cancelling her and putting pressure on Charlie to disavow her for antisemitism.

This clip of Candace standing next to Charlie when she mentioned Hitler’s nationalism went viral

Candace was soon after offered a job by PragerU although she still went on Campus tours with Charlie. She was eager to show the world she didn’t hate Jews and was grateful when PragerU’s Marissa Streit took her to the Simon Wiesenthal Centre to learn about the Holocaust, after which her reputation was temporarily restored.”

TPUSA was now an efficient behemoth and '“running like a military operation,” and Candace segues into looking at those with military backgrounds within the organisation and who were present at Charlie’s assassination.

Military Connections

Candace went from PragerU to Daily Wire, and the president at the time was a naval intelligence officer turned Pastor called John Lewis. “In retrospect, what are the chances that we just have so many military people that are in media. How organic is this? Who’s the biggest person on YouTube? Mr. Beast- both of his parents are high up in the military. Do you think he really was just getting trillions and gazillions of views because people wanted to see somebody count to a million?”

Candace sees the military connections everywhere in the media and in many organisations, and many of these people are also connected to Raytheon which she finds interesting. Even the doctors and surgeons that treated Charlie after he was shot were linked to the military.

The people around Charlie with military connections on the day he was killed

“The military-industrial complex that shot JFK to maintain power has created a veneer of reality for us. We are under a veil. I think that these corporations and people that are put at the head of these corporations - and we’re told that they’re geniuses or they’re just so successful like Mr. Beast - these are military operations. I think this military-industrial complex has had a lot of actors, some of which were there when Charlie got shot. Something’s not right. There are too many military players that were surrounding Charlie, and they weren’t there in 2018 until forces were trying to pull me and Charlie apart.”

A Tale of Two Hospitals

Another confusing thing Candace wants answers about is the hospital Charlie was taken to after the shooting. She’d believed he went to Timpanogos hospital, until she received confirmation from a medical personnel that had access to Charlie’s file that he was brought to Utah Valley Hospital:

A message directing staff not to open Charlie’s medical records

Candace says there could be a logical reason why Charlie is said to have been taken to both hospitals, and is asking for answers.

Mikey’s Response

Candace then showed the response from Charlie Kirk’s show about the video of Mikey McCoy’s on the phone milliseconds after Charlie is shot, and clarifies that their show went out before hers yesterday so they were responding to people like Ian Carroll and Sam Parker’s content.

Andrew Kolvet said Mikey was sending out media of the event on his phone, then when he hears the shot fired, he covers his ears with his phone in his hand. Charlie also drilled into Mikey and the rest of them that if anything ever happened to him they should call Erika immediately which he did, and also called his dad.

Mikey strolls away on a call as Charlie bleeds on the ground

Candace counters that these explanations are plausible, but Mikey never takes the phone or hand off his ear or duck down like everyone else. She doesn’t dispute the instruction to call Erika but says, “I don’t believe that Charlie told them, ‘If I get shot, don’t help me, calmly walk away and call Erika first. I [also] think it’s curious that we’re hearing this from Andrew and not from Mikey McCoy.”

Pastor Frank Turek also defends Mikey saying, “You can speculate on anything you want, but unless you have evidence, shut up. Because all you’re doing is causing dissension among the brothers which is something the Lord hates.”

Frank Turek criticised Candace Owens to his congregation during a sermon

Candace counters his assertion that no one knows how they’ll react when a shocking thing happens by saying, “We do actually know that we all have a baseline response to danger: you either run towards it because you want to rescue people…or you run away from it. That’s a baseline. Or you freeze. Maybe I’d say three baseline things that you can expect. The other thing [Turek] is doing is the biblical manipulation, where they just try to find some scripture and justify it…the sickest form of manipulation is to try to present [your opinions] via the lens of what God would want.”

The Book Club

Candace then speaks about how Zionists infiltrated her website’s book club - her safe space that is behind a paywall - and published clips of her saying it was a typical Fed move to kill someone and then honour them with a holiday, which is what they did by giving Charlie a memorial day in October. She said they clips were taken out of context, “I think it’s actually amazing that our book club got infiltrated. We’re going to have to be more careful in there. Just kidding, I won’t be. I will be just as ratchet as I always am in the book club.”

Brigitte’s Tax Records Is Male

She then talks about her erstwhile foe Brigitte Macron, who was in the news because her online tax account listed her as a male called Jean Michel. “They’re trying to lie and tell the public that they think this was done by a team of hackers. Hackers who they haven’t arrested…and we’re supposed to believe that a hacker was going to risk hacking the president of France to only change the name.”

The latest Brigitte fiasco: hacked or truth?

She continued, “If you’re going to risk that kind of a criminal offense, at least take the money. At least say and they wiped out $2 million. But no, they just wanted to hack and change your name to Jean Michel way back when when this wasn’t even a viral story.”

Candace is delighted to report release of her new book Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don’t Need Fake Feminism, which she is proud to say is self-published using a Catholic printer and is available at makehimasandwich.com (and not on Amazon.)