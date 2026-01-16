Podcast title: OH SNAP! We Were Right About Fort Huachuca. | Candace Ep 291

Yesterday Candace considered the link between strange phenomena like the Mandela Effect, vivid dreams and deja vu with a government program that could predict the future. Today she found out that Erika Kirk knew more about Fort Huachuca than she’d previously admitted to having starred in a movie whose trailer was filmed there. Candace also responded to Nick Fuentes downplaying Jeffrey Epstein’s paedophilia.

Erika and Fort Huachuca

Candace began the show stating that Erika, despite her assertions to the contrary, is very familiar with Fort Huachuca because she shot the teaser for a never-released film she starred in there.

Along with pageants and reality TV, Erika also featured in a movie

“Some people that were based at Fort Huachuca between 2010 and 2011 informed me that they knew Erika and that Erika definitely knows the base, because a bunch of people from the base had worked with her from from 2010 to 2013 on a mini film that never saw the light of day.”

Many of her co-stars in November Renaissance also had family members who trained at Fort Huachuca, so the narrative that Andrew Kovet put out aimed at dispelling Erika’s knowledge of the base was false.

Candace also found the Kickstarter funding page for November Renaissance from 2012 which revealed that Erika had been set to play a character named Evelyn Mathis in the film about corporate espionage, assassins and nanotechnology.

Clayton Haugen: “The movie’s concept is…how we can manipulate someone’s senses so that they believe a false reality…or how the knowledge and skills of a Navy Seal can be copied and transferred. This concept became possible using nanotechnology”

Clayton went on to say, “what happens in a world where the brain is a hard drive, your eyes become video cameras and knowledge is not learned so much as it is just programs that are installed into you?”

Candace says the movie will do little to dispel the current conspiracy theories about Turning Point, “Wasn’t I just saying a couple of weeks ago that I feel like there are people that are walking around that were like computer programs, and it’s obvious that they’re just stealing companies and land and infiltrating. These people are like glorified thieves with access to the military.”

November Renaissance confirms that her suspicions were correct and that Mitch’s testimony of seeing Erika at Fort Huachuca was not ridiculous at all.

Others Saw Erika There

Elsewhere, shortly after Charlie’s assassination, a woman unconnected to Mitch Snow who was stationed at Fort Huachuca wrote on an online forum that she had seen Erika at the base on September 9th, but this was met with vehement criticisms from others so she deleted the post.

Someone who knew this woman confirmed to Candace that such a post existed, and a third person mentioned in a military group chat that they’d also seen Erika at the Fort and that there was an order to lower drones on that day, so there are now three people who say they saw Erika at Fort Huachuca.

“Earlier this week - and I had to do home-schooling longer so I have not been able to reply - but through one of the Turning Point executives, Erika sent a video that I had been asking for regarding her Fort Huachuca alibi, but I don’t think they’re comprehending what I’m asking for because it wasn’t what I was asking for, and I need to now follow up with them, which I intend to do tomorrow when we have a day off.”

She then referred to the spreadsheet she’d created that showed certain recurring themes

Did Erika Live in China?

In the Trafficking/Sex Abuse column, with regards to Erika’s time spent in China, Candace played audio from a podcast interview with Free Thinkers Only where Erika discussed this.

Erika Kirk: “I created Everyday Heroes Like You to bring funds and awareness to various grassroots organisations, and to have transparency and efficiency instead of having 70% of the funds go to admin and only 30% towards the cause.”

Erika continued, “I was living in China and working with the victims from sex trafficking, and then began to phase that into working with the Marine Corps and the Army, and then was able to work with an orphanage in Romania to help sustain them during their winter seasons, and giving them more clothing items or tangible items rather than just money.”

Candace didn’t know that Erika had lived in China so she asked Turning Point’s COO Justin Strife when this was, and after consulting with Erika, he replied that “she never lived in China, she only went there on a trip for a couple of weeks to see the Great Wall of China.” So now Candace doesn’t know what to believe - Erika now or Erika then.

The Buckman’s Huge Donation to TPUSA

A lot of research has been done by others on the routes that Charlie and Erika’s private planes took, and one of the places they frequently visited was New Braunfels Falls, Texas and a place in Idaho - and a mummy sleuth found out that they were visiting a top TPUSA donor, which is not necessarily scandalous as Erika is the company’s CEO.

Karl and Nelda Buckman had given TPUSA its largest ever donation of $10 million, so the organisation named its Florida headquarters after them.

Candace then found out that Nelda Buckman had financed a 2024 documentary called Identity Crisis in collaboration with The Daily Wire:

Before Charlie died, he’d supported Candace when she was fired by Daily Wire but Ben Shapiro was pressuring TPUSA donors to refuse Candace a speaking spot at AmFest, but she didn’t know who the donors were, then Andrew Kovet called her to say that Ben had paid “an offensive amount of money” for a spot at AmFest, and he was also buying up the documentary TPUSA were doing.

“I thought this was so unbelievably petty and so perfectly Ben. And also, I didn’t care - I told Andrew to take his money because I wanted TPUSA to be successful, and I wasn’t insecure in me and Charlie’s friendship at all.”

Candace isn’t saying that Nelda Buckman was the donor that was against her, but she knows that she is a philanthropist and like Erika, has worked extensively with victims of sex trafficking and foster children through an organisation called National Angels. Nelda is also a major donor to Courage House Nevada, which provides accommodation and care for child sex trafficking survivors.

Candace thought it was unusual that the facility was located in a secure location, and the founder told local news that this would make it hard for the girls to leave or for someone to find them, “It’s very creepy to state it that way…and who’s hunting down these sex trafficking victims?

“It’s also unusual that they’re implying on the website that these girls can be as young as four years old. And they say that they’re going to pay for them to go to college and will house them long-term, and they outline how excited they are that Nevada has changed its laws which means that the girls don’t have to leave on their 18th birthday but can now stay until they’re 21. I don’t like any of this. But I’m not at all implying that the Buckmans have a hand in that.”

Candace used to give annually to child trafficking charity Operation Underground which was run by Tim Ballard until the scandal came to light, “it sounds like some of these charities - and I’m not saying Courage House is one of them - are involved in the trafficking. And Nevada doesn’t seem like the right place for [such a charity] at all because a lot of creeps go to Nevada because of Las Vegas - that’s where people are actively trying to hook up with children. That’s where they go for their vices.

“And now we’re just going to have a 40 acre farm and we’re not allowed to know where it is or who’s in there and we’re being told it’s for their protection? I don’t feel great about that.”

She feels like there are organisations that harm children and breed dissociative disorders in them before releasing them into society like robots, white-walkers among us who are offered things because they’re in the club. It’s like gangs where one has to suffer before they belong, because the trauma commits you further to their cause.

Nick Fuentes and Epstein’s Paedophilia

She then addressed Nick Fuentes’ attempts at softening paedophilia. Jeffrey Epstein reportedly had eight year olds, 11 year olds and 12 year old triplets flown over to his island for his birthday, so we know he had perverted sexual interests, but Nick doesn’t believe he’s a paedophile.

Nick Fuentes: “It’s not really paedophilia because they were not trafficking five year olds [but yes] they were technically not legal [which is] a big difference in my opinion, and I know that’s a controversial take.”

Nick went on to mock those that call Epstein’s involvement with “barely legal teens” “horrendous,” saying they should relax because “the issue is that Epstein is a Jewish spy probably working with Israel, that’s the dilemma there.”

Candace responded saying, “honestly, this is a time when it’s appropriate to say…” then she played the clip of Erika saying “Stop. That’s it, that’s all I have to say. Stop.”

She continued, “How easy is it to not try to use some technicality and say “technically, if the person is not under five, who cares if they’re prepubescent?” Or expand the definition [of paedophilia] to confuse people against common sense? If you are sexually interested in prepubescent children, you’re a paedophile. How about that?”

Exposing Nick as a Fed

She was fine with Nick’s content though she wasn’t interested in it, and knew he was a federal informant but didn’t care if he had a following. “But one reporter got documents showing that he was pitching to sell the data of his followers, and people were like, “That’s fine.” He led people into the Capitol with a bullhorn and said, “Ignore police, storm the barriers” as if he had fed instructions, and we know he was informed the night before by Milo Yiannopoulos that it was fed trap, but he still went there and he doesn’t get arrested, and his lawyer wants to go off record when he’s asked directly about whether or not Nick is a federal informant.

“It was ridiculous for him to receive a quarter million in Bitcoin from France from a guy who killed himself and published a letter 24 hours after his death because he set it on a timer and it’s in perfect English…[all this is] just so absurd and offends my sensibilities that people have been following him.

“This is a glee club kid, okay? He’s dramatic. I like Nick Fuentes clips the way I like watching Real Housewives clips. But heterosexual men cannot continue to follow theatre boys. It’s a problem in our society that there are people who are playing the part of men but could never go to war, and they’re being listened to by actual men. It’s unbelievable to me that he made that statement [about paedophilia].” She puts it down to Nick not liking women so is offended by the idea of a family.

It’s About Israel Not Paedophilia

In the next day’s episode of his show, Nick tried to clarify his point saying, “This is not just about somebody trafficking girls - that’s not the story. The story is someone was trafficking girls to acquire blackmail to sell to Israel, that’s the point. And that’s what I said last night.

“I said making it all about paedophilia is not really true because it gets away from what’s happening there. It’s not satanic paedophilia or cult stuff. It is really run-of-the-mill prostitution and sex trafficking, but for an international political purpose. It’s actually not about female victims but about the integrity of our government - you understand the difference? I’m not defending it, but I’m saying this is one crime in the furtherance of a much more politically significant crime. But dumb people don’t have the IQ to understand that.

“I’m done with this whole movement of Gen X idiots that are obsessed with satanic paedophile elite and psycho conspiracy kookery that doesn’t even make sense. This Candace Owens bull****- I’m out of all that.”

It’s About Theology Not Politics

Candace responds saying Nick was probably really bright in high school then got some fame and stopped reading books, “because otherwise he’d understand that this is a cult, that the theology matters much more than the politics, okay? The left/right dialectic means nothing when you understand the theology that is guiding these elites worldwide, and it is in fact, occultic.”

She urged him to attend mass regularly so that he can have a Catholic consciousness and understand that Satan is real and not just a conspiracy theory, and to not just focus on the minutiae of politics but be aware of the global implications, and it would also make him a better person. But she’s wary about giving Nick advice about his personal life because last time she asked him if he’ll get married during their interview, he later reacted like “a raging homosexual” on his show about it.

She then played a clip of his furious response to her when he shouted, “sit down and shut the f*** up bitch! That’s what a man has to say!” She then said, “just a general rule,: if you have to say, “I’m a man,” you probably aren’t one.”

She later stated, “my one trigger is kids, whether it’s kids being blown up in Palestine or kids being trafficked - just leave the kids alone. And for whatever reason we just can’t agree on that as a society.”

GATE Kids

She read this message responding to yesterday’s show about the special schooling for gifted children that Charlie attended:

Candace received many similar comments, as well as those concerning electricity reacting to people in relation to what she’d said about the street lights going out when Charlie would jog past them.

She believes she might have been spared enrolment in such a school because she took the test in third grade, and everyone else got their results but hers was late, and they brought her mum in told her that she got a very high score and they’d like to put her in the Extraordinary Learners Program.

After she attended a couple of these classes, they asked her mum permission to pay all her expenses to an academy called Kinglow Haywood Private School. Her mum encouraged her to go but she cried because she’d just changed schools and started making friends and didn’t want to change schools again. And afterwards she purposefully held herself back from excelling in these classes. She surmises that the purpose of these programs is to identify brilliant students and have them work for the government.

The comments she received of people meeting with DOD and army personnel as part of these programs could lead to a whole investigative series.

Comments Section

Top comment from yesterday:

Regarding Nick, she said, “Men should not follow him. He doesn’t have anything in his life. You should follow what you want to mirror, what you want to become, what you think is good and whole. A person ranting about women and now soft-selling paedophilia- I hope that’s not your aim.

“He’s smart with political takes, but this one [about Epstein] was really dumb. And what he should have done is exercise some humility and say, “I completely mis-spoke. That was stupid and I’m sorry.” That’s all it takes. But he can’t because he’s got people telling him that he has to double down on stupid. He suffers from the need to be cool.”