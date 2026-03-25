Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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Judy Scott's avatar
Judy Scott
18h

Prosecution must display Tyler R shooting target skills re enacting the moment he shot Charlie. As well as have Tyler display his speed at taking down a rifle to fit in his backpack..... reinenact the moment

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
20h

Few People Of Average or Above Intelligence can Mess With the Candace Owens Logic Machine. Or straight up attitude;-)))

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