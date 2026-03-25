Podcast title: REVEALED: Erika Went To A Weird Place On 9/10 | Candace Ep 315

Yesterday Candace defended two Joes: Joe Kent from Israel Firsters and Joe Rogan regarding his jibes at Erika Kirk. Today she featured YouTuber Baron Coleman’s latest crashout, revealed where Erika really was on the day her husband was killed and criticed Blake Neff and Andrew Kolvet perspectives on the investigation.

Group Project

Candace began the show reviewing her work since the assassination, “We are at the gates. All of us. It has been a little over six months and we have not stopped the onslaught. We have kept up the energy. Someone in the comment section described the Charlie Kirk open investigation as a group project, and I love that. It’s so true - we are all partners in this group project trying to figure out what actually happened on September 10th.”

Baron Coleman Explains

YouTuber Baron Coleman is certainly in the group and his podcast is like the afterparty to Candace’s show where he builds upon her revelations and vice versa. On his show last night he described how Turning Point routinely ignored the major inconsistencies the podcasters have highlighted in the Tyler Robinson narrative and only responded to correct minor technicalities.

She then played a clip of Baron explaining this tactic.

Baron says, “Imagine for example, a simple debate on economics. The losing side might fixate on one outdated data point. They hammer it as proof of incompetence and then they proclaim the entire case collapses. They declare victory and they never address the macro, the larger construct of the argument.

“They don’t address things like expert consensus or even their own contradictions. And and viewers - if they’re tuned out or maybe deeply or emotionally invested in seeing the losing side win - they’re able to walk away thinking the gotcha side won, even if the other side very much had the upper hand. This is bad faith debating, if not outright intellectual dishonesty.

“It overlaps with several logical fallacies, but it isn’t neatly packed into any one of them. It resembles quibbling - where one side focuses on some trivial objection to derail the main point, or even cherrypicking - where you highlight one favorable detail and you ignore the rest.

“But the twist here is the premature declaration of victory. And it treats that isolated incident as a checkmate. And there’s this really rookie debate tactic, It’s overused and frankly, very rookie. It’s known as gish gallop - where you flood the other side with so many details and arguments that it just overwhelms them.

“It’s like that, but it’s different in that the gotcha victory is surgical. It’s not a broadcasted approach. It’s a very surgical strike. One precise strike and then you retreat.”

The Fake Audio

Candace then relates this to the audio released - not by her or Baron - purpoting to be Erika Kirk arranging for a minor to meet with Jeffrey Epstein, “Was it Erika? No. Was the person who released it wrong? Yes, extraordinarily so. But they then tried to extrapolate that error to mean that the broader picture of all of the other curious aspects of the case which we have presented can now safely be ignored.

“Everything else can be summarily debunked because someone unrelated to the investigation got something wrong. It’s just so cheap and performative and it’s only done because they are losing.”

Baron Crashes Out Again

She then played another clip of Baron, this time he’s having an angry outburst about the inanities Turning Point choose to respond to, and she laughs with delight at his passion.

Baron says, “And I’m sick and tired of the constant obfuscation and lies. And when we raise real questions like this, they ignore it, but when somebody says, “You think Erika was buying a jumpsuit at Aloe?” [They respond] “Oh my god, no! She wasn’t buying a jumpsuit at Aloe!” Oh, that’s when you choose to come in and answer it?!

“Are you serious? When you come in is when someone thinks she was buying a crop top? But I do three shows accusing you of leaving Santa Barbara before Charlie got shot and you’re just dead silent?”

No One Saw Erika on September 10th?

Candace then wondered why no one has come forward to corraborate Erika’s claims of where she was on the day of her husband’s assassination. She said she was with at a treatment facility with her mother, and when she heard about the shooting she collapsed in the parking lot, but no one saw her.

“Did the nurses come out and escort her? And then she somehow drove her car to her apartment after having a collapse - is that even safe? Was an ambulance called? Again, no witnesses. And Erika doesn’t like to speak about it - there’s no details there.

“Then she raced to the airport with an entourage which included a priest. Ladies and gentlemen, it is not every day that you see the widow of Charlie Kirk accompanied by a man in clerical robes at an airport terminal. That would be an unusual thing that stands out.

Erika was at Hopkinson Aviation

“And I know they flew private, but I promise you there would have been more than a few witnesses. Private terminals are actually quite busy in cities like Scottsdale- it’s a big hub. But no witnesses. So, I was starting to get the feeling that she was being kept somewhere that was more private than a private terminal.

“And then I happened upon some information, that Erika was alledgedly at the office of Hopkinson Aircrafts when she received the news that Charlie was dead.”

Erika told Candace that she knew Charlie was dead before she got on the plane, and apparently she got the call in the presense of staff at Hopkinson Aircrafts (who reported this to Candace), which is a luxury aircraft seller with locations in Canada and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Hopkinson Aircrafts is located at 146000 North Airport Drive and is an FBO (terminal for private planes)

Candace has flown out of this terminal several times and doesn’t recall Hopkinson or Ross Aviation being situated within the Atlantic Aviation building as shown on the map. This felt off, so she asked someone to call and find out if both Hopkinson and Atlantic Aviation shared a building.

“We were able to determine that Hopkinson is indeed in a building that is separate from Atlantic, but Atlantic accepts all of their packages and mail because Hopkinson does not actually have its own address. It’s in a building that stands alone and is separate from Atlantic. Hopkinson sell planes but they have no address. They use Atlantic’s address but their location is separate, next door and kind of hidden. That’s why I had trouble locating it.”

The arrow is pointing at the building Erika was allegedly in when she found out from the doctor that Charlie was not going to make it

Why was she there?

Candace then asks, “Why would Erika be in that building? She doesn’t know her husband is about to be shot. Even though she did actually say when he got shot, “I effing knew it” that was the sentence that came out of her mouth. But you know, maybe by that she meant that she had a bad feeling that day.

CIA Front

“But what was she doing at this obscure building of Hopkinson Aircrafts? Why did she go there? Was she trying to buy a plane? Why did it immediately feel shady to me? It felt to me like a CIA front, if I’m being honest. It felt to me like this is not a real business, but it needs to present like it’s a real business for some reason.”

Hopkinson company websiye

Candace wonders why the company is in an unmarked building or why it needs a building at all since they sell luxury jets and don’t need a showroom with aircrafts on site. Candace would also like to know more about the Hopkinson family.

“I would like to know what Erika was doing in that building. There’s something about this that feels secretive to me. It feels like Erika was being protected that day.”

Andrew Kolvet’s Flight

Candace also believes Andrew Kolvet flew on Charlie’s private plane from Santa Barbara to Scottsdale and then on to Provo the day Charlie was killed, “and neither of those flights are the alleged much later 3:19pm Mountain Standard Time flight that Erika told me that he was aboard…but Andrew has never said he took the 3.19pm flight.”

Andrew said to Candace and also mentioned it on his show that he flew on a massive plane that he had all to himself that day, but the Hawker Beachcraft that flew out is a small plane. Candace also called and confirmed that the plane has WiFi, which rules it out as the one Andrew was on because he told his colleagues that he couldn’t respond to messages because he was on a plane without internet.

Calendar of flights on 9/10

Andrew was on Charlie’s Plane

“So I looked for a plane that flew into Provo on that day that had no WiFi and was coming in to land at 3:26pm, right when Andrew says his messages were just starting to load…And you guys, you won’t believe it, but Charlie’s plane matches that exact description.

“At 3:26pm, Charlie’s plane was coming in to land at Provo. On the ADSB exchange website and you can see that the plane got below 7500 feet and was just a couple of minutes from touching down in Scottsdale precisely where I remember that Andrew was flying from. It’s also a big G5 plane…so Andrew took two flights that day, and neither was equipped with WiFi.

WiFi Scam on Private Planes

“I don’t believe Charlie’s plane had WiFi. It has WiFi capabilities, but I don’t believe that Charlie would have ever used that because, in case you don’t know this, it is exceedingly expensive to run WiFi on a private plane. I know two billionaires who own planes that are WiFi capable but they don’t use it because the costs are astronomical and they say it’s a scam, an outright ripoff. It costs $300,000 just to install WiFi aboard a jet, and $30-50,000 a month to run it.”

So Andrew should stop focusing on the Joe Kent situatuon and confirm whether or not he was on a plane with WiFi but just didn’t want to respond to his work messages.

Charlie Hated Interviewing Ben

Andrew hosted the first hour of The Charlie Kirk Show on September 10th, and discussed this in an interview with New York Times reporter Ross Douthat and also alluded to Charlie’s anger at having to interview Ben Shapiro on the 9th, which confirms Candace’s allegations that Charlie hated Ben.

Andrew says, “So, the day before [the assassination] actually, I had booked an interview [with Ben Shapiro] for him that he was not super pleased about, but there was good reason for doing it. But he was he was like, “You know what? I’m tired now and I want to focus on the tour tomorrow. So, you’re going to guest host the show tomorrow.”

33 Minutes

“So, I guest hosted the show that morning. It was uneventful and we had a pre-record for hour two. And he’s texting me on his way and he’s going over talking points about polygamy cuz he’s going to Utah, and why is monogamy important, and we’re just rapid fire with our thoughts on why monogamy is advanced and directs male energies in the right direction, societal building, all these things. And that was about 33 minutes before he was killed.”

Candace laughs at the precision of 33 minutes due to the Freemasonic associations of that number seen elsewhere in the murder investigation.

Andrew Interviewed Nick Shirley

Here is a still from the episode Andrew guest hosted for Charlie, with the guest being Nick Shirley prior to his fame as a Somali Fraud Hunter:

Candace would have taken this interview at face value, except for the fact that Andrew pretended to be live on the show conducting an interview with Kash Patel the day before the Epstein Files were released, when he was actually at the White House and staffers told Candace he was near Kash’s office, meaning the FBI Director aided him in the ruse.

Candace wonders why Andrew chose to interview Nick, then plays a short clip of the beginning of the interview where Andrew introduces the independent journalist, mentions his social media handles and praises his work, and Nick tells him he goes all around the world investigating the migrant and the fentanyl crises and going on ride-alongs with Chicago gang-members.

Gang Members of Brazil

Candace says, “So, he’s blown away by what Nick does, and Nick has definitely accomplished some amazing things as a 23 year-old. Nick also claims that within 48 hours he managed, among many other accomplishments, to infiltrate Rio, Brazil’s most dangerous gang. I’m not kidding. He did this in just 48 hours.”

Candace plays a 10 second clip from Nick’s show where he is shown walking, riding a moped on the streets of Brazil and shaking hands and speaking to gang members.

Nick says, “Through the course of two days, I was able to get access to one of Rio’s largest gangs, Commando Vermelo, and befriend a few of their soldiers who are so dangerous they cannot even leave the Favella. Lots of strange things happened to find myself on top of Brazil’s largest Favella in a destroyed house interviewing gang members of one of the largest gangs in Brazil.”

It’s Stupid

Candace responds, “Okay I’m just going to say I don’t believe that at all. I’m sorry. It’s so stupid I’m not even going to tell you why I don’t believe it. It’s like, if you don’t know that that’s stupid that he infiltrated the gang in 48 hours, that’s so dumb. I’m so tired of dumb. That’s not how that works.

“You don’t just go up to gangs on the street as a nice looking white boy with a camera and say, “Hey, I just wanted to see what you’re doing here. What’s going on?” Just stop. That’s stupid. I’m sorry, Nick, I know you’re young [and have a] contact that has you infiltrating Antifa and infiltrating El Salvador at 23 years old. It just feels like Sean Penn Young to me - Like, the way Sean Penn’s always there with the cartels, never gets hurt, always is a part of a movie.

“I just don’t like stupid. That did not happen. He didn’t wander into a Favella and meet up with gang members with the camera. And they were like, “Yeah, no, it’s cool. Come here, see what we’re up to.””

In trying to find out whether the interview with Andrew was live, Candace did some research into Nick and found out that he’s a Mormon from Utah. She believes he has contacts in the government that gets him access to certain places. She’s contacted him on X to ask whether he did the show live and is waiting for a response.

Planes into Utah

Candace then shows an updated list of the planes that flew into Utah on September 10th:

Candace doesn’t believe Andrew waited three hours to get a plane, or that Erika waited an hour for him to land. The narrative that they then went to the hospital but Erika went in through the back and Andrew the front also doesn’t make sense, because why did she wait so long for him and then didn’t have him by her side when they entered the hospital? Also no one saw Andrew’s wife accompanying him.

“Nothing they are saying makes any sense.”

Skip President Trump

Candace then tells her team to skip the clip they were going to show of President Trump trying to be funny about Joe Kent remarrying so soon after his wife died, “He’s so disgusting - him trying to mock and be funny about Joe Kent’s wife who sacrificed her life for this country, being snotty by saying, “Oh, he married pretty quickly.” He remarried five years later, he had two young children.”

Blake and Andrew Get Mad

She then criticises Blake Neff and Andrew’s bad acting as they speak with passion against Kent’s assertion in a previous interview that although it was never his goal, he would tell the truth and testify for the defence if called upon because of his claims that the FBI prevented him from investigating some leads.

Blake explains that the murder weapon found onsite was proven to belong to Tyler Robinson and his DNA is all over it, and when a photo is released of the suspect his parents recognise him and question him, he becomes suicidal and confesses to a family friend, then drives to Orem to turn himself in. His parents have never retracted the story.

He says, “His parents turned him in - that is the most obvious piece of evidence in the world that nothing can argue around. And some people are so obsessed with the same conspiracies that they concoct for every other thing that ever happens, and so they have to shove it into this one, too, because they care more about their conspiracy theories than about the person who murdered my friend facing justice. I am fed up with it.”

More Evidence is Coming

Andrew adds “There is going to be even more evidence that is presented to the public in May at the evidentiary hearing, and it’s a mountain of evidence, some of which has been made public, some of which has not been made public yet. And the prosecution is going to lay out its case against Tyler Robinson. And I’m told it’s a whopper - I’m told they’ve got this guy dead to rights.

“And meanwhile, you have government officials [Joe Kent] that are now saying on the record to journalists that they are willing to testify on behalf of the defense, ostensibly to get Tyler Robinson off the hook, for something that he did. And so the level of betrayal that I currently feel is dramatic.”

Bad Acting

Candace laughs afterwards and says, “Pardon my French, but they’re just so full of s***. They’re not even good. Blake, let me tell you, do not quit your day job, man. You do not have what it takes in Hollywood. Nobody was buying those theatrics.

Tyler Robinson Has not Confessed

“The evidence is ‘so overwhelming’ that if Joe Kent tells the truth, it would be an act of betrayal and the whole case would fall apart. [Tyler Robinson] hasn’t even been arraigned yet. He hasn’t even plead guilty.

“They keep telling us he confessed, but they lost the tape of when he turned himself in. And they said the gun had his prints on it, but the part they’re not telling you is that they cannot prove that weapon was fired. The bomb dogs could not find the weapon.

“Oh, and sure, Tyler Robinson has clearly confessed to everything, that’s why he tried and failed to get one of the prosecutors dropped. He hasn’t even been arraigned and they’re saying he’s guilty.”

Candace then said, “I do want to remind you that I met with Erika just a couple of months ago and she told me that she had no more evidence than the public had. But now Andrew is saying they have now found so much evidence it’s going to be crazy.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last show:

Candace adds, “If you think telling the truth betrays Charlie, you were never a friend of his. If anything I said on this show got called and pulled over in the defense, I would stand by every word that I said. Every single word, because it’s true. I told the truth. And if I found out later that it was not correct, I did my best to correct everything that I’ve said.

“I’ve been open to dialogue. I said, “Come here. Sit down with me.” Why don’t you come sit down on my show, Blake? Come on, Blakey. Come sit down. If it’s just so abundantly true and obvious, why wouldn’t you want to come make me look like a fool on my own show? Why wouldn’t you want the platform to be able to speak to everybody and to say, “Here the evidence. We don’t even have to wait for the case because she’s just obsessed with the conspiracy.”

“Come do that, Blake. Take me up on my offer, Blake. I don’t understand why you wouldn’t do this. You seem so stressed out.”

“You would think he’d be moderately upset at the very least that Kash Patel stopped Joe Kent, but no, they’re angry at Joe because Joe exposed them by that pesky little thing: he told the truth. They hate honest people.”

When someone commented saying, “Thank God for giving you the intellect and articulation to set us all free,” she replied, “No you already were endowed with that too, man. We all knew something was wrong. I’m putting it together, but I’m not putting it together alone. Like I said, it’s a group project and if I didn’t have that tips inbox I would not have been able to do it.

“I had the passion because Charlie was my friend, and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, they were just going to let Ben take over Turning Point or something. Worst kept secret in the history of the world is that Charlie couldn’t stand Ben, very few people can. And they just were letting it happen.I can’t imagine this for anyone’s life, to be so instantly betrayed by the people whose careers would not exist without you. It’s so ugly, and the only thing that can motivate people to do that is money.”