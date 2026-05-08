Podcast title: STAGED? Erika’s VIRAL White House Correspondents Moment Comes Under Scrutiny. | Candace Ep 335

On yesterday’s show, Candace responded to her former boss Jeremy Boreing’s accusations that she and her husband lied about his past driving offences.

Today she accused Erika Kirk of staging her tearful exit from the White House Correspondent’s Dinner after the attempted assassination of President Trump, and rejoices as karma comes for House Inhabit’s Jessica Reed Kraus.

Blake Neff Is A Big Fan of My Show

Candace began the show declaring that it’s been 35 days since she first asked Turning Point’s Blake Neff to release the footage of Charlie Kirk naming Erika as his successor at Turning Point, but he refused and likened Candace to a deranged subway killer instead.

“But apparently he’s a huge fan of my show, because he accidentally revealed how many hours of my videos he consumes when he shared a screen grab of his computer. He was trying to diss me on X when people noticed that [laughter] the screen grab showed the red load bar of the videos he’s watched:

“People zoomed in and noticed that little red bar at the bottom which tells you how much progress he’s made through every episode of Candace. So, I can say truly that Blake is a friend of the show.”

The October 7th VR Experience

Candace then revealed that she’d found out more about The October 7th Experience that Show Faith Works LLC, the FARA registered propaganda arm of the Israeli Foreign Ministry planned for church parking lots across America.

“In their FARA filing, they’d included an entire detailed accounting of the propaganda they intended to execute upon Christian minds. I’m not going to go through it all today, but I really want to encourage Christians to take time to read through that filing because they’re targeting evangelicals. Check out this slide:”

“[Laughs] I just have to laugh. I’m sorry. I’m not laughing at October 7th, I’m laughing at the October 7th experience as an idea. We have got to get real people. This is weird. Okay. This is weird. This is beyond weird. We’re looking at VR headsets, and it’s mobile so they drive the bus, bringing all the stuff, then set up and give people the October 7th experience.

“This level of propaganda is weird. They’re playing no games with what they want to do and they’re targeting churches. We noticed it early on - all year we’ve been talking about how these pastors are given notes and being paid to say things on stage attacking people in politics for saying sensible things about Israel.

“They’re leveling up bot campaigns - the comment section in Facebook is not real. They have fake bots that mirror real people and they’re trying to make you think that you’re alone in your own ideas while they’re dropping hundreds of thousands of bots to tell you who to like and who to hate. It’s a war for your mind.”

Erika’s Trauma Was Our Fault

Switching gears to the main topic of the day - last week Candace offered a $10,000 reward to anyone with an alternative footage of Erika leaving the White House Correspondent’s Dinner after the assassination scare. “A dinner in which we, the general public, for some odd reason, got into trouble because they said it was our fault that this happened to Erika, but we didn’t do anything.

“Most of us were eating dinner with our family when suddenly, we learn via the internet that Erika is in Washington DC at a press dinner. Before she got there, she took what looked like bridal shots. That part was weird and nobody’s talking about that enough. Here’s Erika before the White House Correspondents Dinner:”’

In this romantic five second video, there’s soft lighting and gentle music as the camera slowly pans over Erika from behind as she looks out of the window flanked by the sheer curtains then she turns and looks at the camera

Candace is at first in silent bewilderment after watching it, then says, “Rational people were wondering, “Hey, Erika, why are you inside of the sheer curtains? That’s a pretty classic bridal shot. What are you doing there? What’s happening?” We knew that we were probably off to a bad start.

“Next thing we know shots were fired and we have another video of Erika which goes viral of her saying she wants to go home:”

Go Home Erika

“So we said yay! Okay, good idea - that’s actually what we’ve been saying for a long time: Erika, go home. And we were being told that that was not acceptable, but we were happy to let her take credit for the idea and just get home. Next thing we know, we start getting screamed at on the internet. We don’t even know what we did wrong. It was just a lot of people on X screaming at us about Erika:

Candace: “What? What did I do? I told her to do the opposite of that. I never once said anything about her being inside of sheer curtains. It’s crazy.”

“It’s very confusing because I specifically remember us telling Erika repeatedly to not be the CEO and to go home and be with her kids. And the people who were doing the yelling at us were saying the opposite. They were saying, “Let her stay in the public eye. Let her be the CEO. Let her fulfill Charlie’s role.”

“So it was like upside down world, and making matters more confusing was the lecture that we then eventually had to endure from Erika herself, where, like her outfit, portions of her speech didn’t land. Like this about the wine bottles:”

Erika says, “It was time to take our seats and we went into the big ballroom where the dinner was. And one of the first things I noticed when I walked into that room was the proximity of the opposing outlets to one another. So you have one table here that’s Politico and another table here that’s Fox and another table here that’s Wapo and you’re all crammed together elbow to elbow.

“And to make the night even more of a spectacle, every single ten person table had ten bottles of wine.”

The $10K Bounty

Candace wonders what the wine bottles did wrong, and what she did wrong, and not liking how she was blamed for this, she decided to investigate the viral video. “The timing was weird. The shot was weird of her walking out. The instantaneous verility of the footage was weird. It didn’t feel real. So, we put out that 10K bounty - we just wanted proof of who recorded it.”

One person who works in politics got in touch with Candace immediately after she publicised the reward money with a specific story and names, and offered to sign a sworn affidavit to affirm their testimony. They said that the footage was filmed by someone who worked with Turning Point in the past. There’s a chance that this person is making up this narrative to embarrass Candace, but if they collect the 10K by submitting false evidence it would be a crime. This is why they vet their sources so thoroughly.

The Entire Moment Was Staged

“Anyway, they said that following the shooting, a freelance political operative - whose name we are going to withhold at this moment until we can confirm it beyond a shadow of a doubt - was positioned in advance with the specific instruction to take that exact video at that exact place at that exact time.

“The operative was allegedly in communication with digital media teams and the entire moment was staged, captured and then intentionally shared amongst certain digital media teams and their operatives whereupon it was made to go viral. Now, that is of course devastating if it is true.”

Another person sent a still image of Erika’s exit from another angle - and Candace has verified it is real and not AI - but they want part payment before they send the full 30 second video.

“So, that’s a gamble, but it might be one that I’m willing to take. I might be out a couple of thousand dollars, but the reward would be a video of everything to confirm things. We’re going to get our answer and my every instinct is that the video was staged.

“I didn’t believe that Sara Sidner of CNN who initially put the video online recorded it. She stopped short of saying that she recorded it but she was there when Erika walked out, but I felt that she likely had that video sent to her and then she put it online.

“If we are able to confirm in the next few days that this entire shot was staged, what will they say next? How hard are we going to get gas-lit? They could say she didn’t know and they filmed her without her knowledge or consent, that someone sold her grief which would be terrible. Even though we had merch sales and hat sales which felt like that was the whole point of this - selling grief.

The New White House Ballroom

“We’re living in a world of make believe. Everything about the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting made very little sense, like the tweets following it that all said the same thing:

Candace: “All of these people thought the same thing after a shooting?”

“For some reason, he didn’t need a ballroom when the shooting happened in Butler, or at any other time. Are we pretending that Trump doesn’t have events all the time at Mar-a-Lago? Why does he specifically need a ballroom at the White House in order for him to have an event? That’s oddly specific. Trump has events at the White House too, he had an event shortly afterwards at the White House. Why does he specifically need this ballroom?

“And I will say that if we are able to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that that moment was staged, it’s really not going to be good for the MIGA - Make Israel Great Again movement, for Trump, and for everything his administration has become. It’s going to be really bad and I don’t see how they’re going to be able to wriggle Erika out of another one of these narratives.

Thomas Massie vs AIPAC

“Moving on, as I’ve said before, Israel is at war with American minds. They really do believe that they just need to spend a certain amount of money in order to outright purchase our perspectives. And to their credit, they have almost outright purchased Washington DC with the money given to congressmen from AIPAC to get them to prioritize Israeli interests over Americans, and for never- ending wars.”

Thomas Massie is one of Candace’s favourite Congressman because he is America First, he consistently votes against sending money abroad and cannot be bought by AIPAC, but President Trump is teaming up with AIPAC to unseat him. Candace played a clip of what he said about his ongoing race in Kentucky on Tucker Carlson’s show last night.

Thomas says, “It’s a single point lead for me. It’s not very fluid. They’ve spent $10 million against me. And when I say they, I hope we get into they [laughs]. And it’s going to be close. The result is going to be based on who turns out.”

Tucker asks, “So it was 81% margin, 76, 75, like, full-on blowouts in the Republican primary in your district in Kentucky and now it’s within a couple of points and you could lose?

Thomas: Correct.

Tucker: And the difference is ‘they’ have spent $10 million against you. I don’t think anyone would dispute that that’s the difference - the money poured into this race from outside of Kentucky is basically pushing you to the point of almost losing and you may lose. Where’d that money come from?

Miriam Adelson’s Millions

Thomas: Well, it didn’t come from regular people. It’s come from billionaires and at least 95% has come from the Israeli lobby. I’ll give you their proxies: the RJC, which is the Republican Jewish Coalition, AIPAC - the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Miriam Adleson, Paul Singer and John Pollson went together, they funded a pack called MAGA Kentucky which is neither MAGA nor Kentucky.

Tucker: Who are those three people?

Thomas: Miriam Adlesen is the gambling magnate who ironically makes money from the Chinese now in gambling and not in Las Vegas.

Tucker: She’s literally an Israeli.

Thomas: Yeah. She was born there. She’s given over $200 million to the president. He puts her on the stage. He says that she’s influenced his own policy and attitudes toward Israel. And so she’s trying to buy a congressional seat in Kentucky along with the rest of these groups that are probably, by the way, getting her money as well.

Thomas continues, “There’s also another interesting faction called Christians United for Israel, who are really just another wing of AIPAC and RJC that’s been used to co-opt Christians into supporting their position. And their position is more war, it’s more strife, it’s more bombs, it’s send more foreign aid. And those are the things that I’ve been voting against.

“So, the real reason that this race is a serious race and I may lose is because a foreign lobby has fully funded - to the extent that they’ve never done in any Republican race ever before - my opponent.”

Candace says, “Well, in Miriam’s defense, she outright purchased the White House - why wouldn’t she be able to afford a congressional seat from Kentucky?

“This is a takeover. America is occupied. Our government is occupied and are not serving the American people. It’s despicable. It shouldn’t happen. And if you are in Kentucky, vote for Thomas Massie. I’m going to to hope and pray that he wins.”

Candace Karma Visits House Inhabit

Candace then recalled that Andrew Kolvet was working with Jessica Reed Kraus from House Inhabit, and also recalled the conversation she had with Andrew when their relationship was still good, when he sincerely asked her if she was a witch because bad things seemed to happen to those that attacked her.

Jessica Reed Kraus

“House Inhabit has been attacking my husband for the last few weeks and posted that totally freakish, obviously fake AI photo of George wearing a silk shirt:”

“This it doesn’t even look real. It’s with Milo, because she’s claiming that he’s gay. Milo had of course never met my husband when they lived in London at all. They did not run in the same circles. Also it was just terrible to imagine George wearing a silk shirt under a sports coat. That was the worst part of it all.

“And the rebound of this is that Daily Mail did a massive spread today on her marriage and what’s going on behind the scenes. Daily Mail is very savage about doing these sorts of things:

Mr Number Hooker Website

Apparently Jessica attacked her former friend Ashley St Clair whilst drunk texting at 3am, something she usually does.

Ashley St Clair - Elon Musk’s babymama

So Ashley retaliates by telling reporters that she was with Jessica when they were jokingly looking through a website called Mr Number where hookers shared reviews of their clients and mobile numbers are searchable on the database, and they entered Jessica’s husband Mike Kraus’ number and saw a review for him.

Candace reads out this portion of the article: “There his number was with this review: “He’s a white man, safe to see and brought a donation as agreed” read the post from October 5th, 2024. Kraus became distraught and left the table. St. Clair told Daily Mail: “I’ll never forget watching her face as we read those reviews and she did the math, and the review [date] was while she was out of town.”

“The Daily Mail spoke to House Inhabit’s Jessica Reed Kraus who did not deny the incident, but she disputed the characterisation of it, telling the Daily Mail that her husband’s number appeared on the app because as a public political figure, her family is targeted by spammers, and that she was confused at the moment and she had no idea what it was.

“And she has photo evidence and witnesses that prove that her husband was actually at a friend’s wedding when the review was posted. She branded St Clair’s account as “innacurate and designed to inflict harm and embarrassment on myself and my family.” Her husband confirmed it was his number but told the Daily Mail that he didn’t know how it appeared on the Mr Number app.”

Manic Drunk

Candace says, “Elsewhere in the article, though, it talks about her husband’s text messages that he sent to other people about the state of their marriage. And it’s actually really sad. It’s what we see demonstrated in her behavior online generally speaking. It’s about how she treats him, how she yells at him, calls him effing lazy.

“It’s a perfect profile on the destructiveness of who these operators are that are hanging around the White House and going after people, drinking so they can get into Mar-a-Lago completely sloshed and willing to try to inflict harm.

“Her co-workers described her as a manic drunk, highly abusive, gets high on the abuse, and these are the people that Turning Point is now dealing with. Why would you work with these sorts of dogs if he doesn’t want to get fleas?

“And it’s a real reflection on the state of politics today. And I just thought, man, that couldn’t have been more of her perfect karma after all of the crap that she was putting out about my husband who has nothing to do with DC. And I want nothing to do with DC or the White House.

“I’m completely embarrassed that I supported Trump in the past because of the fact that he completely flipped on his entire base. It used to be cool to wear a MAGA hat, but no one would be caught dead wearing a MAGA hat nowadays.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Responding to the second one, Candace says, “Well, she did tell me that they were preparing lawsuits against Brian Harpole, but that doesn’t seem like that happened. And there seems to be evidence that actually Andrew Kolvet might have been in some sort of communication, via the YouTubers, with Brian Harpole. I do believe that Brian went on the Shawn Ryan show without their permission.”

Regarding Erika she says, “They’re upset because they got beat by authenticity. They blame me - even though I was the last to arrive to the party - that Erika was off. I actually needed Erika to be real and authentically grieving more than other people needed her to. I needed that because I didn’t have Charlie. I needed to believe that he at least died with the one thing that he wanted most: companionship and love.

“And so for me to have to get to the point where I am questioning whether he was completely manipulated from the very first time that he sat with her, that was hard for me. I had to be prepared to grieve that as well.

“He did believe what he said about women staying home and raising kids and adding more value that way, and that men should be the ones working these ridiculous hours. So, colour me shocked that he would have changed his mind about something that he said for years in the last two weeks before he died.

“There’s so many videos out there of Charlie but I know they took a lot of them down. I do wish that they would put up the real Charlie - he was a lot more than just a kid that was debating on college campuses. Maybe when his parents and his sister are ready, they’ll start sharing more pieces of his childhood and things like that with the public. They’ve always been exceedingly private, but I think about them often. I know that they are truly grieving. And I’ll leave it at that.”