Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine's avatar
Catherine
1hEdited

Pampered little habitual lying rich bitch BRIDE OF CHARLIE... Im sorry, but I haven't seen a grieving widow. I see a Man Hunter! She's dressed for the next virgin "Christian" wedding. Who picked out that 'Saintly prim and proper Dress'? Definitely a different style from the leather skintight pants, or that loud sequent number. JD, is that you waiting in the wings? RIP Charlie KIRK... Candace has got this!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 for Candace... Be safe and God Bless. BTW I knew nothing of Kirk before he was assassinated besides his name. I have no dog in this fight, but my eyes see what they see and its all very disturbing.

Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3h

oh, btw. Candace is such a HUGE NATIONAL Unafraid HERO that even new laws are being grifted because of her!!! And it is all because of her Believe in Jesus, the only way to become fearless, but unfortunately also hated, by some...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture