Podcast title: Operation Mocking-Plane: The Charlie Kirk Plot Thickens. | Candace Ep 266

Last week, Candace denied she was leading a cult, felt vindicated by Megyn Kelly’s backstage video of Charlie Kirk, loved Tucker Carlson’s refusal to disavow her and started looking into the link between Calvary Church’s scandals and pastors and Turning Point USA Faith.

Today she’s back investigating the Egyptian planes and plot twist: they were tracking Erika not Charlie, and Turning Point’s suspicious finances is also under review.

Candace revisits the Egyptian planes

Christians Are Trying to Stop Candace

Candace begins the show by talking about how the CIA tried to criminalise asking questions after JFK was assassinated, and are doing it again after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

To illustrate this, she played a montage of people criticising her investigation, which included Ben Shapiro calling her evil, Steven Crowder calling her an evil c***; Allie Beth Stuckey saying that after the unity and resurgence of faith following Charlie’s death, Satan - The Great Accuser - came in to sow discord; Blake Neff on Charlie’s YouTube show saying that making comments can mess up the trial, and Frank Turek saying it’s hurtful for Candace to make accusations without evidence.

In response to Frank, she says, “challenge accepted Frank Turek. Let’s go max today.”

She then played a clip of Rob McCoy, who read from Romans 12:15-16 then said, “We’re hearing all kinds of speculation about what Charlie believed and didn’t believe, but this is not the time for it…this is not the time to get clicks or build your empire. It’s time to simply weep with those who weep and humble yourself and and not make it all about you. It’s about the Lord.”

She chided Christians who regarded questioning the murder case as unsavoury and unbiblical, and credited her strong character, common sense and gut instinct to the lowly upbringing she had which she used to lament, “I had to learn at a very young age to read people - it’s my superpower - just being able to look at someone and sense danger or deceit. I can just look at Rob McCoy and for me it’s a no. Same thing with Steven Crowder - I have never been a fan. He just always gave me the energy of a pathological liar. I trust my gut.”

I Never Accused Erika

Her gut told her there was panic when she discovered the presence of Egyptian airplanes on 9/10 and there was a rush to debunk it, then they sent “undercover operatives” to publicise a clip they’d gotten from her website’s book club which they said showed Candace accusing Erika Kirk of killing her husband because she said that Charlie was betrayed by everyone. This was done because she’d talked about the Egyptian planes. She played a clip of Steven Crowder responding to the clip of Candace talking to her book club members which he said showed her accusing the Trump Administration of killing Charlie.

Steven Crowder played a clip of Candace saying, “What is with them giving people a holiday after they kill them? As soon as they give you a boulevard or a holiday, they definitely killed you.”

Steven responds, “Candace, with that language, has put Erika Kirk in the crosshairs…either Erika Kirk is evil and was in on it, or Candace Owens is an evil c***”

“No matter how many times I watched that clip of me… I do not get from that that Erika Kirk killed her husband, but that’s what they went with. Those were talking points that were delivered to them.” She reiterated that when she said everyone betrayed him, it obviously didn’t include Erika or Charlie’s parents or children, but she was referring to people at Turning Point and Erika didn’t work there prior to Charlie’s death.

Investigation in the Egyptian Planes

The evidence Candace presented of the Egyptian planes tracking Charlie struck so much fear into them that they sent Ben Shapiro to make the same wild accusation that she had accused Erika or murder. “Why Erika? Why didn’t Ben on stage say I accused Mikey or Rob McCoy? I’ve done multiple episodes now on Mikey and Rob, Andrew Kovet and Alex Clark. Why do they keep going back to Erika? What is it about these Egyptian planes that were making them spiral?”

One thing that set her alarms off from the beginning was that Terell Farnsworth, the man who removed the SD card from the camera on 9/10, was at UVU at all because he’s high up in the organisation and never normally attends campus events. He told her it was because they were trying something new yet he wasn’t at the next event. Another thing she found odd was that Charlie flew into Salt Lake City and not the much closer Provo airport, apparently to do an interview with a person nobody really knows.

Normally people travel to Charlie to be interviewed, so this sit down with Restauranteur Andrew K. Smith the morning before UVU was an oddity

Charlie loved planes and was very knowledgeable about them, and he also had a photographic memory, “donor names, emails, numbers. Charlie Kirk was a walking Excel sheet. You’d walk into a room and he’d say, “That’s so and so and so and so. He works for so and so. She works for so and so. They gave this much last year.” That is why he was able to turn Turning Point into a successful machine because of his memory. It was unbelievable.”

Planes Were Tracking Erika

So Charlie landed at Salk Lake City at 9:23am local time, but if he had landed at Provo he would have recognised the Egyptian plane and known something was wrong. A pregnant Mommy Sleuth emailed Candace after doing 15 hours of research and discovered that the Egyptian plane was actually tracking Erika not Charlie. Between 2022 and 2025, both the planes showed 68 overlaps with Erika’s documented locations both home and abroad, and clustered around Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Delaware and Utah. Some of these included Charlie when they were together.

There is less than a 0.000000001% probability that the Egyptian planes coincidentally landed around Erika at these times

“So, my instant question becomes, why didn’t Turning Point acknowledge that this plane was familiar to them?” It’s become a regular occurrence for her to reveal something Turning Point know is true - whether about Josh Hammer’s lie or Charlie becoming Catholic - but they don’t defend her even as she gets attacked online for it.

The Egyptian plane looked like this

On the day of the assassination, one the Egyptian planes marked SUBND did not take off but it did power on and transpond at the FBO at Duncan Aviation - a private terminal. It was turned on at 9:05am till 10:36am. Then it was turned back on 17 minutes after Charlie was shot at 12:40pm and stayed on until 1:29pm.

Maybe they were running maintenance checks, “but another possibility is that a military jet, particularly one from a foreign country, would likely be equipped with encrypted satellite-based communications capabilities, so if you wanted to make an untraceable phone call, as an example, that would be a good place to do so because only the NSA would be able to intercept that call.”

Candace adds this severe omission to her list of verifiable Turning Point lies, “these planes were known to Turning Point USA and we all deserve to know why they were on the ground that day, and also why Turning Point chose to stay mom when every influencer and publication attacked me for even mentioning the planes, making it seem like I was stupid…I want to challenge Turning Point to respond to whether these Egyptian military planes were familiar to Charlie.”

A Question for Andrew Kolvet

She then speaks to Andrew Kovet directly, “there is something very specific, Andrew, that you told me that is now playing over and over again in my mind and isn’t adding up. In the hospital [on 9/10], you told me that you were told that there was a credible threat against me and Tucker Carlson, that we were on a list and you were just telling me as a friend that we should lay low. After I ended our call I immediately called Tucker and was terrified after crying all day, and told him we had to lay low because there’s a credible threat.

“And it’s now really living inside me that you did not tell me who that threat was from. I assume the feds told you, but why wouldn’t the feds call me directly if there was a threat against my life? How could someone have told you that and yet we have since not been notified by any federal agency about it?”

She wants to know where these threats are coming from, because all the videos against her and Tucker are being made by angry Israelis and not Egyptians.

She also wants to find out more about a plane with tail number N560TW, “It departed on the morning of September 10th from Scottsdale, Arizona, and landed into Provo at 10:06am. It then immediately turned around and departed for Santa Barbara. I’m assuming it maybe picked somebody up. And then it departed Santa Barbara at 11:37am for Scottsdale, landing at 12:44pm.”

Rental Cars and Licence Plates

Another Mommy Sleuth informed her that Duncan Aviation procured four rental cars for those who disembarked from the Egyptian plane a couple of days before the operation, and she has the licence plate numbers. “Honestly you guys, it brings me great pleasure to deliver this information because now surely Tulsi’s office can get involved because you know, those darn Egyptians are at it again.”

The first rental car was a silver 2025 Toyota RAV 4 with Utah license plate number T092ZS. The second car was a white 2025 Toyota Camry with Arizona license plate CWN N872. The third car was a white 2023 Toyota RAV4 with Utah license plate number TN12KM. The fourth was a black 2025 Toyota 4runner with Utah license plate number Z923DA. Candace asked students and those who were in the area to check if they caught any of the cars on camera.

She knows her and Tucker are been threatened but by Israel, not Egypt. Just like when the USS Liberty was attacked by Israel and they blamed it on Egypt. “Israel is growing increasingly alarming in terms of legislation that they’re trying to get past, trying to censor our speech, trying to take over social media campaigns.

“Bibi Netanyahu is namechecking me and Tucker Carlson and all of their sycophants are on stage calling us out. So I’m going to connect that dot there because there is more I know about those planes, but your move Turning Point, because that’s the last time you’re going to gaslight me about something and sit by idly and pretend you nothing.”

Turning Points Missed Tax Deadline

When someone is murdered, their company and the financial motives of those close to them is scrutinised, “it’s always somebody close to you…and I would say that if an organisation of that size files for an extension and then misses their tax deadline for the first time, that’s a little weird.”

She then played a clip of an accountant called Zach De Gregorio from YouTube channel Wolves and Finance who had examined TPUSA’s financial forms.

“Someone at Turning Point decided not to file three of the four of their annual financial statements four months before Charlie appointed a new COO, requested a new audit and was murdered.”

“That was another point that they gas-lit me on, when I told you that it was unusual that seven days before Charlie died, he said that he wanted to establish Doge. Tyler Bowyer lied and said [this was normal] and Alex Clark said [they did this every year].”

She then played another segment from Wolves and Finance where Zach looked into the money TPUSA transferred to its subsidiaries and says, “I find it really unethical that they were sending millions of dollars to their own endowment, even though a lot of non-profits do this. Do the donors know that Turning Point USA is sending donations to their endowment to invest in the stock market?”

He discovered that $8 million was sent to TPUSA subsidiary ‘America’s Turning Point’ in 2023 which was unaccounted for, although in previous years similar amounts was supposedly spent on salaries, but America’s Turning Point has zero employees. He surmises that there are fake people on the payroll.

Candace says this financial situation sounded suspicious, which explained why they didn’t want her to investigate TPUSA, “Do we look like the kinds of people that are just going to watch an assassination in broad daylight and just let it go because some influencers insist that we do? No. Sorry, it’s not 1963. You’re not going to get away with it this time.”

Candace plays another clip of Zach questioning how TPUSA passed its annual financial audit, which was performed by an accounting firm called Baker Tilly. “I wonder if Baker Tilly will provide an explanation why they can issue a flawless audit report when three 990 forms were never filed with the IRS.” He called on Erika to explain or fire the accountants if she didn’t know all this, because people go to jail for lying on their tax returns.

Zach also noted that there was a 33% reduction in staff, yet the cost of salaries went up, which Candace agrees is suspicious. This confirms why she thought it was a bad idea for a grieving Erika to become TPUSA’s CEO, because she’ll now need to answer these valid questions, especially when the organisation made $70 million in the couple of weeks after Charlie was killed.

“That’s a lot of well-meaning people that are giving money to this organization who are now learning that it is routing a lot of their money into their endowment fund. That is not okay, and we deserve answers to the questions that we are asking and we’re going to keep asking them because I know there are snakes at Turning Point.”

Comments Section

This is the top comment from last Friday’s episode:

Candace hasn’t been able to verify this yet but says, “I want to just encourage all the YouTubers and all the Mommy Sleuths to keep going, to keep sending us emails and we are going to solve this thing. The decentralized intelligence agency is going to solve this thing.”

She then responds to a message of support with, “Charlie knew that I would be the one to defend him and I would stand up to all of these clowns and all of these people who pretend to be pastors and pretend to be biblical and pretend that they’re doing this out of moral authority. You are the worst human beings in the entire world. Seriously, to hide behind a Bible - that makes me angrier than anything else for some reason. To pretend that somebody pursuing truth when their friend is assassinated is some kind of an immorality or evil makes me sick. The nerve of these people.”

With regards to a message about Trump, she says, “ I really don’t know what’s motivating him or rather what’s not motivating him to get to the bottom of this when the entire world knows that what we’ve been told is BS. Why isn’t Trump calling me like, on the side and we’re like “let’s figure this thing out”…it really tells you that politics is fickle.”