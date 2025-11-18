Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
8h

The Mommy Sleuth research on the Egyptian planes tracking Erika is fascinatin. That statistical probability of less than 0.000000001% is absolutly damning. It makes you wonder why Turning Point stayed silent about something they clearly knew about, especialy when Candace was getting attacked for bringing it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
carl willis's avatar
carl willis
6h

Onward...press the attack...Evil it is

The detractors are Satans spawn

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture