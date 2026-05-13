Podcast title: September 10th: The OTHER Shooting That The Media Forgot. | Candace Ep 337

On yesterday’s podcast, Candace revealed that Turning Point used AI audio in their events so could have doctored Charlie Kirk’s voice, and said that both Nick Shirley’s favela video and Erika’s education were faked.

On today’s show she looked into a forgotten school shooting in Colorado that also occured on September 10th, and explored the AI Deep Fake company Turning Point had meetings with after Charlie died.

Questions for Victor Marx

Candace began the show revealing that Victor Marx finally responded to her on Instagram agreeing to come on her show, and she hopes that in their interview he’ll explain how he came to be the first person to announce Charlie’s death online:

She’ll also ask him how he and Dr Erika Kirk became so close that he was in her home to comfort her right after her husband’s assassination.

Candace will also ask Victor about his quarrel with Charlie which led to them unfollowing each other on social media, and why Erika remained friends with him, “because based on what we’ve heard about him, some of them from Victor himself, he seems to me to be a bit dangerous and unstable. I don’t really buy his pastoral act for one minute.

Reporting From Israel

“And we checked and it appears that the last time Victor Marx did anything publicly with Charlie was appearing on his show in October 2023 to provide frontline reporting from Israel right after October 7th:”

In the clip, Victor says, “I can tell you right now, it’s worse than anyone can imagine. Today I was at the festival field and they’re not allowing anybody in yet, but the relationships that we have with special forces commanders here with the IDF are extensive, and they are taking us to places so that we can tell the world, and America especially, what has happened.”

Colorado Mass Shootings

Victor’s IDF contacts might explain his fast knowledge of Charlie’s death because apparently Israeli intelligence knew about it first. Now Victor is running for Governor of Colorado.

Colorado is notable for being the birthplace of school shootings because of Columbine in 1999, then there was the theatre mass shooting in Aurora.

Charis Bible College

Charlie was also supposed to be at Colorado’s Charis Bible College on September 11th, the day after UVU in an event that was barely publicised and oddly had no security plan in place. Brian Harpole in his lawsuit filing, confirmed that Candace broke the news about this:

Candace responds with “Really?” at the last line, made a confused face then said, “I think they just keep forgetting that I went on tour with Charlie for three years. That is uncommon. I’m sure we’re going to find out in court if it’s happened, but it certainly would be described as uncommon for there to just be one person in security at a college event. He’d been with Charlie for years but he had no idea that that was his next stop? That still strikes me as odd.”

Candace then showed this report in Colorado local media confirming that Charlie was due to speak at the Bible college:

A Different Plane

“Something else about Colorado that’s interesting is that Charlie used the plane with tail number 9582MM throughout the year but switched to a different plane that he used on September 10th. So Charlie did not take that plane to Provo, but someone known to Turning Point USA did.

Candace: “So 25 minutes before Charlie was shot, the plane left Denver at 11.58am and went to a military base in Pierre landing at 12.56pm. It stayed there for 50 minutes before going to Chicago and then on to Provo where it landed at 6.57pm and stayed overnight.

Evergreen High School Shooting

Candace then recalled that almost at the same time Charlie was shot on September 10th, there was a school shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado which wasn’t prominently reported nationally.

“Local media stayed on this somewhat, but not to the satisfaction of the parents that went to the school. I know, I received a flurry of emails - I didn’t have time to really look into it - from parents that were not satisfied and who were requesting information but not getting it.

“The official story is that a 16-year-old student who attended Evergreen High School named Desmond Holly showed up to school with the Smith and Wesson 38 special revolver at 12:21pm - two minutes before Charlie was killed - and shot a 14-year-old student at close range inside of the school.

“Then Desmond left the school building, crossed the football field and came across a second student, Matthew Silverstone (pictured below), and shot him at close range, once in the head and I think also in the chest.

Delmer’s Footage

“A roofer named Delmer Martinez filmed this initial confrontation, and in Delmer’s footage, Desmond is holding Matthew by the neck, shoots him, then proceeds up the driveway. The video then captures deputies shouting commands like, “Drop the gun!” and one deputy is staying behind to provide aid to Matthew while remaining law enforcement officers follow the shooter up the driveway.

“Now, when the officers and Desmond had both moved out of view of Delmer’s camera, a final shot rings out. It was Desmond shooting himself. The sheriff’s office later confirmed that only the deputies witnessed Desmond shooting himself after they gave their commands.

The 911 Call

“One thing that locals and parents at the school found immediately odd about the shooting is the first 911 call.”

A timeline of events according to the county

“Quoting from an email I received, it says, “One detail that has never been publicly clarified is who actually made the first 911 call and from where that call was placed. The call came in at 12:22pm, a full minute after the first shot was fired. The description given to the dispatcher was unnervingly calm and measured. They said, “Something bad is going on a half mile south of Evergreen Lake.” This is a geographic reference rather than a direct report of gunshots from someone inside the building.

“The caller’s identity, the type of device used, and the precise location the call originated from have never been publicly disclosed.”

Police Were Knocking on Doors

Candace agrees it’s strange for the caller’s identity to be witheld. Another strange thing the writer highlighted was that law enforcement, upon arrival at the school, knocked on doors whilst announcing themselves as police and SWAT, asking teachers and students to open up, which goes against established protocol following a school shooting which advices everyone to remain inside and not open doors.

“In their October 10th update, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that Jefferson County’s deputies followed the protocol correctly, but it was the mutual aid officers from neighboring agencies who went door to door. The sheriff’s office credited the teachers and the students for doing the right thing by ignoring those requests and staying locked.”

Delmer’s Interview

It’s also odd that Delmar did not capture the shooter’s suicide in the 10 minute footage he shot. Candace then played a clip of his media interview where an English translator spoke over his Spanish.

Female reporter says, “Martinez tells CBS Colorado he and another co-worker were working a roofing job in Evergreen. They were driving along Buffalo Park Road near Olive Road when a police officer sped past them and got out of their car.

English Translator: It was there where we saw a young person fighting. He came out holding another student by the neck and the police was saying something for him to stop. And so the student shot at the other teen and threw him to the ground.

Reporter: Martinez started recording while they were stopped on the side of the road.

Translator: Police didn’t know how to react, whether to attend to the teen on the ground or follow the other one.

Reporter: Videos shared by Martinez show what happened after he says the teen suspect shot the other student. Other officers quickly arrived on scene and one of them followed the suspect up a dirt driveway.

Still from Delmar’s footage

Translator: He went off. He went off walking about 10m.

Reporter: Officers appeared to tell the suspect to put his weapon down. That’s when Martinez says he heard a gunshot.

Translator: Everything lasted about 10 minutes.

Reporter: We’ve blurred out the right side of the video where another officer was performing first aid. Martinez says they didn’t have cell reception at that location and didn’t know what was happening to the students.

Translator: We didn’t realize until 5.30pm that we were filming something that was a lot more serious.

More Inconsistencies

Candace finds it odd that locals could not identify which house Delmar and his co-worker were working on or what contractor they were working for. Also, Evergreen’s school resource officer was off on the day of the shooting, “So a different deputy whose primary assignment was Conifer high school nine miles away was filling in.

“Initial reports said that the officer left Evergreen campus around 10.30am because he was responding to a nearby traffic crash and was off campus when the shooting started at 12.21pm. Then the report was corrected to state that the officer had started his morning at Conifer, then drove to Evergreen where he stayed for an hour before driving back to Conifer.

“Then he was dispatched from Conifer to a car crash, and while enroute the Evergreen shooting happened so he turned around and went to Evergreen. But nobody can find this alleged crash, and its location was never publicly released. There’s no crash report number or other parties involved found.”

So there are many questions surrounding this shooting, and it’s relation to Charlie’s assassination is of interest, “It could just be an unhappy coincidence, but we received many emails about it especially when we brought up Victor Marks and Colorado in general, so I thought I’d introduce it to a wider audience who may not have been paying attention to it. There has recently been a huge document dump in the case, let’s hope it provides more clarity.”

They’re Not Erika’s Kids

Candace then recalled obscure YouTuber Gary Melton aka Paramount Tactical’s mistake in revealing that Andrew Kolvet was his source of Turning Point’s alibi for Fort Huachuca, “It was quite shocking to see that they were coordinating with Paramount Tactical and they wanted to keep that on the DL, but because Gary’s brain is not firing very quickly, he accidentally read the alibi live on air.”

In the clip, after reading out the text and seeing Andrew’s message saying “Don’t share,” Gary says, “Apparently I wasn’t supposed to share that, but anyways, point being is that’s 8.33am. It shows the date on that. Sorry, Andrew. I screwed that up, man. I was trying to run a podcast and do everything else. But it’s proof of what’s going on here. And I’m going to share the final picture that shows she was indeed with the kids. Case closed.”

Candace laughs at his mistake and says, “He’s doing his best… But instantly, people began making videos saying those aren’t her kids. The son is supposed to be 16 months old - these are not Erika’s kids. And because critical thinking does not seem to be something that Gary’s able to do: this is no indication, even if these were her kids, that Erika was with them. It’s a photo of the kids by themselves, so this photo could have being taken by a nanny. This is not proof of anything.

“They tried to pass off the idea that this was Erika’s kids. And I’m an expert at toddler hands, toddler everything, and this was very clearly at the very least not her son. But I completely abstained [from pointing it out] until I received information from people who know the kids very well, who said that not only is that not her son, it’s not her daughter either, it’s looking like it was somebody else’s kids full stop.

“But I was not willing to allege that. I also just feel a sense of ick when the kids are being used as an alibi. I didn’t want to spotlight children and have people searching, but I knew deep down at the very least that isn’t her son but I decided to abstain from it until Gary confirmed it when he tweeted this days ago:”

Candace responds, “Don’t gaslight us. You presented this as concrete proof, case closed, that Erika was with her children but the internet did not agree, and you’re now finally admitting it and saying it’s not her son.

“Why are they being so weird? Why are they constantly adjusting, telling lies, gaslighting, being inconsistent and working behind the scenes to get out something that I was happy to just go ahead and debunk?”

Turning Point Met with Deep Fake Company

Switching gears, Candace recalled revealing yesterday that Turning Point’s Marcus Wada is already incorporating AI voices to narrate presentations.

“Well today we can confirm that after Charlie’s death, and maybe even before, Marcus met with a Hollywood AI company specialising in creating deep fakes. If this was a conservative company that specialized in making videos, that might make sense, but why Turning Point USA?

“The company is called VFX LA. We can confirm they met with Marcus but can’t confirm whether they created any content for him. Here’s what they specialise in according to their website:

“Oh, that’s interesting, because I have donors telling me that they were there in Aspen and Charlie never said that super formal statement: “I appoint Erika Kirk if anything were to happen to me.” Many people that work in AI also emailed us saying they 100% believe that audio of Charlie is AI.

Deep Fake Methods

“VFX LA also make videos. They can take a video of somebody, maybe somebody as giving a presentation in Aspen as an example, and if they needed to add a sentence or two, these would be the guys to do it.” Candace then plays the company’s presentation of its deep fake work changing languages.

The voiceover says, “We will now show you the array of AI tools and patented VFX methods we used to create a lifelike lip sync of an Ariel commercial from the original British English into French and then German. [They played the advert]

“We started by mapping out the likeness of the original UK actors, which would later be used to output their photorealistic deep fake features. We then cast two French actors with likeness matching their UK counterparts and recorded a plethora of what we call Training Footage to train our AI models for each.

“Then the voice cloning requires ample amounts of editing, sorting, and cleaning up before we can train our AI voice models to match the original actor’s voices. With all that prep work and computing for the AI models, our lipsyncs output are flawless right as they come out and ready for broadcast. Finally, we were asked to tweak the final smile of the actress as the client was not fully satisfied with the original performance.

“So, we used our patented shape control method to create a multitude of incremental changes in the intensity of the smile, adjusting the opening of the eyes, the pull of the ziggumatics, and the moisture of the lips until the clients settled on their preferred performance, whether in French, German, or any other language.”

Did Erika Watch a Deep Fake of Charlie?

Candace again wonders why Turning Point was meeting with this company, “what use do they have for Hollywood voice cloning in particular? Wouldn’t they have less of a use for that after Charlie died? Was it just a meeting? Andrew Kolvet did say they met with people that said they could do all these deep fakes of Charlie and they declined. Did they decline them all?

“Did they give them an example of one they could do? And Erika says she watched the video of Charlie saying that he chose her but the donors say that didn’t happen. Did they show her a deep fake? Did she know it was deep fake?

“Why wouldn’t Turning Point use that moment on video to announce Erika [on stage]? None of that makes any sense to me. I will leave it at that.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from yesterday’s episode:

Candace also shared a tweet Nick Shirley posted after her show yesterday:

Candace laughs and says, “Okay, Nick, I don’t know what to tell you. It isn’t journalism to people, it’s just how they grow up. And thank you for all the Brazilians in the comments yesterday, you were hilarious. You guys should scroll through yesterday’s comments of them saying, “This is the biggest joke I’ve ever heard.”

“Like I said, it’s so beyond ridiculous it’s not even worth debating. I know there’s a sucker born every minute, but you just have to be deep in the throes of suburbia to think that somebody can infiltrate a gang in the favela in 48 hours with just a camera and a mic - you’ll be robbed so quickly. Viewers, do not try that at home.”

Candace then mentioned that the missing $10 million that potentially caused Charlie to institute an audit at Turning Point days before his death was from Turning Point Action, which has ties to Erika’s mother Lori Frantzve, whose company Super Feed is involved in the making of the Turning Point app. So it may have caused a rift if Charlie found out that his mother-in-law was potentially involved in the missing money.

Also, contrary to Erika’s assertions that Charlie was very excited the night before his death, she thinks he was actually fearful because he’d texted his friends that he was going to die, “Never did I ever hear Charlie be so excited about doing a college campus that he couldn’t sleep. This night was different. He was so excited he couldn’t sleep, but also thought he was going to be killed. It’s a lot of emotion going through one guy.

“I believe one of those - I believe that Charlie was fearful the night before and not excited…and then he didn’t mention that to Erika at all?”