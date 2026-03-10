Podcast title: Donald Trump Has Betrayed America. | Candace Ep 308

Last week during her Bride of Charlie investigative series, Candace looked at Erika Kirk’s family tree and past relationships in her bid to discredit Charlie’s widow and expose her lies. Today was supposed to be the finale focusing on how she met and married Charlie, but Candace postponed it to tomorrow in order to address the ongoing Iranian war.

Israel’s War

Candace began by encapsulating her thoughts on recent events and laying out what today’s show will focus on: “Iran is literally on fire; Bill Ackman wants me imprisoned for suggesting that American sons and daughters should object to being slaughtered for Israel; Donald Trump has betrayed the American people and is not the commander of the armed forces - Bibi Netanyahu and Miriam Adelson is; and Charlie Kirk was the first casualty of the war in Iran and was intentionally sacrificed by those who practice occult worship. Also, Erika wants to become the president one day.”

She then called Tucker Carlson brave and honest for his recent interviews and statements regarding the war, and also for this tweet which angered many:

Paganism and Occultism

“I think I know what it was about this tweet that got them triggered,” says Candace. “I think it’s the term ‘a spell,’ because it implies some sort of witchcraft or magic is at work. And the timing of this tweet really is something, because I have had it on my mind all weekend to find the right words to convey to my audience that what is going on in this world is that people that practice occult magic are in this moment pushing for World War 3.”

Our understanding of religion consists of two main monotheistic faiths and a couple of Eastern polytheistic religions, so paganism or occultism - with its attendant blood sacrifices to demons - being an actual religion practiced by those in government is a hard concept for us to accept.

Hollywood has side-lined witchcraft and spellcasting to the realm of fantasy, “what sort of crazy person would believe that ancient pagan practices are still happening in the real world? Maybe in some remote third world village in Africa, but in the developed Western world at the top of government? You would be mad to even suggest it, even when it’s actually in our faces.”

Candace then cited paganism presented as high society in the dark imagery of the recent Paris Fashion Show collection called Matieres Fecales - which translates as fecal matter, and the celebrated Serbian visual artist to the stars Marina Abramovic, who was mentioned in the Epstein files and who engages in spirit cooking and lighting pentagrams on fire with her nail clippings in an obvious satanic ritual which they insist is only art.

Marina Abramovic

And in science, when cloaked figures were caught stabbing a woman in front of a statue of the goddess Shiva at the CERN headquarters in Switzerland one night, the satanic ritual was dismissed as a joke.

Spiritual Insight

But the so-called scientific revolution was an organised Freemasonic effort to separate humanity from our innate spiritual understanding, so that we no longer trust out God-given instincts and instead trust the experts, because there should be no greater source of authority than the government, which they control.

But why was it that as soon as she heard that Charlie had been shot, she knew instinctively that he was betrayed? And what can explain her sense of dread in the week leading up to this assassination, a feeling so overwhelming that she took her podcast off-air and pulled her children out of school?

Also, no one can explain how Charlie knew that he was going to die young and that his death will be related to Turning Point. “What exactly is the expert explanation for that deep internal knowing that he had that has now been proven correct? I’ll tell you, there isn’t one.”

The Freemason Bible

She again asserts that Charlie’s death was a sacrifice, and explains why she believes this by mentioning that someone sent her a Freemason Bible in the mail, similar to the one Sigmund Freud had inherited from his father:

“The backstory of this one in particular - it came with a handwritten letter - is that a 33rd degree Freemason in Oklahoma died and all of his belongings were left in a home that was eventually auctioned off. And the person who had this in his possession, his relative was the person who acquired the home and they went in and they burned everything in it, thinking that it had bad spirits.

“But he for some reason felt he should keep this Bible, which remained in the back of his truck for over a decade. And when he saw me covering the history of Freemasonry, he felt that this was the reason that he had kept it all those years. So he sent it to me to provide me further insight into what they believe and what they practice at the top of Freemasonry.”

After dousing it in holy water, Candace looked through it and “within the very first pages there was a pentagram with various illustrations inside of it and notes around it:

On the left is says ‘A Fallen Prince’, on the right it says Templar Knight’ and above the pentagram it’s written ‘Place of sacrifice or worship’ with an arrow indicating that the sacrifice should occur in the middle of the pentagram

Candace then shows that Charlie was seated in the centre of a pentagon when he was killed:

Candace’s research into Freud leads her to believe that the Jewish Freemasonic group B’nai B’rith - who practice occult mysticism - have being ruling America since the Civil war. It is an ancient practice and Judaism or Christianity is merely a mask they wear.

The Seal of Solomon

“The Star of David is in fact an occult symbol meant to represent King Solomon’s ring, and is called the Seal of Solomon:

“Ladies and gentlemen this is literal witchcraft. We cannot beat these people and we cannot win if we refuse to even recognize what it is that we are up against…Freemasons worship Solomon as the master architect. They believe that he gave them the keys to build and therefore control societies - and build a matrix. Satanist Aleister Crowley was a master cultist who created an entire religion around this, and put together a series of books used to summon various spirits. I want you to hear me when I say that they are intentionally summoning demons:”

Revealing of the Method

Candace believes that they broadcast Charlie’s death to cast a spell, and plays a clip of Father Chad Ripperger talking about the occultist’s need to show a little then gaslight us on Shawn Ryan’s podcast.

Father Ripperger says, “the technical term is called the Revealing of the Method, which can be connected to a curse so that its distribution becomes more extensive and more people watch it. The thing about Satanists is that, even though it’s occult and it’s hidden, there is a side to diabolic psychology that even when they remain hidden, they still want to show themselves in some way.

“They still want to reveal themselves in something. They can’t help it. It’s the same thing you see with Freemasons when they’re involved in certain things. And so they just tend to reveal stuff, but their hope is that even in the reveal, that you don’t know. There’s a sadistic delight they get out of basically putting it to you without you even knowing it.”

The importance of symbolism in Freemasonry is highlighted in these quotes from their Bible:

They communicate in symbols, so even when FBI Director Kash Patel and others kept mentioning the number 33 during Charlie’s murder investigation, Candace felt it was some sort of signalling.

Erika as President

“They gave us the horrific murder of a man followed by the joyful coronation of his wife who is now inviting his enemies onto the very ship that he built. I believe there was an ultimate goal of raising Erika’s political profile as a potential presidential candidate down the line. This idea was explicitly seeded by her friend and part-time homosexual deviant Tyler Bowyer a mere 12 days after Charlie’s assassination.”

In this interview, when Tyler is asked if he sees politics in Erika’s future, he says, “Yeah, you know, it’s funny - I had had conversations with Charlie about that. So he was like, “Man, Erika could be so much bigger and better than me at almost everything.” We talk and laugh all the time about it because people were like, “Charlie was going to be president someday.” But he believed firmly that Erika was going to be president someday.”

Candace responds saying, “Well, there it is again - them telling us private conversations with Charlie that were the exact opposite of everything he was saying publicly, which was “women, get married, have lots of children, stay home - that’s more important.”

Frank Turek, three weeks after the assassination said something similar about Erika.

L-R Frank Turek, Mikey McCoy and Rob McCoy. Frank Turek says: “I used to say to Charlie that the ticket in 2028 is going to be Vance-Kirk. But you know what? Between you and me and our listeners, I’m not giving up on the Vance-Kirk ticket. I think Erika would be an amazing president someday.”

Candace says this is an example of what Father Ripperger called Diabolical Psychology of them showing us a bit of their plans. She showed another clip from the same podcast of Mikey McCoy echoing Turek’s sentiment by saying, “[Charlie] left behind these blueprints for her…we don’t really ever know what the outcome’s going to be. I definitely thought maybe there would be a Vance-Kirk ticket. Maybe there still will be a Vance-Kirk ticket.”

Candace responds, “Just beautiful, isn’t it? Who could deny this sort of a destiny? Erika’s going to be the president in her husband’s place…with everything that I have thus far uncovered about Erika, I do believe that that was her ultimate goal - the White House.

Only a Psychopath

“I think Elizabeth Lane [in her tweet] read Erika correctly when she posited that she may be a psychopath, because in my opinion only a psychopath could, after her husband’s public assassination, offer a raise to Dan Flood the security guard who failed Charlie in every possible way on September 10th.

“Only a psychopath who does not experience human emotions would be capable of giving an in-home interview to the New York Times - a publication her husband hated - in the immediate days following her husband’s assassination, and would then tell that journalist that the least traumatizing part [of Charlie’s death] was the idea of raising her children without a father.

“A psychopath is the best answer that I can come up with for why she felt compelled to go into the office the same week and to bring her kids in every day rather than tending to their every emotional need at home, as they come to the realization that they will never see their father ever again.

“A psychopath is my best explanation for why she told Jesse Waters that she had zero fear, and she wasn’t scared to walk out the door the very next day with her kids in tow. I think nearly everyone in the world felt a little less safe in the days following Charlie’s assassination, but not his wife.

“Erika lies pathologically, and the media is trying to tell us that it’s perfectly understandable, relatable even. It’s actually divine. She lies because she’s so godly, so godly that she forgave the person who allegedly murdered her husband before she even saw evidence of his guilt, and even helped to validate the implausible part of the narrative regarding Tyler Robinson, like Charlie’s neck stopping a 30.6 bullet by coming up with the Superman steel neck theory. Whatever the attempt was with Erika, pay attention to me media - it has failed.”

Erika Was Charlie’s Handler?

She then plays a clip of her favourite comedian Tim Dillon calling Erika creepy as he describes her as Charlie’s handler.

Tim says, “And there’s a very good chance that this woman was [Charlie’s] handler. He was this powerful young guy who raised a lot of money and took a lot of money from a lot of people and and money is never free. So how do you direct a guy like that who’s incredibly important?

“He’s running the largest young voter registration organization. He’s handling large sums of money. He’s out there sculpting narrative as it regards to domestic and foreign policy. So, you have a handler who comes in and she may have loved him - I’m sure she loved him. Why wouldn’t a handler love her husband? Because even though she was his Mossad handler and probably had him killed, no marriage is perfect.

“She may have been his handler and they came to her one day and said, “He found out you’re his handler.” Or she might have told them, “Listen, we got problems.” I’m not the only one saying this - don’t kill me. This woman may have called someone up and said “He found all the laundered money and now he knows I’m his handler and he thinks that invalidates the marriage.” And they were like, “Can we do anything about it?” And she goes, “I don’t know.” And then they go, “Well, you know, we might have to - you know.” And she cried and she was sad. And I’m not saying any of that happened, I’m saying that’s more reasonable than what we’re being told. That’s all.”

Candace responds saying that he is correct, because what we’ve been told doesn’t make sense.

Trump’s Betrayal

She then pivots to Trump, “I have not found the correct words to communicate how I feel about President Donald Trump. I sort of ignore the topic of his existence altogether because it kind of sickens me.”

As a long time supporter, she laments his deceit and betrayal and the fact that despite Charlie dedicating his entire career to getting him elected, Trump only tweeted three times about his death and never demanded an investigation, and has spent more time debunking rumours about him balding than he did commenting on the investigation into the murder of his supposed dear friend.

Candace believes he has betrayed the memory and legacy of Charlie and betrayed his supporters, “Trump is now a Never Trumper. The very people that we had to fight to get Trump into office, he is now partnered with and insulting us and he thinks that we’re too stupid to notice that he promised no more conflict in the Middle East and we’re now getting the exact opposite.

“And that’s happening because he’s a coward. He is a coward for doing this to the American people. His legacy is going to be a person who could not stand up to Bibi Netanyahu.”

His administration has allowed the slow erosion of the First Amendment on college campuses and hate speech laws to prevent antisemitism, and now accusing Jews of being more loyal to Israel than to their country is considered antisemitic.

But she says Trump unwittingly was antisemitic when, during his recent address to the Knesset in Israel, he praised major Jewish donor Miriam Adelson and asked her to stand up as the crowd applauded her and said, “I’m going to get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once, I said, ”So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?” She refused to answer. That means that might mean Israel, I must say. We love you. Thank you, darling, for being here. That’s a great honour.”

Miriam Adelson is applauded

Candace responds, “So Trump is saying that the person that he took $200 million from loves Israel more than she loves America.” Trump’s administration also delayed the release of the Epstein files and then gaslit us about it - that translates into providing cover for an occultic Jewish paedophile.

All For Israel

“Hey Americans, your gas prices are going up, but the important thing to remember is that your taxpaying dollars was sent to support the military operation in Venezuela, which has thus far benefited Israel. And my best guess is that the real reason why Trump is obsessed with acquiring Greenland is because they have an estimated 31 billion barrels worth of untapped crude oil - that sure will go a long way towards Israel’s incessant need to murder, bomb and destroy.”

It’s always peace until Israel gets involved, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confusingly said that American bombed Iran because Israel was going to bomb them first, but America did it for them just in case Iran retaliated by bombing American targets abroad.

Rubio said, “The president made a very wise decision - we knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces and we knew that if we didn’t pre-emptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties. And then we would all be here answering questions about why we knew that and didn’t act.”

But if Israel was going to attack them, wouldn’t Iran retaliate against Israel? So he’s saying Israel can’t stop bombing people so America has to do it for them, and casualties include over a hundred Iranian school girls:

Mowing the Lawn

“Something that that lives in my mind rent-free is Norman Finkelstein informing me that Israel had an actual government policy known as Mowing the Lawn in Gaza, where the IDF would just at random begin shooting and killing Palestinians to ensure that the population didn’t grow. When I see everything going on right now and there being no reason, except an insistence that we all have to just get ready for Armageddon, this feels to me like an opportunity to simply mow the lawn of people that stand against them.

“Population control has always been the aim, whether it’s by vaccines, abortion propaganda or signing up for war. Left or Right - it’s the same end that they’re barrelling towards. In the Epstein files they openly spoke about how in the future, people won’t even be able to reproduce on their own. That’s their ultimate desire - to control birth and to control death.

Boots on the Ground

“And make no mistake, Trump will, if they tell them to, at the behest of Bibi or Miriam, send your sons and daughters to die for Israel. Israel expects that. They’re already signalling that they’re keeping their options open regarding whether they will need boots on the ground.”

She then plays a clip of Israel’s former Defence Minister Benny Gantz telling a reporter that they cannot exclude the possibility of American and Israeli soldiers joining the fight, saying, “I exclude nothing. We’ve been waiting for [this war for] 47 years and we’ve come to a point that every necessary [measure] should be taken in order to achieve our goals.”

In another clip, when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about whether Americans should be worried about a draft order, she said, “It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president again wisely keeps his options on the table.”

The possibility of boots on the ground is not a question of if but when, because it’s a crucial part of their plan, which is why Israel supporters like Bill Ackman were so angry and wanted Candace imprisoned when she suggested that no one should join the military, and he retweeted this:

But if the American people are behind this war as they claim, then they shouldn’t be so worried about her tweet, and she doubled down on it saying, “No American son or daughter should die for Israel. Goyim, stand down. Go home. Find the legal means to exit the military - you can conscientiously object to military service…

“Show me which guaranteed constitutional right you believe that Trump will not violate for Israel. Because I feel like right now we are all being forced into servitude to a foreign nation.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Candace then says, “the power Israel had was in the illusion - in the millions of Americans believing that Israel was innocent…And this is why they’re angry because they recognize entire generations no longer believe them. Nobody believes in the innocence of Israel anymore.

“People are looking up and understanding how much we have been lied to… We’re not falling for the [idea] that Russia is our biggest enemy or that it’s always the Middle East and always the Muslims [that are the villains]. We’re awake to that. They messed up in underestimating how much the illusion mattered.”

She went on to say, “I’ve been off the hardcore MAGA Trump train for a while. The thing that has been most shocking to me is for him to have survived the assassination attempt, and what he is now dedicating the rest of his time to is destroying America for Israel.”

Regarding Turning Point, she said she found out that Erika had to cancel multiple speaking engagements because of the backlash against her, and asked for prayers for Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson because of the attacks against them as they continue to speak out against Israel.