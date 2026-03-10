Candace Owens Fan

Sam
1d

That's a lot to take in. Very comprehensively written. Terrifying about the occult

Johannes Miertschischk
1d

The conspiracy against Charlie Kirk:

Killing Charlie Kirk in form of a public execution was likely a very deliberate decision. Presumably, those who ordered his assassination wanted to make a chilling example to remind everyone that turning away from the Israeli cause is not allowed.

You can check in at any time, but you can never leave.

The fact that the FBI and the leadership of TPUSA are still clinging to the official narrative is most likely due to the involvement of individuals considered untouchable.

Those who ordered the assassination—the public execution—of Charlie Kirk are undoubtedly people from the highest circles.

This can be deduced simply from the fact that the FBI defends the completely implausible official version of the assassination, thereby protecting the conspirators.

In my estimation, this was a Mossad operation in cooperation with the American intelligence services.

It is very likely that TPUSA has been infiltrated by military and intelligence personnel for some time.

Charlie Kirk was extremely important to the Zionist movement.

His public abandonment of the Israeli cause and his clear criticism of Netanyahu and the lobbyists have certainly been perceived by the Zionists as a great threat and at the same time as an insult.

The decision to kill him, therefore, certainly came from the very top.

We can definitively rule out that Charlie Kirk was killed by Tyler Robinson!

Here is why and how:

It is generally difficult to verify a claim, but relatively easy to disprove it, if it is not true.

Therefore, it is generally advisable to proceed according to the process of elimination aka exclusion principle.

It forms the basis for all knowledge acquisition and is the fundamental principle of serious scientific work.

Charlie Kirk was aware of this principle and made extensive use of it in his public debates.

His famous slogan "Prove Me Wrong" reflects the exclusion principle.

In the case of Charlie Kirk's assassination, the exclusion principle allows us to reliably gain some fundamental insights.

We can definitively rule out that the forces acting upon his body and the sustained injury…

Read the full article for free on Substack:

https://truthwillhealyoulea.substack.com/p/the-conspiracy-against-charlie-kirk?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4a0c9v

