Podcast title: Bride Of Charlie: What Happened In Romania? | Episode 6

On yesterday’s episode, Candace presented a detailed timeline of Erika’s life that touched on their suspicious non-profit work in Romania. Today she delved deeper into her Romanian charity and looks at whether Erika’s family secretly knew the families of Turning Point’s Tyler Bowyer and Andrew Kolvet well before they all met Charlie because of their connections to Romania and the military.

Questions About Romania

Candace began the show revealing that prior to launching the Bride of Charlie series, she’d sent questions to Erika asking about her time in Romania, but Erika’s lawyer responded that the widow was unable to respond because she was preparing to join President Trump at his State of the Union speech.

“That was eight days ago and she’s still chosen not to reply,” Candace said. “Her memory does seem to get spotty around this time in her life, so alas, we are left to investigate matters on our own.”

School Mystery Solved

Before getting into Romania, Candace said she’d received confirmation that Erika attended Cocopah Middle School in Scottsdale, Arizona, which solves the mystery of the missing school years between 2000 and 2003 in the Erika timeline. The school itself further confirmed this with this 2015 post that Erika retweeted:

The Execution of the Romanian President

Back to Romania, and Candace laid out some of the country’s history: following the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, the then President of the country Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife Elena were executed by firing squad on Christmas day that year following a show trial.

The execution occurred during the Romanian Revolution, which ended 42 years of communist rule and Nicolae’s 21-year dictatorship.

Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife Elena as they are executed

Candace plays a clip from a historical documentary about their capture and execution, “so you can understand just how absurd the trial was and how inhumane the verdict was.”

In the clip, the narrator says, “the trial is brief and largely for show. It lasts about two hours and takes place without any real possibility for defence or appeal. Nicolae himself refuses to recognize the court and calls it illegal. But it doesn’t matter - the tribunal finds both him and Elena guilty.

“The sentence for both is death by firing squad, and the execution will happen immediately. Straight away, Nicolae tries to appeal the decision, but he’s denied. Before being led out of the room, Nicolae turns to the guards and says he wants to be executed alongside Elena. They accept.

“Meanwhile, a soldier returns with rope to tie their hands, but neither Nikolai nor Elena wants to be restrained. Both argue with the soldiers, saying there’s no need for it and that they’re not going to run. But again, they’re denied. They’re then led out into the courtyard and placed against a wall to the barracks.”

Power Vacuum Leading to Plunder

Candace blames the West for conducting such injustices in the name of spreading freedom, “It’s always kind of the same thing, right? We show up and say we’re going to make things better because things are oppressive, because we love a power vacuum when there’s no leadership. We killed [Libyan President Muammar] Gaddafi. We arrested [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro. And in that vacuum of leadership, the oligarchs move in and plunder, steal and take the oil.”

She remarks about Venezuela shipping oil to Israel for the first time in 17 years following Maduro’s capture, saying “when a country is collapsed artificially, it becomes the wild, wild west and gangsters and banksters move in and monopolise resources and establish industries…but we’re told that [the newly deposed communists] were evil and worse than crony capitalism.

“But the options are always either communism where the government has a bunch of power and the people are starving, or capitalism and debt slavery, and there’s nothing in between - it’s the left versus the right false dialectic. But I think both options suck.”

Romania in the EU

However in Romania under communist rule, Nicolae had banned abortion, usury and gambling, calling it western decadence. But in January 2007, eight years after his execution, Romania joined the European Union - a corrupt legal body whose laws supersedes each of its individual member state’s own laws.

In 2009, Romania introduced gambling regulations meaning expensive licenses were required to operate casinos, and online gambling was criminalised, but the EU overruled this and it was decriminalised. In 2010, the US opens a military base in Romania and the Black Sea Rotational Forces arrive, along with Turning Point’s Tyler Bowyer (pictured below).

Lori’s Az-Tech Company

In that same year, Erika’s mother Lori Frantzve reinstates her company AZ-Tech International, and Candace was finally able to find out what it does, as stated on its website along with Lori’s bio which has since being removed:

Candace laughs after reading the last two paragraphs and mocks the convoluted language saying, “it’s so high tech that you have to have a highly technical BS mind to think that that makes any sense. Like I said, the people that rule over us are not smarter than you, they’re just more corrupt. This is just a word pretzel.”

From Reno to Romania

Back to Romania, and Candace finds it interesting that the majority of the Black Sea Rotational Force sent to Romania come from Reno, Nevada, the capital of gambling and casinos:

Reno also sent student researchers to Romania :

“Now, all this could just be a happy coincidence. Unless you’re a conspiracy theorist like me and you’ve come to the realization that Nevada - Las Vegas and Reno - working on behalf of Tel Aviv are actually the people that are running Washington DC. We live in a gambling empire that controls America.”

Erika’s Possible Prior Links to Tyler

Tyler, who in April 2011 was still a student at Arizona State University having recently returned from Romania, is elected by the Arizona Senate to serve as a student rep to the Arizona Board of Regents in charge of policies at the university, in exactly the same year that Erika enrols there for her final year.

“There’s just so much synergy happening, because guess who is a lieutenant colonel marine at this time over at the Black Sea Rotational Force helping to rebuild Romania? Erika’s cousin, Dennis Frantzve:

Candace wonders if Dennis and Tyler crossed paths. What’s even crazier is that prior to this, he was stationed in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom, the same one Lori’s E3Tek company was involved with. Candace also wonders if Dennis and Lori crossed paths. Dennis was also stationed in Afghanistan with a Sergeant Boyer, could he be related to Tyler?

Captain Curtis Kolvet - TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet’s brother - was also stationed in Afghanistan helping to transport personnel and supplies. Their cousin Robert was a commander serving there at the same.

Captain Curtis Kulvet commanded 260 Bulgarian soldiers

“Everything from Afghanistan was running through Romania and Bulgaria, emphasis on Romania. I know this because on the podcast Free Thinkers Only in 2020, Erika reflected on her time in Romania with the podcast host who was also stationed there.

Erika: Gosh, I have all of the photos of when we were on the base too. How are the Romanian troops? Because you guys share a base with them, don’t you?

Podcast Host: We do. We had Canadians there for a while - it’s a NATO joint base so there were troops from mostly America and Romania, but from other places, too.

Erika: Is that still kind of like a halfway drop off point too for troops from Afghanistan?

Podcast Host: It is. It’s part of that operation.

Erika: Yeah, because I remember that was going on back then and I was like, gosh, what a bittersweet base for troops that are coming or going. I went over there in 2013 because a cousin on my dad’s side was a part of a Beast surf over there, and he showed us the orphanages he worked with and the hospital they helped rebuild - amazing humanitarian things that no one talks about that our troops are doing over there. I fell in love with the Antonio Placement Centre, and these kids are phenomenal and precious and they just want to be loved on.”

Again Candace wonders if the Kolvets, the Frantzves and the Bowyers ran into each other in Romania, or if Tyler and Erika knew each other when she enrolled into the same University where he was in the administration.

Updated Erika Timeline

She then presented the Erika Timeline of activities for 2011 and 2012:

Erika begins her reign as Miss Arizona by launching Johnny’s Locker, and Candace plays a clip of her reading from a script as she describes the charity which fills up a locker with gifts for children.

Erika says, “Today marks a day of renewed hope for all those who have put up a fight for their life. I am blessed and honoured to be here today to present to you all the second Johnny’s locker. I first want to give thanks to my inspiration Johnny Bryant…a young man with steadfast faith and unyielding dreams.

“…Johnny’s locker is an Everyday Heroes Like You program that is targeted towards enhancing the lives of children and teens undergoing life-altering hardships, who reside in hospitals, shelters or protective facilities across the country…By taking something from the locker, I want each individual to know that they are also taking with them the love and support of others who care about them…”

Erika competing in Miss USA 2012

In June 2012 Erika (at the bottom of the stairs) teams up with Tracy Martins’ Rebirth Handbags where $25 from each handbag sold goes to Everyday Heroes

In July Erika tweets (using the Miss Arizona handle used by each subsequent Miss Arizona) about her involvement with the Colorado shooting. Candace would like to know who this best friend was

Article describing Erika’s non-profit Romanian Angels which she started in November 2012

“Erika worked with Colonel Otto Busher who she thanked on video on her website. He would later be accused of running a brothel of trafficked children. There’s no doubt Erika knew him. The other person she thanks is Major General Hugo Salazar, also from Arizona who works with the Joint Task Force in Narcotics. It feels like everyone’s got to be from Arizona or Nevada…

Candace: “The people who worked with him won’t agree he’s amazing. He’s accused of being corrupt”

How Did Erika and Tyler Meet?

“I find all of this to be remarkably suspicious. The most suspicious element for me is Erika pretending she does not remember how she met Tyler, and both of them changing their stories. Tyler responded to somebody on X saying he met her at a Trump rally, but he maybe forgot he had already given a speech at Charlie’s memorial saying Erika called him offering to help with the Trump rally he was organising, so he positioned her behind Trump.

“He had to have known her before the rally for her to ask to help. Erika told me that she thinks she first met him through a senator in Arizona but she’s not sure. She said she’d go back and consult her text messages [then get back to me], but she apparently has not done that yet.”

So is it all a coincidence that every one in this story is around Romania at the same time and have all these military ties? And that Epstein also heavily funded Arizona State University and was also procuring models from Romania? “Are we just conspiracy theorists or is something darker afoot?” Candace thinks that the lack of clarity and their unwillingness to answer questions or do an interview describing what happened in Romania points to the latter. She’s also not convinced that Lori’s AZ-Tech was innocent, “I feel like these families are a little too complicated and the dynamics in Arizona is telling a much different story.”

Are Mass Shootings Targeted Hits?

Candace then pivots and says, “I’m beginning to ponder all of these mass shootings that take place, wondering whether these are actually military or politically guided targets and hits that they eventually just blame on some kid who’s drugged out of his mind or a trans person, again constantly engaging us in this left-right dialogue…when it could just be a gang taking out people, a criminal syndicate that controls both sides and feeds the narrative instantly to the media.”

Along with Erika’s proximity to the Colorado theatre shooting, others that knew Charlie also had close connections to mass shootings, like Turning Point Faith’s pastor Rob McCoy who lost two congregants in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting in 2018. Interestingly, many people in the bar that night were survivors of the 2017 Vegas mass shooting and were having a reunion.

“Rob McCoy also organised the Nashville Covenant School memorial in 2023 because it just so happened that Turning Point was having a Pastor’s Summit down the road when that shooting happened.

Well now we can add another Turning Point employee to those in the midst of a shooting - Justin Streiff, TPUSA’s COO who was present when a gunman opened fire at a city council meeting in Kirkwood, Missouri in 2008 and killed five people. The mayor who was shot twice survived but died seven months later.”

Turning Point’s Justin Streiff in 2008

Justin was interviewed after the shooting and spoke about the black gunman Charles Thornton saying, “He thought the police were racist in the town, and you always heard him saying that he thought the police were running a plantation…everyone knows he’s kinda crazy, but I don’t think anyone ever thought it would get to this point…Kirkwood is a family-oriented, very quiet town, and so something like this is really going to throw this town into chaos.”

Candace cannot name anyone in her circle who was at a mass shooting, yet strangely Charlie had three people close to him involved with shootings, including his own.

Misrepresenting Charlie

She then mentioned that Turning Point are getting Community Noted on X for “making up what Charlie would have said or thought, despite all of the evidence to the contrary regarding the Iranian war…it’s an act of tremendous betrayal and completely immoral” to misrepresent his views and present like this.

Comments Section

The top comments from yesterday’s show:

Of the last one, Candace says, “Wow, what a valid point…people tell us that it’s just part of the grieving process that you become a compulsive liar and reverse things that your assassinated husband intended for the organisation that he built.”