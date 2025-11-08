Podcast title: Ben Shapiro Is Crying Again. | Candace Ep 261

In an unwelcome development, whilst rejoicing over her podcast being officially rated number one in the world, Candace also called out three leading Christian female podcasters who criticised her over her assertions about TPUSA on yesterday’s show.

Although she defended Brett Cooper the day before, has never denounced Erika despite allegations to the contrary and has often expressed admiration for Megyn Kelly, Candace’s readiness to publicly battle Conservatives who critique her recent rhetoric continues to sow discord within a movement that was headed for unity in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death.

In today’s show, Candace addresses Ben Shapiro’s hypocrisy after he accused her of blaming Erika Kirk for Charlie’s death, reviews her cantankerous interview with CNN and laments the anti-Israel questions Eric and Lara Trump faced from students during a recent TPUSA event.

Friday episodes are becoming a norm now

Ben Shapiro’s Hypocricy

Candace begins the show by jokingly using Ben Shapiro’s victimhood against him and accused him of blood libel against her on Megyn Kelly’s tour. Using words he’s tweeted in the past, she describes his attacks on her as “the purest form of anti-blackism that I’ve ever experienced. I mean, it’s obvious to me that Ben Shapiro is manifestly insane. Last night, he was gripping the microphone as he would the neck of a black woman.”

“I was kind of impressed with Ben because instead of doing his usual thing where he sends others to do his dirty work so he can keep his hands clean, he was like, “I’m going to peer pressure Megyn Kelly myself. I’m going to make her disavow Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson by putting her on the spot and asking her to respond to things that Tucker Carlson never did and Candace Owens never did or said.” And you really get to see him mask down.”

With regards to what Ben said about Tucker Carlson, “Ben has a real thing for Tucker Carlson. I don’t understand it, and it’s been going on for a long time. There’s something about Tucker Carlson that gets under his skin, I mean, people at the Daily Wire when they’re leaving have to sign agreements that they’re not going to go work for Tucker Carlson for six months. It’s strange.”

She plays a clip of Ben describing that after Tucker called him, he messaged him about doing a show but Tucker never responded, and also noted that Tucker did not speak against Zohran Mamdani.

Ben Shapiro: “The number of times that Tucker has mentioned Zohran Mamdani since October 5th is one [but] I did 17 separate shows about [Mamdami]”

Candace explains that there are probably many reasons why Tucker declined to do a show with Ben, and it’s his choice to focus on what he wants on his own show. The same people who applauded his firing from Fox and called him an antisemite can’t then dictate the content of his show.

It’s also not Tucker’s responsibility to address Mamdani, and she plays a clip of the one time Tucker did speak about New York’s new mayor that Ben referenced, where Tucker stated that he opposed Mamdani’s socialist policies but applauded his answer during the Mayoral debates when he said he’d focus on New York instead of pledging to visit Israel like the other candidates.

Candace prefaces the next clip by saying, “I want to show you what Ben said about me because it’s so outrageous and so dishonest that we actually should process what is happening here. This is a watershed moment. Ben does not have it together. He is very insecure and he’s going on the attack against Megan Kelly by lying about what I said and then forcing her to react to the evil of what I never said.”

In the clip, Ben says what Candace is doing right now is evil, and the audience claps and cheers, before Megyn cuts in and says she can’t say whether it’s evil or not because it’s none of her business. Ben asks why it’s none of her business since she comments on these things for a living and says “If this were on the left and somebody was accusing Charlie Kirk’s wife of having murdered him, I assume that you would be talking about it.” A surprised Megyn asked if Candace actually said this and Ben replies “yes, she’s accusing TPUSA insiders and other members of the right-wing, including Seth Dylan, of being involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

Candace responds that she has never said this, “Anybody who’s watched this show [knows] I actually was getting flack from my audience for not covering Erica’s past or speaking about her parents. I said she gave one of the most consequential speeches, and I have focused my investigation on Turning Point USA and why they’re telling certain lies… I told the truth that Seth Dylan lied about the Hampton’s meeting and that he was pressuring Charlie about the topic of Israel. I never once accused Seth Dylan of murdering Charlie Kirk.”

Ben’s History with Nick Fuentes

Candace then aims to unpack what Ben is doing here. She says he’s lying because that’s what Zionists do and says he’s the final boss of the pro-Israel lobby. She recalls that the week she was fired from Daily Wire, Jeremy Boering, who was the CEO at the time, had a conversation with Nick Fuentes on X Spaces where he complimented him and invited him unto the Daily Wire. This conversation was covered by Huffpost:

“This happened. So, I want you just to remember this because I feel like people are not appreciating how hypocritical it is that he’s now trying to struggle session Megyn Kelly because [Tucker] had Fuentes on the show when the Daily Wire’s position in 2024 was that their CEO talked to and praised Nick Fuentes publicly and wanted him on their platform.”

She plays the X spaces clip where Boering tells Fuentes, “I think you’re a very gifted communicator.” Candace asks why it was OK for them to talk to Fuentes then but it’s now not OK for Tucker to do it. She then points out another hypocrisy of Ben defending Charlie now yet working behind the scenes in the past to stop his rise, including sending his YAF boys and National Review contacts to write negative articles about him. She shared these text messages from Charlie pertaining to this:

Candace feels Ben wants to stir the waters because he has lost respect, “I have hundreds of these messages and so, you have to imagine being in my position when you see someone who did everything he could to stop the rise of Charlie Kirk now trying to struggle session Megan who was actually a very good friend to Charlie. Charlie deeply respected her and towards the end she took a very principled position on telling the truth about what he was going through, and Charlie dies and suddenly Ben’s like “I care about this evil of Candace investigating who killed her friend and she shouldn’t be doing that.”

Candace asks, “Does me asking questions about Turning Point USA somehow mean that I’m blaming Erika [for Charlie’s death even though she] wasn’t even working for Turning Point USA when Charlie died? Of course he doesn’t believe that.”

She accuses Ben of trying to rewrite history and pretend he’s Charlie’s ardent defender, and of another hypocrisy of supporting the destruction of Gaza and supporting Randy Fine who laughed at images of dead Palestinian children, and of doing an interview with PM Bibi Netanyahu who’s on trial for genocide.

Candace believes this uncharacteristic unforced error of an interview happened because Ben is scared of Nick Fuentes because he engineered his cancellation years ago and the world now knows - through Fuentes’ interview with Tucker, PBD and Candace - his backstory of having been artificially blocked from progress aged 18 by Ben and others for asking uncomfortable questions about Israel. And now that Fuentes is emerging into the mainstream, Ben is uncomfortable.

“Nick Fuentes seems to have survived without advertisers, without sponsors, without connections, with the entire media writing things about him, being put on the ADL’s list- he has proven to be quite resilient. And it is in large part due to how hard they fight him that people became curious.”

Now Fuentes is on the ascendant and Ben’s influence is waning, and the pro-Israel lobby is on the brink of collapse and is desperate for allies and are pushing the ones they have - like Megyn Kelly - away and are lying to get what they want. The same way Ben sat across from Megyn and tried to morally blackmail her is what they did to Charlie.

“The threat is to her reputation. He’s sitting there and saying, “Candace is attacking a grieving widow and accusing her of murdering Charlie Kirk. Will you disavow this evil on the spot?” And he’s got these fake people going, “Woo! Woo! Yeah. And you you can see Megyn’s uncomfortable because she’s like, “Well, did she say that?” That is moral blackmail.”

Ben’s Secret Missions

She then revealed that last year on her way to do a YWLS event for TPUSA right after she was fired by Daily Wire, she was informed by an intern at DW that the company had flown in an intern to the event to pretend to be a student and catch Candace out with a question so they could cut unflattering clips about it to smear her. Candace revealed this on stage where she accused Ben Shapiro of engineering this.

Candace: “I just want to say to Ben Shapiro - enough. Stop sending interns to do your dirty work.”

“This is how it works - they make it look like it’s organic, they send people to your events and they will have people applaud. That was orchestrated by Alyssa Cordova, and now that she’s not at the Daily Wire I can say that…What is happening at Megyn’s events - with people asking her questions and trying to get her to disavow Tucker Carlson - that is not organic okay? That is pro-Israel people that are paid to do it. Honestly, Megyn, if you’re watching, give me the list of your attendees and I will find the people from YAF.”

However Candace is not upset, and again offers to debate Ben Shapiro on her platform which is now bigger than his. She also predicts that pro-Israel plants will be at every tour stop of Megyn’s show to demand she disavows her and Tucker.

CNN Interview

Pivoting to the CNN interview she did, she addressed the clips going around and admits she was “testy” during the exchange because it was filmed a couple of days after Charlie was killed, “ I hadn’t been sleeping. I hadn’t been eating. And this woman [Elle Reeve] decided that she just wanted to poke a bear. Anyways, she’s the one passing around this clip because she thinks it totally embarrasses me and shows that I’m a white nationalist.” In the first clip, Elle tells Candace she sounds like a white nationalist when she accuses Trump’s administration of being occupied by Zionists.

Candace: “This is why nobody watches CNN anymore - you’re sitting across from a black person and calling them a white nationalist”

After the clip, Candace triples down on the assertion she made that America is occupied by Zionists. “These tactics are super boring and tired. And this is why it hinges upon suppressing speech, constantly having to refer to somebody as evil or white supremacist or antisemitic because you’ve lost the argument . So, it’s all a constant struggle session of semantics.”

She plays another snippet of the interview where Elle says it sounds like Candace is referring to Jews whenever she uses ‘they,’ but Candace disagrees, saying if she means Jews she’ll just say Jews because she’s not afraid. “When I say Zionists run the media, I mean Zionists run the media - people that support the political ideology of Israel run the media. Any other things that I can help clarify? The interviewer asks if she was familiar with the long-standing trope, and Candace cuts in and says “I couldn’t give a s*** about a long-standing trope.”

She’s comically sheepish afterwards and says she tries hard not to curse but just needed the conversation to move along quickly because she was tired of the line of questioning. “And I told her, as the interview goes on, I was like, “Look, I’m home-schooling toddlers at home. I can’t teach you basic sentences. I’m teaching my toddlers how to read and here I’m teaching her how to understand ‘they’ in a sentence... And she says she’s the same age as me.”

Candace concludes that the way to deal with these inane accusations is to shut it down and embrace whatever name they want to call you, but don’t cuss.

Eric and Lara Trump’s TPUSA Experience

Eric and Lara Trump spoke at a TPUSA event at Auburn University, but “the post-Charlie Kirk era at Turning Point USA is different, my guess after watching this is people are going to be less inclined to want to attend these events because Eric and Laura Trump are getting pressed now by students about Israel.”

She played a clip of a student questioning Trump’s America First ideology because he took $230 million from pro-Israel groups, the US bombed Iran on behalf of Israel, which was a poor ally to America when they bombed the USS Liberty and Christians are constantly under attack in Gaza - to cheers from the crowd whilst Eric, Lara and host Benny Johnson sat stock still. Eric and Lara give their response but the students are not convinced.

Lara Trump: “Trump is a President of peace.”

Candace screws her face up afterwards and says, “I don’t know. It’s just… it’s lost its edge. MAGA’s over. It just feels over. And I’m always very honest with you about how people are behind the scenes - Eric and Lara have always been unbelievably kind to me. I have nothing bad to say about them as human beings. Lara works very hard and Eric works very hard running the Trump organization while his father has to go and be president and he took over. But they know they’re not telling the truth. The kids are now awake.

“Four years ago everyone wondered who’s going to be the next Trump family member that’s going to get into politics and galvanize the youth movement? It’s done. Dead on arrival now. And it’s because you guys went for broke on Israel.”

Comments Section

Candace says she feels pressure to say something bad about Erika, but they’re also trying to discourage her from inquiring into TPUSA because it looks like she’s attacking a widow.

When someone questioned if Fuentes being on five podcasts in one month is an ‘op’, Candace says, “When I invited him on my podcast, genuinely, I just wanted to have a conversation. I can tell you [that] because I’m not an Op. But the sense that I got with how he reacted and lied about how we treated him is the first thing that made me think he was an op because I was like, “That’s so weird. We were so nice to you. We planned the interview, what we were going to name the interview, and he was very theatrical. So, I don’t trust it. I’ve been very clear - I don’t trust the Fuentes thing, but other people can. That’s on them.”