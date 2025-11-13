Podcast title: Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED EARTH On Those Lying About Charlie Kirk. | Candace Ep 263

There was no show yesterday and Candace never explained why, but on Monday’s show she had addressed whether she was running a cult, TPUSA Faith shady pastors and Allie Beth Stuckey’s opinions about her. Today she was delighted with Megyn Kelly’s takedown of Ben Shapiro and the Zionists, pointed the finger at more TPUSA staff and Pastors and called Kash Patel and his girlfriend’s lawsuit pathetic.

Candace feels vindicated following Megyn’s backstage video release

Megyn Kelly Swoops in with a Victory

Candace begins the show stating, “I don’t know what these people thought. I think they thought Charlie Kirk would get assassinated, they would very quickly bury him in a yarmulke and then convince the world that he was actually besties with Ben Shapiro and Josh Hammer and he didn’t even know Candace Owens. His last words before he died were “Honour the Sabbath and buy Josh Hammer’s book” and had just written a Romeo and Juliet letter to Bibi Netanyahu.”

But their plan is falling apart because the Zionist lobby’s lies were sloppy.

One of these lies was the one Ben Shapiro told Megyn Kelly on stage during her tour, the lie that Candace blamed Erika Kirk for her husband’s death. “It’s definitely not a good idea to lie to a woman’s face and try to humiliate her on her own tour.” And it wasn’t just a mistake, it was a premeditated lie that he didn’t recant in the days afterwards.

“It was intended to morally blackmail Megyn into a position to decide on the spot whether she was going to stand with evil Candace, who was accusing Erica Kirk of murdering her own husband. And that lie backfired gloriously.” If it had been anybody else, his strategy would have worked, but Megyn is media trained and although she looked uncomfortable and asked Ben if he was sure of his accusation, she didn’t bend to his will or buckle under the pressure.

Candace played the clip of the next day when she was asked about the incident during the Q&A session of her tour, and Megyn confirmed that Candace never accused Erika or murder, and the audience clap in support of this.

Megyn Kelly: “I have since learned that it is not true - Candace has not made that claim, and I have in fact seen many clips of Candace defending Erika”

Candace called it highly disrespectful for Ben to be invited on to a stage by his friend and back her in to a corner to question her moral compass. So she was dumbfounded when Dave Rubin praised Ben’s actions.

Dave Rubin: “It’s not easy to go on someone else’s show and criticise them…Ben did it respectfully and properly.”

Dave also said he didn’t want to talk about Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes or Candace - who he said he was great friends with for a long time and she’s been to his house for dinner. After the clip, Candace confirmed she enjoyed dinners at his house but said she had to stop being friends with him because of his inflexibility on the Zionist issue.

Still incredulous about what Ben did, she says “You do not, when you are invited to join somebody on stage, prepare a lie, present them with the lie and try to peer pressure them in front of their own fans. She did not invite him on to have a debate. She invited him to come on and have a conversation about their values. And it really just shows that he’s not a good person because [he could have] taken her to the side and said, “Hey, I wanted to have a face to face conversation with you.” That’s how regular people would handle something like that. Not try to humiliate you on your own stage.”

After Charlie died, Tucker, Megyn and Candace were the only ones talking about the pressure Charlie faced in the weeks leading up to his death, Zionists denied this but Tucker insisted that Charlie told him to go hard in his speech against Israel before he took the stage at a TPUSA event in July.

She then played a clip of Tucker describing this backstage conversation with Charlie, where he was angry but still reticent about talking about Israel’s war with Iran and their connection with Jeffrey Epstein because it would upset TPUSA donors, but Charlie told him, “Do it. Go all the way.”

They were miked up at the time but TPUSA never released the footage to support Candace, but luckily for Tucker and Candace, Megyn was present during the conversation - something Candace didn’t know previously - thus her team filmed the exchange which Megyn released on her show.

Megyn Kelly describes the short video: “Charlie interrupts our conversation and says “Go Max” which backs up what Tucker said”

Candace explains, “we were telling the truth and we have been facing so much peer pressure, so much nastiness for just trying to get out the true narrative about where Charlie’s headspace was at before died. And my favourite part of all of this is that the people who tried with all of the money in the world to artificially direct the markets toward them after Charlie died are losing.”

Those who didn’t support Charlie when he was alive, who used their connections and wealth to make themselves a part of Charlie’s legacy and those who claimed Charlie and Candace were no longer close are losing. She recalled this tweet by “Hardcore lefty” Taylor Lorenz:

“Well, I have an answer for that now, Taylor, now that I’m seeing straight: Charlie was a product to everybody else. He was not a human being. He was a product that they felt that they had manufactured that was malfunctioning. That is my honest opinion, and I am entitled to it.”

TPUSA Lies

She then shared a list - which is by no means definitive - of the verifiable lies TPUSA have told about the assassination:

UVU Outside Venue

Candace then shares an update regarding her assertion that the UVU campus event was booked unusually quickly, which was bizarrely debunked by Allie Beth Stuckey amongst others even though Candace was a part of these events for years. She found out that UVU’s TPUSA Chapter put the request in for Charlie to speak on July 18th, and within two weeks TPUSA had agreed and had visited the campus to scout for a suitable location. UVU offered multiple options both inside and outside but advised against using the external amphitheatre for safety reasons, but TPUSA insisted on this location.

“So my question now is, which specific Turning Point employees went down and picked that venue outside? I know that Mikey McCoy’s wife is one of the events directors. Now, I’m not saying that she does campus events because there’s different departments, but was she at all involved in planning this event? I need to know and I will know. And if you would like us to find out quicker because you have that information, please send us an email to moretips@candaceowens.com.”

Apparently they preferred the outside venue because it’ll enable TPUSA vehicles to be able to pull up easily, which doesn’t make sense to Candace.

Regarding Rob McCoy, she received a tip from someone who knew Rob but had never heard of a Mikey McCoy, “somebody on the inside of Turning Point told me that Mikey - or Michael - is not his first name but his middle name. And I just want to know what his real name is because I am not letting go of this Mikey investigation. Something just feels off to me. Rob and Mikey - something ain’t right.”

TPUSA Staff Under Fire

She then gave a special shout out to “the bros” at TPUSA - Dylan and Austin Erickson to let them know she has a file on them:

“I want you both to know that I am on to you. I have known every word that you have said about me, okay? And I have been investigating you guys for two months straight. Just wanted to do a live shout out to you guys because you’re a major piece of this puzzle that I’m trying to put together. I’m aware of your involvement in bringing Rei as a major sponsor behind Charlie. Demands got a little different once they were brought on. You’ve been on my radar since you were involved in creating the alibi lie for the Hampton’s retreat with Seth Dylan.”

She then asked her audience to send in information about the brothers as well as Mikey’s school history.

She also warned TPUSA staff to be careful when leaking emails because the company has implemented a secret tracker software on them, “essentially, they can make it so for everybody’s email, one word is different. So if an image of that email ever hits the public, they will know exactly which employee it came from. So, leak the information, do not leak the actual email. Or if you do leak the email, tell the people not to share the email.” Candace wished TPUSA would use that same energy into finding out who killed Charlie.

She stated that she’s very organised behind the scenes working on the currently open-ended leads and is tracking everything down. One of these leads was looking into why Charlie had a medical file at Utah Valley Hospital even though he was taken to Timpanogos Hospital, because the two hospitals do not share the same operating systems.

She then asked, “We all know Bush did 9/11, but did Bush do 9/10? It’s a joke. But we received an interesting tip from some students on the ground who saw an old man talking to a bush.” It was weird, and also weird how many older people were in attendance that day and were the only ones interviewed by the media and not the students. They side-lined the tip because they didn’t know what to do with it, until they saw the footage of the odd exchange between man and foliage.

It turns out that the man is Butch Hibbs, the brother of Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel. Butch is involved in the ministry in Utah and was with Charlie when they arrived UVU:

From left to right: Mikey McCoy, Charlie, Charlie’s bodyguards and Butch Hibbs

Frank Turek also confirmed his identity when he talked about the photo they took together with Charlie on his podcast.

Frank Turek: “That’s me, Charlie and Butch Hibbs…this picture was taken 20 minutes before the assassin struck”

The Hibbs are from a military family, and Candace also noted that she’d come across many of the New Agey pastors that are a part of TPUSA Faith during her time at PragerU. She wonders, “Did the military execute a psychological operation on the American people to get us to support Christian Zionism after World War II? We’re not going to not look into Turning Point Faith because “Oh, you’re not allowed, It’s untouchable all of a sudden because Erika’s at the helm of it.” No, if there’s corruption anywhere, you have a right to attack it, especially if it comes in the name of the Lord.”

This Lawsuit is Pathetic

Still on the theme of liars and losers, Candace thinks Kash Patel has to step down because of the mockery he is bringing upon the FBI because of his girlfriend Alexis Wikins.

Alexis is now suing Elijah Schaffer and othercontent creators for $5 million because she was called an Israeli Honeypot. Candace read from the lawsuit, which pinpointed the below tweet from Schaffer as the basis for the lawsuit:

“If you have to sue someone to prove, as an example, that you are a woman, a la Macron, it’s because you’re not one. If you have to sue someone to prove that your relationship is really authentic, it probably isn’t. I’m just saying - I’ve been around.

“I have been the subject of so many conspiracies because of how me and my husband met… I read one thread where they said a donor put me and my husband together. It couldn’t be further from the truth, but I’ve never cared. I just laugh at them. Alexis filed this lawsuit with the blessing of her “life partner” Kash Patel, so are they trying to convince us, or is she trying to convince him, or is he trying to convince himself?”

They’ve also inadvertently triggered the Streisand effect, although Candace was interested in this already because of Kash’s weird behaviour. People think Alexis is a Mossad Honeypot because she works for former IDF Intelligence officer Marisa Strait at PragerU, but Candace also worked at PragerU and is not a Mossad Honeypot. But Alexis’ father and grandfather were Freemasons and her mother works in aerospace, so she is well connected.

“You should be shamed if your solution to somebody saying something on the internet is “I’m going to bankrupt you.” Even if you were a Mossad Honeypot, why do you care? Who cares? Like, if you do not know how to deal with the internet, get off of it. It is optional. You are not required to be on X to make videos for PragerU. You are not required to be on X to sing the national anthem for Turning Point USA. Get off of the internet if you do not have it within you the courage to withstand Elijah Schaffer making a joke.”

Comments Section

Candace chose this as the top comment from her last show:

“I could not agree more with you. It’s it’s actually the most important thing. That’s why I said I’m not even voting until I solve this because it is the undoing of everything.”

Someone in the YouTube live chat mentioned that Mikey went to Little Oaks Christian school in Thousand Oaks, California, Candace knew this, and also knew that Rob McCoy ran the school and Calvary Chapel bought the Christian Academy in 2009. She also saw an article about the teachers suing Rob because he fired them and Rob countersuing because they were not Christian enough. Candace doesn’t know which side won.

Candace also agreed with an email calling Charlie’s assassination “the scandal of our lifetime.”