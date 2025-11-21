Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skye Evans's avatar
Skye Evans
2h

I wonder if Candice asked Trump why he wanted her to stop talking about the Macrons , of coarse we know why I’m just interested in what reason he gave

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture