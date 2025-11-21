Podcast title: Another French Front: Did Charlie Kirk Save My Life? | Candace Ep 269

On yesterday’s show, Candace read a lengthy email from an anonymous government source linking the Egyptian military jet tracking Erika and Charlie Kirk with a multi-government office in Wilmington, Delaware; she also called Charlie’s Head of Security a liar and poked fun at Tim Pool after he was rejected by Turning Point.

Today she connected her Brigitte Macron investigation with the French owners of the hanger in Delaware, reveals more TPUSA security leaks pointing to more misrepresentations by Brian Harpole and scoffs at the missing footage of Tyler Robinson at the Sheriff’s office.

Warnings From Andrew Kovet

Candace began the show talking about the grief she felt after Charlie died, and said she never expected Turning Point to be involved in a cover-up and assumed they’d be trying to figure out what happened together. She recalled a phone call with TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kovet a couple of days after the assassination where he said, “Candace, it was supposed to be you.”

At first she’d put his words down to grief, but in light of his later warning to her to lay low because she and Tucker Carlson where in danger - a warning the authorities never confirmed - his words now feel ominous. A couple of other people gave her similar warnings about a hit list she was on, and she now believes that threat might have been coming from the government.

“The globalized government that we live under may have wanted me and Tucker to watch our friend die and wanted us to know that “you will be next if you don’t shut up, like really, it was supposed to be you.”

From Brigitte to Satys - a Timeline

It’s now interesting to note that it was Charlie that called her with a message from the White House to stop speaking about French First lady Brigitte Macron, and now it turns out that French company Satys acquired the federally monitored hanger in Wilmington, Delaware where the Egyptian military plane landed, and a foreign dignitary who disembarked was discreetly driven to 920 King Street where the DEA, FBI and Secret Service are located.

In figuring out how France and Tucker Carlson are linked to this, she recalls that her life took a different turn when she started investigating both Israel and Brigitte Macron and creates a timeline of relevant events, starting with her first episode about Brigitte which was on March 13th 2024, and she was fired from Daily Wire six days later. Charlie defended her publicly and privately during this time but faced pressure to remove her from TPUSA events, and she brought her show back in June.

With regards to the Satys purchasing the hanger, Candace has confirmed that its CEO knows Emmanuel Macron, and the hanger was purchased to paint planes.

This year’s timeline begins with her Becoming Brigitte Episode One which aired on January 31st and goes viral.

On the same day that Emmanuel Macron meets with President Trump, Charlie contacted her about the French First lady:

Sergio Gore calls first before President Trump - both asking her to stop speaking about Brigitte, and Charlie’s also communicating with her as the middle man. Candace then agrees to stay silent because she didn’t want Ukrainian blood on her hands. She then plays a clip of the infamous speech Tucker gave on TPUSA’s stage five months later.

Tucker Carlson: “How is it that some of the least impressive, most useless people who have no actual skills become billionaires? How did Bill Ackman get $9 billion?”

“What Tucker is getting to the heart at there is that we don’t live in a meritocracy. You have people who, because of their bloodlines, are just being handed things - Bari Weiss is a perfect example of that. Nobody knows why she is an executive at CBS, she has no objective talent. I will guarantee you everyone around her is smarter than her, and yet CBS picked Barry Weiss. There is a reason why people who are talented can be completely shut out, taken out, told that they can’t even be in the system.”

Back to the timeline, and around the time the plane comes from Cairo through Paris to Nebraska and leaves from Wilmington back to Cairo, “that happens to be the period that Brigitte and Emmanuel released to the Financial Times that they are suing me in a Delaware court. Not saying that Brigitte or Emmanuel are on this plane, but could it have been a French dignitary on this plane? All options are possible at this point because guess who owns the hangar? A French company.”

In retrospect, the choice of situating the case in Delaware is interesting

Candace says its obvious the plane was not filled with Egyptians since even Jefferey Epstein had a Saudi Arabian ID and multiple passports. She also recalled the ‘hit dog hollering’ situation of the Macrons’ heightened reaction to MK Ultra accusations in their legal case against her; her investigation into Brigitte’s possible involvement in the Stanford Prison Experiment and offline discussions with Poussard about the MK Ultra program generating and sending out serial killers, and then Charlie gets killed.

“[His death] totally throws us off of the scent entirely and now strangely, trying to figure out what happened to Charlie has brought us back to a France question, of why on earth did France lease a hanger in Wilmington, Delaware for two years to paint planes? Another question is, who was the foreign dignitary that was escorted off the plane on the day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination to 920 King Street?”

Candace then shares her gut feeling that Brigitte is an utter psychopath, “There is something dark and deep there, I see it in the eyes and in the performance of all this, and in harassing people who tried to tell the story, to effectively ruin their lives, to go after their finances, to debank them and some wound up dead…what terrifies me the most is the lengths that they’re going to protect Brigitte - who the hell is Brigitte Macron?”

The same themes of child sexual abuse are evident in the Brigitte and the Charlie story - with Decoy Boy George Zinn’s arrest for illegal images, the Calvary Chapel church scandals - that is not a coincidence. The France angle of Satys buying the hanger has become relevant and France should be answering questions about their involvement.

More TPUSA Lies

Back to Brian Harpole’s interview with Shawn Ryan, where Charlie’s head of security tried to blame UVU police for security lapses on 9/10, “[Currently at TPUSA] security people are getting fired or getting moved around at Turning Point and people’s families are getting threatened, and so people in the security apparatus are starting to speak and now we are certain [of some of the tips we’ve been getting].”

The text message Brian showed Shawn and said was between him and UVU police chief Long, was actually between Chief Long and Dan Flood. She again played the clip of Harpole reading the message from his phone saying, “on Monday before, this correspondence went to Chief Long.”

She was also told that the security team never did a walk through of UVU before the event, and another leak from TPUSA security informed her that Dan Flood was only concerned with the Flag of Halls, which was a roof and walkway behind Charlie.

“It’s very strange that he’s reading that off of his phone as if it’s on his phone and he had the communication. That’s fundamentally dishonest. He should have said, “This text message happened between Dan Flood and Jeff Long and here’s what it was pertaining to, or he should have showed more.” But he couldn’t show more. Sean Ryan got played. They’re basically using him to propagandize the situation and pretend that they’re somehow the victims.”

The other thing she was told that Dan Flood cared about was making sure that their SUVs had direct access to Charlie. She also found it strange that only two bits of footage of the gunman on the roof was available to the public even though there were a lot of people filming with their phones on that day. And it’s interesting that when she tracked down the owners of those two videos, they were linked to the military.

“Turning Point Security completely dropped the ball and they knew it, and they tried to pass that off by misrepresenting text messages. Why is he protecting Dan Flood? Why isn’t Dan Flood speaking? Has Dan Flood been fired from Turning Point USA? We are still being told lies by Turning Point.”

Tyler Robinson’s Missing Video

With regards to Tyler Robinson, Candace said from the beginning that his dad turning him in was a lie but nobody believed her, and now we’ll never get to see the footage because it’s missing.

KUTV: “It’s not clear if the video exists”

She shows the news report of a KUTV News investigator who asked to see footage of Tyler walking into the jail facility was told there was none, a request to see video from the holding room was denied and the video of Tyler walking in to the Sheriff’s office is no longer available.

After the clip, Candace smiles smugly and says, “I don’t know guys, we can’t get one verifiable piece of evidence that Tyler Robinson even exists. Does he even exist? Is he just an AI app? It’s a fair question because we can’t get one clear image…He also can’t appear [in court] in person, he’s appearing electronically, he doesn’t have to put his video on for court hearings. What is going on?

“How dare they call anything that we are covering a conspiracy theory. The conspiracy theory is that Tyler Robinson - who did not attend UVU and had never been on UVU campus - packed up his car that day, jumped onto a rooftop like Spider-Man and knew exactly where Charlie Kirk would be seated despite having never been there. He took one shot with 30.06 that got stopped because Charlie eats spinach.

“[Charlie] swallowed the bullet and it actually ricocheted down into his stomach. Tyler then makes a hasty retreat into a Dairy Queen where he texts every minute of what he did to his lover. And then, despite going home to his lover, he decides the next day to still text his lover about his dad. And he wanted to get away with it and he expresses that. But at the same time, despite the fact that he’s got a 4.3 GPA and he’s a boy genius, he decides to write every minute of the crime that he had just committed to his love. That’s actually the conspiracy theory.”

Comments Section

Candace’s top comment from yesterday’s show:

“I am telling you guys that it’s not enough to just know the truth - you have to speak it. Speaking the truth is significant. It is more powerful. It’s almost like the frequency of a truth hits more powerfully than a lie.”

In response to praise regarding her investigations, she said, “how can everybody at home feel safe if Charlie, who always tried to make it work and was always everybody’s friend, was somehow assassinated in broad daylight, and his friends are lying about it? I don’t know. Certainly being quiet isn’t going to make anybody safe. Which is why we have been sharing everything as a form of insurance.”