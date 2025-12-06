Podcast title: Woah: It Was Erika Kirk Who Called For TPUSA To Invite Me!? | Candace Ep 275

On yesterday’s show, Candace reacted to Turning Point retracting their invitation for a debate, Tim Pool’s rant against her and Ben Shapiro’s joke about her assassination plot. Today she continued to lambast Blake Neff for fumbling the ball whilst being intrigued that Erika Kirk herself called for the debate request, and presented the research about the 'Maroon Boys who were present on 9/10.

Turning Point’s Bad PR Move

Candace begins the show with “hilarious” and “extremely relevant” comments from viewers after yesterday’s show regarding Turning Point rescinding their offer of a sit-down with her:

“Seriously,” she laughs after reading this, “where did this 24 hour thing come from, and why was it necessary?” She then agreed with this comment:

And highlighted this tweet:

Candace puts the ratings dip down to the audience seeing the dishonesty of those marketing themselves Charlie’s best friends, “And I’m saying marketing intentionally because it feels as though they have transformed into a badly run PR firm from the early 2000s.”

Erika Kirk Scheduled the Debate

She was also surprised to hear from Blake Neff on the show this morning say it was Erika Kirk who had asked TPUSA to formally respond to Candace’s questions with a live stream. She played the clip where a caller called Gina asked why Blake tweeted an invitation at midnight to Candace who only saw it nine hours later, and asked if Candace can appear virtually since she can’t make it to the show in person.

Blake Neff and Andrew Kolvet, who was beamed into the studio via video link

Blake then responds, “I made the statement at the request of Erica. All of this has been at the direction and approval of of Erica because she heads this…what was approved is we’re going to announce a date where we’re going to respond, and once we announce it Candace is free to attend in person…Candace for her part had said you name the time, you name the place. That is what we did.

“As for why [a tweet] was put out at that time, I would just say I don’t think she had any difficulty in finding out what our scheduled time was. It seems everyone found it out quite quickly. And lastly, on the point of why it’s in person, I think it’s pretty intuitive that given what is being said, it’s critical to be in person if you want to be authentic and detailed. And that is what we think is a fair request to make if she’s going to participate.

“But regardless, it is going to go forward because we have agreed that some response needs to be made. And so that’s going to happen on December 15th.” Andrew Kovet then cut in as Gina tried to respond to take them into an ad break.

Livestream in Person Only

Candace noted the situational irony of Blake livestreaming with Andrew Kovet, yet saying a conversation is only authentic in person, and also how Blake tried to not be condescending and failed, and also tried to pass off tweeting a “sincere” show invite on X at midnight as normal.

“It’s absolute bull crap,” says Candace.” They think you’re stupid. And he says that that’s fair. What are you talking about? My most contentious and my most viral debates have never been in person. Everyone assumes that when you extend an invite, you’re going to do whatever you can to make it happen, whether it’s friendly or not. When you live stream, the assumption is that you want the internet to be able to attend, right?

“So when you extend an invitation of livestreaming and you don’t explicitly say it must be in person, why would I assume that you’re going to rescind the offer if I say that I can appear via livestream? They never said that when they made the offer - and they were pretending that they were being sincere - they never made in person a point of their demands. They also never said I had to respond within 24 hours - that’s a hostage situation.”

There was no way she could accommodate their request because her husband refused and he runs the household and has guests from overseas coming over that day. Even if she was available that day, she wouldn’t have been able to confirm within 24 hours due to having to arrange childcare, and they knew this.

So Erika Invited Candace?

Blake also saying this debate was arranged at the behest of Erika is interesting for many reasons, “A lot of us have been wondering: did she take on this role and she’s actually executing or are we still going through a transition phase where she’s still learning the part? Because some of these actions seem like absolute fumbles and I’m wondering, “is Andrew Kovet running things? Is Tyler Bowyer? Is this coming from Erica Kirk?” Because I’m having trouble comprehending why she would green light something that the internet has now read as incredibly insincere.”

Candace wonders if Erika read and approved the statement Blake read where he likened people who did not accept the official narrative to Antifa, “that doesn’t feel good. If you really care about the legacy of TPUSA as you all claim to do, how can you treat people just like Gina - donors and supporters of Turning Point USA - with such contempt?”

Why was there no negotiation on the dates? Nevertheless, Candace would still like to make this work, especially if they’re implying that Erika Kirk is going to be there, “because that would be a game changer. I think it would be very powerful to have her there to represent the viewpoints in a way that they’re maybe not being shared by Blake Neff, who is incredibly unlikable and speaks down to people. The spokesperson Andrew Kovet, who seems to be on the road, isn’t course-correcting the attitudes that are coming out, or at least telling people not to be late night tweeting.”

So if Erika will really be there on December 15th and would allow Candace to present all her research, then they should make the request again properly, even though she would need to go to Phoenix with her team which includes her husband, and he has already said a firm no to that date and for good reason. But she can plead with George to change his mind if she will be free to ask all the questions she has.

“So, I would love to hear from Turning Point USA, the ball is very much back into your court and like I said, I want to make this happen.”

Organised Chaos

Diving back into the investigation, if we believe that the assassination was by the deep stat, then they often covertly initiate colour revolutions around the world through organised chaos. The co-ordinated protests have to look organic, like what happened in 2014 in Ukraine against President Yanukovych - a revolution instigated by America with Senator John McCain going over there to “represent the voice of the people.” She then played a clip of McCain addressing the crowds.

John McCain: “People of Ukraine, this is your moment. This is about the future you want for your country.”

“I believe in my heart and in my rational mind that Charlie Kirk’s assassination was about as organic as John McCain - may he rest in peace - leading the people of Ukraine. We got our colour revolution and we’ve been doing corrupt stuff in that region ever since.”

Maroon Boys

So she has obsessively scanned the UVU crowd on 9/10 and noticed such a high number of lone young men in maroon shirts that she at first assumed it was one of UVU’s school colours. She was informed that their colours were actually green and white, “so my gut told me, “Okay that’s interesting,” because maroon is not exactly a highly ranked colour for men. And it can’t be that all these men that are wearing maroon also happen to have attended this event alone.”

She showed pictures of nine different young men wearing maroon, including this of three Maroon Boys in one shot:

When she casually mentioned this trend online and got an overreaction, it confirmed to her that she was on the right track. She also received lots of emails from around the world agreeing that this is a military situation, and read a few excerpts from these emails: one person said that airborne forces wear maroon in the UK, US, France and other militaries; another person said when the police or FBI are undercover they wear a unit colour or ‘colour of the day’ to signal to others that they’re part of the mission.

Another person said that in a coordinated violence situation, wearing certain colours helped identify who to protect. So she feels in her gut that all these men choosing to wear maroon was not a coincidence.

Joseph Kasperian

She plays again a clip of one of the young men in maroon that she’d identified as Joseph Kasperian who did not duck like everyone else did when the shot was fired, “I want to be very clear: I do not think he shot Charlie Kirk, because it’s really fashionable for people to say that we are accusing everyone of shooting Charlie Kirk. No, I am observing some things that strike me as unusual.”

It’s unusual that he attended the event alone; he’d posted a photo of himself on social media earlier that day wearing a blue shirt; when he arrived at UVU he moves around to different positions, and when the shot is fired he doesn’t duck because he’s recording it. It’s also unusual that neither he nor any of his family members post anything about the assassination on social media.

“I’m beginning to suspect - based on where I found these individuals in the audience - that our maroon boys were tasked with taking footage from predetermined angles.” She then asked for information from the public about the Maroon Boys.

Adam Bartholomew

She’d never previously talked about Adam Bartholomew, the guy who livestreamed the whole event and who people thought was suspicious, even though he’d attacked her online and when she mentioned the Maroon Boys, stated that his son wore maroon on that day:

Adam Bartholomew and his son

“That only makes it more compelling because he was capturing footage on that day. So, I’d like to know more. And I also find it strange about Adam Bartholomew that when the shot rings out, he’s livestreaming, and he does not stop livestreaming to run down and ensure that his wife Cari, who was in the audience, was okay.”

She remains suspicious about the young men, “ I think all of our footage has come from Maroon Boys and a lot of that footage was algorithmically boosted. And then we know Tyler Robinson notoriously was wearing a maroon shirt. They could be Boy Scouts, ROC, Eagle Scouts or Airborne. So if you guys know anything or recognise these people, please email us on moretips@candaceowens.com.”

Emmanuel Bierer

She’s watched so much of the footage of that day that she’s beginning to identify every person there, and would especially like to find Emmanuel Bierer, who’s a former Oracle employee and a software engineer from Germany. He attended the event but she couldn’t find him in any footage, and he was strangely interviewed by PBS all the way in Salt Lake City as an eyewitness.

Emmanuel Bierer: “I hear this loud sound and we all ducked.”

How did PBS find out about him? “They had him on basically every news channel, and I would like to find him. So if you attended the UVU event and you went with Emmanuel, or maybe you are Emanuel and you are watching this and you would like to clarify who you were with and send some photos and some pictures and also explain to me how you became an eyewitness that all the mainstream media wanted to speak to, I would deeply appreciate that because I find that to be suspicious.”

Game Recognises Game

In other news, The Game’s new album featuring a track called ‘The Assassination of Candace Owens’ is out, and she played 10 seconds of the second verse then read out the lyrics:

“This line is just absolutely destructive to Turning Point USA as an organization: “His body is not yet settled in the dirt/ Why are you carrying on like that? Are you an Andre 3000 verse?” So that’s a reference to Outcast and they are known for making their verses really long, and so that’s the vibe coming at Turning Point USA from the hip-hop community: How are you guys just going on, like an Andre 3000 verse? Who killed Charlie Kirk? That to me is the ultimate referendum on what Turning Point USA is doing.”

After reading the rest of the verse she says, “I love this. It’s so great. I love that he incorporated France into this. And what he’s saying obviously is like, you have to fight these so-called GOATs. And honestly, they are like Baphomet worshippers okay, the goat thing is - I get what he’s doing here. He is being punny in all the right ways.”

By speaking the truth one becomes a threat they want to eliminate, and The Game is encouraging us to speak the truth, and the moral of the story is to be cautious who we believe in. Sub-humans are running the world, and even though we submit to being wage slaves paying absurd taxes, they refuse to leave our kids alone and continue to poison us.

“When he says “I was raised listening to Nas,” what he means is like real hip hop, and people that were actually commenting on the state of things in an intellectual way. It’s actually why I loved Jay-Z’s music when I was growing up and hated what he became.

“It is also reflective for black America because we have been transformed into the ultimate slaves of Baphomet, and they give us iPhones and flat screen TVs and Hollywood and the Kardashians and we’re supposed to think that that’s glamour and glitz and that means that we’re in a golden era. Nope. There wasn’t an enlightenment, but a darkening of mankind, and America is going to have to wake up real quick.”

She thanked The Game for memorialising Charlie Kirk in the song, and hoped next time the line “Everything is fake and gay” from her podcast will be featured.

Comments Section

When someone wrote in with a big donation to say “TPUSA can blame you all they want, but you are not changing minds, you are speaking to ours,” she said, “Thank you for writing that because I feel like I’m becoming a punching bag, but all I’m doing is voicing how everyone feels.”

She then recalled that there was only two bits of footage of the shooter on the roof, and she spoke to the guy who took the one of him from the side where he was crouching down, and asked him if he saw the person take a shot and he said no, and there was no recoil either. He also said he’d seen somebody different in tactical gear on the roof. He also confirmed that no one had contacted him, despite his video being one of only two showing the shooter on the roof.

When someone noted that Blake Neff worked for Tucker Carlson until he was fired, Candace said she’s going to ask Tucker about this, and took back her previous description of Blake being the only authentic man in that group, “Now he’s just doing too much. Nope. He’s a lying. He’s a liar that lies” and showed his tweet:

“I never declined an offer to join your livestream. Okay. You never insinuated that it had to be in person… you can livestream literally any place, anytime - that’s what tech allows for. And now you’re pretending like the terms were very clear and that it was going to be 24 hours, and everyone can see through it. So, we are now adding you to the pile of TPUSA BS officers.”

She then revealed her plan to livestream when they do and live respond to their livestream.