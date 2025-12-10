Podcast title: Charlie Kirk’s Last Trip To Asia… | Candace Ep 277

On yesterday’s show, Candace investigation another shady French billionaire’s links to Turning Point, responded to Kash Patel’s comments about the threats against her life and reviewed a video showing what a 30.06 bullet would really do to a human neck.

In today’s show, she reads an email from a man who stumbled upon a secret meeting in Arizona attended by a dozen colonels and Charlie’s head of security, and responds to Tim Pool’s claim that she doesn’t have any security.

Answered Prayer

Candace began the show describing how when she went to mass after the show yesterday she prayed for the missing smoking gun and concrete proof regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Then that night she looked in the tips inbox and the first email she saw was from a young woman asking her to call her friend because he had urgent information, so she called him right away.

His name was Harry Meyers and she’s since fact-checked what he told her and believes he’s 100% honest and will soon be doing media interviews about this.

Candace narrates that in 1990 when Harry was 20 years old, he was part of the first ever Joint Task Force Six created to stop drug trafficking at the border. This took place just after the Iran Contra Affair in the mid-80s when Americans found out that the CIA was trafficking drugs and weapons throughout South America. Ronald Reagan was the President and George HW Bush the vice president, and when Bush became president in 1989 he was determined to end the border drug smuggling.

President George HW Bush: “This is the crack cocaine that was seized by drug enforcement agents in a park just across the street from the White House”

Tunnel Discovery

Harry - a lowly military sensor guy - was part of Operation Catacomb covering Arizona and Mexico who was tasked with planting sensors and translating data but one day skipped the chain of command to discover a Sinaloa cartel underground rail tunnel which they raided:

During the raid, he saw a photo on the wall of the Joint Task Force commander posing with El Chapo, along with other US and Mexican officers.

Harry’s superiors took credit for the tunnel’s discovery and he said, “I was given a small reward - an army medal. I have the writeups for those awards mentioning me and my critical role in this mission success. But US Border Patrol members who recognized me as being the agent responsible for the bust did not like seeing that I wasn’t being appreciated more and resented my higher-ups for taking the credit for the discovery.”

News report: “The tunnel was 30ft underground and agents walked for 100 yards through the 5ft high tunnel which took them under the Mexican border to a house in Agua Prietta.”

On the Run

He was then sent to Arizona where he was approached by a cartel member who “confirmed my identification by rattling off my mother’s name, address, my high school, my friends, everything listed in my clearance packet, which was supposed to be locked in the custody of the Joint Task Force Six commander whose picture was with El Chapo and about to be discovered.”

He managed to escape and returned to Fort Huachuka where the Army Criminal Investigation Division and a prosecutor informed him that his ID was compromised. Plans to place him in Witness Protection fell through but he was put under an NDA gag order from May 1990 to May 2025.

Candace surmises Harry’s experience saying, “he accidentally stumbled upon the fact that our government was implicated in working with the cartels and somebody then fed him to the cartels and he had to go on the run for his life. Over the next 35 years he’s been hacked, went through abusive litigation, is harassed, attorneys attack his credits, he has reported hitmen coming after him and some of the police records for all of this disappeared.”

Return to Arizona for Answers

Today, Harry - who has a new name Candace will not disclose - is finally free of the 35 year NDA and wants to know why the FBI never protected him. So he travelled back to Fort Huachuka in Arizona to get answers and booked a room at a military hotel called the Candlewood Suites and checks in at 5:37pm on September 8th.

Whilst checking in he saw someone from the Special Forces in the lobby - because you know when see a Special Forces guy - who along with a young woman drive off in green pickup truck. The next morning whilst getting coffee in Sierra Vista he runs into soldiers wearing ‘10th Mountain Division’ patches - his old unit which he thought was no longer in operation.

Brian Harpole

They tell him the old Joint Task Force Six is now knowns as JTF and is based at the southern border, and give him directions to their command centre, which is a massive stroke of good luck. He goes there and “happens to walk in at the exact time that they are concluding a meeting with about twelve lieutenant colonels. He tells me that you do not see that many E5s and E6s unless you’re at the Pentagon or at the White House.”

He then sees that one of the men - who he identifies as the centre of the action - is with Brian Harpole.

Brian Harpole - Charlie’s Head of security

“Suddenly somebody hits the panic button and two captains come out and escort him out of the building and they begin a seven hour interrogation because they think he’s a spy. They ask him questions including how he found out about the meeting location…and he tells them he’s just there because he’s trying to get answers about an incident that happened 35 years ago. But they continue to pressure and gaslight him and accuse him of being a bomb threat because he was special forces in the military.”

He says, “When all of that fell flat, they conferenced with the base commander and after I assumed they verified that I was not there to spy on that particular meeting, they decided it was okay to let me go.”

He then drives to Tuscon and eventually got on a plane back home with a stop in Salt Lake. Upon landing his wife tells him about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Captain Neff

Harry had thought that his detention was a continuation of the harassment because of his cartel revelation, and recalled that the commander in charge of his interrogation was Captain Neff. Candace acts physically flabbergasted by this last revelation, saying “I have the same question that you have, because I never questioned whether or not Blake Neff has military connections, and it’s interesting that this could be his brother or cousin. I don’t know…that’s a lot of coincidence for me.”

Harry tells her that that meeting is the kind held ahead of an operation, and he recognised the people there in the days following Charlie’s assassination. He had sent her a range of documents, time stamps, military documents, police records, reservations, call logs and even his high school graduation certificate to verify his story.

“Boy does he have some luck, that he goes from one government conspiracy to what he now believes he stumbled upon, which would be another government conspiracy.”

Candace reads out the incident report number of 8611-2025-MPC446 given to him by Commander Neff which can be searched.

Charlie’s Trip to Asia

She further checked his veracity by asking if he saw Dan Flood at the meeting, and he says no which she knows is correct because Dan was in Korea at that time with Charlie, who’d taken a trip to Asia days before he was killed, which Candace now believes was to get Charlie out of the country to keep him away and unaware of the plans afoot.

She questions why he would travel right before a college campus event - he is in Korea on September 5th and 6th and in Japan on the 7th where he does on interview with CNN Japan, and he presumably left on the 9th for a 12 hour flight back home.

“[Harry’s story] feels right to me, as I mentioned yesterday about global trafficking and cartels and the government implicated in this somehow in ways that we don’t quite understand, but that we know involves the highest possible levels of corruption.” She identifies with the harassment and gaslighting he went through, and he is ready to tell his story after 35 years of being silenced.

God is Working

“He said, “You know, I watch your stuff and I can’t believe that you got this email.” And I said to him, “The chances of me seeing this were basically slim to none.” But it was the first email that was in my inbox, and I just decided to call you. I feel God moving in that.”

Despite the evil amount of collusion that was behind 9/10, she always knew spiritually that they won’t get away with it. “Whatever vision Charlie had, in which he knew his life would be short and that I would not let this go because I somehow feel tied to it…I think that this is God operating.

“Bless this man. Thank you so much for your service to this country. He said he would love to meet Ian Carol and I guess he’s watching his stuff and I will make that happen and and much more in the coming days. I don’t expect the feds to reach out or be interested in this angle or this potential meeting that they probably already knew about. I just thank God that I saw that email.”

She invited more information about from viewers who can send it to her at moretips@candaceowens.com

From Arcadi to Jonathan

After yesterday’s show about Arcadi Gaydamak and his involvement in Angolagate, Candace received emails from people saying he moved to Nashville in June under the name of Jonathan Schmidt, and “they are certain that he is from Israel and is working for a company known as Root Brands under the guise of being a technology officer - though he’s supposed to be a billionaire - and he has brought in and secured jobs for Ukrainians who he alleges are running from the war.

Arcadi Gaydamak is now Jonathan Schmidt?

“They say he was brought in by a businessman named Clay Thomas, and one of the Ukrainians working with him is Alex Smirnoff. Now, I don’t know what to say other than I am positively terrified. I don’t know who to contact considering I’ve been telling the feds that there’s an assassination attempt against me [and they’re quiet].”

Tennessee Neighbourhood Watch

She has contacted Clay and Root Brands, and is publicising the information so locals can contact the authorities, “I certainly will be doing that and told my husband to do that this morning. I have run that to the only office that has wanted to respond to the threat against my life and that is Tulsi Gabbard’s office. I am telling you that this is very scary.”

She told those living in Tennessee to email moretips@candaceowens.com if they’ve seen this Schmidt. She also called on ICE to get involved because she doesn’t believe he’s legally allowed to live in America because he’s an Israeli who should be living in Tel Aviv.

“I am encouraging you to contact your authorities if you are hearing any sob stories from anyone about how they’re fleeing the war in Ukraine, because we don’t need to have a presence of Ukrainians in Tennessee. And I trust the Tennesseans to get this done and to pay attention.” The influx of Ukrainians all around America is a worrying development, because wars allow a load of dangerous people to flood a country pretending to be refugees.

Tim Pool - A Response

She then pivots to Tim Pool, “who has dedicated hours and hours [criticising me] and is trying to signal to the public that I don’t have security, which is untrue and he’s trying to get me harmed. I don’t know what I have ever done to Tim Pool to deserve that at all, but he has had some very choice words for me which were trending last night on X and I would like to share that with you because he thinks it’s an act of bravery to attack me in this moment.”

She plays the clip of Tim Pool saying, “Candace Owens is an evil scumbag…and you know what you told me? She has no security. She doesn’t deal with what we have to deal with. She’s a piece of s*** making everyone else suffer. She has security just on the level of the one fat guy you mentioned, with no wall and no barrier in a suburban neighbourhood.

“No one’s out for her, she’s lying about all of this. You told me you went to her house and she’s got a 4ft wall and one fat guy and she doesn’t give a s*** about her security. Meanwhile, I get bullets fired at my property and I have to go live in the middle of nowhere and I got strangers coming up to my house in Maryland breaking in.”

Timothy Smollett

After the clip, she says men who speak to women like that are displaying an abundance of oestrogen, “everything he is doing there is somebody who is not a man. He is not tough. And he would never dare to speak to a man like that.” She explained that she put him on the thumbnail of her previous episode titled “Who stood to benefit from Charlie’s murder?” because in his show he’d accused her of benefitting from Charlie Kirk’s murder, not that she’s accusing him.

“He’s a small person for this, a theatrical Timothy Smollett who pretends every year that people are trying to kill him. He’s a chronic fence sitter, pretending like he is braving the wilderness for being what, the one hundred and tenth thousand person who’s making a video about Candace Owens in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination? He thinks he’s pioneering that. Are you out of your mind? It’s only the safest thing you can do. What’s next? Is he going to make a video and call Kanye West antisemitic?

“He is a fundamentally weak man for what he did there. He should apologize but he won’t. I don’t care what happens to his platform. Because he’s under financial pressure he’s trying out for a Zionist to pay him, and they will - they will cut him a cheque, and I hope it happens for you Tim. I hope it makes you happy. But to do that to someone who has never done anything to you other than disagree with you about the Charlie Kirk narrative?

“I have not focused my content on you, and anytime your name has come up, it has been because you have explicitly been attacking me. You are a coward. You are less than a man okay? You are behaving like a person who’s having financial issues but puts a 100k bet on a poker game and when he loses, comes back home and beats his wife and kids and thinks he’s a tough guy. That’s how you’re acting right now. I’m not your wife, I’m not your kids.

“Get your affairs in order and stop blaming me because I’m actually traversing down the path that hasn’t been travelled by standing up and saying that something corrupt happened when Charlie Kirk was assassinated. and I don’t care about your midterms and whether or not the Republican party is united, because I don’t want to stand next to people that would cover up Charlie’s assassination.”

Comments Section

Comment of the day from yesterday’s show:

In response to a comment about her impact on history she said “I trust Tennesseans ten times more than I trust the feds right now. And I’m trusting Tennessean men now to keep their eyes and their ears peeled. And I hope that I can be in in safe hands that way because Kash Patel is just not interested.”

She then says, “when you get to a certain level in business, they offer you what they call the silver or the lead: you take the money or you take the bullet. And I wonder if that was presented to Charlie, and if that’s why he was fearful the day before when he messaged people and said, “They are going to kill me.” Who was he referring to? Do you guys believe that it was a trans-agendered person on top of a rooftop? I certainly don’t. Maybe Tim Pool does.”

When someone else mentioned starting a security fund for her, she said “ I actually said to my husband “we need to build our own security from the ground up and know everyone, because this Brian Harpole thing has given me a chill, and maybe we will actually accept that offer and start a fund, I will run that with my husband. I actually think that that is a good idea. This whole thing has really scared me.”