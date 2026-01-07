Podcast title: BREAKING NEWS: Where Tyler Robinson Went On The Night Of 9/10. | Candace Ep 285

On yesterday’s show, Candace marked her return with a belated review of AmFest 2025 and reacted to Alex Jones declaring war on her. She also debunked the series of online debunking of What Mitch Saw at Fort Huachuca, and revealed Daily Wire’s latest stalker move.

Today she exclusively reveals where Tyler Robinson was on the evening of 9/10, investigates the close links between the families and politics of TPUSA’s Tyrell Farnsworth, Tyler Bowyer and Erika Kirk, reveals more about the Daily Wire’s newest show centred around her and provides an update on Brigitte Macron’s lawsuit.

New Year Red Lips

Tyler Robinson Drove Three Hours for a Steak

Candace began the show with an exclusive revelation: Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson - after going to a Dairy Queen for lunch right after he takes the shot - drove three hours from Orem to Panguitch, Utah to a Cowboys Smokehouse on North Street, where he ordered a medium rare steak with mashed potatoes and vegetables at the bar.

One of the servers working that day recognised Robinson after he was captured and informed the management, and although the establishment didn’t have any cameras inside nor external footage to check, they confirmed the visit by locating Robinson’s credit card information in their records.

The authorities had seemingly not verified Robinson’s movements on that day and were contacted by the server days later, who submitted Robinson’s receipt and told them that Robinson was quiet but seemed normal and was texting on his phone. “Maybe that’s when he was sending more messages to his lover as he was eating a steak,” says Candace. “He was sure hungry, but calm nonetheless.”

Candace wonders at how Robinson was precise in the planning and execution of the murder and was desperate to avoid capture as shown in his text messages to his lover, yet afterwards all he wanted to do was eat and visited two restaurants, and never thought to get cash out of an ATM in order to hide his identity.

She added his visit to Cowboy’s Smokehouse on the timeline, but now thinks that Robinson’s visit to Dairy Queen had to have occurred earlier than she initially thought:

“When I spoke to the people who had reported Robinson’s visit to the Smokehouse, they suspected that he might have spent the night at his grandmother’s house after his meal because she lives nearby, but we don’t know this as a fact. And if you recall, his grandmother was one of the first people to say, “You have the wrong person, my grandson does not fire guns. My grandson did not commit this murder.”

List of Exclusive Reports

Candace will now add this information to the list of exclusives she’s debuted in this case, although “no matter how many stories we break, the haters will forever say I have presented no evidence and that we’re just going on vibes and a dream on the Candace show.” So during the Christmas break she put together a non-exhaustive list of stories she has broken on her show:

Number 4 is information she is presenting today, although Robinson’s job details was already public knowledge.

“I broke probably the biggest story of all, and it’s the primary reason that we are still discussing this [murder] because we recognized that the feds were lying to us: the fact that there was no blood on the back of Charlie as he went down because the bullet did not pass through.”

“So when it comes to receipts and evidence, we have been presenting a lot of it but getting no credit for it. But we don’t care, we don’t want credit. Actually, what I want is for this to be solved. I want to know who killed Charlie Kirk and I don’t believe it was Tyler Robinson.”

The AmFest Tent

Regarding AmFest’s tent recreation for selfies, “TPUSA would like us to clarify that while yes, it is true the tent idea was initially brought up by Elizabeth McCoy, it was ultimately a group decision between the events team and the exhibitor hall team so that at future tour stops, people would use that tent to grieve and to share their thoughts about how Charlie had changed their lives.”

But Candace maintains that there are other ways to grieve and share stories without being under a tent Charlie was murdered in.

Erika’s Second Alibi

She then revealed that Erika submitted a second text message alibi for September 8th to prove she was not at Fort Huachuca - because the first text message alibi Candace received on December 28th that showed Erika’s text exchange with Charlie about dinner on the evening of September 8th had the contact name blacked out, and Candace’s requests for this to be unblocked so she could confirm the contact were unanswered.

“Well, when I got off air yesterday I had a response, but it unfortunately was not what we had asked for - it was just a Charlie Kirk contact card.” The third party she’s communicating with told her that the delayed response is because Erika was dealing with her children’s illnesses and a separate personal matter.

Mark Amodei’s Alibi

There has been no response from Brian Harpole or Dan Flood. As for Mark Amodei who Mitch said looked like the congressman he’d seen at the meeting, Amodei had released a YouTube video of him attending a 12 hour house committee meeting as his alibi, but people on X found out he’d missed the first two roll calls.

Candace then went through the whole 12 hour video during the Christmas break and says “I would like to now state that I think his story checks out. He does miss the first two roll calls, but I can see him on the screen early on. The video is blurry, but it looks to me like he is in his chair before the roll call.

“I am not here to try to make someone fit into the story - I want to find the right person and eliminate the wrong people. And to be clear, Mitch initially contacted me about just Erika and Brian Harpole.”

Terryl Farnsworth was Suspicious

Now about TPUSA’s Terryl Farnsworth - the man who removed the camera behind Charlie and filmed a selfie video right after Charlie’s shot - Candace has never felt good about him ever since she called him about the camera.

Terryl Farnsworth

“In fact, the phone call I had with him was the very first moment that I felt that something is not right, because he just started lying to me repeatedly, and his whole energy was weird and he’s all over the place, and this was days after the murder…and as soon as I hung up I said to my team “that man is guilty of something.”

Candace had asked him to send her the footage he’d removed but he’d lied that he didn’t know how to send a media file, then he said he was scared Google might hack him. She expressed her uneasiness about Terryl to Erika and Justin Strife during their meeting and told them she won’t relent in finding out why he behaved like he did, although she’s careful to state that his suspicious behaviour is not a reason for him or his family to be harassed, because he’s received death threats.

No Blood

She then showed a still image from the video of Charlie from behind, which shows what she said about there being no blood behind him after he is shot:

“Not only did the bullet not go through, it didn’t even cause any sort of destruction. And I’ve seen that video until he goes down - there’s nothing that we would expect to see from a 30.06 bullet.”

“This is the close up, and there’s no question that what you are seeing there is his chain. And the only blood that I saw was blood in his hand which was spurting forward [from the neck wound].”

Tyler Bowyer is also Suspicious

Another TPUSA employee she doesn’t trust us Tyler Bowyer, because “he is a sexual deviant and was indicted for federal crimes in Arizona and was recently pardoned by Donald Trump.”

She continues, “It’s fair to assume that a person who commits crimes in the past might commit crimes in the future…a person that seems motivated by money, who was in debt and was having his payments garnished at TPUSA, who then blinks and becomes a millionaire whilst working for a charity, might be a little bit shady.”

Candace had three questions she wanted to ask Erika during their meeting, and number one was how she’d met Bowyer, because Candace doesn’t remember how Charlie met him. She knew Erika had known Bowyer before she started dating Charlie, and they had attended Trump’s Presidential rally in Arizona together in July 2015:

Bowyer spoke at the rally and Erika is in the back next to her mother Lori Frantzve

Erika told her she’d met Bowyer at the rally, but “I immediately corrected her and said it’s not possible because at Charlie’s Memorial, Bowyer told the audience that Erika had contacted him prior to the rally.” Candace then played the clip.

Tyler Bowyer: “I hosted the first Trump rally in Arizona in 2015 and Erika - Miss Arizona 2012 - called to say she wanted to help so I put her right behind the President”

“Erika then said she doesn’t remember how she met Bowyer, but she’ll look back through old messages because like me, she never deletes any of her messages. She thought maybe they had a connection in politics via a senator or a congressman.”

The Bowyer and Farnsworth Connection

Bowyer and Terryl’s parents were all from Chandler, Arizona and went to high school together, and both men then graduated from Gilbert High School two years apart, so “these two are thicker than thieves” and very involved in politics, with Bowyer once being the youngest chairman of the Republican Party in Arizona.

“Bowyer was the reason that Charlie decided to move Turning Point USA’s campus to Arizona from Chicago which is where Charlie’s originally from Chicago and where Turning Point started. Tyler has been driving this bus and hiring the people around Charlie Kirk, except for me - I was the anomaly, and I wonder if I would have been hired if Bowyer was there.”

Erika’s Family’s Connection

Bowyer is very close to Tyrell’s family, and Tyrell’s father Dwayne Farnsworth’s first cousin is Arizona congressman Eddie Farnsworth who left office in 2022, and Eddie’s brother is Senator David Farnsworth:

“In 2014, Senator David Farnsworth introduced Erika’s mother Lori to the House floor with concerns over EMPs. Farnsworth was sponsoring the bill and Lori was then the CEO of GTEC Industries. And Eddie Farnsworth also voted on this bill and got it passed through.”

Larry Guinta is Erika’s stepfather

“In 2013, Eddie Farnsworth was the chair of the House Judiciary Committee and he caused a bit of a kerfuffle in the state because he blocked a hearing on a bill to prevent child sex trafficking. And he was the wrong person to do this because it was in the news years earlier that his nephew Albert Farnsworth had raped a 13-year-old.”

“Never in my political life have I worked on a single investigation where the theme of child sex trafficking has emerged more,” Candace says.

Did Mitch See Eddie Farnsworth?

Now she’s wondering if Mitch actually saw Eddie Farnsworth at Fort Huachuca, because of his close resemblance to Mark Amodei.

Congressman Eddie Farnsworth

Congressman Mark Amodei

“I sent [a photo of Eddie] to Mitch and he said the man looks very familiar. Again, these are not the people that Mitch contacted me about, but I would like to find out if there could be a connection because the Farnsworth family also has deep military ties.”

Also on September 9th, Arizona’s politicians attended this event 40 minutes from Fort Huachuca:

Candace also found out that Tyrell’s retired father-in-law Thomas Burt ran Duncan Aviation, which the Egyptian plane investigation uncovered rented cars out to the feds, “there’s just a lot of connections here that I think should be explored more about the Farnsworth and Bowyer family.”

The Daily Wire’s Candace Show

In an update on her exclusive yesterday, Candace found out that “the Daily Wire has been casting people for a show that’s designed specifically to make fun of me and Tucker Carlson. They’d been in a casting rut trying to find the new Brett Cooper for over a year - it’s not easy to find raw talent like that. And at last they found someone they think might work, except rather than being bubbly and kind, she’s going to be a bit manic and mean.”

The show called ‘In The Know Know’ will take Candace’s show clips out of context to make it seem weird and mock her.

In this clip, Maddie mocks Candace’s exploration into Utah as the beehive state and its links to Charlie’s murder by building upon her own scatter-brain thoughts linking communism and bees to Mormons and South Park

Candace fake laughs after the clip and says in a forced patronising tone, “It’s really good, so sweet. It’s funny, it’s like, very original.”

Ben is the Psycho Ex

She continues, “I wanted to show you that because the Daily Wire continues to exhibit stalker vibes. This is not normal. Ben Shapiro is like my pscho ex-boyfriend who won’t let me move on. They’re designing shows after me - this is not normal.”

Candace says this actually has nothing to do with Maddie, who is just a pawn, “this is about an employer who can’t move on and we’re getting to a stage of obsession that is dangerous. It’s getting very creepy and making me uncomfortable and there should be laws to prevent this from happening.

“Please, just move on, this is not mentally healthy for you Ben. I want you to get better. Seriously, move on in your life. It’s okay. Let go of people that disagree with you. Also, leave Megan Kelly alone cuz I see you’re eyeing her too in a weird way, you seem to be gunning for her now. I’m asking you to leave this alone in 2026.”

Brigitte Lawsuit for Hurt Feelings

Moving on to the Brigitte Macron’s cyberbullying lawsuit which she won, “they are sentencing people that tweeted about Brigitte to jail. I did not realise that - I thought this was just a $10,000 fine. She is accusing them of harassment - and it doesn’t matter that she did those things to Emmanuel when he was 14 - what matters is that they hurt her feelings by bringing them up…you can harass people with the truth now.”

Candace believes that Brigitte’s lawsuit against her is of great importance because she thinks the feds want to use it to pass new speech laws similar to what’s in place in Europe, and make people fearful of telling the truth.

“This is not defamation, she’s not making the argument that these things are untrue. She’s making the argument that her feelings are hurt because you know that she was born with a penis. Wild times.”

Comment Section

This is Candace’s top comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace agreed, calling the tent distasteful, “There’s a thousand ways that you can honour Charlie. Stop telling us that it has to always be macabre - you can just speak about him and say what he means to you like I did. There’s something about all this that feels like a séance at all times and I don’t like it.”