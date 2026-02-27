Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar
14h

Wow! And there's a lot of stuff even Candace isn't aware of. For example, I found:

No FBI prosecution of the assassin

The FBI is not involved in the criminal prosecution for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which is being handled at the state level by the Utah County Attorney’s Office, allegedly because it doesn’t qualify as domestic terrorism.

Tyler Robinson faces state-level felony charges: aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Despite the FBI classifies the act as domestic terrorism, they consider that this standalone federal domestic terrorism crime, doesn’t qualify enough, unlike:

1995: Oklahoma City Bombing (Timothy McVeigh)

Charges: Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, conspiracy, and murder of federal officers.

1996: Centennial Olympic Park Bombing (Eric Rudolph)

Charges: Use of an explosive device to destroy a building in interstate commerce and murder.

2011: WMD Plot against Georgia (Militia members)

Charges: Attempted use of a biological weapon (ricin) and possession of a destructive device.

2013: Boston Marathon Bombing (Dzhokhar Tsarnaev)

Charges: Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction resulting in death and conspiracy.

2015: Charleston Church Shooting (Dylann Roof)

Charges: Violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and firearm laws.

2017: Charlottesville Car Attack (James Alex Fields Jr.)

Charges: Multiple counts of federal hate crimes resulting in death.

2018: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (Robert Bowers)

Charges: Obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs (hate crime) and firearm offenses.

2021: U.S. Capitol Breach (Oath Keepers & Proud Boys)

Charges: Seditious Conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and violence on restricted grounds.

2023: Stewart Rhodes Sentencing

Note: While charged with seditious conspiracy, the judge applied a terrorism-related sentencing enhancement, officially recognizing the act met the legal definition of domestic terrorism.

2025/2026: Prairieland Detention Center Shooting (Texas)

Charges: Conspiracy to commit murder and weapons charges; this is a current “testing ground” for treating Antifa-linked activity under federal terrorism frameworks

Question: if just hate crimes, or even attacks with a car or firearm, were enough to get the FBI involved, why not in this case?

It’s a political decision. Despite (or because of?) the massive funeral involving top political figures and Trump, someone very influential doesn’t want this to be a matter of the Department of Justice / FBI.

“100% Kash Patel is in on the coverup.

(1) False FBI narrative that Tyler Robinson was the lone shooter who killed Kirk with a .30-06 rifle from a specific location on the Losee Center rooftop.

(2) Wrong FBI photos of the suspect who is not Tyler Robinson.

(3) Paving over the crime scene illegally 2 days after the assassination.

(4) Stopping all investigation of conspiracy theories because ‘we have our guy’.

(5) Fabricating the Discord messages between Robinson and roommate Lance Twiggs, which is a crime for tampering with evidence.”

“Joe Kent, Tulsi’s second in command tried to get involved but Kash called Tulsi and shut Joe down from investigating the Egyptian planes on the ground and the 5 vehicles Duncan aviation rented for them. You know...the ones in the video that get in front and behind Tyler’s car and lead him away with a follow car.

Lance’s family told reporter in courtroom that Lance and Tyler were told to be at certain places and do certain things but that NEITHER killed Charlie.”

I'm finishing a full report. In the meantime, get in context:

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-so-happy-constitution-day

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-star-not-from-david

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/finflation

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/free-ebook-the-coming-battle-a-complete

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/yellow-alert-global-cyber-storm/

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/bad-v-good-gdp

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/power-needs-power-electrical-computing

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

Just like Lincoln’s mason VP murdered him to become President, and mason Mike Pence backstabbed Trump in the 2020 stolen elections, mason LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-was-japan-a-bombed-if-it-was

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/another-proven-conspiracy-steele

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

9 SOLUTIONS

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/9-steps-out-of-global-tyranny

FreeReach apps

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/check-your-x-account-throttling-score

HHS Secretary Kennedy: 50 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/help-banning-gene-therapy-vaccines

Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st

Scientific proof of God, immortal soul, heaven, hell, angels, demons:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/peer-reviewed-science-they-came-back

Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!

Reply
Share
Marko the Comic's avatar
Marko the Comic
13h

I can’t wait for the Candace Owens, Erika Kirk Cage Match https://markothecomic.substack.com/p/erika-kirk-and-candace-owens-battle?r=6ihjh5

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture