Podcast title: Bride Of Charlie: Dr. Jerri & Mrs. Hyde | Episode 2

Yesterday the first episode of Candace’s daring mini-series about Erika Kirk peered into the embattled widow’s childhood, family tree and parent’s marriage and divorce to reveal changing dates and other curiosities about her multi-national background.

Today Candace focused on Erika’s father’s first wife Dr Jerri Frantzve and her career in psychology and association with the controversial transgenderism pioneer Dr John Money, to lay the groundwork for the revelations about Erika’s pageant days.

Erika’s Dream

Candace began the podcast with an anecdote from one of Erika’s ex-boyfriends, but not the usual “I don’t recognize the person that she’s pretending to be - she’s very different to when we dated” that all the other ex-boyfriends had said to Candace.

This one told her that when they were dating, Erika knew he’d been close to his recently deceased grandfather, and one morning Erika told him that she’d had a dream in which the grandfather came to her with a message, and the psychology of this reminds Candace of how Meghan Markle used Princess Diana’s perfume to attract Harry.

Occult Sex Magic

Candace then says it may sound crazy but it is a fact that the elites practice occult sex magic, where they gather together and have satanic sex parties and summon demons. She spoke about renowned Satanist Aleister Crowley who was friends with the elites and was rumoured to be Barbara Bush’s father, and “perverts” like Sigmund Freud, Jack Parsons and Elon Musk who are considered geniuses but were simply wealthy elite plants.

“As we begin to connect dots throughout this series, [you’ll begin to see that] the same families have been in power for a very long time. Everything else is just an illusion.”

Bill Gates is another example, “he bothers me the most. Oh my god, shocker - he’s in the Epstein files. Look at him, people! Look at his face - of course, he’s in the Epstein files.

“You really think this guy is just such a genius? He went from computers to pharmaceuticals to poisoning African kids. I’m troubled the most by people who ever bought that that man was smart.”

The Untouchables

Real geniuses like Charlie Kirk have to acquiesce to elite demands for control over their creations or “you wind up dead. The military is responsible for keeping particular families in power. It’s pretty much eugenics at the top and social engineering at the bottom” leading to mass cancers, infertility and psychological conditioning.

The military intended for all of us to see Charlie get killed publicly - instead of a more private assassination like poisoning or a car accident - so that they can harness our emotions towards supporting Erika. “The way that they are defending her is crazy - I’ve never seen anything like it. I could do 27,000 series about Hillary Clinton and they wouldn’t care, but Erika, my goodness, you cannot touch or speak about her.”

Dr Jerri Frantzve

She then turned her focus on to Erika’s father, Kent Frantzve’s first wife who he married before Erika’s mother Lori. Her name was Dr Jerri Frantzve and she died in Arizona two years ago.

Dr Jerri Frantzve née Pittz

Jerri was born into a powerful Mormon family based in Arizona in 1943 but was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, and she recounts her backstory in this 1981 newspaper article:

Candace adds that Jerri’s shotgun wedding when she was already pregnant was to a man named Carl Pangerl who is five years older, and who later becomes a Bishop in the Mormon church.

Dr Jerri’s Second Husband and Psychology Career

Jerri then becomes a bookkeeper and marries her second husband Kenneth Himsel in 1965:

Kenneth became a Major General and Jerri gets a degree in psychology and in 1970 aged 27, she becomes a social worker in Indiana.

“I’m a conspiracy theorist and pretty obsessed with MK Ultra, so I don’t love anybody that was a psychologist in the 70s, especially one that’s connected to the military in Indiana”, says Candace, “and especially someone who happens to be a victim of child rape herself. Lot of red flags here. It’s immediately suspicious because MK Ultra was in full swing and the universities in Indiana were involved in such experimentation. In fact, Indiana was where the government manufactured the LSD to drug people with for their experiments.”

Quaker Oats and MK Ultra

In 1971, Jerri moves to Chicago to work in marketing for Quaker Oats for three years, a company with its own surprising history of unethical experimentation on children:

We’ll never know if Jerri was involved with this or if Quaker Oats were involved in MK Ultra, because the military ordered the destruction of all related files in 1975. “I’ve always believed that MK Ultra was tasked with creating Manchurian candidates, and I believe a lot of people in politics today went through weird psychological programs. It’s my personal opinion - this is my podcast so I am entitled to it.”

Dr Jerri’s Third Husband Kent Frantzve

Whilst working with Quaker Oats, Jerri meets and marries Kent Frantzve and gets her doctorate. They move to Paradise Valley, Arizona where they divorce, then Jerri begins working for the powerful French family The Duponts:

Candace recalls the last time she mentioned the Duponts during her investigation into Charlie’s death, “I mention the Dupont family and then Erika’s out there nervously at Amfest cracking not funny jokes about Egyptian planes. She’s like, “Nope, no Egyptian planes are here.” Tell you something, her jokes are going to become less and less funny as we get deeper into this series.”

Fraudulent Gender Report

Back to Dr Jerri, and in 1983 she is granted a gender research centre at Radford University which later collaborated with the military. But Candace calls her a massive fraud because of this report she co-authors:

The other authors listed are Jerri’s family: Marjorie Weiland is her mother and Richard Castor is her nephew

“I didn’t even look into the other two. Once I realized that two of these people were her family, I just thought, “Oh, she’s like a whole fraud. That’s just a Mormon mafia. The background information in this episode is going to become very relevant as we examine Jerri and Erika’s ties to Eastern Europe.”

Dr Jerri and The Tesseract School

In the 90s, Dr Jerri gets involved with charter schools and develops psychological systems for The Tesseract School in Paradise Valley Arizona, the same school Erika attended between 1993 and 1999. “It’s not an exaggeration for me to suggest that when you look at the individuals involved with the Tesseract school - it’s like a child psychological experiment…it’s a school that was designed by the elites and funded by the Bushes and the Waltons among other elite families.”

Candace doesn’t know whether Erika knew Dr Jerri during her time there, “but the school was a psychological experiment that completely falls apart,” closing in 2000 with very little online evidence it ever existed.

The family who provided Candace with yearbook photos and information about the school had now grown-up children who attended the school, and one of the siblings said “he was sexually abused by specific people in leadership at this school. I’m not going to name those people even though I have evidence of this, but I was aware that child abuse and psychology go hand in hand. So, even if I didn’t have his account, I would not have doubted it.”

Doctors Jerri, John Money and Voddie Baucham

Back when Dr Jerri opened up the gender research clinic in Radford University, she invited Dr John Money - the notorious psychologist and pioneer of transgenderism who was later revealed to have abused the children he worked with - to be part of it.

Dr John Money

Candace then plays a clip of the late great theologian Dr Voddie Baucham describing Dr Money’s most prominent failed experiment.

Dr Voddie Baucham

Dr Baucham says, “[Money is] one of the greatest villains in history. And he is the father of gender ideology. And he became that by abusing two twin boys, one of whom had his genitalia destroyed in a botched circumcision. Money believed that sexuality was fluid and convinced these parents that he could raise that boy as a girl and it would be fine.

“Long story short, that didn’t work out. That boy was every bit a boy and when he was told what had been done to him, it destroyed him and he eventually ended up committing suicide. Money was a hero because he told the world that his experiment succeeded. And it wasn’t until the young man came out and told his story that people realized that not only did it not succeed, but he abused those boys horribly.

“People need to know where this ideology came from. This guy who abused these boys, made them perform sex acts on each other.”

Brian and Bruce Reimer: Bruce became Brenda until he found out that he was actually a boy and changed his name to David. Both brothers would later commit suicide due to their psychological trauma

Candace surmises that many powerful psychologists are perverted, and the fact that we still celebrate them in academia is wrong.

Lori’s Influence on Erika’s Social Climbing

Back to Erika, and many describe her mum Lori as “exceedingly problematic” and the person in Erika’s ear telling her who to target in every room, what to say and who to be. One of Erika’s exes told Candace, “I was warned by another person in the beauty pageant world that that girl will do anything to get to the top, and her mother will do anything to help her get to the top. Lori herself was once a model so has that hunger for Erika to get to the top. Erika is without question a social climber.

“Erika desperately wanted to be famous, no one can deny that. Tomorrow when we begin in earnest to go through Erika’s life, you will see that she’s never dated a normal guy with a nine-to-five job. Her goal was to make it.”

The Pageant World

Candace then plays a clip of Erika in a 2020 interview discussing how she got into pageants, prefacing it by saying, “there is something casual about the way that Erika lies about her background - she said she never dated for five years before Charlie which wasn’t true - it’s almost like she glitches and doesn’t remember and it’s as if information is being downloaded.”

In the clip, Erika says, “The pageant world was an interesting season of my life. It was nothing that I was ever groomed for - it was never on my radar. I wanted to play professional basketball - that was my thing ever since I was five.

“And I remember getting something in the mail when I had come home from school one summer and it was like, “Hey, you should compete at Miss Arizona USA. Someone nominated you.” And I was like, “I don’t know who would nominate me for that, but okay.” So I shared it with my mom and thought that if I were to ever win this, my the most important thing out of it would be to be able to make a difference with the title. I don’t care about the photo shoots.

“I just want to be able to overbook myself and get involved with local communities and organizations that are actually making a difference. So, the pageant world for me was something that was not a form of narcissism, but about being a steward for my state.”

But Candace says this is not true, and Erika has been involved in pageants from the very beginning and her mother is definitely the person who promoted that. I actually do believe that Erika loves and plays basketball, but this idea that she didn’t want [to enter the pageant world] is just not true.”

Comments Section

There were many great comments from the show yesterday, and Candace picked a few choice ones:

One person wrote in saying, “Candace, I feel you are the one who was sent to pull down the veil and unite us all against the elite global machine. They try to divide us, but together we are strong in God and truth.”