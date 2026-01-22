Podcast title: IN MY LAWSUIT ERA: Our First ‘Cease And Desist’ Of 2026. | Candace Ep 294

Yesterday Candace brought Baron Coleman on to discuss the assassination that brought them together and its supporting cast of suspects, ending with a hilarious replay of Coleman’s epic rant against a viewer called Jo.

Today she addressed a Cease and Desist letter from Turning Point, and for the first time since that assassination, she put aside the heavy weight of a murder investigation and was back in fine form dishing out sassy commentary on pop culture, focusing on Taylor Swift and Brooklyn Beckham’s woes.

Turning Point Sent a Cease and Desist

Candace began the show congratulating herself on her first legal letter of 2026, although after experiencing the high of being sued by a sitting president of a foreign country, she’s not as excited over this one: a Cease and Desist letter from Turning Point USA. They’ve gone from ‘Prove Me Wrong’ when Charlie was alive to ‘shut up and serve the new Queen.’

“It’s gay to send a legal letter,” she says, “especially if you can just pick up the phone and call someone…Erika, chairman CEO - heavy is the head that wears the crown after its rightful owner was deposed, am I right?”

Unlike their legal letter to Wolves and Finance where there was no prior relationship, Candace had a contract with TPUSA established around 2019, but given Charlie’s assassination and her ensuing investigation, the agreement was terminated. But the contract had an NDA agreement barring her from making disparaging remarks against TPUSA up to a year after its termination, and the letter alleges that her investigations violated that.

Lies and Alibis

Candace points out that they did not corrected any lie on the list she’d made but only gave excuses and blamed much of their misspeaking on Andrew Kolvet going rogue, “So what am I doing wrong by tracking that? Isn’t the issue that you lied and not that I noticed? There’s not a single thing that they cleared up that I had to admit was wrong on our list of lies.”

Instead they conceded she’d been right about the texts Charlie sent saying he was going to die when Erika initially said there were no such texts.

About their claim that she accused a TPUSA employee of being evasive when she asked for Erika’s alibi for Fort Huachuca, “I told the truth. I said that I requested this multiple times over weeks and each time I was given an excuse. I was told she was really busy and finally they sent me what I didn’t ask for.”

Candace reiterates that “because Turning Point USA is lying, it is a totally fair and reasonable to conclude that they are engaged in a cover up.

Regarding their accusations that she implied that TPUSA was financially improper, she rectified this by sardonically urging her viewers to “give all of your money to Turning Point USA. They are amazing. They are above board. They’re not focused on money, they just want yours. If you are watching this and you have a 401k, consider giving that to Turning Point USA.

Candace: “If your grandma is sick and frail, consider rewriting her will and giving it to TPUSA. It will go to a good cause - there’s always a need for more pyrotechnics.”

“Israel is the most moral army in the world, and Turning Point USA is the most financially proper organization in the world. And if you want to know how proper they are, they have a legal team sending out cease and desists to ensure that good things are said about their finances.”

Unforeseeable Circumstances

As to the non-disparagement clause in her contract, “there’s also something in contracts called ‘unforeseeable circumstances’, and it could be argued that Charlie’s assassination was an unforeseeable circumstance. Also, I signed to work with Charlie because he built a company I believed in, and now everything that company is about runs counter to my beliefs. So there are strong contractual arguments to be made about unconscionable clauses - it would be unconscionable for me to choose silence in the wake of Charlie’s assassination.”

She said their lawyer would have better luck sending a letter to the sun to keep it from rising than stop her investigating Charlie’s murder.

Buy Out of the Contract

She advised her lawyer to ask TPUSA how much they wanted so they can release her from the contract, “Name your price. Would you like all of your money back? I want to know the number because I’m going to go online, start a GoFundMe, and raise it overnight. That’s how much people care about getting to the truth.

“There are things that you should value above money in life. I don’t worship money. I do worship truth and I’m going to use my platform to get to the truth of what happened on 9/10.”

Taylor Swift is Savage

Back on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case, Candace always knew that Taylor Swift - Blake’s former best friend who was implicated in the legal fracas surrounding the movie It Ends With Us - would survive this scandal. Candace dedicated a whole chapter in her latest book (Make Him a Sandwich) to Taylor because she is “savage - you’ve got to give credit where it’s due. She’s a first class passenger on the Titanic” who will cut friends off rather than go down with the ship.

Actress Blake Lively (L) and Singer Taylor Swift (R)

Actor Justin Baldoni starred in and directed It Ends With Us before his co-star Blake sued him for sexual harassment in an effort to claim the movie rights

After not wanting to be called a bitch by Kanye West in his song Famous in 2016:

Taylor is reportedly on record calling Justin Baldoni a bitch:

The article reads: “Taylor Swift is spinning the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni beef to look like she got betrayed by her former BFF Blake... but it looks like Taylor was all-in on crapping on Baldoni. In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Taylor texted Blake in early December 2024, referencing Baldoni and the upcoming New York Times hit piece with Taylor texting, “I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”

People were surprised by this new revelation about the singer, but not Candace, “Taylor didn’t get to where Taylor is because she’s an idiot. She was smart to pull back from Blake when her and her PR team realised which way the wind was blowing, so she’s going to survive this.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s Family Feud

Candace then dedicated thirty minutes on the news about Brooklyn Beckham’s beef with his parents David and Victoria Beckham, saying that American women are starting to get a reputation, “Wallis Simpson goes over to the King [of England] and he abdicates the throne. Then Meghan Markle goes over there and Prince Harry abdicates England and it causes this whole race kerfuffle.

“Now we’ve got Nicola Peltz who is another American actress and what has she done? Brooklyn Beckham is no longer speaking to his two brothers, sister or his parents. It’s very sad.”

From L to R: Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz

The rift started because for their 2021 wedding, “Nicola allegedly wanted her wedding dress to be designed by Victoria Beckham, but for some reason that fell through and she instead, I hope you’re sitting to hear this, she had to get her wedding dress designed by Valentino Couture. Oh my gosh, the horror…it was so bad that they decided to have a second wedding last August without any of the Beckhams…and we were like, could this really be about a dress?”

Brooklyn then blasted his parents with a six-page statement on his Instagram stories, and Candace reads it all with much flair and sarcasm “to show how millionaires like Turning Point and Blake Lively can have lawyers fire off legal letters - it’s a guide to being rich and having nothing to do.”

Candace asks what could possibly be so serious as to make Brooklyn consider his parents dead to him, “and regarding inauthentic Instagram posts, welcome to Instagram. Welcome to social media, my friend. Have you scrolled through your own feed? Everyone’s posting the highlights.”

“This feels like champagne problems to me, like I want these problems in life.” Regarding his parents pressuring him to sign away his name she said, “my guess is that his parents owned the Beckham brand and were trying to protect it. But if you live in a family where the rights to your name are discussed ahead of a wedding, you’re doing great, man” and Candace laughs, saying this is not relatable.

With regards to seating at a wedding, the parents are expected to sit at the high table with the couple so Victoria was justified to be annoyed they were not. Still a dress and a seating chart is not worth destroying your relationship with your parents over.

About the mean things said to Nicola, Candace revealed that her husband George’s best friend and best man at their wedding half-jokingly said to her, “I give [your marriage] five years,” and now seven years later every time she sees him she says, “how much do you owe me?”

People Got Drunk

Candace thought that the part about Brooklyn’s mum hijacking the first dance with his wife was horrific, until she read in Vogue magazine that there were multiple dances at the wedding and Marc Anthony started his set at 11pm.

The wedding guests said the couple had a first dance, then Nicola danced with her father, and then the couple had another dance, and it wasn’t until 11pm when most guests were sozzled that Marc came on. “But Nicola didn’t have enough me time. And I don’t doubt the rumours that Marc Anthony said, “Now inviting the most beautiful woman to the floor, Victoria Beckham, at which point Nicola ran out of the wedding crying.”

Candace surmises that Marc was too drunk to remember which name he was supposed to call out, Victoria was too drunk to mind her dancing and Nicola was too spoilt to realise it’s been all about her all day.

Also Candace heard that one of Brooklyn’s brothers was dating a girl Brooklyn had dated in the past and Nicola didn’t want her around, but Victoria allowed it because the girl’s now dating her other son. Candace said she’d bake cookies for her husband’s exes because he’s her husband now and she’s not insecure, and says Brooklyn and Nicola have a “high school relationship pretending to be a marriage.”

She said Brooklyn was spoilt for insisting his father David see them on his terms at his father’s party, and David probably wanted to see Brooklyn without Nicola so he could “slap him and tell him that he is out of his mind and spoiled right now and he doesn’t even recognize him.”

Candace says prior to this Brooklyn asked his parents to speak to him through his lawyers, which is litigious behaviour he learned from Nicola who sues people who tell her no, as seen in a current case in court where she hired top lawyer Martin Singer to sue a dog washing company because her chihuahua became anxious and died soon after they washed him.

Brooklyn and Nicola at her dog’s graveside. Candace: “Didn’t Brooklyn just accuse his parents of being performative on social media?”

Nicola also had lawsuits during her wedding and went through three different wedding contracts, she unfriended Selena Gomez because she thought Selena wanted Brooklyn, and when she dated Anwar Hadid - Bella Hadid’s brother - he stopped talking to his whole family and they were relieved when they broke up. “All I’m saying is it’s a long line of people saying that this person is awful, before you even factor in Victoria who has a very good reputation in England,” says Candace.

Candace has met and liked both the couple’s fathers - David Beckham who spoke movingly about his family at an event, and Nelson Peltz who she liked and called a good New York businessman, and she was a huge fan of the Spice Girls growing up so she’s firmly Team Beckham.

Comments Section

Top comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace talked about how Hollywood and Washington boasts the same kinds of people, except that those in Hollywood are better looking, “and when they use the Lord’s name, it’s because they want more followers. Me? No. I want to be considered legitimate. And so when people try to push me to speak more about Catholicism, I tell them I’m like a young pup and there are so many people that are way better suited, my husband among them. But you should go pursue that with a priest, you don’t need influencers to tell you about the Lord.”

Going back to the TPUSA lawsuit, she salivated at the prospect of deposition and discovery, “could you imagine all of the text messages I would have access to and the timeline that I could put together? It’s making me giddy. Just the idea of putting together that kind of a timeline fills me with Christmas spirit. It’s too exciting.”