Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Ward's avatar
Tom Ward
21h

The thing I find stupid about Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and their ilk is that sure, Israel is not without blame.  They do wrong.  We have seen what they did in the Old Testament.  Is Christianity without blame?  What is up, with all those denominations, anyway?  Is Russia, China, Iran, Fiji, or America without blame?  Do they do wrong?  Are YOU without blame? Have you looked in the mirror lately?  Everyone sins.  Are you going to throw the first stone, especially when Israel IS surrounded, hated, and besieged?  Too many Christians are conveniently forgetting that God made an Eternal Covenant with Israel.  God has grafted Christians INTO the Jewish root stock, through Jesus Christ.  Christians are NOT separate, from the root.  They are NOT a new root.  Jesus IS still Jewish.  Jesus IS the son of David AND the Son of God.  Jesus was born Jewish, lived Jewish, died Jewish, rose to life again Jewish, ascended into Heaven Jewish, and Jesus is coming back Jewish.  Christians ARE Jewish, through Jesus Christ!!!!!!!

You are either Jewish with Him, or you are totally separate from Him.

Jew means Judah.  Judah is one of the twelve Israelite tribes.  Jesus was born to the tribe of Judah.  The Lion of Judah, IS Jesus.  LOOK IT UP!!!

DUUUUHHHHHHHHH……….

Reply
Share
The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
1dEdited

https://borknotes.blogspot.com/2024/11/sods-in-satans-sandbox.html

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture