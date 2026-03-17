Podcast title: WORLD WAR BIBI: Trump Betrays America (And Charlie Kirk) For Israel. | Candace Ep 312

Last week Candace continued looking into Erika Kirk’s shady past and current aspirations, but with a growing focus on the war with Iran and Trump and Charlie’s motives surrounding it.

Today her attention was altogether seized by the Iranian war as well as the war of words between Ben Shapiro, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk and a cast of other minor characters in an online conservative influencer battle about the Middle East.

Ben Shapiro’s Fight

Candace began the show admitting that it is a Battle-Bun Monday, alluding to her hairstyle indicating a podcast covering tough issues today.

She then started on the subject of Ben Shapiro’s recent assault against Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan for the crime of not supporting Israel.

“I don’t care what any person says - that little man belongs in a locker and should be given a swirly every single day of his life. Ben Shapiro’s head belongs in a toilet permanently…He has some sort of a unique social disorder where he genuinely believes that if you disagree with him, you are an enemy that must be destroyed. Ben cannot survive knowing that there are people in the world that simply disagree with him.”

She then shared his tweet that lit the fuse:

Megyn Kelly responded thus:

Candace then says the Zionists lost Megyn’s support due to their demands, “she’s been clear that she supports Israel. She’s supports Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA, but it’s so all or nothing and they demand 100% grovelling or they just push you out and then gang-stalk you and harass you.

“And Ben has to allude to me in his response to her, and again, he’s going to white knight for Charlie Kirk here:”

Charlie’s Messages About Ben

Ben’s response now meant that “it was time to start sharing private conversations with Charlie to know how Charlie actually felt about Ben and neo-cons. Charlie could not stand Ben Shapiro because Ben operated behind the scenes to try to stop his rise. The same way he’s treating Megyn Kelly, that is how he treated Charlie Kirk. It’s how he treated me.

“He’s just a nasty person who cannot stand it when people become more popular than him. If they’re organically winning, he has to try to pervert the markets. He makes phone calls. He asks his fellow Jewish journalists to do hit pieces. Charlie lived this - I was there. It was driven by nothing more than jealousy.”

She then displayed Milo Yiannopoulos’ screenshots of his messages with Charlie which proved her point:

Milo’s words are in blue

“It is therefore the worst kept secret in American politics that Charlie Kirk did not like Ben Shapiro. So I shared more private messages so that people can understand how deranged it is that Ben is so shameless that he showed up to Charlie’s funeral, gives a million dollars and elects himself the great defender of his legacy, and in the name of Charlie Kirk, he’s going to now attack his friends over the topic of Israel, a topic which Charlie had actually changed his mind on. Here’s what I shared:”

In this exchange, Charlie [his words are in grey] supported and encouraged Candace after Ben’s attack against her

Candace said she has around 300 similar messages, “and we also spoke about the deeper theology guiding Ben Shapiro. I hate to upset the Shabbat Shalom crowd, but Charlie was also aware of the verses in the Talmud and its inherent vitriol toward Christianity: if you don’t serve them, then it’s problematic. And here is what Charlie said regarding the Talmud:

“This is the real Charlie Kirk that they are now trying to package to us as a faithful Talmudic Jew who was friends with Ben Shapiro,” she says. “Do you understand now how sickening it has been for me to have to sit back and watch Turning Point USA allow rats onto their ship, the ship that Charlie built, to effectively reverse course regarding what Charlie actually felt, what Charlie actually believed, and who his friends actually were? A reversal made infinitely more evil by the fact that his wife is at the helm of the company?”

Charlie’s Anti-war Efforts

Podcaster Bret Weinstein then waded into the fray, with his own recollection of Charlie’s insistence against a war with Iran:

“That is how Charlie felt about neo-cons - he felt like they were maniacs. The idea that people like Mark Levin and the McCains and Ben Shapiro coming out and pretending like they represent who he was should sicken you.”

Charlie and Ben Were Rivals?

But whilst the neo-cons were getting defeated online by Charlie’s own words, “our resident turncoat” Blake Neff dives in with this tweet aimed at dispelling the narrative that Charlie hated Ben:

Candace begins reading the tweet but stops when she gets to this part “Charlie wanted his to be bigger” and says, “I’m sorry, I just have to stop reading because it makes me so angry. It is such an objective lie. Blake was not even around for the building of Turning Point. He has no idea what the hell he’s talking about. Blake, shut up. Take take this tweet down because it makes me angry.

“Blake, you are a liar and you should be ashamed of yourself. You were not there when Charlie built his company. They were not rivals - they actually had nothing in the beginning that would have made them rivals. Charlie was building a 501c3 charity and wanted to be on college campuses, whilst Ben Shapiro was trying to take Andrew Breitbart’s legacy and recreate it by manufacturing a scandal with the Daily Wire.

“They should have been natural allies. But then Ben had to be Ben and got jealous as Charlie got bigger, and went behind the scenes with his connections to the donors and started squeezing Charlie and trying to control who he could speak to. You’re a liar, Blake. Why do you keep lying? At least you admit that they were rivals, but the idea that that rivalry came because they were both in the same industry or in the same space is factually untrue.

“Charlie was innately not a jealous person whatsoever. He liked to share. He liked to build. He liked to bring people into the fold. But it’s not possible to do this with somebody as petty and as short as Ben Shapiro. It’s impossible.”

Candace is outraged that Blake and Turning Point are only now willing to even admit that Charlie and Ben were rivals, but yet were happy to allow Ben on stage at Amfest because of his million dollar donation, “what does that say about the ethics that are guiding that company?”

Ben Tries to Trap Michael Knowles

Candace then highlights Ben’s particular kink for planning and staging public humiliation rituals for his allies. He did that with Megyn when he ambushed her on her tour regarding her thoughts on Candace’s criticism of Erika Kirk, and he did it to Candace when he called her a ‘faux sophisticate’ for tweeting that genocide was always wrong.

“For some reason he gets off on publicly humiliating people who hold a different viewpoint to him. He doesn’t know that outside of the Pharisees, deceit and betrayal doesn’t register as cool to the general public.”

His latest victim was Michael Knowles, who Ben knows is Candace’s daughter’s godfather. “He’s a strong and faithful Catholic and he’s a good person,” says Candace. “So for Ben to try to get Michael to publicly denounce me - that would give him a literal high. He’s like a little gremlin, he just needs the evil.” She then plays a clip of Ben goading Michael into speaking negatively about Candace:

Ben says, “So if Candace Owens decides to slander the widow of Charlie Kirk, I think that people have a moral duty to say that this is a bad thing, even if they are quote unquote friends with those people…”

Michael cuts in to say, “So obviously one should state one’s view and say, you know, Erika’s great and the attacks on her are not right...”

Ben then interrupts to say, “Michael, I’ll just ask you straight up: Is Candace Owens doing something evil by attacking Erika Kirk?”

Michael says, “I think that it’s wrong to attack Erika Kirk”

Ben: “Well, no. Say the sentence with her name in it [he smiles, others laugh]”

Michael: “No, [laughs] I’m not going to dance like a puppet for the podcast.”

Ben: “I know you won’t. You don’t have to dance like a puppet but you are dancing pretty quickly. I mean there’s a lot of tap dancing.

Michael: “No, I’ve made my view totally clear, and I think the people who are leading the invective against Candace are her biggest publicist.”

Candace responds that Ben’s not even friends with Erika and it’s not even about defending her or Charlie, “it’s about me, and this is just his tool to try to get Michael to bend the knee publicly. He is losing and so are the neo-cons.”

Meghan McCain Joins the Chat

Candace then pivots to Meghan McCain’s demand that people stop using private messages to prove a point:

Candace responds, “How many Muslim kids do you think had to be murdered for her trust fund? Like across how many countries? Also across how many countries like Ukraine were people subjected to bloody colour revolutions led by her father so that she could sit back and deliver lectures on what it means to be a psychopath?

“I don’t think Meghan is a psychopath. I think she’s dumb as rocks. I think she has always been a blubbering idiot who offers nothing and is completely unaware of how universally despised her family is.”

So Candace respond to her with this:

Candace then shared the longer exchange:

The Strait of Hormuz Problem

Candace then called the current Iranian war “an unmitigated disaster” because Iran have retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz through which 25% of the world’s liquid petroleum is transported. But we picked the fight because Bibi Netanyahu wanted to control it and build a greater Israel, and needed American troops to achieve it for him.

Candace then mocks US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s simplistic answer when he was asked about the impasse.

Pete says, “The only thing prohibiting transit in the straits right now is Iran shooting at shipping. It is open for transit should Iran not do that.”

There remains no global appetite for this war despite Trump’s demand that other countries get involved by deploying their warships in order to reopen the Strait, and here are some of their responses:

“The most hopeful message came out of France, which in and of itself is not very hopeful because the country despises Emmanuel Macron and his husband, so nobody cares what he says. He’s just saying what the Rothschilds told him to say because the Rothschilds are Israel - they created Israel and they created Emanuel Macron.”

Trump Explains America’s Bad Habit

Candace surmises, “so you can see they’re in a mess. Everybody’s nervous. Nobody knows where Bibi Netanyahu is or why these weird videos look so AI when he’s speaking [recently]. I mean, there’s rumours that he’s dead, and he’s certainly not acting like he’s alive. So, I think he’s dead, I don’t know. And we got here because Trump ignored the very base that put him into office. Trump himself became a never Trumper and no one outside of Israelis should support him again, ever.”

Candace then played a video of Trump explaining why he went to war:

Trump says, “We don’t need oil. We have all the oil we need for ourselves - it’s one of the great assets that we have. We have more than double what anybody else has in terms of oil production, so, we don’t need it. But, we did it. It’s almost, you could say, we did it out of habit, which is not a good thing to do. But we did it because we have some good allies there. We have some great Middle Eastern countries there, Israel there. So we did it for a lot of reasons.”

Candace mocks how Trump reduces the impact of all the wars America have launched in the Middle East to a mere habit that’s hard to shake off, “so we are in the habit of mass murdering Muslims, like that’s just kind of what we do. We’ve been trying to kick it, but it’s so hard. It’s been decades of this habit, you know? Nobody’s perfect.”

Fake it Till You Make It

She noticed how neo-cons and Zionists faked poll numbers to show American support for the war when it was obvious nobody wanted another war, and they were just deluding themselves, and her husband reminded her of this quote by Jordan Peterson which inspired her musing about the situation on X:

Trying to Get Tucker Arrested

Candace wonders what they’re going to do when they realise they messed up and their tactics no longer work? Well, they’ll continue to fight to hold on to their delusion and use lawfare against their perceived enemies, which is why they’re calling for Tucker Carlson to be arrested. She plays a clip of Tucker describing his recent experience with the CIA.

Tucker says, “So the other day I found out that the CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime I committed. What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts. So the crime under consideration apparently would be the foreign agent act or something like that - acting as a agent of a foreign power. And I don’t expect this to go anywhere.

“I’m not too worried about an actual criminal case against me for a bunch of reasons. One, I’m not an agent of a foreign power. Unlike a lot of people commenting on US politics and global affairs, I have only one loyalty and that’s the United States and have never acted against it. Its interests are the only interests I care about because I’m from here and I have a lot of kids. So, that’s not a concern.

“I’ve also never taken money from anybody. Don’t need it, don’t want it. And that’s provable. And moreover, it’s my job to talk to everybody all the time and try and figure out what’s happening around the world. That’s literally what I do for a living. And I’m not going to stop doing that. I’m also an American - I can talk to anybody. I have no secrets to divulge. So legally, I think the case is ludicrous and I doubt it will even become a case.

“But the main reason they do it is to leak the existence of the investigation, such as it is to the media and then humiliate and terrify the subjects of this op. And that’s of course happened to me repeatedly many times. There are also people with agendas and grudges and no sense of restraint who were happy to misuse the power they have granted them by our elaborate secrecy laws to hurt fellow Americans for ideological reasons. That’s the story of Russia gate and it’s likely that things like that will begin to happen at greater scale now. So you should just know that going forward.”

This was one response to Tucker’s monologue:

Candace translates this tweet as, “ Listen up Christians: You will die for Israel. You will support Israel or we will ruin you, okay? You will send your sons and your daughters to die or we will destroy you. We will put you into prison. We don’t care about you. In fact our Talmud tells us that you have the souls of animals…so this verse is a threat: Do what we say or else. But God will bless you if you do everything we say.”

Candace implores Laura to go ahead and publish the evidence she has. On the other side, Alex Stein tweeted:

Comments Section

Here are the top comments from the last episode:

When someone said thank God she kept all her messages from Charlie, she said, “I said that to my husband, because he always gets on me since when we first got together, and he would be like, “Your digital life is such a mess. How do you have messages from when you were in high school?” I’m like, “I don’t know. I just don’t delete my messages. It’s just a weird thing.” He’s like, “This is crazy.” And he’s got the tidiest digital life ever but he can’t even find something that was written a week ago.

“And I just don’t live my life like that because sometimes I’m like, “Oh, I need to recall something.” And in this circumstance, it has served me well.”