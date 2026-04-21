Podcast title: EXCLUSIVE AUDIO! Tyler Robinson’s Grandfather Regarding His Rifle. | Candace Ep 327

Last week Candace looked into the murky life of Erika Kirk’s Pastor friend Victor Marx, reviewed the Georgia event she missed due to threats and then the statement made by Secret Service that there were no threats.

Today she reacts to Erika attending her next event with President Trump and publishes an exclusive audio of Tyler Robinson’s grandfather saying that his grandson was framed.

Audio of Tyler Robinson’s Grandfather

Candace began the show commenting on Tyler Robinson’s Continuance Hearing that took place last Friday when she was off air and so had to vent her thoughts about it to her Book Club members and on social media.

Someone had then sent her a recording of Tyler’s grandfather speaking to reporter Elizabeth Lane during a break in the hearing. Contrary to reports that Tyler’s family turned him in because they believed he was guilty of killing Charlie Kirk and will be testifying against him in court, actually his father and grandmother believe he is innocent and now his grandfather seems to be in angreement. Candace then played the audio.

Female Reporter 1: What are you for - Tyler or the other side?

Male and Female voice together: Grandparents.

Female Reporter 1: Oh you’re grandparents? Oh wow.

Female Reporter 2: I’m really sorry you’re going through this.

Female Reporter 1: Yeah, it’s tough for you guys.

Grandfather: Yeah, it sucks. But we’re here to support.

Reporter 1: Yeah, we think your grandchild is absolutely framed. I’m an investigative journalist so I don’t work for these…

Grandfather: Well I do too. I’m a hunter and I know what a .30-06 will do.

Reporter 2: Man, you know your guns, and I can tell you that you’re very right.

Grandfather: And my dad was a cop for [inaudible] He showed me all the ballistics…

After the audio, Candace says, “Well hold up - Granddad says that he is here to support his grandson. It sounds like he is of the same opinion as Tyler Robinson’s grandmother - that Tyler did not do this, that he was not capable of doing this. And he says that [the wound on Charlie’s neck] is not what a .03-06 would do, which is evident to everyone.”

Probable Cause Hearing

During their meeting on December 15th, Candace had asked Erika if they had more evidence proving Tyler’s guilt and was surprised to learn that they had none. Erika’s lawyer explained that the State will gather evidence which they’ll hand over to the Defence team to enable them to prepare their arguments. Then at the Probable Cause hearing, the Defence will tell the court they’re ready to continue with the case because of all the evidence gathered.

But during the Continuance Hearing, Tyler Robinson’s team declared that they couldn’t make any defence arguments because the FBI did not hand over the evidence they requested for the Probable Cause hearing.

Evidence Has Not being Handed Over

Tyler’s Defence Attorney Richard Novak [his back to the camera throughout] says,

“What is actually outstanding is the data, the electronic, quantification, digitization, of physical evidence taken from our client, and certain objects that leads these forensic examiners to conclude that there are matches.

“Mr McBride says, “There’s two different things, and so they’re both right because they each independently reach the same conclusion,” but they’re testing different objects in different labs with different protocols. We don’t even have those data. Without those data files, we can’t even start to analyze, to understand, to appreciate the conclusions, the statistical analyses, the results of those tests.

“The bench notes and the protocols that were followed is important, but we don’t even have the data files. And there’s no reason that I am aware of that has been provided for why the ATF provided it in the last three weeks and why the FBI still hasn’t. It shouldn’t be a dribble of this and that, it should have all been produced, some of it six months ago because we have DNA reports from September of 2025 that Mr Gray relied upon for his information.”

No Access to Tyler’s Phone

The Prosecution is planning to present 35 exhibits at the Probable Cause hearing, which would likely include images of the infamous text messages “that sounded like they fell out of a Jane Austin novel.”

The Defence Team’s Kathy Nester then says,

“I also have not been able to get into my client’s phone and that concerns me, especially because the state’s indicated they may call individuals uniquely connected to my client. I’m not going to say who, because I don’t want to commit you guys if you call them or not. But we’ve been given the names of some witnesses they may call. And what is on my client’s phone is going to be really important.”

Candace says, “Did the feds make up the text messages? Because I could make up screenshots right now and claim that these were real messages, but only a forensic expert that’s given access to the electronics could determine if they were real and where they were sent from.

“This is supposed to be a state case but the FBI immediately took over everything on September 10th and handled all the interviews. This means that the State Bureau of Investigations, the SBI have to wait for the FBI to send them the discovery requests of everything they gathered on that day.”

Defence Haven’t Seen the Gun

Candace then plays more footage of Kathy saying, “We went to examine physical evidence this past week - it took us six hours, however, we still have never seen the gun. The gun is at Quantico, so we’ve never been able to look at the gun. I have some concerns about that.”

Candace highlights how abnormal it is for the Prosecution - Erika’s team - to be arguing against a continuance, which are simply common curtesies at this stage of a trial. Even when opposing lawyers hate each other, they’re usually flexible enough to move dates so it works for both sides.

Speedy Trial

Candace then addresses Erika’s request for a speedy trial, by showing the January 16th filing of her motion which is allowed in Utah’s State code for victims:

“When I heard about this, I couldn’t comprehend it. The Defendant usually wants the trial to be speedy because they don’t want to sit in jail, but rarely do you hear the prosecution request it. I now believe that this is a strategy by the prosecution because they do not have a case and just want a show trial.

Show Trial

“They do not want to hand over crucial evidence before the Probable Cause hearing, instead they want to pretend they’re being transparent and demand cameras inside of the courtroom, and then deliver the show hearing of the century, with the defense completely unable to meaningfully counter anything that they present.

“What they’re saying is they would be comfortable sending this kid to the gallows because they’re getting paid to influence people that way.”

It’s About Crowd Sizes

Recalling the fact that Erika skipped a schedule interview with US Vice President JD Vance last Tuesday because of a threat - which the Secret Service then debunked - well by Friday of that week, “Erika was all better, and decided that the threats to her life and livelihood could in fact be taken care of by the secret service. And so she opened for Trump at the Dream City Church in Phoenix.

“Now, since we all know that the real reason that she cancelled the event at the University of Georgia was because of the crowd size, this makes perfect sense. It also makes perfect sense that the very first thing that she said when she came out to the stage with her preferred WWE music was this:”

Erika Kirk says, “Welcome! Look at this crowd! [crowd cheers].”

Candace responds laughingly, “That’s what it about - it’s about the crowd, okay. It’s about the crowd. That’s why she cancelled on VP JD and made him look like a fool.”

High School Appearance Cancelled

Last Friday however, as she was preparing to do this event with Trump (Turning Point is located in Phoenix), her team cancelled her appearance at Pinnacle High School also in Phoenix, which was slated to occur this week because of death threats:

“So she can’t make it to the high school, but she can make it to the Trump rally because she knows there’s going to be a crowd. Then she can pretend the crowd was for her, even though it’s for Trump. And I’ve got to say, for Trump, it’s kind of a small crowd - I’ve seen Trump sell out stadiums.

“And she again used a death threat thing. I’m so grateful it wasn’t me that had to clock her on this lie this time - but the entire media apparatus actually came down and told the truth that she did not cancel because of death threats. She cancelled because there was a boycott led by the parents, teachers and students who do not want Erika at their school. She is not favored by the students okay? Just like she’s not favored by the people who work under her.”

Media Headlines About Boycott

Candace then showed some news headlines about the boycott of the school event :

Boycotts Not My Fault

“These articles are describing the reality. I’ve never, by the way, asked anybody to boycott anything with Erika, so don’t pretend that people are doing this because of me. They are doing this because they find her to be increasingly unbelievable. She’s not authentic. She’s not like Charlie Kirk. She doesn’t have the Charlie Kirk factor.

“She has approached everything like an elitist, like she was born for this role, and everyone should all hail Queen Erika, and how dare you notice that she’s lied about all of her qualifications and about who she is and where she came from and how she was raised. That is not going to click with the general public. So, yes, she can continue to hide behind Donald Trump, which is going to be her new move. She’s going to have just keep opening up for Donald Trump and people that are bigger than her.

She Can Be Redeemed if She Confesses

“I mean, she could open up for Druski. She could probably open up for Tucker Carlson and there would be a crowd there, but Erika cannot draw a crowd by herself yet. Maybe there’s going to be a moment where she decides to be honest and says, “Here’s all my text messages with everybody, and let me answer every question about why I behaved like that.”

“Maybe she’ll do three hours with Joe Rogan - he thinks she’s weird too. But maybe she’ll sit down and say, “Yeah, I did call people fake crying and telling them not to go to the Catholic event she was speaking at. I know I’ve been playing nice, but I’m actually a little bit evil. I’m kind of possessed. And then people will go, “Wow, that was really honest.” There’s something relatable about someone who’s openly honest, right? It feels less manipulative.

Hillary Was Evil But Popular

“Like, we all knew Hillary Clinton was evil, right? She’s got a past, like when Trump said she should be in prison. I mean, now Trump should definitely be in prison, but she still had a real following that that was not imagined - tons of women were voting for her. She had the feminist movement behind her, that was a real audience. But we knew she was evil. Why? Because there is something even relatable about evil when it’s honest.

“And Hillary Clinton was smart, se wasn’t playing the part. Would she have totally made Bill step aside? 100%. As Elizabeth Lane said, nobody’s ever accused him of being in love. She is infinitely more intelligent than Bill.

“She is, in fact - if we’re talking about intellect and experience - qualified to hold a position in cabinet as she did. That’s not her just being given a crown. No one ever accused Hillary Clinton of being stupid, is my point. We are getting something entirely different with Erika, right? We are being gaslit and told that she’s overqualified, and they just want us to think that she’s Charlie and she’s not.

“And these revolts are happening all around the nation. She is actually in effect destroying everything that Charlie built, and we’ll see how much longer they limp on and keep up this illusion.”

No More Illusion

Candace then says, “I wish I could go back to the days where I just thought it was Hillary Clinton and the Democrats that were corrupt, and that when Trump gets in office it’s going to be different. Now we’ve woken up and realise that it’s both sides and Trump is doing it dirtier than everyone else, maybe it’s because it’s the last four years and he doesn’t care.

Trump’s Post Are Becoming Irrelevant

“And I was doing today’s episode and I almost forgot that Trump tweeted twice about me on Friday. That’s kind of sad, right? That’s how you know you’re just slipping into irrelevancy - you’re the president of United States whose posts are not even making the news like it used to because it’s just too long. You’re just saying too much and no one has the time to read it.”

She then showed his Truth Social post mentioning her:

Candace says, “He’s definitely not writing these - this isn’t even how he speaks. I don’t know who has access to his feed, but it’s not Trump, okay? It’s just not Trump.”

From Charlie Kirk to Laura Loomer

She wonders at the people surrounding Trump, remarking that he used to have sane and rational people around him, but he’s gone from having Charlie Kirk in his ear to having Laura Loomer as one of his top advisors who says she speaks to him daily, “And that right there might be the biggest clue as to why Trump is behaving like he’s off the rails.”

Candace then recalled meeting Laura when they happened to be on the same plane years ago, and she was crying because Twitter had removed her check mark. They lived near each so became friendly, and Candace agreed to pick her up after she got her wisdom tooth removed because she didn’t have any other friends or family. Her Jewish identity is something she made up in 2019 for political reasons.

Candace then showed a clip of “the number one Zionist on X” learning to draw the Star of David a couple of years ago when she was running for congress.

Real Mental Illness

Laura is also genuinely mentally ill and is barred from owning firearms, and was placed on two involuntary psychiatric holds by her own father and has made multiple suicide attempts. Her former campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulos said this about her:

Sexual Predator

“It’s interesting that she’s given access to the President of the United States,” says Candace. “Everyone sees that this is a fatal attraction, and I’m told by people in Melania’s circle that they believe that the most likely person to harm Donald Trump would be Laura Loomer. And yet this somehow completely evades the president and he allows her in his circle.”

Laura Loomer is also a malignant sexual predator and has been repeatedly accused of raping and sexually assaulting men. One such accusation was made just 10 days ago by Alan Jacoby, the CEO of Patriot Cigar who tweeted:

Loomer’s Seduction

Alan is one of many, and Candace plays a video of Laura trying to seduce a young man who is clearly uncomfortable:

Laura says [leaning into him and speaking into his ear with her hand on his shoulder], “Your hair and your eyes look so good. You’re like beautiful. Like an Aryan degenerate goddess.

Man: Thank you.

Laura: I love it.

Man: Thank you. You’re Aryan, too.

Laura: I know, but I’m Jewish. You’re such a cutie! [she ruffles his hair]

Man: Don’t mess my hair up! [he grabs her hand] Fix my hair. Did you fix it?

Laura: I did. But like, that picture you posted on Instagram recently when you got reinstated on Facebook was so hot. Like seriously.

Man: I appreciate it.

Laura: It’s so good. Your skin… and the Nazis hate me.

Man: It’s fun [tries to move away but she keeps him in place with her hand on his shoulder]

Laura: The Alt-right people want to put me in a gas chamber cuz they’re obsessed with the juuuuus!

Man: They’re just memeing on you, but it’s okay.

Laura: It’s okay. I don’t care. I love it. It be like that sometimes. They’re just jealous because I have big tits and an Ashkanazi IQ.

Man: [laughs] Yes, that’s what it is. You got it.

Laura: Anyway, next time you’re in New York, let me know. We’ll hang out. Bring your girlfriend in New York sometime and we’ll all hang out. We’ll go to like, really cool restaurants and hang out and we’ll have a blast.

Man: Yes, I will bring my girlfriend.

Laura: Yeah, I want to meet your girlfriend Becca. She’s so sweet. You guys are so sweet. I hope it works out because like like I said, I know it’s all an act [camera zooms in on guy in the background watching them with a quizzical look, and Candace laughs].

Laura: Like, I know everything you do on Twitter is like so fake and not real, but like it’s so sweet that you and your girlfriend have been together for 3 years. I love it. I’m going to tell you a secret, do you know so many people in this movement who preach trad life are f******* people on the side, and like cheating on their partners, like my ex is dating somebody who’s like super trad-life and she was f******* my boyfriend while we were dating and ruined our relationship. And I act like it’s okay but it’s really sad, because I like it when people keep tradition in their relationships.

Milo Describes Laura’s Predation

During a podcast interview, Milo also described Laura’s repeated assaults on a young Brazilian man who worked on her campaign:

Milo says, “Laura Loomer is the most insane person. I was loose allies with her and then when I met her properly and spent time with her, I realized she was absolutely f******* mental. I distanced myself very quickly, because she used to force herself on young male volunteers- 20, 21 year olds.

And she would go in the middle of the night - I mean some men will find this to be quite titilating, although when you imagine the face of the Saw doll, you know, you pull up the covers and there’s a saw doll, it’s less enticing. But she would climb into bed with these volunteers and and s*** them off in the middle of the night. Sorry to use that language, but I did tell you to put your children to bed.

He Was to Scared to Tell Her to Stop

The interviewer disbelieves this, and Milo says, “I lived in the pool house with her victim in 2020 who didn’t know how to make it stop. He was a young Brazilian volunteer on her 2020 congressional campaign. I know because I helped to run that campaign okay, so don’t tell me you don’t believe it - I was there. she was creeping into bed with him and she convinced herself that they were in love, and he was coming to me every day saying, “How do I make this stop?”

“I never really understood when people talked about power dynamics in rape before. I was like, “either you want the sex or you don’t.” But I kind of got it when this young said, “Well, this is Laura Loomer. I didn’t know how to say no. She might be a congresswoman. Like, I don’t know if it’s okay to [tell her to stop].” And so I realized in that moment, especially because it was a man, which was so bizarre to me, but he meant it and he was asking me how to make it stop.”

She Makes Up Vicious Rumours

Candace says Laura has never sued Milo or any of the other people accusing her, “so why does Donald Trump allow her anywhere near the White House? Maybe the answer can be best summed up in her tweet to Benny Johnson:”

“This is Laura Loomer’s strategy. She believes in “psychological warfare,” which means she makes up vicious rumors about people, like she did when Desantis was running. And Trump and his campaign found her to be quite useful when she said things like Casey Dantis is making up cancer.

“She starts vicious rumors and she leaves it on the person to explain that it’s not true, and people typically get flustered. That’s what she thinks is going to work on me. This weekend she made up AI photos of my husband and tried to pass them off as authentic so she can make a claim that he’s gay, and accused us of being separated and attacked my children. She also published this tweet which she knows is not true:”

Candace says she did not block her

The Car Insurance Incident

Candace says she’s actually happy to talk about Tracy Robinson whom she’s never met, “I learned his name when Laura dug up the fact that my insurance did pay a Tracy Robinson $6,987. We can show you that right here:”

“As you can see, a grand total of $6,987 for brandishing a gun and hitting somebody drunk. That sounds like a steal. If that were true, people would be out there playing Grand Theft Auto - you could hit people drunk driving, just vent out some anger, and only have to pay 7K.

“The reality is that my husband got into a fender bender pulling out of a parking lot on a rainy day in broad daylight about noon. The police were not even called because the two of them got out of the car, said a couple of F Yous, calmed down, shook each other’s hand, and agreed it wasn’t worth calling the cops. Mr Tracy Robinson maybe had a scratch on his car and George said he would pay for it, and they exchanged insurance and drove off.

Trump’s Family Thug

“A couple of days later, Tracy decided he had post whiplash disorder and went to the doctor, and we had to pay a grand total of $6,987. There was no drinking involved. There was no DUI involved. There were no police called. And yet, this is her strategy. She believes in breaking people psychologically - that’s her goal. And Trump uses her as a pit bull. And let me tell you, Trump, you will eventually reap what you sow.”

Candace urged Trump to look into Loomer’s history and behaviour and says she’s psychologically stronger than her, “I am not going to be intimidated by a Trump family thug who thinks that making up videos and using AI to put out rumours is going to scare me.

“My family is remarkably boring. We have a very consistent family life. We really do most of our stuff with the church and with our church friends, and I advise people to start living their lives that way so they don’t end up like Laura Loomer in a basement with no friends and family to take them to a basic appointment. So we will not be intimidated, and Trump, if this is the last card that you have, it’s pretty pathetic.”

Comments Section

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Candace then says, “I think they had multiple Tyler Robinson lookalikes that day, because it’s just impossible that all this footage is grainy. And they were wearing maroon shirts and wearing hats, and it’s very easy to find a Tyler Robinson lookalike and to blur it. That is my conspiracy theory.”

Candace also reveals that the footage of the assassin’s spot on the roof from the days prior to the assassination is missing, so that we can’t tell if the footage of the killer on the roof was from the day of the murder or before.

“I think that we are in the truth era, and people that are lying are going to face a collapse of support. For a long time the lies worked on us. Like I said, I almost miss the days where I was buying the Republican versus Democrat stuff.”