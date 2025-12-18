Podcast title: BREAKING NEWS! We Received Photos Of Charlie’s Car After The Assassination. | Candace Ep 281

On yesterday’s show, Candace revealed the details of her private conversation with Erika aimed at cooling tempers and asking questions, and was happy to come away with Mikey’s call logs, new revelations and a new line of communication.

Today, she continued her investigations unabashed, presenting exclusive photos of the car Charlie was transported to the hospital in, the truth about what the surgeon told Andrew Kolvet and a description of how the murder weapon was actually discovered.

What the Surgeon Said

Candace begins the show blaming the feds for the raft of negative comments saying that she’s been compromised and her fans are deserting her that peppered her YouTube live feed and the comments afterwards following her show about her meeting with Erika Kirk yesterday.

She then stated that what she was about to reveal about the Charlie Kirk assassination story would be monumental for Kash Patel’s FBI.

She recalled that when she’d revealed that she hadn’t seen any blood from Charlie after watching the unpublicised shooting footage from behind, Andrew Kolvet responded with an unauthorised tweet of the surgeon saying the bullet should have caused more damage, but Charlie’s neck miraculously absorbed and minimised the impact.

Candace questioned why the surgeon would reveal this to TPUSA’s PR guy and if there’s any proof of the conversation, and said that tweet marked the beginning of a series of miscommunications released to the public about the assassination.

“Well I can now reveal something that I have held on to but which the people who gave this to me are insisting that I reveal. Allegedly, never once did Dr. Lee Trotter [the surgeon] say that Charlie’s neck stopped a 30.06 bullet.”

She said it was not only an embarrassing statement for any surgeon to make, but revealing such information also violated HIPPA rules and the surgeon and his family have since been wrongly suspected of engaging in a cover-up.

“That quotation that Andrew Kovet shared on X is not a direct quotation from the surgeon at all. Rather what I was told is that the surgeon - who hunts so he has experience with bullets - told Andrew that it was likely a frangible bullet - one that disintegrates upon impact and reduces the risk of a ricochet - that was used. Well, Andrew also told us that the bullet did ricochet, so, what we have here is a conflict of statements.”

Feds Blocked Access

Two unrelated sources also told Candace that Charlie’s body was taken into surgery because he still had a pulse, and when he was pronounced dead and his next of kin (Erika) was informed, something strange happened: federal officers prevented the surgeon from returning to the operating room to clean Charlie’s body before his wife arrived, which annoyed him because it was unusual and inappropriate. But because he was well-connected, the surgeon placed a call to someone high up and the officers were ordered to stand down.

“So three hours after Charlie got shot, we find out that the feds not only seized the cameras from inside the hospital but also blocked the surgeon’s access to an operating room.”

Bomb Dogs

As if that revelation wasn’t enough, Candace then relays an account of how the murder weapon was found. The official narrative was that the gun was found in woodland near the university, but many people noted that there were no woodlands surrounding UVU. Then it transpired that the gun was actually found at a crossroads near some trees:

“But before that gun was found, that area had already been searched by veteran police officers and bomb dogs from the Sheriff’s department in that exact area where ultimately the gun is going to later be discovered. The bomb dogs didn’t turn up with anything.”

Over $19 billion has been spent on the research and development of technology that can detect explosives, and yet a trained bomb dog is still better at sniffing out gunpowder and can pick up the scent of a fired weapon up to a week after it was triggered, even after rainfall. So it would have been extremely easy for these dogs to detect the assassin’s weapon hours after Charlie was killed, yet they found nothing.

Then the feds arrive and specifically direct three of the younger police officers, who had less than two years experience between them, to search the area again, and lo and behold, they find the weapon. Candace knows the identity of the three officers but will not reveal it yet because she wants to speak to them.

K-9 Dog

Then there’s Freya the K-9 dog who sniffed out the route from the bottom of the building back to the rooftop of the Losee Centre where Tyler Robinson allegedly took the shot, in what is called a target odour trace.

The alleged shooter getting ready to jump off the roof

But instead of giving the gun they found to Freya so she can lead them back to the rooftop, “they did not give Freya any object, but rather conducted a condensed scent trace.”

Several officers involved with the manhunt from the beginning told Candace that many aspects of the search was weird and wrong, and “they felt like they were effectively being sent on a wild goose chase by the feds who were directing the show.”

FBI Officer Stopped

Another piece of information she received - which she hasn’t been able to confirm with certainty but feels is important to share, and hopes the officer directly involved contacts her - came after she released the story about the Toyota car rentals. An officer stopped a speeding white Toyota RAV 4 car an hour after Charlie was killed, convinced it’s the killer, “and when the officer gets to the window, the driver of the RAV 4 flashes an FBI badge.”

She’s still yet to confirm this explosive story, but in this last week before the Christmas break, she’s presenting all the tips she’s received to attract further information.

Dan Bongino - Over and Out

Candace then mentioned the news that Dan Bongino was stepping down from his role as assistant director of the FBI, “Trump said that he thinks that Dan wants to get back to his show, but I think Dan has probably realized how far-reaching this corruption goes.

“I have been wondering why Dan has been silent on the Charlie Kirk situation - he has not been a part of the people feeding us trash - and maybe his silence is actually some dignity and he’s doing what Marjorie Taylor Green did and saying [the system] is hopelessly broken and she felt she was betraying the American people, and maybe he feels he can fight better from behind the mic. I certainly feel we are doing a lot here just by investigating this.”

“I assume he’s had to have signed a very extensive NDA, maybe 25 years long. And I’m hopeful he’ll violate it because I think he’s stepping down for a reason. I think his soul was being compromised with the Charlie Kirk situation because Charlie Kirk was his friend. He was also a friend of Kash Patel’s who seems to be pretty soulless at this moment.”

Pictures of Charlie’s Car

Back to the investigation, Candace played a clip of Frank Turek who got in the vehicle with Charlie after he was shot telling Megyn Kelly that the FBI designated the car a crime scene, and he couldn’t get back into it to retrieve his laptop bag and wallet until it was cleared.

Frank Turek: “When I pulled out my bag, draped over it was Charlie’s necklace that had a cross and medallions on it which the cops had been searching for”

Candace wrongly assumed that the vehicle would have been impounded by the FBI, but the car was actually towed to a facility near the hospital, then the following Monday it was cleaned before being put up for auction. This is unusual because it was a brand new rental which would have normally returned to the rental company to be reused.

“Allegedly the owner of the rental company was in California at the time and received a phone call and he’s just like, “No, I never want to see this vehicle ever again at our facility. I don’t want our employees to have any PTSD, so just get rid of it or sell it.” But the speed at which this vehicle was just given up for auction is unusual, especially because they didn’t even require insurance to arrive first.”

She then revealed that she has six exclusive photos from inside the car, but wasn’t sure whether to show it on YouTube or on her website and asked her producer Mark to decide what’s best. Mark tells her in her ear that they should show the one photo that wasn’t too gory:

Candace: “These photos tell a story and it’s important to share them with the Mommy Sleuths and investigators so you guys can see it’s interesting”

“We need to know where everybody was sitting in this car, and I know there have been people working to find out and I intend to partner with them to make sure that everything makes sense.”

Baron Coleman’s Investigation

She then pivots to her earliest claim that the feds are implicated, “the police that were there that day say the feds were not acting right, and it didn’t feel like they wanted to solve the crime but rather create hurdles, including Kash saying, “We got [the kille],” and then it wasn’t even the person. It was all to stop people from actually discovering who killed Charlie in those critical hours after the shooting.”

She then spoke about the increase in military bots online - she noticed a similar spike after October 7th and when they wanted her blocked from visiting Australia. “I just recognize the pattern of what they do - they kind of all say the same thing and it’s meant to get into your psyche. But we recognized this increase in this botted activity after we started speaking about Fort Huachuka and Harry Meyers who’s convinced he saw Brian Harpole.”

She then played a clip of Baron Coleman saying that if whoever sent Candace the tip [about Fort Huachuca] planned on fooling her, they left a crucial piece of evidence in the story that made it credible.

Baron Coleman

Baron said, “That key piece of evidence is that a jet that’s used exclusively by very few people like the presidential family members, cabinet officials and military generals was present at the location of the supposedly high-level meeting the day before Charlie was killed, and it was on a special air mission flight.

“The United States Air Force special air mission exists to provide safe and secure transport to our country’s highest ranking individuals, and that jet had recently flown President Trump’s family back from their summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey…now SAM call signs - Special Air Mission signs - is a designation for airlift missions carrying important personnel.

“When the president is on board, the radio call sign instantly becomes Air Force One. But the telephonic ATC call sign on the flight plans and on radar scopes is filed as SAM number number number. When the vice president is on board, the aircraft becomes Air Force 2, but again, the filed call sign is normally SAM number number number. The same SAM call sign series is used for other cabinet members and the first lady when they travel on jets.

“And sometimes you’ll see a very rare call sign: SAM 000. Sometimes you’ll see a 001 or a 002. But when you see zeros leading the call sign, particularly 000, that call sign is highly sensitive and used when the White House want to be deliberately vague about the exact passenger manifest.

“On August 25th, 16 days before Charlie Kirk was killed, there was a flight on this jet from DC to Colorado Springs with that rarely used call sign, SAM 000. Whoever was on board flew from Joint Base Andrews to Colorado Springs, home of the 10th Special Forces Group. It stayed in Colorado Springs for three hours and then it flew to Las Vegas, arriving there at 4:48pm local time. Las Vegas you’ll recall, is the home of FBI Director Kash Patel.”

He later speculates as to the whereabouts of JD Vance around this time, and Candace verified he was in DC at dinner with Trump so they’re ruled out.

She then showed the Las Vegas flight path:

Her producer Mark then ‘marksplains’ about the flights saying, “on August 25th, it flies into Las Vegas, lands at 4:48pm local time as SAM000. Then the next day on the 26th, it leaves Las Vegas as a RCH658, leaving at 3:14pm. You see the dash at the end there, that shows that the transponder data was missing before it lands in Colorado Springs…so it lands there at an unknown time then it takes off as a SAM658 flight back to Joint Base Andrews in DC.”

Brian Harpole

Candace surmises that when the call sign changed from an RCH to a SAM, somebody very important either got on or off. August 25th is also interesting because Brian Harpole - who Harry Meyers said was at that secret meeting on August 9th - told Shawn Ryan that the first of the meetings and information sharing for the UVU event began on August 24th, and she plays a clip of him saying this.

This is also the date the Operation Valhalla strike began, and then the next day August 25th, this VIP flies to Colorado Springs and then to Las Vegas. When she asked Harry if this VIP could be a high ranking fed, he says yes because they tried to block him from seeing who was coming out of that meeting. She’s also received intel that Fort Huachuca is an intelligence base where they train people for covert missions.

Candace has confirmed that Brian was in the country so could have attended that meeting, and she has invited Harry to come on the show to explain what he saw.

“We are going to keep prodding this particular narrative because I sense a panic here that is very real, and I’ve never seen this kind of a sustained psychological attack on my character, and it’s because they want to deplete my energy and have me responding to everything, but I need to focus on the Egyptian planes and Fort Huachuca - because that is where their panic is.”

She’s confident that the Egyptian planes are linked to Israel and will put all the information on her website tomorrow once it’s completed.

Comments Section

Candace again referred to the obvious proliferation of bots and feds on X and on her YouTube channel who were saying the same things: “she’s sold out, her energy is off,” and Tim Pool and Nick Fuentes saying “she’s over.” Whoever’s running these operations needs to be more sophisticated or replaced.

Her top comment from yesterday’s show:

She responded, “well, that was my only option. You can slap that comment under a Turning Point episode, not here. They wanted to bring the temperature down by having a private meeting so that is totally on them. I’m still willing to talk to anybody. If they’d like me to come back to have a more transparent discussion, I would go on the Charlie Kirk show where they can ask me any question.”

She showed the new support page on her website for those that want to help directly with funding her security rather than supporting her by buying her new book or branded products, especially now that they’re getting “increasingly volatile in their rhetoric of what they want done to people who don’t stand with Israel. It’s terrifying, but at the same time it’s necessary for people to recognize how evil these Zionists are.”

She then referenced her interview that morning with Piers Morgan and said it’s become a regular end of year occurrence for him to call her investigations ridiculous, this time it’s because of all the factions involved, from the Egyptian planes to TPUSA, “Yes, in a grand conspiracy it’s going to be multifaceted. There’s going to be multiple layers of people that are covering it up, plotting, and those incentivized by money to keep their mouth shut afterwards. There’s varying degrees of guilt.

“With JFK’s assassination, the mafia, the Cubans and LBJ were involved and AIPAC implicated. So that strategy of pretending that unless you say it’s one person with a gun then it can’t be true is an absolute nonsense.”

When one comment asked if she’d hand over her evidence to be used in court, she says of course, she’s already offered up everything she’s found out to the FBI but they’re not interested because they’re complicit.

Another person wrote, “Please don’t dismiss your supporters as bots. Everyone sees that Erika acts suspicious all the time and you are dismissing that. Why? Mikey’s behaviour is the most damning evidence of all.” Candace replied that she was referring to the repetitive nature of the comments saying she’d sold out as bots and never dismissed Mikey’s behaviour, and she gave her audience all the information that was given to her regarding his call logs.

“I’ve heard everything that you guys have said about Erika and I have said that when Erika tells a lie, I am going to reply to that lie. And that is exactly what happened when she went on her PR blitz and said that Charlie didn’t text anybody [about dying]. The first thing I did is I said that’s not right. Everything that is said that is not true, I’m going to hit back.”