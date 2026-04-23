Podcast title: Victor Marx: The Man Who Weaponized Faith. | Candace Ep 329

Today on the show Candace sits down with Fold AR Inventor Corby Hall, the man who wrote to her describing a colourful relationship with Erika Kirk’s friend Victor Marx, a pastor, current Colorado governorship contender and registered firearms dealer who wanted to purchase Corby’s gun company and ship firearms to Israel and Haiti.

Victor Marx’s Absence

Candace welcomed Corby Hall to her show, and his response was to take off his sunglasses and say “Well alrighty then” in a theatrical drawl, imitating Victor Marx’s charismatic response to Candace’s episode investigating him.

Candace laughs at Corby’s mimicry, and they both remark on Victor’s absence, “but I’m actually happy to have just you,” she admits, “because if he was here, he would dominate the conversation…when I read your story and learned about Victor Marx, there were so many themes that were coming up.”

Fold AR

She then asked Corby to introduce himself and he says, “Well, I own a company called Fold AR. I’ve got the patent on the most compact AR-15 in the world, and our mission is [to equip] school resource officers. And so it’s been a 20 year journey for me, and we’ve done really well in the market place for the size of the company and the amount of resources that were available to us.

“The brand itself has been here since 2018 in the sticks in East Texas with just a few employees, and we make a few thousand rifles a year. And it’s the most compact but it’s also a caliber swap. You push one pin, barrel system comes off, you can change your calibers, your barrel links, push the pin back in, and you’re ready to go with another caliber.”

First Meeting with Victor

Candace asks how Victor became interested in the product and how they met, and he says, “Well, late in November of 2023, my [later to be] wife Melody was showing me some of the Instagram posts that he was making, and he was demonstrating compact weapon systems and was looking for the most versatile compact weapon system that’s out there. So she had me message him and he responded right away and invited us up to his house in Colorado Springs.

“So we drove there on December the 1st and there were around 15-20 people at his property - his family, friends and security - and they were all really nice and I was able to demonstrate the rifle to them. Then we went to the gun range behind the property where we tested the weapon, and my wife was excited to take pictures. Many of the people there were from the military and knew how to shoot a gun.”

When this photo was shared last week, Corby’s then wife Melody was to the left of Victor, but here she’s been cropped out

Victor Praises Corby

“Later when I was sitting at my vehicle, Victor comes up to me and says, “You know, I don’t really meet too many people that are at the pinnacle of their industry.” And to me, I don’t take overt compliments very well. That was really the first time that anybody significant had said anything like that to me, cuz I’m still a very small company, almost invisible in the industry, though I’m well known.

“When I heard that I was like, “Okay, at least somebody gets it.” Victor told him he’s looking at the signature series from bigger companies but prefers his…then he noted that Corby and his wife had a “unique connection that is unusual - you’re finishing each other’s sentences, you’re talking to multiple people and automatically know where the other one left off and you fill in the gap, and the way you look at each other.”

Corby and Melody are invited into the Marxs’ home and Victor told him the hand of God was on their lives and he feels like they’re about to come into an abundance. But many others had said similar things to Corby over the years and what Victor said didn’t sit right with him, but he hoped it was true because Victor understood his product.

Retooling Prayer

Victor asks the couple if they’re believers and they say yes, having both coincidentally accepted Christ aged 16. He asks why they’re not married, and having both being married twice previously, they tell him it wasn’t a priority. Victor then asked if they knew what a Retooling Prayer was and they said no.

“It didn’t it didn’t click with me that that was something to watch out for,” Corby says, “I’m just excited we’re here, this seems like it might be what I’ve been working for all this time, and all the stress and the lawsuits and the marriages and finally somebody understands. So, you know, hey, let’s do a Retooling Prayer.”

It was odd that Victor kept asking his wife Eileen about each aspect of the prayer, but Corby agreed to be prayed for first. He’d forgotten about the details of it but recently watched a podcast Victor and Eileen did in 2021 where they described the prayer and he printed out their words and it all came back to him - it begins with an opening prayer with Victor establishing an imaginary circle of judgment in the room.

Judging Demons

Candace enquires about this and Corby says, it’s Victor judging the demons attached to Corby, “believers can’t be possessed by demons. That’s scripture. And so when you have believers come to this quasi-exorcism, you can’t call it an exorcism. So you have to reframe everything. So possession now becomes assignment. So they’re not in you, but they’re attached to you. So if you engage in a continuous sin, you have invited a demon to walk alongside you.”

Candace counters saying she’d need to consult a Priest because she knows one can be possessed by demons. She asked what authority Victor had to do the prayer - is he a Priest or an exorcist? Victor has since publicly renounced his claim to be a Pastor, but Corby remembers Victor believing he was annointed by God as an apostle.

Victor then instructs Corby to respond to his questions with whatever comes into his mind, “So he asked me how many demons are assigned, and he says to just say a number. And I just said the first number that came to mind, I think it was two or three. And then he asked the name of the first one, he was going to judge the first demon. We were advised to record this by the way, and so my wife did, and so I said something I’ve seen in a movie or something.

“And Eileen says to just say whatever it is, it doesn’t matter. So I say Beelzebub. And Eileen says that was pretty common, and Victor then commands angels to come down and grab this demon by the arms and make the demon kneel before him.”

Candace pauses for effect and supresses a smile as she says, “Victor Marx then believes that he has the capability not just to command demons but to command angels. Wow….this is a scary story to me. It’s like a movie and I’m walking out of the theatre and this is terrifying to me.”

Corby counters, “But this is the guy who understands me and understands what I’ve been through and sees the value in what I’m doing.” And Candace says, “they always come as your friends.”

Lying Demons

Then Victor commanded one of the angels to cut the arm off the demon and commanded the other angel to cut off the other arm - dismemberment of the demon. “But before all of that, after the demon’s name, the next question that was asked was, “What are the three lies that you’ve been telling Corby?”

“And so this is where I started to get in kind of a trance-like state, and I was staring straight at Victor and I wasn’t blinking my eyes - they’re kind of watering up, and I stopped breathing, not as a panic but I noticed that I just wasn’t breathing for a few seconds. Again, the first thing that pops into my head was “You’re a fraud.” And then he asked what’s the second lie, and I said “Your kids don’t love you” [he’s silent for a moment and becomes tearful]. And the third lie, “They’ll never love you.”

“These are the three lies that pop into my head. So the next question was “What is the one truth that God’s trying to tell Corby that you’re blocking from him hearing?” and of course, it’s “You’re not a fraud. Your kids do love you, and she’s sitting right there next to you and she’s not going to leave you.

“So then the dramatics with the chopping the arms and the legs off and casting away, and then onto the next demon, and then the whole process started over.”

Emotional Connection

Candace surmises that Corby was telling Victor his deepest fears. That’s it. And he’s just commanded that out of you, and now now he knows your weak spots…and these people are strangers, but you’ve instantly established an emotional connection with them because of what you shared with them.”

Corby was happy when his exorcism ended, and Victor then moved on to his wife but he declined to share her experience. Victor said these prayers drained his energy, and he and Eileen leave the room and return saying that Eileen had a dream or vision the night before about a mission involving kids, meaning their meeting was God-ordained and the rifles will assist them when they go into conflict zones to rescue people.

Erika and Charlie’s Godly Meeting

Candace compared Corby’s experience of meeting Victor and Eileen with Charlie’s first meeting with Erika, “ I was there when he met her and it’s this godly [aspect]… everything is godly. It’s all about ‘This is what God wants’. And how easily Charlie believed that this woman is just so godly.” She talked about Erika also speaking about her God-inspired dreams to an ex, which shows that there’s a pattern here of establishing a connection.

Corby and Melody return home and Corby begins work on the Victor Marx signature series, and had it ready for The Shot Show in January 2024, the largest gun show in the country.

Victor Marries Corby and Melody

He gave Victor two of them at the show and displayed the rest at their booth. Days before the show, Corby texts Victor saying he intended to propose to Melody and asked Victor to officiate at the wedding and he agreed.

“The ring had traveled through four different continents before arriving at our Airbnb in Vegas on the day of the wedding, and I was just dressed in jeans and my work boots and a shirt, and she had a pretty cheap, easy dress that she got and looked beautiful, but this was a rush job.

“We’d been together for three years and she’d been the CEO of my company for two years at that point, and I asked her to marry me that day. So we go up to Victor’s hotel room we have some of our industry friends attend with us and they got video and pictures, and it was super special for her because she just adored Victor and had followed him for many years, and the the ceremony was perfect and simple - it was nice.”

However Victor was not certified to officiate weddings in Nevada, but Corby offers to file the paperwork in Texas, but this was a red flag.

Sebastian Gorka Interview

Candace asked when the first issues in their friendship begins, and Corby talks about connecting with radio host Sebastian Gorka who loved his guns and wanted him on his show, but Corby didn’t want to be interviewed and asked Victor to go on the show with Melody instead and talk about Fold AR.

Candace plays a clip of the interview where Sebastian asks Melody how Fold AR was launched, and she says, “Our inventor Corby - he’s my husband also - came out with the product about seven years ago because he was looking for a way to get the AR to be more compact, and decided to take the barrel nut off, and then he figured that you could also fold it, and after a lot of testing and a couple years of development, he made this a possibility.”

From left to right: Victor Marx, Sebastian Gorka and Melody Hall

Sebastian asks Victor what his mission was, and Victor says, “Everyone knows that time in a critical life and death situation makes the biggest difference. And this weapon platform is not only an outstanding high-end platform to shoot, it is absolutely the best product to engage a hostile threat in a school, bar none.

“With it being carried in a backpack, it keeps the level of anxiety down for students. So we know this is a lifesaver and what we want to see every resource officer, starting in the state of Texas, have one of these and then spread it throughout the United States so that our children will be made safe.”

Funding for Schools

Corby didn’t know he’d talk about rolling out the weapons to schools in Texas, but he goes with it and they set up a 501C3 to get donations for rural schools especially to receive the rifles. A local school then requested five guns but didn’t have the budget for it, so he asked Victor who sent a cheque for $13,000 after checking with the ATP board.

Rifles for Haiti Orphanage

“Then in August 2024, Victor messages me saying he needs a thousand-yard capable rifle with a scope on it and a camera attached to the scope pretty quickly, and I agreed to put that together because I already had the components, including the $1,100 barrel and 223 16in barrel with a $5,000 scope on it.

“He tells me that he wants to use it to blow the head off of somebody that sticks their head up over the fence around this orphanage in Haiti. And they have some kind of watchtower in the middle of it because apparently people are climbing over the fence and trying to rob the orphanage. And so I tell him that I wasn’t going to leave it with him if that’s what he’s doing.

“We had a conversation before about shooting watermelons at 1,000 yards. But when I got there, the conversation shifted and he wants to talk about shooting people.”

Candace then showed the text exchange message pertaining to this:

Corby says he would sell his rifles to military law enforcement with the knowledge that it might be used to shoot people, but not for this type of mercenary type operation, “He is my spiritual authority figure. I’m not to question, I am to do. And I was there to deliver. But I told him to just do the watermelon.

Capturing Jimmy Barbecue

“Then shooting the head off of a person transpired into him saying, “Well, I’m going to go in and execute or capture Jimmy Barbecue. And it’s the first time I’ve ever heard of this guy. I go back to the watermelons - I said just put the watermelon up on the fence. Shoot it. Get your propaganda video and we can distribute it out in Haiti and they won’t jump over anymore.”

Candace then played a news report about Jimmy Barbecue to explain who he is.

Jimmy Barbecue is in the middle in beige

The voiceover says, “Jimmy Cherizier, universally referred to here as Barbecue, is the head of one of the most powerful gangs in Porto Prince. But he’s also the head of a gang consortium that’s brought Haiti to its knees. Barbecue sees himself as a revolutionary for the people, and he rails against corrupt politicians and oligarchs.

“He dismisses all the efforts underway here to form a transitional council that will govern Haiti. Inside his territory, despite the poverty, life is relatively peaceful and organized. Unlike in much of Porto Prince, queues for food Barbecue gets brought in are orderly. Usually, it’s chaos. But here, people wait knowing that there are enough supplies for the whole community. And this is a source of Barbecue’s strength. To the outside world, he may be a gangster, but here he’s a sort of Robin Hood.”

More Guns for Haiti

Victor is annoyed at Corby’s refusal but agrees to stick with the Watermelon idea, so Corby left the gun with him. In November Victor flies by private plane to Corby’s facility to tour the shop, and when they’re alone Victor asks Corby for 50 guns to drop off in Haiti.

“And I said that it was an embargo country. I’ve exported guns by this point to many different countries and I know the process and it’s never easy. And I just knew that Haiti wasn’t on the approved export list. So, I was like, “No, I can’t do that one because Haiti is like, the last place they’re going to let me export guns. I suggest you don’t do that with any other firearms either.” I’m assuming that he just doesn’t know the export laws.

“But he’s a high-risk humanitarian abroad. He’s been to all these other countries and done operations, and in hindsight, of course he knew that you can’t take guns and drop them off into Haiti.”

Candace asks what Victor had told him about these missions, because if her Priest told her that he did these high-risk humanitarian operations she’d wonder about his background and who he was working for. Corby replied that Victor had talked about his previous trips to Haiti and the gangs there.

He knew it was possible to get approval to travel with a personal firearm, but to leave guns in another country is illegal, and Candace interjects saying it’s called weapons trafficking.

Final Meeting

The final meeting was in April, “The context around this meeting was multifaceted. It was [regarding] issues between me and my spouse and we were talking about biblical things. I mean, he was mentoring me during this whole relationship. Also Trump got elected in November 2024 and in the gun industry, we have what’s called the Trump slump - anytime a Republican is elected, the demand for firearms goes down.

“So things get pretty tough. You have to pivot as a manufacturer to survive in that environment and we didn’t have the resources to pivot. And just to be honest, I was struggling with substance abuse, with with THC, pot, gummies and vapes. I’d done that since 2020. I also had anxiety and didn’t want to get on SSRIs again.

“With my wife in the CEO position we had increased our revenue by 350% in the prior three years. We became the 60th fastest manufacturer in the country and was the fastest growing company in the region, and now I’m like, “We’re tanking fast.” So I was going to Victor and his company COO Chaz for support.”

Joking About Suicide

Corby reveals that he had texted Victor when he was feeling suicidal, and had acquired life insurance with a suicide allowance:

Candace thinks it’s innapropriate for a spiritual advisor to respond to a cry for help like this, and says her Priest would never do that, and why didn’t he call? And Corby says maybe he was joking, and after studying scripture since that time is no longer suicidal and has been off THC for over a year.

By April Corby is separated from his wife and Victor offers to fly him over to Colorado but he declines and drives there. He’d been studying the Bible and became aware of false spiritual leaders, which he points out to Victor and Chaz. When they come to meet him at his hotel they’re wearing bullet proof vests, which Victor said they were just trying out.

Victor suggests doing another Retooling Prayer the next day, but Corby refused telling him, “I figured out how to get rid of my own sin, and so if I was to just keep coming back to you for deliverance, then that would be me making an idol of you and worshiping you. And I could see the grin on his face like he was annoyed, but it was concealed enough that he just he brushed it off.

“And he told me about the big event they were attending that day with 3,500 men there, some kind of spiritual, manly, machoness of learning how to be warriors for Christ.”

Selling the Business

Later, Corby sends them messages speaking against Prosperity Gospel leaders of the charismatic church movement like Lance Walnow and Rex Crane, but they don’t respond.”

The next day, Victor got him to detox in a light frequency sauna that seemed a little new agey, and they later spoke about selling the business and getting an investor, and Victor had said he made a $20 million valuation on the business and patent. He says Sigs Sauer is involved in the acquisition, and Corby gives two conditions for the acquisition: that the weapons go to School Resource Officers and that him and his wife will have enough money not to have to work.

Victor told Corby that Daniel Horner - who’s the top shooter in the world and shoots for Sig Sauer - got one of his full ARs and gave it the thumbs up

Victor says he wants 51% but could only come up with a valuation of $2 million, but I’d put $2 million into it at the start. Candace calls this crazy, and thinks Victor must really believe Corby to be under his spell, and Corby says in some ways he’s not fully over his spell. Corby wasn’t happy for Victor to have control of the company and the patent, but didn’t reject the offer.

Guns for Israel

“And so, we’re walking around the track and he stops walking and says, “Well, Israel, need your guns.” I stop and then he tells the bodyguard to step back a few paces, and I’m looking at him and I say “Well, they have 3,700 schools [that could use the guns] and he says no, they need 50,000 for the IDF for operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

“At this point it’s too many red flags for me, and we stare at each other and he says “You know, I could whoop your ass and there ain’t nothing you could do about it” and inside I’m kind of laughing, but I’m keeping a straight face and kept looking at him. Then he says, “You know, that’s why I’m not ever engaging in scripture with you.”

“And I wonder what scripture has to do with guns. And I’m not against the IDF, but what about the school mission? We agreed that this rifle was designed to protect kids in schools. I was just confused about the whole situation, like where did this get so far off track? And that was the moment that I was done, but I didn’t say it.”

Candace feels like the whole weekend was designed to intimidate him. Corby then says they parted on good terms, and Corby called Victor’s statement afterwards confirming that he did threaten to whoop Corby’s ass and said Corby “looked down like a puppy” a low blow.

Stolen Gun

Candace then reminds Corby about a gun he sold that went missing, and Corby said it was “an online purchase by a police officer that we shipped to a gun store in Texas in June 2024.” A month later the gun, which was in a backpack, was stolen from his car at a gas station and he reported the theft to the police and got a report number.

Then on September 10th, on the morning of Charlie’s assassination, Corby got this email from the ATF regarding a trace, because the weapon has been linked to a crime and the authorities want to trace the manufacturer:

Corby contacted the police officer a month ago about this who explained that the ATF never contacted him about the theft. He sent Corby the report number:

Candace thought it strange that the camera at the gas station where it was stolen from didn’t have clear footage of the theft.

Charlie and Victor Fell Out

She also revealed that there was a big falling out between Charlie and Victor and they stopped speaking to each other and unfollowed each other on social media completely, “so I wonder how then his wife was so close to him and Eileen, and they’re one of the first people that she wants to hug and connect with after the assassination. And he also happened to be the first person that announced Charlie’s death and then removed that video.”

Candace believes the Egyptian planes she’d tracked were trafficking weapons, and says it’s not a coincidence that so many people around Erika are involved with trafficking charities and orphanages.

“And the current that runs through all of this is this faux faith, and it feels like the entire world was given this Retooling Prayer after Charlie died. I feel like suddenly we’re being told this is all God ordained, and this is who you have to follow and this is who you need to listen to and if you question this you’ve got demons on you.”

Georgia University TPUSA President Resigned

Candace then says she’d earlier been on the phone with “the president of the University of Georgia’s Turning Point chapter, and there had just been this situation where Erika wasn’t coming because of the crowd size, and she said they told them that it wasn’t going to be a big crowd, and that they were concerned the entire time.

They told them that Conservatives didn’t want to go because they don’t like Erika, but they told them to keep going, and then Erika abandoned that commitment at the last moment and blamed the world. That’s why she’s resigning.

Changeable Rifles Fit for Assassinations

Regarding Erika’s mother wanting to acquire a unique gun company that enables a changeable barrel, he says “in my opinion, certain countries would want a barrel system changeable rifle for assassinations.

“So here’s the scenario: you have a backpack, you have a rifle that fits in it - in the case of a Fold AR, you could have the folded rifle in a backpack and another barrel system in it. And so you get to a shooting position, you take the rifle out, unfold it, latch it, take your shot, you fold it, pop the pin, take that barrel system off, grab the other barrel system that’s in the backpack, connect it to the receiver set, throw the other freshly shot barrel system back in the backpack or wrapped around a towel.

“And you either leave the gun there and you take the backpack and the towel and the barrel system with you and jump off a building or you put it all back together in the backpack and go put the entire unit somewhere else.

“So reason behind that is if you want to get away with an assassination, then you shoot a bullet out of one barrel system, and then you swap it over to another, and your bullet profile doesn’t match. As long as you get one of those components out of the mix, then you’re effectively scot-free.”

They then discuss possible bullets that killed Charlie, with Corby thinking it was a subsonic 300 Blackout.

She again invited Victor to come on her podcast and tell his story, “but I think he’s a crazy person. I think he’s wildly manipulative and probably involved in the occult, but it’s also a dark psychiatry for sure. He targetted you for purposes that had very little to do with faith and more to do with the product that you had.”