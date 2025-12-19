Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bvd9701's avatar
bvd9701
9hEdited

Like a lot of people, I’ve never bought Tammy Faye Kirk’s “grieving widow” schtick…especially after she practically dry-humped VP Vance on stage…in front of his wife, no less!

I find it unlikely that this woman has any children. She’s just in too many far off places on occasion after occasion to be the mother of fatherless toddlers. It’s implausible.

Which probably means that Charlie was in on this fake kids deception as well and fell afoul of his co-conspirators within TPUSA for reasons yet undetermined.

Obviously, Charlie’s no longer being “down with the cause” of unrestricted Zionist infiltration was unwelcome news at TPUSA…but I think there is much more to be uncovered.

This organization is 💯% NOT as it would seem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
eleni's avatar
eleni
11h

We all thank Candace. Her research and bravery is rewriting the blatant lies of US history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture