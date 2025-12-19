Podcast title: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: What He Saw On Fort Huachuca The Day Before Charlie Died. | Candace Ep 282

On yesterday’s show, Candace shared several revelations about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, including photos of the SUV after it transported Charlie to hospital, what the surgeon told Andrew Kolvet that was different to what he posted on X and how bomb dogs couldn’t find the gun but officers searching the same location did.

Today she featured an email from someone convinced they’ve seen how Fort Huachuca trains the military to infiltrate faith organisations, and interviews Harry Meyers about what he saw at Fort Huachuca.

Broken Glass In Charlie’s Car?

Candace begins the show with feedback after her show yesterday from people incredulous about the bomb dogs not finding the gun yet police officers did, “Apparently for people who work with bomb dogs, this is more of an offense to their intelligence than the man of steel neck - it was just a bridge too far.” This is now her favourite part of the investigation because of how fired up people were about it.

Someone on X had also asked her if she’d seen any black plastic fragmentation on the floor of Charlie’s SUV in the photos, which was a notable question because she’d been struck by the shards of black tempered glass she’d seen spread across the floor of the back seat and wondered if someone had broken a window, and showed these in close ups of the images:

“Maybe they asked this to find out if this is evidence that something broke on Charlie or if something could have been rigged, but we can’t necessarily extrapolate that from what we’re looking at. It could be a thousand other things- somebody could have actually broken a phone in there, it could be broken hard candy. But I did want to address that because it was interesting that he noted it.”

The original picture

She’s hesitant to release more photos because she doesn’t want the person who sent it to her to be rumbled.

Fed Missteps So Far

She again posits that there is not much evidence that Tyler Robinson committed the crime apart from the shady text messages, and showed a list of facts so far:

She cautioned against people targeting those she views as suspicious, “I’ve heard that various people like Terryl Farnsworth are getting death threats. I do believe that there are some people that are engaged in a cover up, but I am never giving anybody the permission to go be a bandit and go outside and take the law into your own hands. That’s not what we should ever be engaging in.”

She expounded on the last data point, calling the narrative that Tyler’s parents turned him in crap: “They were told that either their doors would get broken down or they could come in peacefully, and Tyler chose the latter. I also was told by police officers that were there that when he came in, they were instructed not to look at him. Very strange.”

Faith Infiltration

She then pivots to talk about how Christianity has been infiltrated, because following her research she thinks that pastors - especially many of those from Calvary Chapel - are dangerous, with former paedophiles and drug traffickers allowed access to children, as was the case when Rob McCoy tried to rehabilitate a convicted paedophile and placed him to work with children.

Pastor Rob McCoy - he makes Candace’s skin crawl

She also criticised Christian influencer women who used their bibles to “socially engineer the population” against her and Tucker Carlson, and also conservative media companies spouting Judeo-Christian values who are run by former military or Mossad intelligence officers.

Fort Huachuca Faith Operations

She reiterated that Fort Huachuca in Arizona is an intelligence training base where civilians can be turned into intelligence assets.

Someone sent her message recounting how in May 2013, two recently baptized Christians who grew up in nearby Sierra Vista pooled their savings to open a gym, and many of their clients were associated with the base including another couple who were “on fire for the Lord” who invested a huge amount into the gym and became founding members.

But the investors allegedly orchestrated a hostile takeover of the gym, and the original owners almost lost everything and had to relocate and opened a smaller gym. Candace read continued with their email: “By 2015 we were struggling but still serving the community, including military students who came through for four to six month training courses.

“One morning I noticed a young female military member lingering after my class. She was visibly distressed and told me she couldn’t take it anymore, and explained that her stress was coming from a class that she was taking on Fort Huachuca taught by Bruce Bevans, who she described as the most evil man that she had ever met.

“The class’s objective was to teach military personnel how to infiltrate Christian organizations through covert psychological operations. The training focused specifically on deceiving Christians. Our gym was and still is an openly Christian faith-based organization, and I wonder if the infiltration and the destruction of our former gym was actually a training exercise or field assignment.

“I also wondered if this distressed young soldier was sent to our gym on assignment from Bruce, but couldn’t follow through with her objectives and instead chose to confide in me. Two other students would corroborate this type of training, they came to our gym around the same time and shared similar stories, but seemed more advanced in their training.

“On one occasion after I asked why they were laughing at the back of my class, they privately shared that they had just returned from an overnight field training mission with very little sleep. Their objective had been to deceive civilians in Tucson, and they practiced at local bars and public venues on unsuspecting people, telling lies and maintaining their false personas without breaking character.

“They laughed about their conquests whilst working out at our gym. I got the impression that their deception sometimes extended to sexual encounters with their targets. At the time I found this disturbing but I did not know what to make of it. Now, 12 years later and watching the situation unfold with Charlie Kirk and learning that some of his most trusted people may have been trained operatives who infiltrated Turning Point USA, these memories suddenly seem significant.

“You mentioned previously that there was a strange military background connection among some of the people involved. I am now wondering if instructors like Bruce Bevan trained some of these individuals before they infiltrated Christian organizations like Turning Point USA.”

Candace has never heard of Bruce Bevan, but feels instinctively that all this is true. She reiterated that many pastors and Christian influencers are behaving like operatives, and when Faith infiltrated Turning Point, the organisation changed and this email has shed some light on that. She asked for anyone involved to email her at moretips@candaceowens.com

Interview With Mitch

She then brings on Mitch - which is his new name, having called him Harry Meyers previously to protect his identity - via video link.

She asks him to briefly recap his email which she’d featured on the show, that came as answered prayer for her.

Mitch then described being the youngest guy on a Joint Task Force Six unit from 10th Mountain assigned to the border with the task of placing 80 sensors there, before he came across an underground tunnel, leading to the discovery and raid on a massive secret tunnel used by Mexican cartels.

Mitch’s military ID

Mitch recalled seeing a photo of his commander with Mexican cartel bosses, “they recovered the photos that had some of the top names of who was helping out on the US side to help build the tunnel and also keep it functioning for at least six months, judging by the date on the photo… afterwards I got the honour of incinerating about a ton of cocaine, a bunch of guns and a bunch of money [which had been confiscated from the tunnels].”

He went back to work but was approached by a cartel member who had all his personal information, and luckily his fellow border patrol officer who was with him understood the danger of the situation - as Mitch was a young kid and didn’t know the implications - and got him away from there.

“The next day I got brought into a briefing, and by that time the photos from the Mexican side had made their way to the American side and they were able to put together how my information got fed to the other side.”

He then talks about the threats and harassment he faced afterwards and efforts made to bury the proof about the threats and harassment, “the more I’ve gone up the chain to try and get more of these records and answers to this saga, it just seems like I step on more toes, and eventually that’s what led me to go down to Fort Huachuca [where he was trained] to get the original records and find out why the FBI wasn’t updated about my status and why they’ve been allowed to use our own laws against me to attack my life.” He was then put under a 35 year gag order which expired in May this year.

Return to Fort Huachuca

He planned a trip to Fort Huachuca and arrived on the base - and you’re allowed in as long as you have your ID, insurance and a reason for being there - and had already made reservations at the Candlewood Inn and Suites, which had been converted into a hotel from the barracks where he’d had his training.

As he was checking in, “one guy that was sitting on the couch looked like he had a professional military sheen to him, and I guessed that he was ex-special forces guy,” and he thought about going up to the guy and thanking him for his service.

The guy was later joined by a female with striking blue eyes who he could tell was “well off,” and they were both dressed down, and by the time Mitch had gone up to his room and came back down, the couple had gotten into a big green truck that was parked at the front and driven off.

Mitch: “I got up early the next morning to see the sunrise and reminisce”

He then went looking for the CID unit but couldn’t find it, so he went to get coffee and “ran into some 10th Mountain people who said they were there for JTF, and I asked where there would be a headquarters that I could go to to speak to someone, and they gave me a building name and [I managed to get] detailed instructions on how to get there - it was a temporary set up for a new command down there.

Secret Meeting and Interrogation

He drove there, parked and went in, “being in the military for a while, you notice when there’s a lot of high ranking people around and when there’s a little bit of a buzz,” and as he waited at the reception he noticed the ex-special forces guy that he’d seen back at the hotel waiting by the doors, he also saw a congressman he identified by the flag pin he wore and a couple of people around trying to talk to him, and some lieutenant colonels were also there, and the unit sergeant major escorted them out and they got into a government vehicle and left.

“I was finishing signing in when two captains came around the corner and escorted me way out of the building and across the parking lot to the park benches. I thought I was getting arrested and I didn’t know what I had done wrong. I’d given my name, military history and my purpose for being there. I had no idea what I was walking into - when congressmen are around it’s obvious there’s something special going on. I told one of them - a nice guy called Captain Neff - my story.”

Captain Neff

“Soon there was a bunch of cruisers pulling up and there were police officers from different levels of the government and law enforcement that were surrounding me and putting up a wall between me and the front door…they kept interrogating me, trying to gaslight me and ask me what I was there for, like I was some sort of a spy. Then they mentioned a bomb threat and wanted to check my vehicle.

“There was a lady that seemed to be conducting whatever this overreaction was. She was in plain clothes, undercover, big sunglasses, Hispanic woman, probably secret service. she didn’t want to approach me directly but was directing how other people would approach me and ask me questions and get my documents.”

Eventually they took him to another location where they recorded him. “They were very concerned about the next 24 hours, and wanted to make sure I wasn’t there for some other purpose. It was pretty odd, and they didn’t answer any of the questions I was there for and were looking for any excuse to hold me up for 24 hours. And that 24-hour number kept getting repeated by them.”

Recognising Brian Harpole

They eventually released him and told him to stay off base for 24 hours. After returning home the next day and hearing about Charlie Kirk’s assassination and seeing those associated with TPUSA in the media, he recognised Brian Harpole as one of the people walking out with the congressman.

“I have a gift for recognizing people. And maybe it’s not him, maybe it’s his doppelganger, but somebody with the same mannerisms, the same crick in his neck, waxy look on his face, hand gestures, shoulder shrug, gait, approximate height and haircut definitely walked past me.” He’s 95 - 99% sure it was Brian Harpole that was there, especially after watching his interview with Shawn Ryan.

Brian Harpole - Charlie’s former head of security

Erika Was Also There

He then says something Candace hadn’t previously mentioned, “There’s a picture of Erica Kirk with a ponytail from her past. That person matches the woman I saw at Fort Huachuca in the lobby the night before with that man, and that man was present at that meeting the next morning.”

When Candace asked how sure he was percentage-wise that it was Erika he saw, he said, “those are really rare eyes. That’s 95-99%. I can’t imagine somebody else.”

Candace admits that this is explosive, “and it’s one of the reasons why I wasn’t sure if I wanted to have you on. And the first conflict that I had was that I can confirm where you were, but I can’t confirm what you think you saw. The second thing is, I didn’t want people to wrongly extrapolate things…

“Maybe Erika was in the hotel, but for a different reason. She’s always been open about the fact that her mother moved to Arizona because she got involved with the military. So that could be totally unrelated to the meeting that took place on September 9th. Then I said to myself that I would be turning my back on this hero who’s lived through so much because I’m afraid of backlash for allowing him to tell the truth…so I’m going to allow the internet to hear your testimony.”

He confirmed that the congressman he saw was Mark Amodei from Nevada:

Mark Amodei - Mitch says this was definitely the man he saw

Candace thinks that the reason the officials surrounded Mitch was to block him from seeing the person - who might be Kash Patel - walking out, and they’re trying to figure out who it was by investigating the flights and the call signs that indicated that a high ranking official was aboard at that time.

Telling the Truth Matters

“I know what you are going to go through now, and I want you to know that you have an ally in me, and I intend to help you raise money for these lawsuits with the federal government. I know this is not easy. I know what your wife and child have been through, and no one should have to go through this because they told the truth and potentially stumbled upon something corrupt.”

Mitch thanks Candace and says he just wants justice, “I’d like to see our government being honest again. I don’t know why I was there, and I obviously didn’t know what was going to happen in the next 24 hours - it seemed coincidental that that was the number they kept bringing up. Whatever they were doing, it was important and they didn’t want anybody looking at it.”

She restated there were 51,000 emails unread in the tips inbox, and after going to church and praying for solid evidence, his was the first email she read. Mitch noted that lots of people in the military see things but stay quiet, and he had to pray before sending his email. And although his situation will now be aggravated by this revelation, telling the truth matters.