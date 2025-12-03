Podcast title: Charlie Kirk And Brigitte’s Legionnaires | Candace Ep 271

Candace Owens took last week off from her podcast after revealing in a now viral tweet on X that the French President Emmanuel Macron had paid assassins to kill her. Today she’s back and accusing the French, American, Egyptian and Israeli authorities of putting together a global murder syndicate that assassinated Charlie Kirk and tried to assassinate her.

The French Assassination Plot

Candace began the show today sounding husky but resolute, following her revelation last Saturday that France - and specifically Jean Michel Trogneux - wanted her dead, and invoked the truth of Christ against the satanic global forces colluding to hide the truth about the French first man and the country’s involvement in Charlie Kirk’s murder.

She ridiculed the idea that she had made up the assassination plot against her for attention, and read out her now viral tweet on X:

This tweet had over 100,000 retweets and 45 million impressions on X alone

Candace pointed to the details she’d publicised on X as proof she’d been externally notified of this plot, details like, “Macron allegedly paid $1.5 million, and I am saying allegedly because until I can physically see with my own eyes inside of these accounts and verify the transfer of that payment, it’s of course alleged.

“Two assassins were hired: one Israeli and one French Canadian woman, and the money [they were paid] ran through the elite gentleman Club Des Cents. I was very specific and asserted that the French foreign legion - a group that I had never heard about prior to this notification - were involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

She said that Brigitte Macron - in light of his defamation case against her - should have used this assassination claim against them to prove once and for all that not only is she not a man, but Candace is mentally ill for accusing them of planning her murder.

No Statements from France

“The French couple [are spending] hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, investigative fees, and PR fees in a country on the other side of the Atlantic trying desperately to paint me as a lunatic, and I give them the opportunity to spike the ball to prove that I’m a lunatic, and they don’t do it. Wouldn’t this be their opportunity to come out and make a stunning and swift statement [saying] “We are shocked by the accusation…we told you guys this is just for clicks and for money. I hope Candace gets well soon?””

She noted that the Elysee Palace did not issue any statements following her claim despite it being front page news around the world:

The White House did not respond to the claims either even though she reported it to them and to the FBI and Counter-terrorism units. Since it’s potentially a felony to make up such serious accusations, why has there being no official response from the authorities regarding the French plot against her and their involvement in Charlie’s assassination?

Multinational Collusion

“The idea that [Charlie’s murder] was a multinational planned event [involving] multiple agencies and multiple countries from Egypt to Israel - people are saying that’s totally crazy, and it was the lone shooter who had never been on campus who climbed the roofs like Spider-Man, happened to know where Charlie would be sitting and hit that shot in four seconds. Is it plausible that that’s not the truth? Of course, it’s plausible. Anyone who knows anything about the French government knows that they have an appetite for cruelty and sexual deviancy.”

She thanked Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov for being one of the first people to support her claims against France:

She also highlighted an article by Freddie Ponton which gave historical precedence of a covert alliance between Egypt, America and France:

She read this excerpt from the article, “The claim [made by Candace Owens] sounded like it belonged to the realm of conspiracy thrillers, and yet, as the allegation ricocheted across social media, something unusual happened: people did not instinctively laugh it off. Some dismissed it, yes. But many hesitated, paused, or quietly admitted that, given the right circumstances, given the right network of covert actors, such a plot didn’t feel entirely impossible.”

She also found an article about the Safari Club on Wikipedia:

Candace received confirmation from the White House that her “message had been delivered on Trump’s desk” but it’s interesting that he hasn’t enquired any further, and although she didn’t go through the official FBI channels, she did send a message to someone very high up who never responded.

French Foreign Legion

This is strange because if they really want to get to the truth about Charlie’s assassination, then her claims that the French foreign legion was involved should at least be investigated.

Candace found out that “The French legion were involved in a joint operation with American troops in the exact weeks leading up to Charlie’s assassination. According to the French Foreign Legion website, between August 2nd and August 25th of this year, the legionnaires from the fourth company, Second Foreign Infantry Regiment, the Sixth Light Armored Brigade were integrated with US Marines for a three week training deployment in California.

“And once that training ended, another camp - a joint exercise with civilians and military from the Minot air force base in Minnesota - began immediately at Camp Ripley which ran until August 27th and was known as Operation Valhalla. And I was wondering if the French legionnaires in California maybe jumped right into activities going on with these civilians at Camp Ripley.”

Whilst tweeting about this on X, she misspelt Ripley and - as was characteristic of the Macrons to target the details and not the substance of claims made against them, as seen with their defamation case against Candace and others for minor discrepancies but not the main claim that Brigitte is a man - they attacked the spelling error and ignored the claim that the French army may have been present at Charlie’s assassination.

France 24 reported on the statement by the armed forces in France , and also used Candace’s spelling error of writing Riley instead of Ripley to dismiss her claims:

But Candace doesn’t believe Tyler Robinson is guilty so called this statement bogus, “Do you mind answering yes or no if anybody who trained with the French Foreign Legion was on the ground on September 10th at Utah Valley University? And we are asking because one of the strangest things is that the UVU students who attended said that they felt like they didn’t recognize anybody that was there. It was weird.

“It was very strange that they advertised for this event really late, and then suddenly they see a bunch of adults and people that they don’t recognize at this event and then afterwards the national media looks like they’re almost trying not to interview any UVU students. [They spoke to] the adults who were there, but mysteriously the UVU students who had some interesting titbits about what was weird that day just don’t flood into the mainstream like we expected them to. Can you answer that question?”

There was another military operation hosted by Egypt and America from August 29th to September 10th in Cairo called Operation Bright Star, the timing of which leaves Candace to speculate until she gets some answers from the White House or from the Elysée Palace. Candace also noted the change in leadership in six of the 12 regiments of French Foreign Legion that happened in August, which again leads to speculation about the timing.

French Hanger in Wilmington

She noted that Satys - the French company who leased the flight hanger in Delaware where the Egyptian plane she’d been researching flew to - injected $1.5 million into the hanger in order to paint planes around the same time that she received a cease and desist order from Brigitte Macron though she hadn’t been speaking about her, which is a weird coincidence.

The source had informed her that a foreign dignitary had been escorted from that hanger to 920 King Street in Wilmington, a location housing three federal agencies as well as the attorneys working on her Macron court case - a situation she’d previously explained was due to a technicality regarding legal filings, then it transpired that Brigitte’s lawyers in the lawsuit also had their offices in the same street.

French Street

However, there was initially no insinuation that the foreign dignitary visiting Wilmington was French, but after facing accusations of lying, the informant sent Candace another email detailing France’s centuries long influence on King Street starting in the 1700s with French-speaking refugees from Haiti settling there, causing it to be nicknamed French Street.

He also speculated that a crane currently erected on King Street may be linked to France, and described how the French aristocratic family the DuPonts (who have military connections) owned a massive building called the Brace Bridge Complex which was previously owned by Bank of America. Other buildings in the street also have varying French connections.

His email mentioned a law firm full of French-speaking employees moving to the area a few months before Charlie was assassinated, and linked the crane to a construction project by a biopharmaceutical company whose CEO is a French national who - a few months before Charlie is assassinated - took a backseat in the company to “lay low.”

“Now I’m not saying he’s directly tied to anything,” he continues, “I’m just saying that these are all verifiable coincidences. Insights, that’s the biopharmaceutical company that he runs, is also plugged directly into the federal medical supply chains, which include our VA systems that interface with military healthcare infrastructure.”

Government Set Up

Candace then returns to Trump’s phone call asking her to stop talking about Brigitte, “there was maybe some sort of an implicit threat involved… I really do wish that they had tried honesty [and] said, “Hey, Brigitte might be an asset to the Mossad,” which is what we had received a tip regarding…I wish they had been more explicit and said, “We really actually need you to shut up about this forever.” And I probably would have done it if they said, “It’s a national security issue.” But instead, they went with “Emmanuel Macron’s feelings are hurt,” which I thought was funny.”

Candace feels like her lawsuit was set up by the federal government following multi-national efforts to end her research. “France, the United States and Israel are implicated in whatever the hell Jean Michel Trogneux was up to during the “missing years” of his life when he was in the military and in America in the 60s.”

Brigitte Macron and Jean Michel Trogneux

Candace says she’s convinced that Brigitte took part in psychological operations because of the way the Macrons weirdly mentioned MK Ultra 18 times in her lawsuit in response to her simple remark that “Brigitte’s fake birthday happens to be the same day as the MK Ultra program.”

Back to Satys, and Candace revealed that its second largest shareholder is an Israeli firm named Ace Partners who states on their website that they only invest in companies that benefit Israel. “Why is Israel interested in this hangar in Wilmington, Delaware you guys?”

Where Was Brigitte on 9/10?

Back to Brigitte, and Candace noted that on the day Charlie died, the French First man had opened Paris Design Week on September 4th, and was also photographed with Zelensky who had visited for talks. Both were again photographed at a Saudi orchestra during the day, but then Brigitte is not seen for six days and Candace called on internet sleuths to find out where she was.

MK Ultra and Transgenderism in Wilmington

She already received tips that Wilmington is a hub for MK Ultra and transgenderism, and reads an email she received about this saying, “that area is transgender central. There are five different Nemours Children Hospital Centres nearby that perform transgender surgeries. Nemours are named for Nemour, France, the home of the DuPont family. Hotel Dupont is obviously walking distance from 920 King Street.”

The email goes on to point out an LGBTQ church, the school the first transgender congressman McBride graduated from, a theatre featuring regular drag shows, a place hosting Disney drag brunches, plastic surgeons, Wilmington University which offers LGBTQ programs for kids and two transgender counselling centres all in that area, all of which piques Candace’s interest.

She then said she’s going to run a YouTube poll asking if the Brigitte lawsuit was a trap set up by the federal government to bankrupt her, which is one of the ways they attack detractors along with killing or drugging them.

“Do you guys think that this entire thing was a trap because I didn’t shut up about Brigitte and the federal government knew that it was coming, which would explain why they never commented on the absurdity of a foreign nation coming after our speech?”

No Famous Friends

She then pivots to PBD’s show, which she says she used to enjoy. She plays a clip of Adam Sosnick who responded to her claims of an assassination plot against her by saying she has no famous friends, which she finds absurd.

Adam Sosnick: “She’s burned every bridge she’s ever being associated with, whether that’s Turning Point, Daily Wire, Prager U, Charlie Kirk, Steven Crowder [and even] in this room. Who are her friends at this point?”

In the clip, Patrick responds that Candace is close to Tucker, and Sosnick asks him to name another famous friend or advocate she has apart from Tucker, and they couldn’t.

Candace scoffs and clarifies that she was never friends with Crowder and is still friends with all her former colleagues at The Daily Wire. “If you mean that I am not one of those basic bitches who needs to post every second of when I’m hanging out with people so that people think that I’m cool and I’m surrounded by individuals, you would be right.” She refers to how Kanye West’s music alludes to this type of scenario where insecure men create a matrix where people are accepted if they refrain from speaking the truth.

Candace characterises them as saying, ““Don’t you want to be invited to Mara Lago? Then why don’t you look away when we talk about children being abused?” This is that mentality. Okay, it’s disgusting. But more importantly, it is insecure. So I want to remind you guys that your real friends do not need to be famous. My best friends are not famous, and you should be close with your family. You should have real value in your life.

“Part of the matrix requires you to have this sort of instinct to think celebrities are cool and that they glitter and they’re golden. The majority of them are pretty effed up and drunk. That’s the reality.”

She recalled that it was on this same show that Eric Bolling lied saying she hadn’t been friends with Charlie Kirk since 2017, “After that episode, Eric Bolling sent me an email and apologized and said it was Adam’s fault. And he didn’t even know Adam’s name, I think he called him Sam in the email. I should actually post it on Instagram.

“He threw Adam and PBD’s entire team under the bus in three seconds and said, “I just want to apologize to you, Candace.” Because that’s how politics work. They all stab each other in the back and they all do it because they think they’re on the pursuit of like fame and riches.”

She then read out the results of her snap YouTube poll of her live audience which asked: “With all that information, do you believe the federal government worked behind the scenes to try to bankrupt me over Brigitte?” Out of the 25,000 people that voted, 93% said Yes, confirming to her that we all have similar thoughts about the lawsuit being a retaliation by the matrix to her discussing the multinational state secret of Brigitte Macron’s origins.

Her top comment from last week is:

This is interesting because Andrew called and told her that she and Tucker were on a list, but nobody had mentioned that Tyler Robinson had a list, “And if he’s killing over the topic of transgenderism, I don’t think me and Tucker would be high on it. If this was a lone shooter and just a random incident because he was defending his lover, how is there a list? It’s almost like Tucker and I are being threatened by the global states military.”

Eric Bolling’s Apology

She then showed the email from Eric Bolling to her PR:

“And my message back was “Keep that same energy.” You went on to a podcast. You lied about my relationship with Charlie right after he died, when I was still reeling from so many emotions. I was then being attacked after you lied about a very real relationship that I had in my life and you’re just going to privately email this little sucker apology. Do it publicly. Say you lied or you misspoke. Whichever it is, he’s not done that.”

Comments Section

In response to a comment quoting scripture, she refers back to Charlie’s assassination and says, “I think there were some National Guard regiments that were there, some French foreign legionnaires that were there, and some Israelis that were there, hence the 12 Israeli cell phones, and that information is all going to come to light… I never sensed that they were going to get away with it this time. I feel the devil had overplayed his hand.”

She then says that Brigitte comes from a powerful old family, and that the Trogneux identity as long-established chocolatiers from Amiens was made up, which is why they’re so keen on protecting their “absurd state secret.”