Podcast title: Charlie’s Angels Or Demons? Disturbing Footage Emerges. | Candace Ep 252

Candace Owens captivated America for three weeks after Charlie Kirk’s assassination with her relentless scrutiny of the FBI’s investigation. She started disassembling the official narrative of the murder whilst Charlie’s friends and allies were still united in sombre grief, and - ignoring loud opposition against her - used hidden footage, interviews, texts and dreams to expose enemies, present theories and reveal secret motives.

She single-handedly wrestled the investigation away from the feds and led the charge towards an elusive truth, leaving her audience either hanging on to her every word or jumping off in disbelief as the Candace Truth Train sped recklessly on. Then she took two weeks off to recuperate, leaving both her supporters and detractors reeling in the wake of the many passions she’d inflamed.

Now she’s back and her assault on treachery powers on, hurtling no-one knows where towards either a crash or cruise towards the truth. Today she shows Charlie’s prophetic texts to her about his early death and her advocacy, and questions the behaviour of two of Charlie’s friends seconds after he’s killed.

Candace is back and calling for war

Hiking and Fishing in Wyoming

Candace begins the show beaming, saying her time off hiking in the mountains in Wyoming helped her to finally come to terms with Charlie’s death. She first visited her favourite state with Charlie, and the last time she was there was also with him to attend the funeral of a Turning Point USA donor. She also went fishing, and mentioned that Charlie was too hyperactive to enjoy the mundanity of it.

Charlie tossed the fish away from him and recoiled in disgust right after this photo was taken

Succession Plan

“It’s now being 47 days since my friend was executed in front of the world…and call me crazy- many people do - but I was so clearly deluded in the immediate aftermath of his death that I truly believed that I would be fighting for answers to what actually happened on 9/10 alongside Charlie’s inner circle. I thought the band was maybe going to get back together, and we were all going to maybe be on a group chat: me, Tyler Bowyer, Andrew Kovet, Stacey Sheridan.”

Candace explains that Stacey - who was recruited by Tyler along with Andrew - was brought in to attract wealthy donors to TPUSA and was the one filming Charlie’s casket coming off Air Force 2.

She thought Charlie’s YouTube show would only continue as an avenue to seek for truth about the unconvincing investigation, but she was wrong because Charlie’s inner circle actually believe the dubious official narrative. She compares their capitulation to an obvious Fed lie to LBJ’s swearing in following JFK’s assassination.

Candace implies that LBJ had foreknowledge of JFK’s assassination and shamelessly benefited from it

“I wasn’t there, but I don’t think LBJ was that upset. The vibes just aren’t vibing for me in this picture. But maybe he was. Maybe LBJ had his wits about him, and in the event that he gets assassinated in front of the world, JFK had a succession plan.” She connects this to Pastor Rob McCoy’s sermon four days after Charlie’s death where he spoke about Charlie’s own plan for succession being implemented by TPUSA.

Candace insinuates that McCoy senior and junior acted suspiciously after Charlie’s assassination

Candace cites people that didn’t even know Charlie like Sam Parker, James Lee, Ian Caroll and Zeb Boykin fighting harder for him than his friends, and plays another clip from Pastor McCoy’s succession sermon where he tells his congregation that he was watching as his son Mikey - who is TPUSA’s Chief of Staff - had his wits about him enough to call him right after Charlie gets shot to ask for prayers, and that he had blood all over him.

Mikey McCoy and the Super Fast Phone call

Mikey McCoy

“Except that Mikey did not have blood anywhere near him, because Mikey was behind the tent when Charlie got shot and Mikey in less than a second does something that I find to be quite strange. He puts his phone to his ear and begins a conversation.” Candace plays the clip, then plays it a second time in slow motion, showing that Mikey puts the phone to his ear exactly 834 milliseconds after Charlie is shot without first dialling a number.

Mikey immediately puts his phone to his ear 0.834 milliseconds after the shot

Candace then tracks Mikey from other angles because his response here seems almost automatic, and shows another clip of him still on his phone as Charlie is carried into the SUV.

“The only logical conclusion we could come up with was that Mikey was already on a phone call at 12:23pm [Charlie is shot at 12.24],” and she looks for and thinks she finds footage of him dialling the number one minute and 45 seconds before the shot.

“We’re not here to make assumptions, and we wouldn’t have to make any assumptions if TPUSA could just tell the truth.” She stated that both Mikey and Andrew declined to comment when she asked who Mikey was on the phone with, and finds it weird that they won’t issue a statement to dispel rumours.

She then repeats a familiar refrain: “Everything about this is wrong. You know it and I know it.” She adds, “but I know it better than most because I helped build that organisation, and that’s why I am almost the perfect person to discern what is normal in terms of what happened at that college campus event…I hit college campuses with Charlie for six years. I don’t believe there is a single living person who has spoken at more college campuses alongside Charlie than me.”

Camera Guy’s Selfie Video

Because of this, she immediately marked it as weird the way the guy who removed the camera behind Charlie hung around him the entire event, and then he lied to Candace when she spoke to him afterwards in a phone call she recorded. He lied that he needed to check with TPUSA lawyers first about sending her the footage he’d procured but later admitted that he never did, then said he didn’t know how to send the footage over to her. “You run an entire AV company and you don’t know how to send footage? That didn’t smell right to me.” He then said he didn’t want to send the footage because Google might hack him, which is a weird thing to be afraid of.

“I also asked him who he was on the phone with after Charlie got shot, and he told me - and I kid you not - he was on the phone with the ops that were back in Arizona watching,” something that never happened in previous campus events and it was the first time they were doing it. Apparently this was because Charlie wanted not just livestreaming but also to live cut the clips for the internet. He then suspected that Candace was growing suspicious of his excuses and sent her a selfie video clip of himself right after the shot which she didn’t even ask for.

Camera Guy seconds after the shooting: “They just shot Charlie…he’s dead.”

“You’re probably thinking out loud ‘What the F did I just watch? What’s going on? What were Charlie’s closest friends and allies and the people that were going to carry on the torch doing? Um, picking up phone calls they were already on, and filming themselves and prematurely announcing, when not a single person could have known, that Charlie Kirk is dead…no instinct to run towards him or further away. A minute after this ends is when [Camera Guy] goes and gets the camera.”

Camera Guy climbing unto Charlie’s chair to retrieve the camera

“Everything Turning Point is doing is wrong, and you know it’s wrong…allow me to be very explicit: I want war with all of you. So write your articles, issue your statements, email the White House…say whatever it is you want to say about me, but I want war with all of you. Because I know this isn’t right. We’re not just going to keep on going and jump into a succession plan. We’re going to figure out what they hell happened on September 10th first.”

Charlie Knew He’d Die Young

Candace then gets ready to share some private messages, mocking those - specifically Pastor Rob - who say it is inappropriate to do so yet they also do it. She also trolls Josh Hammer, calling him a “deceitful little creature” and plays a skit titled ‘Curb Your Zionism’ in which a couple of media outlets report Candace’s assertions about Charlie moving away from being pro-Israel because TPUSA’s Jewish donors played into the worst stereotypes about Jews by bullying him, and the clip ended with a clip of Josh Hammer threatening to sue Candace, essentially being a stereotypical Jewish bully.

She then recalls how people were triggered when she talked about a dream she had of Charlie telling her he was betrayed, and stated that he actually said more than that but she’ll reveal more later.

“What I want you guys to know is that Charlie also used to dream very vividly. Because we used to travel together so much, he would wake up, we would text, and he would tell me about those vivid dreams…and there was this period in April [2018] where Charlie kept insisting to me over and over again that he was going to die young. In fact he told me that Turning Point USA was going to be the death of him.”

She then reads out these texts between her and Charlie from April 6th 2018:

“I don’t know why Charlie knew he was going to die young. And I just felt like I needed to share that because it is in part why the moment that Charlie got shot I just knew that he was betrayed…to the people that betrayed Charlie: I would recommend that you come clean, because Charlie said some other things, and I look at those things now and I think wow, it’s almost prophetic.”

Charlie’s David

She continues, “and I can tell you that this tragedy…will have a happy ending. The world is going to learn the truth about this…That’s why I’ve chosen to be on the side of goodness and truth no matter what the cost is. I’ve picked my side, and I don’t care about any of you. I can’t wait to read your articles about this. That’s breakfast for me, that inspires me.

“I’d like to say something in finality to the many of you who would like to shut me up. No. I think I’m going to go ahead and be Charlie’s David. I’m not going to stop talking about Charlie Kirk’s death… Charlie knew he was going to die and he knew that I was going to be the person that had the spine to stand up for him…and there will be justice - not the Tyler Robinson kind - actual justice.”

“I feel now as I was reflecting on things,” she says, “that they all were trying to bottle up Charlie’s energy, [but] Charlie sent his energy where it needed to be. I barely defended myself as they came out, attacked and lied…and nobody from Turning Point defended me…and the public knew I was telling the truth. And I think that’s incredible and is a testament to God and to truth.”