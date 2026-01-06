Podcast title: You Won’t Believe What Happened While We Were Off Air... | Candace Ep 284

Candace was the talk of the internet during the last few weeks of 2025. Her epic quest to discover who really killed Charlie Kirk put her at loggerheads with his organisation, his widow and his friends as she implicated a host of characters from the President of France to Egyptian planes, culminating in a fantastical expose about a secret meeting at Fort Huachuca.

Today she gave a bad review of AmFest 2025, scooped the reveal about Daily Wire’s newest host and tied up loose ends regarding What Mitch Saw in Arizona.

Happy New Year - The right wing’s enfant terrible is back to capture the narrative

A Return to AmFest

Candace began the show debuting her new social media images and iconography and gave a promised shout out to an 11 year old named Johnny she met at the bakery who watches her show daily with his mother.

She then harkened back to TPUSA’s AmFest 2025 conference, because most of it occurred whilst she was off-air, and called it “a convention for a pyramid scheme…which looked and felt like a weekend in Las Vegas, like Disney World for adults.” She then played a clip of comedian Tim Dillon who she said perfectly encapsulated everyone’s feelings about the four day event.

Tim Dillon - “With the Turning Point abomination, the right wing has turned into a bad reality show because of everyone speaking and attending [Amfest], and everything about this has become weird and uncomfortable.”

Tim Dillon’s Honest Take

Tim also said, “Obviously I’m not saying [Erika] killed her husband or knew about it or whatever. I’m saying the guy got shot three months ago and she walks out to a pyrotechnic display of fireworks and sparklers and stands there in a glittering pants suit and says, “We’re going to elect JD Vance.” It’s weird that that’s where her head is at.” And Candace nods in agreement.

He continued, “For people that talk about how Hollywood isn’t relatable, we’re starting to see that they are exactly like the Hollywood elites that they all love to dunk on. This is deeply unsettling to a lot of people. You feel like this is a coordinated and choreographed spectacle - they want your money. That’s what they got mad at Candace about, they’re like, “Why are you telling people not to give us money?” She’s also saying you killed the guy, but why are you just mad about the money?”

Candace laughs at this, calling it an honest take that should elicit concern about the state of the Republican Party. She stated, “it was not relatable for people to see that…Ben Shapiro didn’t really like Charlie when he was alive, but he gave [TPUSA] a million dollars so he [was invited to] AmFest and went on stage right after Erika Kirk opens up the event. And we expect the public to be fine with that.”

The Tent

Despite this, the straw that broke the camel’s back for Candace, and turned the event into an abomination was the recreation of the tent that Charlie was sitting under when he was killed, and plays a clip of a reporter describing the macabre installation:

Reporter: “And you can see from behind me a recreation of the tent where Charlie Kirk lost his life… and people are taking selfies with it.”

With both hands on her head and a pained look of disbelief, Candace says, “I can’t…when I saw this I realised, I do not know enough words to describe how I felt when I saw that tent.”

She was horrified at the ghastly sight of people smiling for selfies at a scene set up to recreate where Charlie was murdered, and messaged people at Turning Point asking who approved the display, and was told it was Elizabeth McCoy, Mikey’s wife. This means Erika would have known about it because her and Elizabeth are very close.

She characterised the tent as an ominous signal that the dark future envisioned for America because of the onset of AI is here, and we’re now dealing with non-sentient machines because “these people are not human…it’s like we’re fighting a computer code that is presenting as a human being, but actually it can’t comprehend real human emotion and the programmers can’t quite write the code specifically enough to emulate real human emotion, and so in response, they’re just multiplying the sentinels.”

Tim Dillon’s Dystopia

She plays another clip of Tim describing this emerging dystopia, saying, “What a profoundly dysfunctional society we have. There’s nothing to look up to. There’s no one to be excited about. The least controversial member of this administration is RFK Jr…[even though] every three days there’s another text leak from him where he’s like, “Open your mouth, I want to put my seed in you.” And that’s somehow the best part of this whole thing…And Erika Kirk is out there in a glittering pantsuit in a recreated tent that her husband was murdered in throwing merch out. She’s out there talking to Nicki Minaj. People are confused.”

Hunter Kozak’s Question

Candace also mentioned how wrong it was for CBS Editor Bari Weiss to get Hunter Kozak - the guy who asked Charlie the question right before his assassination - to ask Erika a question during the townhall interview, because “technically, Hunter Kozak didn’t do anything wrong on that day at UVU, but I hate him anyways. I don’t ever want to hear his voice ever again because he’s the last person on earth that tried to stress out Charlie Kirk, asking him a stupid question about transgenderism.”

For CBS to bring Hunter on so he can finish asking his question to Erika because it was left unanswered is inhumane.

Hunter Kozak

Candace likens Hunter’s question and the tent display to the press inviting Jackie Kennedy to return to the spot where her husband was shot in the same car to recreate the moment for the cameras. She imagines that Bari Weiss plugs herself into the wall to charge when she gets home, and wonders how many actual humans are left in the world.

Brigitte Macron Wins in Court

She then shared this headline about the Brigitte Macron case:

“The media is now of course trotting this out, pretending that it’s proof that she’s a woman. No, it is proof that France has now created laws and are willing to try people for telling the truth if the person who is lying feels bullied…That’s what’s happening in Paris, and that’s what they’re trying to make happen here in America - the deep state is insisting on passing speech laws and they’re going to attempt to bankrupt me for knowing the truth about Brigitte.”

Tim Dillon Again

Candace then plays another Tim Dillon clip, this one an extended skit she calls “dark comedic brilliance” where he explains how people try to ignore the bitter truth about our satanic overlords by focusing on materialism, by enacting a scenario of a Valley Girl waxing lyrical about the trendy amenities of an expensive apartment whilst ignoring pertinent questions about the paedophiles in power.

He says, “It is the denial of that culture [of our criminal rulers] that has manufactured this culture of nothingness. It is the unwillingness to look that in the face that has produced slop.”

Candace played the whole clip because it spoke to her soul, and agrees that “they’re just giving us more stuff, more materialism, glittery suits, pyrotechnics.” This year the battle lines have been drawn and you’re either with the sentinels or with the people.

Daily Wire Stalkers

About an hour before going live, Candace received messages telling her that her old YouTube channel she had whilst she was at the Daily Wire had gone live, and her former media company had also revived her old Instagram channel.

She recalled her anger directed at Ben Shapiro in her last video and apologised for attacking the midget horse in her diatribe, but stated that rather than the normalcy of being fired and never hearing from her boss again, she felt stalked by Shapiro who had launched a multi-faceted vendetta against her to ruin her, so she used her last livestream of the year to shut the door on Daily Wire for good in 2025.

But Daily Wire are now trying to get back at her by linking their newest recruit to her:

Madison Bransford - the former Daily Wire intern is set to launch her own show

Ben had mocked Candace’s catchphrase “I don’t know know, but I know” at AmFest, and now his company’s latest talent will soon debut a show called ‘In the Know Know’.

“It’s giving crazy ex stalker,” says Candace, “they tried to find someone that’s similar to Brett [Cooper] but [the purported show is] not mature and is just going to make fun of my show. So, that’s what the Daily Wire has in store. I’m sorry to have scooped them on this brilliant idea to hard launch something on my socials of somebody making fun of me…it’s weird, it makes me uncomfortable, and I’d like them to move on from obsessing about everything I do. I think it’s a bad idea, and I would kill it if I were them but I see that they’ve already made a significant investment. I hope it works out for young Maddie.”

Charlie and MK Ultra

She then teed up a clip of Charlie on a podcast by saying, “If Charlie were alive today, they’d be calling him demonic. They’d be calling him possessed. They’d be saying that he was crazy for not trusting the government because he had an honest perspective about the psychological operations he knew they were running, just like the one they have put in place since Charlie was assassinated.”

The clip from October 2024 is of Charlie’s answer to Justice Smith’s question about whether MK Ultra experiments ever ended.

He said, “We have no evidence it ended, and the CIA is actively involved in mind manipulation. We have Congress,but they’re just like a peanut gallery. And then we have a super government that exists above Congress - the Department of Defence which is the Pentagon, the CIA in Langley, and the FBI - they run the country, not the executive branch. This is why they hate Trump because Trump was the first candidate since JFK to actually want to declare war on the intel agencies and bring the power back to the sovereign, and both him and Kennedy got shot.”

Candace believes Charlie will be pained by all that has happened since he passed, including seeing how Trump has become the deep state, and also how intel agencies have been trying to fool the public since his assassination.

Fort Huachuca Revisited

She then recapped how Mitch had contacted her because he was certain he’d seen Erika leaving Candlewood Suite - a hotel on the base at Fort Huachuca in Arizona on September 8th with a man that looked like Cabot Phillips, then the next day on the 9th, he saw Brian Harpole at a meeting that concluded at 7.30am. After she interviewed Mitch on her show, all hell broke loose and Alex Jones and a couple of obscure YouTubers launched a campaign to discredit Mitch as untrustworthy because of his past.

Alex Jones Gets Angry

“Alex Jones went on his show and declared war on me. I have never said a bad word about Alex Jones, ever. In fact, I’ve said he’s always been good to me, I’ve played clips of him, I said he’s very funny, and now he’s going to act like I’ve attacked him. I never even spoke to him about Mitch Snow.”

She then played a clip of Alex Jones losing his temper and slamming his fist on the table as he shouts that Candace is a globalist agent and apologised to his viewers for not going with his gut about her sooner.

Alex Jones: “[Candace’s] people are threatening me and doxxing me, but all that did was wake me up…I want your war! Because you work for the deep state, the democratic party, the CIA and MI6 and I see your ass, so just get ready.”

A confused Candace laughs at his blistering tirade saying, “Okay, points for entertaining. I have no idea what he’s talking about. Good luck, I hope you go after whoever it is - if the attackers are in the room with you right now, Alex, let us know okay? I was off air when he got fact checked and people are attacking him because he’s lying about what I’ve said. He’s pretending it’s personal, like he and I had a conversation or like I went after him on my show, but I don’t know what that is.”

The Campaign to Discredit Mitch

She then talks about YouTubers Paramount Tactical and Valhalla who interviewed Mitch and told him Candace could not be trusted, then at the same time her friend Ian Carroll advised her to publicly disavow Mitch because he was a fraud who was never in the military - so Mitch and Candace were being pressured to turn against each other, but she did not take the bait.

Then Ian warned her that a third party was threatening to sue if she didn’t delete her interview with Mitch, but she didn’t take that bait either. Soon after the accusation of stolen valour against Mitch was retracted because of proof he was in the military, “they then said he was a really bad dude who abused women in the past, and then they brought out the said women onto their platform like a Jerry Springer [episode],” but the public was not convinced that his past should have any bearing on what he saw.

Then they called Mitch a pathological liar who was lying about being at Fort Huachuca, but then she presented the police incident report about what happened on the base that day which proved that he was telling the truth:

“So then they pivoted and said the police report was fake because it had typos and this didn’t look like a real driver’s license number for Washington state. And apparently police officers never make typos, right?”

Then they interviewed Mitch’s 22 year old son who he hasn’t spoken to since he was two, but the son inadvertently confirmed Mitch’s story.

Mitch’s son on the right: “[The authorities] called me on September 9th asking me if I knew a Mitch Snow, because I was listed as his emergency contact.”

After that oopsie, they pivoted again to claim that Erika had an airtight alibi for the 9th, but got the date wrong because Mitch had spotted Erika on the 8th, and it was during a livestream about this that Andrew Kolvet was mistakenly revealed as the source of the alibi.

Erika’s finger is seen obscuring her children’s faces as the YouTuber mistakenly publicised Andrew’s texts

Andrew Kovet’s Involvement

In the clip, Paramount Tactical reads out the text message until he gets to ‘Don’t share’ and says, “apparently, I wasn’t supposed to share that. But anyways, point being is that at 8:33am it shows the date on that. Sorry Andrew, I screwed that up man. I was trying to run a podcast and do everything else.”

Discovering Andrew’s involvement upset Candace because she’d suspected he was behind much of this, and was later able to confirm that he directly communicated with Alex Jones, which means that they could have just given her the alibis rather than use YouTubers against her, especially as she was always open to the possibility that Mitch was wrong.

Also, Erika’s text message proof of being with her children on September 9th “ran counter to my meeting with her. Because I was saying things and Turning Point was saying the opposite (like with regards to Charlie becoming Catholic) and I felt like they were trying to make me look like a liar, and their explanation was that I was telling the truth but Andrew Kovet had gone rogue.”

Apparently Andrew also did not let Erika and the team know about the texts he’d received from Charlie predicting his death the next day, nor did he inform them before tweeting about the surgeon saying that Charlie’s neck stopped the bullet.

However what Candace omitted to tell the public was that her trusted source told her that the ‘Superman neck’ quote did not come from the surgeon, but originated from Erika whilst she was trying to come to terms with the situation, and Candace thought maybe she needed to believe that and tried to be gracious by not revealing this.

“What I see now is that I’m getting played, because she’s giving an alibi to Andrew, and Andrew is not going rogue - he’s being told to do these things and to attack me and lie on my name.”

Erika’s Alibi

Erika told Candace during their meeting that she was at the Hamptons Meeting and conceded that Candace’s account of it was true. Erika also told her she was there when Bibi Netanyahu called Charlie, but the part about him offering big money to take Turning Point to the next level which Charlie turned down was not true. However, Erika was surprised to learn that Andrew was Candace’s source for this information, and the information was confirmed by three others.

Candace told TPUSA’ s COO Justin Strife - the only one that has been well-intended in all of this - that Andrew’s role in debunking the Fort Huachuca story was a violation of their ceasefire agreement, and Justin sent her Erika’s alibi which was her text message exchange with Charlie about dinner at the time Mitch said he saw her at the Candlewood Suites Hotel, but the text recipient’s name and number was blacked out because they presumed Candace would show it to the public and they didn’t want Charlie’s nickname revealed.

Candace insisted on seeing the contact name so she can confirm it without showing the public, but they haven’t responded.

Comment Section

The top comment from her last show lambasting Ben Shapiro was:

Regarding why she wasn’t celebrating that Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro was captured, she said “There’s this idea that if you’re not happy that Maduro was taken down it means that you think he was a good man. No, this is the same thing that happened with Assad. And I was proven correct in Syria - Israel wanted Assad gone because they wanted to expand their borders for the Greater Israel project... And I said if he goes, Christians will be murdered, and it happened.

“I believe that the end verdict for Venezuela is not going to be good. Israel’s salivating and pretending like this means we’re going to have cheap oil…How many times can you keep falling for the same CIA narrative that the reason why we’re toppling all these regimes is because we’re the good guys?... So no, I do not believe Maduro was a good guy…I just recognise patterns.”

Back to AmFest, and Candace says those who recognise that the tent idea was crazy will themselves be called crazy, “they’re going to make a lot of videos and call us demonic. And Allie Beth Stuckey is going to hit the Bible verses and tell us why we can’t feel the way we feel. We’ve got to leave Bubble-gum Christianity behind in 2025. I don’t want to see people lecturing me about why I should accept evil and acting like scripture is like Snapple facts - you just flip it open and see how it makes you feel.

“But that’s not it. There’s a reason why priests should be ordained. Bubble-gum Christianity peaked in early 2025 and went down really fast. Same thing for the pastors on stage with the ripped jeans trying to make it cool…they’re just trying to get people to agree with them which is fine, but remove the Bible from it.”