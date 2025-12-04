Podcast title: BREAKING: TPUSA Throws Down The Gauntlet! Publicly Invites Me To Ask Questions. | Candace Ep 273

On yesterday’s podcast, Candace demanded answers from Turning Point about whether they were secretly sourcing billions in donations from a French businessman - who may or may not be Pierre DuPont - and why they phoned him right after Charlie is killed, and today she finally got what she wanted: an opportunity to question them directly on Charlie Kirk’s YouTube show.

Candace is happy today

Turning Point Responded!

Candace began the show visibly elated, declaring that after weeks of silence and gaslighting, Turning Point finally extended an invitation for talks following her show yesterday when she “went for the jugular” and accused them of shady billion-dollar deals.

Candace happily accepted, “all we have ever asked for were sensible answers to our basic questions about what transpired on September 10th, and it looks like we’re going to get it. So major, major win. I’m excited.”

She went on to give a victory speech akin to her winning a much-longed for award: “I’m proud of the world and every single person who was in my inbox giving me tips, the people inside of Turning Point USA who were leaking, the donors that wrote public letters, the donors that didn’t write public letters but sent us messages encouraging us to keep going. Today feels like a win because it forced Turning Point USA to finally respond. And that was the entire point of refusing to let up even one second in this investigation.”

Blake Neff was the Turning Point tasked with formally announcing the invitation, although Candace expected TPUSA’s spokesperson Andrew Kolvet to deliver the message. She nevertheless thinks Blake is one of the good guys, “I believe that when he speaks, he believes that he is telling the truth. He’s been the only person that has been responding in a way that feels even remotely authentic.”

She then played a clip of Blake reading the lengthy statement listing many of the accusations Candace has made against TPUSA since Charlie died.

Blake Neff: “Ever since Charlie’s murder, Candace Owens has levelled a flood of allegations against TPUSA…she has suggested that Mikey McCoy knew Charlie would be murdered and was happy that he died.”

Candace paused at various moments during the statement to respond to him. First was with regards to him accusing Candace of wrongly claiming that Mikey’s wife Eliza planned the UVU campus event, “I actually never said that… I think the entire world believes that [Mikey’s] actions are suspicious because we have eyes and you don’t get to wiggle out of that…[we showed] the words of his own father, Rob McCoy, who I think is highly suspicious and has a suspicious background who tried to sanitize someone who spent time in prison for being a sexual deviant…

“I don’t think he’s a good guy. And you’re not going to make us forget those things because you are trying to pretend that Mikey’s actions were totally normal that day. They weren’t.” She says Mikey should state who he was on the phone with when Charlie was shot.

Blake then says Candace characterised the UVU event as unusual, insinuating an inside job to which Candace responds, “Typically those events are decided at least the semester before, but this came together very quickly. It is unusual and I don’t know why you think that you are going to be able to disprove that notion when I have the emails to support that claim.”

He mentioned her claims that TPUSA lied about foreign aircraft following Erika Kirk around the country, but Candace said she never said they lied, but that they never responded, and instead of being concerned they got upset at her asking questions.

Blake then said, “she has accused us of lying about Charlie wanting Erika to take over from him if he died,” and Candace responds, “Never happened.” He then said Candace insinuated that Charlie’s security team denied him First Aid to ensure that he died, and Candace counters with, “What I said is another fact: they did not issue him first aid when he fell down and they admitted to that…Brian Harpole [Charlie’s security in his interview with Shawn Ryan] said it was because of the severity of the injury.”

Blake continues, “She has raised suspicions about the head of our technical team because he took an SD card out of a camera. She has spread absurd claims that Tyler Bowyer sexually abuses male interns.”

Turning Point Complicit

Candace responded that the Camera Guy taking the SD card and recording a video selfie immediately after the shooting was highly suspicious, and Andrew lied when he said they removed the SD card because people were stealing because the expensive camera was left behind. Regarding Bowyer, Candace will provide the name of the male intern he hooked up with and the names of others he propositioned, even though the relationships were consensual and the youths were not underage.

Blake then accused Candace of suggesting that TPUSA Faith pastors like Frank Turek and Rob McCoy were part of a military infiltration, and Candace replies “I do believe that Calvary Chapel [and their founder] Chuck Smith were part of a militant CIA effort to infiltrate the Christian faith and tie it to Zionism. I think things at Turning Point USA became problematic when they hijacked genuine Christian faith and rolled it into this idea that you must support Israel to be a Christian.”

Blake says Candace accused TPUSA of being complicit in Charlie’s death by repeatedly saying he was betrayed by everyone, and Candace replies, “People at Turning Point USA are in possession of text messages from the day before Charlie died, in which he wrote, to not just to people that work at Turning Point USA but also security guards, that he thought that they were going to kill him tomorrow explicitly. I find it highly unusual that you wouldn’t share that information at all…

“And your silence when people like Josh Hamer are lying…makes you all look very suspicious. Lies are only necessary when you are covering something, and if you are covering the truth, you are betraying Charlie. So, I stand by that.”

He then said Candace stated that Charlie’s murder was approved by his friends and suggested that those friends might also want her dead for telling the truth. Candace denied saying this in that exact context - and her show is still available for confirmation of her actual words - and she stands by everything she’s said.

Blake then said Candace accused TPUSA of financial impropriety and fraud but the organisation is audited every year, Charlie signed off on every dollar spent and they’ve never missed a 990 deadline. Candace responds, “ If you are representing yourself as a charity and what you’re actually doing is evaporating millions of dollars into various LLCs that have your name on it, that would be financial impropriety” and notes that they’re still trying to conflate an annual audit with the specific DOGE department - a moniker that only came to be in Trump’s administration - Charlie set up before he died to find out where money was coming from and going to.

Blake then references other “strange allegations” Candace has made involving underground tunnels, Egyptian planes, UVU’s soccer team and maroon shirts, saying “there is always something new coming up and none of it ever pans out because from the start, there has been nothing there.”

She tells him that pretending the Egyptian planes are inconsequential is useless because everyone knows it means something, “You guys have got to stop the gaslighting if you think your organization is going to survive.” She says it would be better if they were the ones asking the questions, and is sure that those wearing maroon shirts that day will turn out to be a military unit.

The Attacks Against Charlie’s Friends

Blake then says, “the attacks and allegations from Candace are either lies or innuendos thrown around with a total reckless disregard for the truth, so that Candace can manipulate an audience of people who don’t realize they are being played. Instead of being able to grieve properly after one of the most heinous murders in American history, my friends have had to endure harassment from people who have gotten whipped up by what Candace is saying. In fact, I would say we have suffered more harassment from these people than we have from Antifa supporters who overtly celebrate Charlie’s murder.”

Candace scoffs and says him conflating people trying to figure out who murdered Charlie with Antifa is silly, and they should stop playing the victim and simply respond to the concerns raised. Mere questions should not offend the innocent.

Blake then addresses their reticence to respond to her despite receiving hundreds of calls asking for answers and asking them to invite Candace to the show. He said firstly they thought her accusations were too absurd to react to, secondly they were followed Charlie’s methods of not feeding the trolls and giving “air to people who want to tear you down and sow discord” and finally, “we didn’t respond because Charlie always viewed Candace as a friend, and we were holding out hope that she would return that friendship and stop what she was doing.”

Candace is incredulous at the elitist attitude behind thinking that responding to those moved by Charlie’s death but didn’t believe the narrative was beneath them. Also, he rightly referred to her as Charlie’s friend so she’s not a troll. She points to him mentioning the Egyptian planes so much but in a disparaging manner as a sign that they’re nervous and fearful so it’s obvious those planes hold the key.

“People followed what felt to them as authenticity and it was not you. They were not getting that from Charlie’s closest friends or most loved pastors. Why is that? Don’t blame me for the bad energy that you exuded okay? You are doing this because your strategy failed…You were offering “We should accept this and move on,” and I was saying we need to investigate this, and the free markets said no to Turning Point.”

Getting Rich From Charlie’s Death

Blake continues, saying Candace is using the lies she has concocted to “enrich herself whilst dividing the conservative movement at an absolutely crucial time for this country.” Candace is incensed by this, and holding back profanities, fires back “these men have the audacity to accuse me of enriching myself when they were out there selling T-shirts of what Charlie died in to enrich themselves, and made $80 million in the first three weeks - they made their entire budget for the year in the first couple of weeks following Charlie’s assassination.”

Candace says all she’s done is what she’s always done: podcasts and investigates what she’s passionate about including the Kamala Chronicles, the Blake Lively lawsuit and Brigitte Macron, “and this time it’s personal, and it’s you. Do you want to know what all of these investigations have in common? Liars who lie and think that the public is too stupid to see through their lies.”

The Invitation

Blake then says that people started thinking they remained quiet out of cowardice or guilt, but because Charlie was a fighter who would not have allowed this to go on, they decided that “in the near future, there will be a live stream here in Phoenix where we address the false accusations that have been made… If Candace is available, we would sincerely welcome her participation in that live stream. Our motivation for doing this is not out of any obligation to Candace. It is about honouring Charlie and protecting his legacy, his work and the truth.”

Candace is jubilant, though she wished they didn’t have to throw so much shade at her to get to this point. Charlie debated people because he felt he had the moral high ground, but “you guys have been actually acting and embodying the opposite of Charlie Kirk’s spirit. And you did it even in this- it was like one big character assassination. But you’re not attacking me, you’re attacking millions of people around the world who want the truth.”

She further accuses Turning Point of allowing people Charlie didn’t like to inject themselves into his legacy, and of being part of the apparatus that fed us lies about the murder and wanted us to quickly move on. “You’re upset because you got caught with your pants down, but you cannot blame me for that.” She still maintains that they’re not being entirely honest to the public about what happened on 9/10, and again said Charlie had texted them that he knew he would die that day.

She’s eager to have the conversation even today or tomorrow without waiting for lawyers to approve things because the world is demanding it, they can even collect all the proceeds if they monetize the livestream, and her only stipulation is no assassinations.

The Pentagon Laughs about Candace’s Assassination

Candace then pivots to the report that the Pentagon has employed new right wing journalists like James O’Keefe and Matt Gates who she likes, but others are radical Zionists like Laura Loomer who are insane.

“Allowing Laura Loomer into a national defence complex is an indication to just how committed they are to laundering the reputations of anyone as long as they say I support Israel.” Candace then played a clip of Laura’s colleague at the Pentagon’s press corps Cam Higgby asking the Pentagon’s press secretary Kingsley Wilson about the reports of foreign involvement in Charlie’s assassination, a story Candace broke.

Cam Higgsby: “This is my first question, and don’t laugh: does the DO have any evidence of a French military plot to kill Candace Owens?”

After watching them both laugh at his question, Candace mocks their irreverence, “All the cool kids just think it’s beyond crazy to consider that the state would assassinate people, even though that’s what we do.” She then plays Kingley’s response where she says she doesn’t know amidst smiles.

This affirms why Candace urges people not to sign up to the US military, because it’s an illusion that they take their people seriously, and even when Candace informed them of the $1.5 million the President of France paid for her assassination into a traceable bank account, they didn’t respond.

The Media is Heralding Candace’s Bankruptcy

She then railed against this article for its elitism:

They can’t control her so they’ll either kill her or bankrupt her for telling the truth, and “thus far in the Brigitte Macron lawsuit, we have paid over a quarter of a million dollars and we haven’t even had our first day in court…but I will never bend the knee to evil. Bankrupt me if that’s what makes you feel good.”

Trump Called Maron on 9/10

Regarding Brigitte, there’s a six day gap in her schedule around the time the Egyptian plane was in America, and internet sleuths informed her that an hour and a half before Charlie was assassinated, Donald Trump had a phone call with Emmanuel Macron which was recorded in Macron’s public calendar, so now Candace has more questions:

The Game’s Song About Candace

Candace found out that rapper The Game has a song on his latest album called ‘The assassination of Candace Owens.’

“Why?” she whines, laughing, “Why is it got to be song number 13? What’s going on? This better not be predictive programming okay, we know how Hollywood gets down.” She then played a clip of him explaining why he did that song.

The Game: “It’s more about an assassination of the character. I used that title because [Candace talking about her assassination plot] was current news, but the song is not about Candace Owens…I’m a rapper, we use metaphors.”

When asked what he’ll do if Candace “comes for him” about it, smiling, he said he’s not worried about Candace, “She’ll understand if she hears the song…she’s really smart, really intelligent. If she comes for me, it is what it is.” Candace, in the same playful tone and holding her fist up, says she now has beef with The Game and he better watch out.

“Anyway, I think it’s a form of flattery. I’m friends with Ye who makes music and they do use a lot of metaphors, so I’m not offended by this. Do I love the timing? Could I get a break for six months maybe and not have that title be there? Sure. But I’m totally okay with this, I actually think it’s cool. I hope it’s not a diss track, and it’s not going to be like Eminem crying about me on a whole album, but I look forward to the song. Feel free to use a little audio from the podcast - you could use a strip of me saying “Everything is fake and gay” - that would be super fly. Please put that in that song, that’s my only request.”

Comments Section

One commenter warned Candace to watch her sources because the Feds can plant false information that is almost accurate to humiliate their target later. Other comments were wary of Turning Point’s invitation and advised her to be careful, but she doesn’t think they’d be stupid enough to coordinate “another assassination,” before correcting herself and saying “an assassination.”

Later she says, “You don’t go into an organization and help to build it up because you one day hope its founder is going to be assassinated so that you can destroy it.”