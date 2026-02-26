Podcast title: Bride Of Charlie: A Wrinkle In Time | Episode 1

Candace took a week off from her show to produce an investigative series about Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika, a woman she had been criticising for weeks beforehand because of her unusual cheer and triumphant manner following her husband’s death and televised memorial; her suspicious alibis, colleagues and friends; her mother’s shady businesses; her underhand treatment of Candace; the way she was running her husband’s organisation and finally her inappropriate relationship with a 15 year old girl some years ago.

The Evil Trailer

The trailer for the mini-series titled Bride of Charlie - which alludes to the horror movie The Bride of Chuckie in name and mood - was released on Monday to outrage from conservative commentators including Dan Bongino and Meghan McCain who branded the preview evil and Candace a demon for what they regarded as an unseemly persecution of a widow. Many concluded that Candace was motivated by envy and pitied Erika and her children.

So Candace began the highly anticipated first Episode of Bride of Charlie - which amassed two million views in six hours - by setting out the reason for her investigation, “there is a very strange thing happening right now where a young woman with absolutely zero professional qualifications has been inserted at the top of a charity organization that made over a quarter billion dollars last year, and the media is telling you that you have no right to know or to ask anything about her because her husband was murdered, therefore she has a right to assume the position, and wanting to ensure that this person is honest about who she says she is makes you a monster.”

She’s a Grieving Widow

Erika was caught lying many times on the record, but if you feel discomfort about this you’re reminded that ‘She’s a Grieving Widow’, an oft repeated refrain aimed at forcing us to believe the lie that Tyler Robinson shot Charlie, akin to the ‘Trust the Science’ mantra during covid aimed at forcing us to take the vaccine.

“[They want you to] resist your human instincts and obey the government. It’s the same kind of messaging, the same kind of emotional manipulation.”

Candace was accused of being Satan and destroying Charlie’s legacy because of the two-minute trailer, which unleashed an aggressive pre-emptive media lashing that even targeted her staff and their children, all of which has prompted Candace to increase her initial plan of just three episodes to a lengthy series.

The Bride of Charlie

Declaring that “the truth does not fear inspection”, she says, “Welcome to The Bride of Charlie,” which was followed by a brief ten second montage of rapidly flickering images of Erika synced to a haunting violin track, which began with a clip of the widow smiling as she says “we have nothing to hide” and ended with a long shot of the sombre title card above.

Candace then states plainly “something is not right about Erika Kirk” and reads out a viral post on X by an investigative journalist named Elizabeth Lane, which Candace calls “brilliant” because it gave voice to how many people were feeling:

Does She Know She’s Lying?

Candace agrees that Erika has a uniquely off-putting effect on people, and after discussing how the government used MK Ultra for social engineering and to control people’s minds, and how the psychological program was present in her research into Kamala Harris and Emmanuel Macron, she says, “What alarms me about Erika isn’t so much the fact that she lies - which we will prove to you over and over again - but it’s also the fact that I don’t know that she’s aware that she’s lying.

“It’s almost as though she doesn’t remember, like the version that she’s telling us today or yesterday was just recently downloaded into her mind and she therefore thinks it’s true.”

The Single Mother Lie

Prior to her investigation, Candace sent questions to Erika so she could clarify statements she’s made that have turned out to be untrue, but did not receive a response. Firstly, we were told that Erika was raised by her entrepreneurial, devout Catholic, single mother Lori Frantzve, which led to Erika to tell the New York Times in an interview days after Charlie was killed that the “least traumatising” aspect of his murder was becoming a single mother, because her mother had set such a good example for her.

Erika and her mother Lori

A segment from People Magazine about Erika

But Erika was not raised by a single mother at all. Her father Kenneth ‘Kent’ Frantzve was always in her life and was a stay-at-home-dad for large periods of her childhood. She said so herself whilst talking with Charlie on his show:

Erika: “I don’t want to knock the stay-at-home dads - there are some who temporarily had to switch to that role. That happened to my parents a long time ago…my dad was a stay-at-home dad for a few years and it was really sweet and really special. I was four.”

Erika was 10 years old when her parents divorced in 1998, “so her father was very much a part of her early childhood” says Candace, “and he did not stop being involved in her teenage years either. I’ve spoken with [Erika’s] classmates and past boyfriends and they’re bewildered as to why Erika is now publicly presenting as though she does not have a relationship with her father Kent.”

Even apart from Kent, Erika also lived with her step-father Larry Guinta as shown in her yearbook:

In Erika’s high school yearbook, her father Kent is included in the collage along with his parents- her grandparents Carl and Elaine. Her stepfather Larry and his son are also featured

“I confirmed with classmates that Larry and Lori were together since Erika’s elementary school days. In other words, Erika grew up with a bonus dad - both her biological father and her stepfather were present and all living in and around the Scottsdale area. So why this little public misrepresentation?”

Different Birth Dates

Candace says there are a lot of such “little wrinkles” in Erika’s story, and notes similar minor tweaks and alterations in dates and facts in the biography of Brigitte Macron, which serve as an intentional deception strategy that ultimately amounts to a big lie.

Another little wrinkle is with Erika’s birthday. We are told that Erika was born in Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 20th 1988, but in her parent’s divorce filings, her birthdate was listed as November 22nd 1988 in two places, and it looks like her parents got married on Erika’s 7th birthday:

Curiously, Candace neither mentions nor alludes to Erika’s sibling who is sometimes listed in the documents and always redacted

Four Different Wedding Dates

“Attached to this filing is another document that I can only assume was scanned in with an intention to further confuse people,” Candace continues. “It’s a separation agreement which is not notarised or dated, so it’s almost not relevant, and it completely changes the date of Kent and Lori’s marriage from November 20th, 1995 to November 7th, 1982, so 13 years and 13 days is wiped out:”

Candace notes that this unnotarized attachment is highly unusual, she knows because she was once a notary herself. The divorce was also granted in record time as Lori filed on July 20th 1998 and the final judgement came out on November 10th 1998:

But someone tried to edit the marriage date by hand from 1995 to 1985

“Take it from someone who is chronically being sued - that is not how modifications work on court documents. You can’t just use a pen and write something on a divorce decree. You have to initial it and date it. This is crazy to me. My suspicion is that this was done after the fact.”

This divorce decree also has a casually added separation document which is again not notarised, and also with an entirely different wedding date. “And the crazy part is that in that separation agreement, Kent waived his rights to an attorney with no notary present. He just agrees that Lori’s lawyer can represent him on everything.”

So there are four different marriage dates for Erika’s parents, and Candace found no evidence of the wedding in Marblehead, Massachusetts, which demonstrates that “even the most mundane facts about Erika’s life are frustrating to verify.”

A Family of Fraudsters

Her mother’s family were also prolific fraudsters steeped in the world of gambling. Lori was born Loretta Abbas and named after her Syrian grandmother Loretta Abbas, who along with her husband Mason had been arrested multiple times for operating illegal lotteries:

Newspaper clipping from 1944

Newspaper clipping from 1935

Erika’s Swedish father’s side of the family were also involved in gambling, but not the illegal type. Her paternal grandfather Carl Kenneth Frantzve was an executive at the American Bank Note Company in Illinois which printed lottery tickets.

Erika’s Swedish Roots

So Erika is Syrian-Lebanese on her mother’s side and Swedish on her father’s side, yet Erika deeply identifies with her Swedish side despite publicly insisting that she was raised by her single mother.

“If Erika was indeed raised by a single mother, wouldn’t you expect her to identify more deeply with her Lebanese-Syrian roots? You might even understand it if she resented her Swedish roots [due to her father’s abandonment]. But Erika feels so deeply attached to her Scandinavian roots that in 2019, she began the process of obtaining her Swedish citizenship.”

Farfar Not Morfar

Erika was close to her Swedish grandpa and posted about him numerous times on social media, where she often referred to him as her Morfar:

But many Swedes contacted Candace to say that Morfar did not just mean grandfather in Swedish, but more specifically, mother’s father. Farfar translates to father’s father. The Swedish language has specific words for each paternal and maternal grandparent.

“She’s calling him her Morfar, but that is her Farfar, because if Kent is her father, her father’s father is then her Farfar. A woman emailed me saying, “No Swedish grandfather would ever allow you to refer to him as Morfar if he was not actually your Morfar.” If he was your Farfar, he’d say, “Very cute. I’m your Farfar. Let’s get that straight.” This would be akin to being someone’s grandfather allowing them to call you uncle. It’s just wrong.”

So why did Erika’s grandfather - who comes from a long line of Swedish Freemasons - allow her to call him Morfar? Was he actually Lori’s father? This is an interesting wrinkle. Is Erika lying, mistaken or accidentally trying to tell us the truth?

Erika’s Jewish Family

When Erika went to Jerusalem with Charlie in 2019 and visited Zion’s Gate, she wrote about “my family’s dedication sign for restoring the Zion Gate in Jerusalem.” But how does this have anything to do with her family?

Erika’s “one-time roommate Nicole Rothstein alleged that half of their family, referring to her and Erika’s family, is Jewish, and Nicole previously claimed that Erika was her best friend and cousin. Now, the Zion’s Gate is the Rothstein’s dedication, but how did Erika and Nicole Rothstein get so close? Remember, Erika says that she was raised by a single mother who is Lebanese. If Erika is telling the truth about her paternity, then Nicole Rothstein would be Erika’s father’s sister’s husband’s previous wife’s daughter’s daughter. In other words, zero blood relation.”

Erika is also very close to Nicole’s father Allan, who she calls her uncle, and paid heartfelt tributes to him online. But on a family tree that Candace created of Erika’s family, The Rothstein’s are very far removed from Erika, and Allan is merely her father’s sister’s husband’s previous wife’s daughter’s husband, and not a blood relative at all:

Erika’s Parents Are Karla and Jack Solomon?

So how did she get so close to The Rothsteins and why is she declaring that they’re her family? This would only make sense if we take Erika literally when she calls her grandfather Carl her Morfar, and he is indeed her mother’s father.

“That would mean Lori is not her mother, and Kent - just by nature of him being a man, is not her father. We’re looking for her mother’s father. So, we have to start looking at Kent’s three sisters, and Karla Frantzve would be my first pick because in 2002 she married Jack Solomon, the man who financed Zion’s Gate in Jerusalem. If Karla was her mother and Jack Solomon her father - we’re firmly in conspiracy land here - it would all make sense and Nicole would be her blood relative.”

Jack and Karla live in Utah and Jack graduated from Utah Valley University and later created a Centre for Jewish Studies on their campus after making his money through a company that manufactured slot machines. Candace wonders why neither Jack nor Karla accompanied Erika to visit Charlie when he was shot in their state.

Erika’s Day Care

Candace found out that Erika went to Walnut Centre Children’s Daycare in Cincinnati Ohio in 1992:

Candace: “Lol to her being dressed as a little bee and accidentally throwing up some Freemason hand signs. But she looks adorable.”

Tesseracts and A Looking Glass

In a nod to Candace’s episode exploring time travel and the government’s prediction program Project Looking Glass, she found out that Erika attended an elementary school in Paradise Valley, Arizona called The Tesseract School, named after the time-travelling instrument in children’s book A Wrinkle in Time. It was part of a series of charter schools created by John T. Golle (who helped launch the poison-makers company Monsanto) with the help of The Bushes and The Waltons.

In another nod to her time travel episode, The Tesseract School - which shut down in 2000 - rented their building from a Jewish school called Gan Yaladim’s Looking Glass School. “[Candace laughs] I just love this so much. So, Tessaract was put into a Looking Glass. It’s fantastic. I wondered why they were all freaking out about my Project Looking Glass episode - they probably thought I already knew that she went to this looking glass school and was dropping clues. But it was an accidental troll.”

Candace tracked down yearbooks from Erika’s first, second and third grade:

“But what is very exciting about finding her at this school is that it unlocked a lot of important things that needed to be known about Erika’s life and her connections. There’s a lot going on with this school but we’ll stop here, because I’ve given you a lot to digest.”

Comments Section

Candace acknowledges the comments from the YouTube live feed finding humour with Morfar and Farfar, thinks we should adopt this method of naming grandparents, and loved that titbit of information from her Swedish fans.

She again marvelled at the furore surrounding the Bride of Charlie trailer, saying, “Why did they freak out about an investigative series if their whole premise is that she’s just an innocent grieving widow? Don’t they realise how this makes it look like she’s not just a grieving widow because investigating her will uncover something?

“Why are we not allowed to know anything about Erika’s life? Who got harmed by learning that she went to a Tesseract School? Who was harmed in the making by learning these facts?

“I didn’t accuse her of killing Charlie Kirk. I’m telling you who this person is because she’s at the helm of this company - it might be relevant to know whether or not she’s telling us the truth about her background, and thus far and as we get further into the story, you will see that she’s not. But I’m not going to assign any maliciousness into her very many mistakes about her background.”

Candace then mocked the frenzied calls for prayers for Erika and her children because of the impending series when Candace has never said anything about the children, and maybe they should pray for the children because their mother is in the office all day instead.

She then addressed Erika directly saying, “You want to be in the realm of politics. You want to be here. You want to be telling people who to vote for for the future president of the United States in 2028 as you come out to sparklers. Well, then put on your big girl pants. You don’t get to play the role of a grieving widow when people want to know who you are, especially when you’re telling lies.”