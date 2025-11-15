Podcast title: From Britney To Charlie. With Pastors Like These, Who Needs Enemies? | Candace Ep 265

On yesterday’s show, Candace continued her takedown of Turning Point USA Faith by outlining the abuse scandals connected to the churches and pastors linked to the organisation, and was delighted that Tucker Carlson refused to denounce her on air and instead professed his love for her.

Today she connected all the investigations she has done in the past with Calvary Chapel Church, hostile takeover of individuals and companies and the Mormons.

Candace unravels the thread going through all her investigations

Bringing all the Research Together

Candace begins the show by saying she’s freaking out because all of her research is converging: her favourite book Chaos is connected to Brigitte Macron, Kanye West and Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

She recalled where she left off on the Brigitte Macron investigation - which was suspended the instant Charlie died - that it was her accusations of MK Ultra being a factor in Emmanuel Macron’s life that their lawsuit against her was fixated upon, mentioning it 18 times and alerting Candace to its significance (a hit dog will holler).

Kanye West had also being MK Ultraed in a psychological operation, then there’s Jeffrey Epstein trafficking women into Hollywood under the guise of movies and modelling, then Harvey Weinstein who she interviewed was taken out by #MeToo movement, “and I had posited that that movement may have been about hostile takeovers of companies. And of course, as we’ve been discussing on the show, Zionist Inc., everybody understands what Zionist Inc. is now. You see it everywhere. You cannot question Israel or they descend on you. Somehow the Charlie Kirk assassination is bringing together all the themes we’ve been exploring.”

With regards to her Calvary Chapel and Rob McCoy investigation yesterday, “my sense - which every Christian Zionist influencer under the sun is trying to ward me off of - is that faith has somehow been infiltrated. Faith has become a military operation. Or perhaps from the 60s onwards, that’s what it’s always been.” She wonders if the numerous incidences of trafficking and abuse within that church organisation is occurring by design.

Britney Spears and Lou Taylor

She received an email linking Calvary Chapel to Britney Spears’ conservatorship, “It was heavily insinuated, even by Britney Spears herself, that Calvary Church leader Lou Taylor pushed for this conservatorship.” She played a clip of Brett Cooper describing how Lou was initially hired to help Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn in 2007 but a year later became the spokesperson for the whole family and the business manager who handled the finances for Britney’s $130 million tour.

Brett Cooper: “Britney Spears’ dad filed for bankruptcy and Lou Taylor’s firm gave him a loan of $40,000. Within months of this loan, Britney’s conservatorship was implemented in February 2008”

Lou Taylor: “Britney needs to have security so that every single thing she does and every single person she has a relationship with doesn’t become an opportunity for her to be exploited.”

From L-R: Jamie, Bryan, Jamie Lynn, Britney and Lynn Spears

Candace calls Lou’s behaviour infiltration, “and Lou talking about God and prayers, and then when you look be beneath that layer, you start to ask questions. Then suddenly the God people get upset.”

She said after she covered the Potter’s Field Ministry scandal yesterday where Rob McCoy came in and took over its finances, she got a message from someone intimately involved who said the media reports where wrong, and that “Potter’s Field was a healthy, functional Christian ministry until - allegedly - Rob McCoy got involved and intentionally scandalized it and staged an effective hostile takeover with a few other board members. That’s what this person is alleging, and they’ve sent emails and other proof which we need to go through before we can present that as a fact. But this idea of a hostile takeover designed as a faith-based assistance piqued my interest.”

On the subject of people and organisations being taken over via scandals by unqualified people, she played another clip of Brett explaining that Lou became the Spears’ business manager even though she had no financial background, but had started her career in church working with her husband at Calvary Chapel Brentwood in California, and Britney’s father Jamie had been giving the church a 10% tithe of his income from the conservatorship.

Brett says, “Britney accused her father and Lou of allegedly having an affair and unlawfully using her money to fund trips of their own…and this is not Lou’s only controversy, just a couple of years ago The New Yorker reported that she also tried to place Courtney Love and Lindsay Lohan into conservatorships.”

Candace received messages alleging that Lou’s congregation are encouraged to pay tithes if they want to be blessed, and are also encouraged “to invest in companies [Lou] is involved in, and that God will bless them and they’ll pray over them. What is happening? How can there be this many Calvary Chapel scandals and stories?”

Lindsay Lohan and Lou Taylor

Regarding former child actress Lindsay Lohan who got addicted to drugs, her father Michael Lohan publicly spoke out against Lou Taylor.

Michael Lohan: “Sean Chapman and Lou Taylor leaked to the press…so that [Lindsay] won’t spend much time in Rehab. They’re destroying my daughter’s life.”

She then reads from an email she received from someone who worked with Lou Taylor, but had to black out whole chunks of identifying information:

Candace is very sure Rob McCoy and Lou Taylor know each other

Courtney Love’s Messages

It’s about to get even crazier, Candace says, because in January someone told her that Courtney Love wanted to talk to her.

The media tried to convince us that Courtney Love (left) had something to do with the death of her late husband Kurt Cobain (right)

“When I made contact with her, it was because she had been watching my podcast and she knew that I was obsessed with the book Chaos…she told me so much information, it was like she wrote me a novel. I couldn’t process it, it was information overload. And if she had sent it to anybody but me, they would have looked at this information and said, “She’s crazy. Truly, she’s obviously insane.” Because people that are outside of the Hollywood matrix cannot comprehend what goes on inside of it. It’s spiritually so offensive that we go, “there’s no way all of this can be going on.”

Candace got a good understanding of how Hollywood works from being close to Kanye West, “even I thought Ye was crazy or being hysterical when he turned around to me in my house, when all that was going down and Adidas and Gap was cancelling him. He was like, “Are you an OP too?!” And I was like, “What on earth are you talking about?””

After reading Chaos and doing some research, she now understands what he meant. “I am certain that Charlie was also going through that process where you start to realize that there are literally psychological operatives in your life. [Kanye] was asking me “are you a part of the psychological operation that is meant to control me? Are you one of these handlers that’s meant to stop me from breaking out of this mental prison? Everyone’s telling me there’s something wrong with me and that I'm crazy when I’m saying, “No, there’s something wrong with this.”

So Courtney Love is writing a book about her experiences, and sent some of the writing to Candace in February, “She explained to me that when she was a toddler she was experimented on at the Haight Asbury Clinic and given LSD. And she told me, “I did not kill Kurt Cobain. That was a part of a psychological operation to make the masses look away from what the CIA was guilty of.”

She told Candace that the core of all of this is ownership: if a company or individual becomes too big, they will send in their agents to control them, and if they can’t they stage a hostile takeover using a number of methods including accusations of mental illness, which is what they did with Britney, Kanye, Michael Jackson and Candace right now, “they’re saying “she’s gone off the deep end” thank you, that’s where I’d like to be. I don’t want to be in the shallow end, let’s get deep on these topics.”

Another way is using lawfare to bankrupt you, “Michael Jackson, despite the fact that he was beating Sony, he was owning his own catalogue and almost owned the Beatles catalogue and that’s when they swept in and they took him down. He died broke. Actually, Paris Jackson was in the news today because she’s lost in court and she’s still fighting over her father’s legacy. The very people he hated now own his catalogue. And they lied to us about the paedophilia - I did a whole episode on that.”

Another way they get what they want is by employing the media to conduct a character assassination, “The Me Too movement was such an easy way to hostile take over big companies. Because even if these people prove they didn’t do anything wrong to these women, who may have being paid to make accusations, you have to sell your company because you’re so tarred and feathered reputationally that nobody wants to work with you anymore. It doesn’t matter whether or not these allegations are true, it’s how much damage they can do to you as a person.”

The last way they can take over your company is by an untimely death like with Kurt Cobain, Prince, Michael Jackson, Charlie Kirk and Bob Bryar, the drummer from My Chemical Romance who died in mysterious circumstances.

Candace: “Bob Bryar had a drug overdose at the right time.”

We will never know what he knew

In the book Chaos, the medical examiners are always part of the operation for these perfectly timed deaths that we will never know the truth about.

Back to Courtney Love, and she told Candace that they are a mafia who seek to own everything, and you can get on to their radar by making too much money. She kept insisting that Candace should look into the Mormon Mafia, which sits above Hollywood and Zionist Jews.

“Now I want to be very clear because this can be offensive to people: every faith has been infiltrated. This is not an attack or I’m saying every person in the Mormon church is involved, even the Catholic church, no. But we know that at the top things get corrupted. If you are actually a person that cares about your soul and you want to get into heaven, your job is not to defend corruption, whether it’s happening in your church or in your own home. Your job is to try to root it out.”

She then reads from Courtney’s message, ““Who is it that doesn’t drink, doesn’t gamble, but they run Vegas and a lot of the Jews that are in Hollywood? Lou Taylor for Kim Kardashian and Diddy, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and she also owns the church home to get Bieber from Hillsong. Christian, non-denominational - but she’s born and raised LDS. Bill Gates’s grandfather: also LDS and polygamist…The corrupt Fed who called off the 2006 investigations into CNB Bank for Mike Curt’s Estate and Tupac. R. Todd Nielsen, that firm is still massive, but he had to then go be one of the 12 apostles to the new prophet in Salt Lake and with Nsign, an NGO.” And she goes on and on and I just had no idea what she was speaking about.”

Candace did not have the time to look into it at the time because she was busy with the Brigitte Macron case. Then she finds out the Lou Taylor’s church was involved with the CIA in the 60s through the hippie movement - which was never organic but was a psychological operation - aimed at revamping the church but was actually used to divide the Christian faith, and the leaders of the churches had elite military backgrounds.

Candace is now even more determined to focus on TPUSA Faith because she suddenly realised after a conversation with someone that the organisation has become overwhelmingly faith-focused.

Loyal Friend

In light of the globalist future mantra of ‘You will own nothing and be happy’, Candace stated that we should all aspire to ownership, then she showed a longer version of the throwback clip she played yesterday of her and Charlie talking about friendship.

Candace: “There have been moments where [Charlie] thought that his whole life was over and was like “they’re trying to kill me and destroy me” and I’m like “get your head out of the sand.”

Charlie says, “Surround yourself with people like Candace that, whatever you’re doing they’re going to tell you the truth and they’re going to be honest. But they’ll also have your back. And I understand this might sound cliché, but it’s so hard to find that kind of loyalty.”

Candace said it made her feel great to hear this from him, and it infuriated her when she remembered that they tried to convince people that she and Charlie were not friends, “I will never get over that. I will never get over how absolutely deranged the media is. They tried to invert reality.”

Person of Interest

Back to the Charlie Kirk investigation, she mentioned examining footage and coming across a guy in a maroon shirt who never ducks or reacts when the shot is fired being a person of interest, along with an Indian guy named Samir who’s footage from that day was used by the media but who declined to speak to Candace when she contacted him.

People also sent her information about Butch Hibbs - Pastor Jack Hibbs’ brother - and she saw him hanging around behind this man as he spoke to the media.

“He may have just being calling an uber, but I’ve got to follow this faith feeling that I have. I’m going to follow my every instinct in this, so if you have more information about him please send it to moretips@candaceowens.com”

With regards to today’s show, the guest that was supposed to come on and discuss TPUSA’s finances postponed their appearance to next week, and the Egyptian plane situation is so explosive that she’s been asked to wait before presenting it to the public.

Comments Section

Her top comment from yesterday’s show is:

When a Mormon wrote in expressing love for Candace, she said she couldn’t have done so much research on the assassination without the help of Mormon students being her boots on the ground in Utah, and doesn’t want the Mormon aspect of the investigation to feel like an attack on the religion.

She also said something is not right with Calvary Chapel, and though someone wrote in to say they would no longer support Candace because she discussed the church’s abuse history, “I’ve always been very clear, on the topic of abusing kids? Bye. Like forever. I will never shut up on these topics.”

When someone mentioned the opioid crisis, she says, “Our boys were guarding the poppy fields in Afghanistan and then we got an opioid crisis and the Sackler family seems to be the only ones that benefited. And that is why I say do not let your sons fight in a military, because nothing is getting better in our country and we are just sending our sons over to die for Israel and their borders expand. We would have no beef in the Middle East if it wasn’t for Israel and us constantly protecting them from the trouble they cause.”