Podcast title: A Tale of Two PR Disasters: Blake Lively & Turning Point USA. | Candace Ep 333

On yesterday’s show Candace reviewed her former employer the Daily Wire’s reported demise amidst Ben Shapiro’s continued attacks against her, and today she looked into how The Charlie Kirk show is linked to Israel and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit victory against Blake Lively.

Episode 333

Overwhelming Grief

Candace began the show talking about her spate of vivid dreams and feeling of doom since just before Charlie’s assassination, and following a recent overwhelming sense of grief over his death, she looked again at their text message exchange in which he confidently asserted that he was going to die:

Candace says, “It’s the ‘I’m not really afraid of it’ part that I think [upset me again] this morning, I was just overwhelmed with the the grief of imagining somebody who knew deep in their soul their life purpose, but their life ending is something I don’t think any of us want to know, right?

Charlie Didn’t Try to Prevent His Death

“Nobody wants to know how they’re going to die, and if you did know the when and the how, wouldn’t you try to avoid it? If he knew he was going to die and it was related to Turning Point USA, wouldn’t you say, “Never mind. I actually think I’m going to go to college instead?”

“And that’s what really struck me hard: Charlie knew he was going to die and he chose to just continue upon that path anyway. He didn’t try to prevent it and he wasn’t afraid of it. He just repeatedly dreamed it and knew it was going to happen. And it did. I was overwhelmed. And I thought about the fact that his dreams must have increased toward the end.

“At least we do know that the night before, he had astrong sense that he was going to die, strong enough that he texted those he thought were his friends and the security people meant to protect him. He texted Andrew Kolvet and Dan Flood saying ‘they are going to kill me.’ They want us to believe that he meant a trans person. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see in this lawsuit with Brian Harpole if he meant a trans person.

“The point is that he knew he was going to die imminently, but he didn’t lock himself in a basement or cancel his tour and stay home with his kids. He still left home that morning and marched on. And that is something that makes me so sad, because it’s the same thing that I feel is happening to me right now, where I sense this deep knowing that at the moment that Charlie died, I was awakened to something that feels very providential that has to happen.

“And you can’t explain it - there are things that are sometimes beyond our vocabulary, beyond our ability to make sense of it to other people but you just you feel it spiritually. I felt that way regarding the instantaneous recognition that he had been betrayed, even though I had no facts and I had no idea who betrayed him.”

Who’s Controlling Them?

Other people who didn’t know Charlie also felt this deep call to investigate his death, people like Baron Coleman, whose show she missed last night and this morning she was “boohoo crying” as she considered what Charlie went through in his last days. She then shared a clip of Baron’s show.

Baron says, “We think about people like JE of the files fame. We think about the Prime Minister of Our Greatest Ally. Think about the President of the United States and what he’s become. Think about Johnny Moore. Think about Andrew Kolvet. Think about Glenn Beck. Think about all these people for whom it’s their life’s mission to support Our Greatest Ally.

“And and it raises an inevitable question of, who is pulling the strings? Who is the marionette? We like to think the Prime Minister of Our Greatest Ally is pulling the strings here in the United States. I don’t think so. Is Johnny Moore and Andrew Kolvet, are they pulling the strings of Erika and and Tyler and Charlie? I don’t think so.

“I want to say something dark here - I don’t think a human is pulling the strings. I think these people that are co-opting Christian language and the trappings of the Christian faith in order to produce what I think is a decidedly anti-Christian message, I don’t think they answer to a human. I think they answer to something far darker. I don’t think anybody in flesh and blood is capable of pulling this off.

It’s Satan Himself

“This is a spiritual war. And Charlie was a physical casualty of that spiritual war. He recognized the spiritual nature of it and was trying to get out of it. He recognized the side he had been supporting was demonic and dark and evil and he was trying to distance himself from it and they killed him. I believe that with all my heart. And it is so twisted and terrifying.

“That’s what we’re fighting. When we’re fighting for who killed Charlie Kirk, how and why, I think that ‘Why’ is the darkest evil humanity can face. I think it’s Satan himself. I really, genuinely, 100% believe that. That’s the Why. There could be some temporal explanation of Why, but I think ultimately it is a satanic Why. Charlie was turning his back on the Prince of Darkness and he was removed for it. He was killed by supporters of the prince of darkness, by the people doing his bidding.”

Spiritual Battle

Candace says, “I could not agree more with that assessment, and I just couldn’t believe that he said this last night and I was feeling this way this morning. It just felt so heavy and it is totally spiritual.”

Even Tucker Carlson is being mocked for using the world ‘spells’ to describe what’s controling President Trump, but he’s right. There’s something about these people that’s dark and inhuman. When she watched the clip of Ben Shapiro yesterday that she shared, she reacted to his twitch live because she hadn’t noted it earlier, and “I was like, “Whoa, that’s not normal, like what are you worshiping that you have that within you?”

Charlie’s Partnership with Salem Media

Charlie didn’t shirk away from his death because he knew that it would launch something great. This links to the research they’d been conducting into The Charlie Kirk Show and their deal with Salem Media. Charlie was excited to partner with them because his goal was to be like Rush Limbaugh, who he adored.

“He listened to Rush Limbaugh on the way to school every day when he was young, and told me that that’s how he got into conservative politics. He thought Rush was the greatest to do it, and his dream was to be like him and host three hours of radio every day, and he saw the Charlie Kirk show as a means to fulfill it and it was remarkably successful.”

Netanyahu Wanted to Deny Link to Charlie’s Murder

Two days after his assassination, on September 12th, Greta Van Susteren on her show asked Bibi Netanyahu about the rumours swirling around that Israel had a hand in Charlie’s murder.

Netanyahu says, “That’s insane. Israel also changes the orbit of the moon and pushes the sun - I mean, the whole thing is insane, absurd and so stupid. It’s ridiculous. You can’t believe that people are saying this.”

Candace found out that Netanyahu’s office had asked Greta to ask the question on air so that he could react to it, which is odd.

Geofencing Churches For Israel

Six days later the Israeli Foreign Ministry of Affairs via Havas Media contracted Show Faith by Works LLC to geofence mobile phones connected to several churches with pro-Israel and anti-Palestine messaging and October 7th memorial events in parking lots. Here is the list of churches they have access to:

Candace: “See if your church is on this list, because the company is filed with FARA and are working as foreign agents.”

Pro-Israel Propaganda Campaign

“Also on September 18th, they also contracted Clock Tower X LLC - also registered under FARA as a foreign agent - who are tasked with developing a strategic plan to combat antisemitism in the United States through the media. The company is run by Brad Parscale (pictured below), President Trump’s former campaign manager.

“I actually met him for the first time at un unforgettable meeting years ago with Charlie, over lunch at a private club in DC. He was quite arrogant. I don’t think he thought we were going to be anything and treated us - me especially - like we were scrubs.

“He’s now running Clock Tower X, and on their FARA filing they list Salem Radio Media Network as the platform through which they are going to inject the pro-Israel propaganda:

Weird Timing

In January, Brad became the Chief Strategy Officer for Salem Media Network so he’s working for both Clock Tower X and Salem Media, “This is meant to be a targeted propagandist campaign targeting Gen Z audiences across platforms like Tik Tok, Instagram, YouTube and podcasts, and Salem Media is working as a foreign agent of Israel - so check whether with Show Faith by Work’s list of churches or the radio and podcasts under Salem Media ever criticise Israel at all.

“I think that these filings made after Charlie Kirk was assassinated is weird timing. Like, why did Israel’s Foreign Ministry of Affairs suddenly feel this impulse to immediately register these companies? Both of whom by the way, worked with Harmeet Dhillon’s Law Firm to get this done. Why the hurry? Wasn’t Charlie a friend of Israel? Why is Bibi upset about some tweets? Why is that registering to me as paranoia to get ahead of something?”

Charlie was quickly eulogised as being a strong supporter of Israel in order to encourage Americans to emulate him, and Candace feels Israel planned on hiding the fact that Charlie’s opinions about the country changed, which is why they attacked Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson for telling the truth about this and for backing her when she said the same thing.

Josh Hammer Knowingly Lied

“Charlie said he “was quote given no choice but to abandon the pro-Israel cause. Thank you, Jesus, that he decided to put that in writing.” In the days following his death, people like Josh Hammer strongly denied that Charlie had changed his mind on Israel until Candace released the group text messages that Josh himself was part of which proved that he knowingly lied, and it changed the narrative.

“On October 15th, Josh Hammer - who nobody listens to yet he keeps getting handed all these opportunities - is given a show on the Salem Network, the same network that hosts the Charlie Kirk Show.”

Too Connected to Fail

“I actually saw Nick Fuentes ranting about this and I should have shared the clip, where he was saying that in a free market society, some of us have to be good every single day. People like me and Tucker Carlson would get kicked out of the free markets in seconds if we don’t create good content, but then there are people like Bari Weiss, Ben Shapiro and Josh Hammer that are just never going to fail.

“I want to show you Hammer’s views right now for his Newsweek show on the Salem Media Network:

“It looks like his average is 355 views. You could get that accidentally. Actually, you could not do a show and and accidentally people could just hit the wrong button on YouTube, and they accidentally hit play for 10 seconds and you’d have a view. You could probably get 355 views that way, but he’s actually trying. He’s got marketing behind him, and that’s what he’s getting on YouTube.

“Who gave this man a show after Charlie Kirk died and why? Coz that just runs counter to financial sense. I remember that years ago, Salem struggled financially and were looking for a buyer, so if they’re having financial trouble, acquiring people that have no talent and no following despite trying their entire lives to be in front of the camera doesn’t make any financial sense. Unless it does make financial sense.

“What I mean is, unless Salem Media signed a legal deal with a foreign nation to allow them to use their platform as their virtual mouthpiece, which is what Josh Hammer is: a mouthpiece for Israel.”

Charlie Kirk Show Deal

Back to their deal with Charlie, “I remember Charlie telling me that his deal was was fantastic - he was going to be a part owner of his own his show, and he also told me that earlier on, his show was the only profitable show on the network. I remember when they started, his assistant was Sarah Schmackenberg had a piece of the show, and Andrew Kolvet also owned a stake in the show, back when the team was smaller.”

Blake Neff, Andrew Kolvet and Terryl Farnsworth are actually paid by the Charlie Kirk Show and not Turning Point USA, “they even have their own separate building on the property at the Turning Point USA campus. Everyone in that building I don’t trust. I think Erika Kirk took an office in that building before Charlie died.”

Candace wonders if they all have a stake in the show, because Andrew had told a family member that he lost money when Charlie rejected Netanyahu’s huge offer to take Turning Point to another level.

Donald Jr’s Deal With Salem Media

Back in April 2025, Salem Media announced a landmark deal with Donald Trump Jr, who was like a brother to Charlie, but he “broke my heart with his almost non-reaction to Charlie’s death, and he did not fight in the way I thought he would.”

Pam Bondi’s Support for Foreign Interference

Candace then plays a clip of Ian Carroll explaining former US Attorney General Pam Bondi’s actions regarding foreign businesses on his show:

Ian says, “It was in February 2025 when this little known move of profound significance happened. Huge shout out to Gen Xirl, don’t know how she dug this one up - this one is super obscure and super significant. So February of last year, Pam Bondi on her first day disbands the Foreign Influence Task Force, the very DOJ office responsible for enforcing FARA, the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

“The change specifically limits DOJ prosecutors from criminally charging those involved in public relations work and policy advocacy on behalf of foreign businesses and nonprofits. This deliberate incapacitation of the enforcement mechanism gave a green light to foreign influence operatives, ensuring that the Knesset’s 2018 plan to skirt FARA could proceed with minimal risk of prosecution.

“Shifting resource in the national security division to free resources to address more pressing priorities and end risks of further weaponization and abuses of prosecutorial discretion, the Foreign Influence Task Force shall be disbanded. Recourse to criminal charges under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and 18 Code 951 shall be limited to instances of alleged conduct similar to more traditional espionage by foreign government actors, like Jefferey Epstein maybe Pam?

“So, no more FARA enforcement, unless it’s like, a legit spy. There’s no cop on the beat anymore.”

Timeline of Israeli Propaganda

Why was less FARA enforcement such a priority for her? President Trump’s DOJ made it a safe place for Israel. Candace showed these events in a timeline she created:

Candace surmises that Netanyahu would have been able to transfer the money to Charlie and TPUSA via the Charlie Kirk Show, thanks to Pam Bondi. Here’s a visual showing the connections:

“They refer to this as Project 545, because I believe that’s how much money they put into it initially when they established this idea of propaganda - Project 545 was $545 million…You’ve got there the Dhillon Law Firm which has been privately suing for me two years, I would say on behalf of Israel but some would say that is a gratuitous understanding.

“I don’t believe that the Charlie Kirk show is the most profitable show on Salem Media anymore. I don’t think anybody’s watching it. If they keep going they’re going to have the same ratings as Josh Hammer’s show. Yet Salem Media will still stay afloat, because it doesn’t matter about the views.”

Justin Baldoni Victory

Candace then pivots to discuss the happy news regarding Justin Baldoni (pictured below) and Blake Lively’s lawsuit which she had been covering, and now feels that justice was served for Baldoni who she believes is innocent of any wrongdoing. The case was really about power, with Blake’s resources and wealthy friends like Taylor Swift coming down against Baldoni in order to take the movie rights he’d legally acquired for the book titled It Ends With Us.

“And she would have been successful too, were it not for us meddling kids…The case was Blake saying, “We can create a scandal and you will give me what you own.” I read it. She says she was sexually harassed and files this paperwork, but it’s actually not really a court case, I don’t think she ever wanted to go that far. She didn’t expect the public to read the documents…

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds

“There were only three accusations left, and it was an accusation of a breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting retaliation. Blake then issued a bizarre statement following this remarkable loss:

Candace stops reading out the statement half way through and says, “I can’t even read the rest of it because if you were deep in the trenches of this case, you know how disgusting and how wild it is. And I love that the community note next to statement…

“We knew eventually she would settle and she did. And I just want to comment on the idea that she suffered retaliation - she thought she had it in the bag and they’ll bully Baldoni out of Hollywood. The retaliation and bullying was because he held on to his movie and didn’t give her the rights. Baldoni would have suffered were it not for us internet sleuths that picked this up.”

Ryan Reynold’s Harrassment

Candace recalled how Blake’s husband Ryan Reynold’s movie Deadpool featured a character called Nice Pool which was based on Baldoni, who was relentlessly pilloried the entire movie before being murdered. In a deleted scene, Reynolds as Nice Pool mocks Baldoni’s podcast where he talked about being a male feminist.

Nice Pool: “I’d be fighting alongside them, but my calling is to one day host a podcast that monetizes the women’s movement.”

“The whole movie was just a catastrophe of jokes that nobody understood because he just wanted to torture Justin…let us not forget that Ryan then did a promo for Blake and Justin ’s movie, but it was actually more of an opportunity for him and his buddy Hugh Jackman [who also starred in Deadpool] to make fun of Justin. It was totally and utterly sadistic. It makes me not like Hugh Jackman anymore.”

Banished to the Basement

Baldoni and his family were then forced to watch the premier of his movie from the basement of the theatre because Blake said she couldn’t be in the same room as him.

Justin Baldoni and his friends and family posing for pictures whilst sitting on cases of water in the basement of the theatre at his movie premiere

“She needed to prove that she hated him because something sexual happened between them, then we got to see the footage and no such thing happened. They enjoyed bullying him. I think he did actually end up in the hospital from all the stress of it. But this sort of evil is just not landing anymore, the world is awake to it.

We Won

“And so this felt amazing to see that they have now settled the lawsuit. Of course it’s supposed to make everybody think they both won, but this is not true. We all know Justin Baldoni won this lawsuit in terms of PR, and he would have won this literally too - there was nothing left for her to win.

“Just two weeks before the scheduled trial date, they ended the legal dispute. She should have ended it much sooner, but she was completely delusional, high on power, high on Taylor Swift, and she lost both Taylor Swift and the respect of the public. And that is the perfect sentencing for a narcissist who thinks that power and money is what wins the game.

“So congratulations Justin Baldoni, congratulations Melissa Nathan, congratulations Brian Freidman. Congratulations to the tick tockers that [made investigative videos about the case] - we won.”

Charlie’s Neck Was Fine

Candace then recalled being told whilst Charlie was in hospital following the shooting that he had no neck left because it had been blasted off, and now realising that this was a false narrative that was spread because “Charlie looked really good and only had that entry point wound in the front, and his neck was completely fine, that’s why it was open casket.

“But now it seems weird that that was an intentional talking point that they promoted, and I feel like it’s because they were going to tell us that the .30.06 went through and completely destroyed his neck, and nobody would have known any different had it not been for Terryl Farnsworth’s [video recording from behind Charlie that he let Candace see].”

Mikey Had A Soul

Candace also feels she was right not to go too hard on Mikey McCoy because she found out that he may have been unsure about “what they had done,” which was why they needed to reassure him by constantly boosting him publicly with their adjectives, like constantly referring to him as ‘amazing’ because they perceived him as the weak link and the only one who had a soul.

“They lied when they said Mikey flew into action and directed everything - that’s not true. It’s all not true. According to my sources, Mikey was an absolute mess at the hospital.

“Mikey, if you’re watching the show, Charlie loved you. And whatever it was - that little flutter that made you realize how wrong what you did was - go with that. I sense you’re probably in some sort of a spiritual purgatory. They’re offering you the world and all this money, but you can’t take it with you when you go. Hell is real.

“I don’t know, I just have it on my heart to say that to you. Maybe that’s why I woke up in a state of just feeling like a message needed to be delivered. But Mikey, you don’t have to keep secrets for bad people. And I think that you were the only one who had a soul.”

Israel’s Bot Accounts

Candace: “Israel also use bot campaigns and fake accounts. The idea is to flood the comment sections, and they can also send 3,000 emails on a dime if you’re hosting an event they don’t like by using bot companies”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from yesterday’s episode:

Regarding Ben Shapiro coming against Theo Von (pictured below), Candace says, “I have to say that really triggered me, because [Theo’s] just all heart. It’s like, how could you hate Theo? He’s all heart and he’s genuinely like that. He will sit down and speak to anybody. He loves everybody. And I just couldn’t tolerate that.”

When someone asks what her instincts say about Whitney Houston’s death, she says, “I think it’s very strange that people always drown in Hollywood. I don’t know any people in real life that drown in bathtubs, but it sure as hell happens a lot in Hollywood. I think her daughter died drowning in a bathtub. I think Britney Murphy died drowning in a bathtub. What’s going on with these bathtubs? If I was a Hollywood celebrity, I wouldn’t take any baths. I’ll take a shower every single time.”