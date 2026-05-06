Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
13h

Thank You for this episode! Candace clarifies more and more the essentials!!! So hopeful!

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David Schmitt's avatar
David Schmitt
19hEdited

Something is not right about this hasty exoneration of Mr. Mikey McCoy. At the very least, it was a travesty--and indicative of gross mismanagement--that this fellow, barely beyond being a "boy," was given such a position of responsibility. His bizarre behavior moments after the assassination of Charlie Kirk is precisely why someone so young is not entrusted with such duties.

To digress for a bit and to clear up some accumulating journalistic "dust," I'd like to point out that reference to the wound in Mr. Kirk's neck as [definitively] an "entrance" wound--though not an unreasonable hypothesis--is epistemologically sloppy. We really just do not know for certain that this is the case even though I believe that it most likely is an entrance wound. Jason Goodman continues to present video material that suggests otherwise, and this analysis suggesting origin of a bullet from the rear must be considered in the mix of multiple working hypotheses. Also, the idea of an exploding microphone clipped to Mr. Kirk's T-shirt on the right chest and causing a wound on the left of the neck, hardly in a straight vectorial direction and lacking [certain] apparent motions that comport with physical expectations of kinetic action and reaction, seems to me an annoying distraction. I also find it presumptuous when, elsewhere, people confidently refer to the victim's carotid artery as having been severed. Though it is certainly easy to imagine that it would be, it is not necessarily a certainty. [I have an image of the cross section representing the neck of Mr. George Floyd in my Substack article in defense of Officer Derek Chauvin. Without linking it here, I trust that those interested can find it easily enough. The image (a photocopy from a transected neck of a cadaver) reveals the positional relationship of structures in the neck.] Given the proximity of these vessels to the presumptive point of entrance, it is imaginable that the lateral wave of destruction by the missile might not yet have fully manifested itself in the course of its short passage through the fragile tissues of the front, lateral neck. As odd as it seems, there is no evidence that any explosive exit wound occurred whether the viewed wound is designated as an exit or as an entry wound. The slow stream of dark blood, at least as we were provided in our pixelated reality, did not fit with the expectations of a severed carotid artery. (I have, assisting in surgeries, witnessed the inadvertent damaging of much smaller arteries: the results are spectacular as many have described already.) Moreover, the claim that the victim's heart immediately stopped is also, I believe, implausible to politely say the least. The mammalian heart beats autogenically, not neurogenically, even for some time from the inherent contractility of the cardiac muscle tissue. That is, the maintenance of effective rhythm is not dependent on impulses from the brain or spinal cord. I also believe that the victim's heart was not sufficiently close to the point of trauma to suffer a percussive shock wave sufficient to stop it from beating---and that path of connection between the wound and the heart passes through the narrow point of the neck-torso junction in a direction of lesser mass to greater mass. Sudden stoppage of effective pumping action of the left ventricle typically occurs in situations of electrocution, a bolus perfusion of potassium chloride, or direct percussive force to the chest. These situations seem not to match in kind what occurred in this event with Mr. Kirk---assuming it to be a true assassination (which I do provisionally accept). There is an hypothesis which I am trying to work out regarding the means of assassination, but this would not be the place to display such a speculation, one which would open a whole other can of worms.

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