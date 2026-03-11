Podcast title: Did Erika Kirk Know Jeffrey Epstein? | Candace Ep 309

On yesterday’s podcast Candace discussed the elite’s occult religion and how it influenced Charlie’s death as well as the current war in Iran. Today she showed the links she found between Erika Kirk and Jefferey Epstein and reacted to Erika’s political appointment.

Erika’s Political Appointment

Candace began the show mocking the news that President Trump appointed Charlie’s widow to the Air Force Academy’s board of visitors, which has 15 other members who report to the Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Candace claps in faux excitement at this saying, “I love this! Is she qualified? Of course not. Not even a little bit. But her husband died, so now she will be advising the Department of Defence…we’re all wondering how on earth Erika graduated from an apparent stay-at-home mother to suddenly being qualified to submit financial, academic, and military morale reports to the Defence Secretary of the United States. But guys, her husband died so therefore she could be President some day.”

Charlie Earned It

Candace compares Erika’s ambition to Claire Underwood’s in House of Cards [who became President after her husband died] and says Erika is qualified because Charlie was qualified, before singing “anything he can do she can do better.”

Charlie had served on the same board because he built and ran Turning Point USA, a successful student organization with chapters all across the nation which earned him the ear of the president and every major political player in the country and world, yet he still received backlash for it, but “we can all reasonably assume that his beauty pageant wife who makes t-shirts with biblical verses on them is going to bring the same level of experience to this exclusive role because she’s grieving.

“Why not just give her command and control over the army, the air force and the marines? I do not see a legitimate reason why Erika wasn’t sitting with Trump in the situation room when they bombed Iran. That seems perfectly logical now. Maybe she could provide counsel to the president regarding the Epstein files.”

Population Control

Candace then showed this email the Princess of Norway sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2012 regarding population control, where she’s excited about humans not being able to procreate:

Candace says, “To my lefties - truly it was never about my body, my choice. Go down the Emma Goldman rabbit hole and understand who was behind [Planned Parenthood’s] Margaret Sanger. The goal was always eugenics - they view us all to be human weeds that need to be exterminated.

“To my conservatives who like me truly believed that our military was out there spreading democracy all over the world because the West is the best and these wars would in some way benefit us - Nope. It was just about mowing the lawn - mass murdering people and destroying history because they want a forever present.

“They then steal the country’s resources to help them further poison the general goyim population - like the Poppy seeds for opiates [harvested in Afghanistan during the war there, which was] followed by an opioid crisis in America. Get everybody addicted, encourage them to kill their offspring - that’s Big Pharma in a nutshell.

“And yes, it is also their ultimate goal with IVF - they they want us to have to come to the government overlords to be able to have a family. A lot of women today are struggling with fertility issues, and that is not by accident but by design.”

Generational Occultism

Returning to the subject of occultism which she covered yesterday, she played another clip of Catholic priest Father Ripperger speaking about Freemasonry and exorcism on the Shawn Ryan show.

Father Ripperger says, “Some graduate into it and some are trained in [satanic rituals] from the very beginning. Sometimes they’re actually groomed, where they’ll recruit them in college or introduce them to it through various secret societies and things of that sort. They’ll get them engaging in the occult.

“There’s a few of these people, not many of them, that are actually part of a pedigree or history that extends back to the late 1500s, where the occult practices has been in their family lineage literally for 3 to 400 years. And so they’re proficient in the knowledge about how this stuff works. They know that there are demons and a God.

“And they know that their activity in the occult is getting demons actually involved. They fully know that. In fact, their knowledge of this stuff is almost on the same level as mine, but they’re on the side of evil. And so they tend to raise their children generation after generation within that particular occult set of practices.”

Candace agrees that these satanic bloodlines are ancient, and says Epstein was from a Frankist lineage practicing mystic Judaism that always involved occult rituals that harm innocent children.

Turning Point’s Secret White House Meeting

She then talked about a tweet she’d published in January following an email she received from White House aides informing her that Turning Point’s Mikey McCoy and Andrew Kolvet were in the West Wing potentially meeting with senior White House staff:

So their show that day was pre-recorded and intentionally presented to the public as live, and Candace assumed it was because they didn’t want people to know that they were in DC on January 29th, which is unusual because they normally brag about their dealings with the White House.

Erika’s Link to Epstein

Then the Epstein files were released the next day on January 30th, so could the meeting have being related? Erika was heavily involved in the pageant world and so was Trump, who was part-owner of Miss America when Erika was crowned Miss Arizona. Trump and Epstein’s relationship centred around pageants and modelling.

“It’s important to remember that Epstein was specifically trafficking women from Eastern Europe through modelling agencies, which was a great cover, whether he was working with Victoria Secrets or MC2 modelling…and in the emails it seems like he’s handpicking girls for certain pageants.”

Candace thought it was just a coincidence that Erika, Trump and Epstein are all in the pageant world, “then we took a week off to investigate Erika and I was even more stunned by some more coincidences that I’m going to show you here:”

Candace asks, “Why did Erika partner with the US Marines at all? That’s not a requirement. I went to Romania twice - my best friend was Romanian. She grew up here but her family lived in Constanta, and you can just go do charity there. It’s an EU member state so you don’t need the protection of US Marines to be in Romania to drop off some Christmas gifts. But for some reason, this particular charity felt that they needed to team up with the US Marines.”

“At the same time Erika’s a casting director, she’s also trying to break into the movie industry herself, which we’ve shown. And during this time she gets involved in reality TV and we find her floating around Mark Burnett, whose production company was behind Trump’s Apprentice show. So there’s a lot of synergy happening around this time, and I do believe that Erika knew Donald Trump before she ever met Charlie.”

Regarding Faith Kates, she was in the Epstein emails 4,000 times and once emailed him saying “I will never betray you.”

So was Erika modelling for Faith Kates? “Well, I was able to confirm with people with direct knowledge that Erika was seen four times taking meetings at Next Model Management and dealing with the suits that would surround Faith Kates, people like Jeffrey Epstein. Now, they did not say they saw her meeting with Jeffrey Epstein, but they said Epstein was always there because he was close to Faith. They don’t know why Erika was there.”

Candace decided to email Erika herself and ask why she was at this modelling agency in New York city but didn’t get a reply, which is telling.

Someone contacted Candace to say there are stringent requirements for getting a real estate licence with Corcoran Group and it’s not easy, so it looks like “backdoor stuff - somebody made it happen for her…

“How many times can her life path keep intersecting with Epstein’s before it’s weird? The entire Erika story feels like what I refer to as The Midas Touch - somebody just pulling her through the ranks at all times.

“I don’t even know if she’s smart, but they’re telling us that she’s the brightest in the world and she’s doing it all, yet no one can even confirm that she did graduate summa cum laud from ASU. By the way, she has since removed that from her bio, because the students at Hillsdale College where she is scheduled to speak have all messaged me about it because they don’t want her there.”

Charlie Would Prefer to Stay Dead

She then played this clip of Turning Point’s Blake Neff - who Candace says is her favourite character - saying that Erika said that Charlie would choose to stay dead if he could. That portion of the video was later deleted on X but the internet had already captured it.

Blake says: “Erika said that if Charlie was given the choice to undo what happened and come back, he wouldn’t because of what was unleashed by it”

“Blake explained that it was because of the faith revolution [that occurred after the assassination, and Charlie] would be so happy to see that people are being driven toward churches, and if he was in heaven he would say, “I’m just going to stay here and I’m going to let my kids grow up without a father and really without a mother because everything seems to be going according to some more divine plan, and Erika has taken my spot everywhere.”

September 8th Alibis

And with everything Candace has since learned about Erika, she’s more inclined to believe that Mitch Snow really did see her on September 8th at Fort Huachuca as he claimed. She claimed she was making dinner for Charlie that night, but no one else has been able to confirm that. Frank Turek does say that Charlie had dinner with his family that night, but doesn’t specifically mention Erika, so Candace thinks Charlie was the only parent present in their home that night.

She played a clip of Frank describing his last meeting with Charlie on September 8th to Megyn Kelly.

Frank says, “The last walk we went on was Monday night - the terrible day was Wednesday. And so, we spent some time Monday and then we both went to dinner. He wanted to have dinner with the family - he’s a family man. So, he said, “Hey, can you come back at about eight? We’ll go on a walk.” I said, “Yeah, okay.”

“So, I came back down at eight and I texted him. I said, “Okay, I’m about here.” He said, “Coming out.” And then a minute later, he said, “Shortly, Gigi just got up.” So he was obviously taking care of the baby, taking care of his daughter, cuz that’s the kind of person he was. And then we went on this long walk, and there were two major issues that kept coming up that he wanted to be better at.”

But Candace received an email saying that Charlie was definitely watching the Bears football game on the evening of September 8th because he’s a massive Chicago Bears fan and had watched the second half at least, because he described it in great detail on his show the next day.

Charlie says, “…they challenged in the second. You never do this in the second half. You should be smacked across the face. He challenged what was not even a close call of Noah Sewell with a fumble… I’m screaming at my TV - I woke up everyone - and they decide, well, you know, we have to kick the ball. And it was like two minutes and two seconds left. And they’re down by three points…”

Charlie’s Timeline

Candace then adds this to the timeline she created of Charlie’s day on September 8th:

Candace says, “I still don’t believe Frank’s story that they went on a walk to talk about pointers about how Charlie would debate. I just never bought that he was just suddenly in need of so much debate help. I think there was something going on, there was some sort of crisis that required Charlie speaking to a rabbi, a pastor, and a priest within 48 hours of his death.”

Candace will contact Frank as he’ll know whether Erika was home or not, as she’s still looking for confirmation for Erika’s whereabouts on September 8th. “No one can confirm seeing Erika anywhere, and she was very well-known in this neighbourhood. Charlie’s entire family is well known, and people told me when they saw the kids, who they saw the kids with, that they saw the kids with Tracy Martin’s husband - I mean, you could ask about any person and they know because Charlie was a celebrity so they knew his family, and no one can confirm if they saw her on the 8th. And I’m troubled by that.”

Comments Section

This is the top comment from yesterday’s show:

Regarding Trump she says, “It wouldn’t have been better with Kamala [Harris]. Sge actually reminds me a lot of Erika when we did the Kamala Chronicles, where I was like, I don’t even think she remembers what she said yesterday. It’s like she’s on autopilot and somebody is just downloading new data into her.”