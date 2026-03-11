Candace Owens Fan

Jaine B
9h

Who knew this could even get weirder! Thanks for covering this ongoing saga unfolding in this slice of life of America.

mejbcart
9h

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00067066.pdf

From: Eddy Arag

Subject: Fwd: CONFIDENTIAL: Jeffrey Epstein

Edward,

This is sensitive, so it will be the first and last email depending on your discretion. You can choose to take it or trash it but this comes from a person that has been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro.

The material below was taken from Jeffrey Epstein home as my insurance in case of future litigation

against Epstein. SORRY NO QUESTIONS.

What is damning about Jeffrey Epstein is yet to be written. Did you know somewhere in the hills

outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by

strangulation during rough, fetish sex.

Here are the video footage of Jeffrey Epstein:

1. Link <truncated> 13min.57secs (sex video with minor)

2. Link <truncated> 27min.03secs threesomes (video)

3. Link <truncated> 12min.54secs threesomes (video)

4. Link <truncated> 19mins.22secs underage girl (sex video)

5. Link <truncated> 7mins.3lsecs underage girl (Matthew Mellon video)

6. Link <truncated> 23mins.48secs underage girl ( rape fantasy video)

7. Link <truncated> 15mins.19secs Girl from Bay area suicide attempt confession to Madam G

(audio) Please arrange for 1 bitcoin btc b 6 m EDT toda , Thursday 11.22.19 to the btc wallet

addres BLACKED OUT...

once Epstein connection, then murder, then what, bitcoin???

