Podcast title: The 33 Club: Freemason Murder Plot EXPOSED! | Candace Ep 318

Last week Candace continued her focus on Erika’s odd movements and recollections before and after her husband’s assassination and also delighted in comedian Druski’s viral parody of the widow.

On today’s show, an article about a French Freemasonic criminal network affirmed her previous assertions that French militia were involved in Charlie’s murder and in a plot to kill her.

French Freemason Hit Squad

Candace began the show triumpanthly declaring that her mocked theories have proven to be true, “Today is a great day to be Candace Owens. It’s also a good day to be a Candace Owens podcast listener, because back in November I was telling you guys that France and their intelligence agency known as DGSE was involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“I also told you that the military parachutists wear maroon, and that the whole 33 thing was Freemasonry. Well, lo and behold, ladies and gentlemen, 22 people in France are on trial for running a Freemason military hit squad. And the story is related to Israel. You see, it’s all crazy until you understand how the world actually works, and regarding Freemasonry, all roads lead to France and Israel.”

A global Freemasonic cult of military assassins sounds wild until you realise that “America was founded by waring factions of Freemasons, who hoped to establish a new Atlantis which was going to be removed from their battles with the Catholic Empire, who were rightly burning the Freemasonic psychos at the stake.”

The Number 33 After the Assassination

It was notable in the aftermath of Charlie’s assassination how many people in power kept using the number 33, and she played a compilation of officials mentioning the number in their statements.

Turning Point’s Andrew Kolvet: “And that was about, I think it was like 33 minutes before he was killed.”

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby: “Charlie Kirk was assassinated at UVU in the afternoon, and a 33-hour manhunt ensued”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox: “Bad stuff happens. And for 33 hours I was praying that if this had to happen here, that it wouldn’t be one of us”

FBI Director Kash Patel: “In 33 hours, we have made historic progress for Charlie”

Candace says, “ It is, in my educated opinion, the most obvious signaling ever, alerting those that are in the cult that this was a hit that was done by the cult and for the cult. Also, every Freemason lodge has a number associated with it, but the one in St. George, Utah, which is where Tyler Robinson was brought in, is lodge number 33. And 33 is also the country code for Paris.”

Freemasons in Utah

History of Freemasons

She continues, “And when we talk about 33rd degree Freemasons, we are not talking about your grandfather’s Freemason group who got together and did nice things for charity.

“No, we are talking about the highest rank of Freemasons and the 33rd degree in particular is the Scottish Right Freemasonry which originated in France, after Jacques de Molay was burnt at the stake [in 1314] because the French king was looking at what the Knights Templar were doing, and the Pope had dissolved the Freemason group because they were accused of worshiping Baal and engaging in all sorts of weird sexual rights - all the Jeffrey Epstein stuff that we know happens with the elites. This has been going on for a very long time.

“And so they left France and went into Scotland and fought for Robert the Bruce and eventually this ends up in America - that’s the short version, you should join my Book Club to learn more about this.”

Murder Trial Article

This Freemason history lesson was prompted by this article from The Guardian:

Candace gasps in feigned shock after reading the excerpt, saying, “You mean to tell me upstanding businessmen in society could be accused of murder and coordinating murders? What? No, there’s no way. What do you mean billionaires don’t do these sorts of things? Yeah, they do. That’s sometimes how they become billionaires and stay billionares, because they murder people.

“Wait, they’re saying the French Foreign Legion and the military was involved in murder for hire? You don’t say. You know what I’m wondering? I’m wondering if there were any maroon boys involved in this one. Extra points if there’s also an Israeli angle.”

Parachute Regiment

Candace reads this paragraph from the article: “The case was triggered by a failed contract killing in July 2020, when two members of France’s parachute regiment were arrested in possession of weapons near the home of the business coach Marie-Hélène Dini.”

Then showed a picture of the Parachute Regiment mentioned, and exclaimed that they’re the Maroon Beret Boys:

They wear maroon shirts when they’re in plain clothes

I ToldYou So

“You could hire these people for assassinations? What? That’s so crazy. Cuz I swear there was a person who told you that and then the media freaked out, but they hushed it up. I sent this to the FBI and to the White House and I told you this was real and that they were on the ground that day.”

She continued the paragraph: “They told investigators they believed they had been asked to murder Dini on behalf of the French state, targeting Dini on the grounds that she worked for the Israeli spy agency the Mossad.”

Brigitte Maron Works for Mossad

Candace believes that Dini probably was working for Mossad, and it is rumoured that French First Lady Brigitte Macron is also Mossad, “it is alleged - and this is also what I discovered through my research - that her family is really from Germany and worked for the Nazis, and when it became a big story in the 50s, the Israeli government cleaned it up for them and the family has worked for Israel since, and there are reports of how she has allegedly betrayed France by working on behalf of Israel.

“I say this only to assert that if it is true as the evidence suggests, then I can assure you there will be no killing of Mossad agents in Paris while he is the first lady. So, this plan got rumbled. The other people they were killing, they died. Then they went for a Mossad agent and suddenly it got rumbled.”

One of the ringleaders of the plot was retired Intelligence officer Daniel Beaulieu, who told the hitmen that they were targeting Dini on behalf of the government, “and I believe him, but unfortunately we cannot question Daniel about it because of an apparent suicide attempt whilst he was in prison. And so now he’s impaired and he won’t be able to testify as to whether or not he was murdering people for the French government.

“Just a classic suicide attempt story right before we’re about to learn something about the government. And this is just the their most recent crime and the one that got exposed. The Freemason Mafia, as the article describes, has carried out other killings, robberies and assaults to protect them and their business associates over the year. That’s how the world works.

Charlie Stepped on Toes

“I keep telling you this: these people are not smarter than you. They are just more evil and debased than you because they’re willing to steal and murder. And then on top of it, they’re willing to look you in the face and gaslight you [and proclaim publically the number] 33.

“They don’t like when people step on their toes in business. And do you know the number one business that makes the most money in the world? War. Where they mass murder and steal land like they’re doing in Gaza.”

Charlie stepped on the toes of Bibi Netanyahu and the CIA’s war-for-profit machine, and it’s not a coincidence that everyone involved with his assassination are linked to the military. Charlie then became the first casualty of the Iran war, and Andrew Kolvet told Candace soon after to lay low because her name was on a hit list in order to keep her silent and afraid, “but I’m psychologically tougher than all of you. I’ve proven that.”

They Put a Hit on Me

She recalled her tweet accusing French Intelligence of being involved in the assassination and putting a hit on her:

They laughed and said this was crazy, but nobody officially denied this

If Candace’s assertions were untrue, Brigitte Macron would have added it to her defamation lawsuit against her, but she didn’t.

“The US government, when they want to pull off an assassination, use overseas assassin squads and they all rotate, so maybe France uses American forces and vice versa, and maybe Australian forces too - we saw a lot that day. Australia, Russia, so many countries that were involved.

“The goal is to make you think that this is all implausible, that Freemasonry is not real, that it’s a figment of the past, that people at the top don’t kill, but they’re the number one killers.”

Erika Said there Was So Much Evidence

Then Candace shows a clip of Erika Kirk’s interview with Bari Weiss - conducted 72 hours before her private sit down with Candace - which got her so angry and she says “listen to this terrible D-list actress.”

Bari: Do you believe that Tyler Robinson murdered your husband?

Erika: Yes, I do.

Bari: Why do you think it’s so hard for so many people to believe that reality?

Erika: [laughs] Because it’s too simple. Again, everyone always has to think there’s more to the story. Well, sometimes there’s not. I’ve seen the autopsy report. I’ve seen our case pulled together. I’ve been in constant contact with our lawyers and the prosecuting team. I’ve seen it all.

She is Evil

Afterwards, Candace points to the clip and says “Evil. She is evil. I am so infuriated watching that back because she’s lying. She’s objectively lying and she’s acting. She was told to say that to make people believe that she had access to something that we didn’t.

“It was because of that clip that when I went in to meet with her thinking maybe she has something that the public doesn’t, but she said to me that they have nothing more than what the public has seen.

“Her lawyer explained to me that it wasn’t the right time for them to have any more evidence. That the investigation was just beginning. And so right now their guys are going out to look for evidence and then by May, which is fortunately around the corner, they’ll see what they found.

“So what the f is that performance? How could she sit up there and say “Yes, I 100% believe Tyler Robinson did it?” That right there is why it is impossible for me to think that Erica is not complicit somehow. Cuz what wife would not say, ”I have no idea. I’m looking forward to seeing the evidence as much as anybody else is.”

“That is her being coached and sent to delude the public into believing that there was more and it was so clear-cut when she knew that it wasn’t - evil. That’s evil. And everybody involved in this on the Turning Point side, they’re terrible actors just like her.”

Frank Turek Recalls that Day

Candace then showed a clip from Frank Turek’s recent appearance at UVU where he shut down an audience member who said they’d heard the shot from another direction, “because they’d already decided on the narrative,” says Candace.

Frank recounts the aftermath of the shooting saying, “We’re all standing in the hall. Doctor comes out. I can’t get this voice out of my head - “He’s dead!” No. I’m sorry, no. “[Doctor says] We tried everything-” with the tenderness of a brick. “He’s dead. I need to talk to Erika.” Somehow Mikey pulled himself together, called who needed to be called, asked the doctors all the hard questions, got a plane to get Erika. Stacy Sheridan and Katherine Laccastro, both amazing TPUSA employees, were with her.”

But Candace recalls TPUSA COO Justin Strife telling her that he arranged all the planes that day so isn’t sure who’s telling the truth, and questions why the “TPUSA cult” are with Erika and not family.

Where was Charlie on July 14th?

She then asked internet sleuths to help her find out where Charlie was on the afternoon of July 14th. She knows that he was at the Student Action Summit the day before, and hosted his show the next morning, and that evening Erika flew to Long Beach with Katherine, her personal bodyguard Derek Nikerk and another TPUSA employee called Jonathan Barcelo who was in the military.

They were in Long Beach for a couple of hours, possibly for a meeting, before returning to Scottsdale, and “I want to know everything that happened [there], I have a right to know everything that happened from June onward because none of this is a coincidence.”

Trump to Send in the Goyim

Candace then talks briefly about the news that President Trump will be sending US soldiers to Iran for Netanyahu but the IDF will not join them, because it’s better for the goyim to die so Israel can keep expanding its borders.

Sheriff Brooksby Resigns

She then called the below news interesting, as Washington County was where the suspect Tyler Robinson turned himself in and this sheriff gave a press conference after Charlie’s murder:

Candace opines, “My instinct is that he’s involved in some corruption and has to quietly resign. He’s in the middle of an election, and they’re usually digging up dirt and may have found something. I am wondering if this has something to do with the Charlie Kirk case.”

Tyler Robinson Has Not Confessed

Candace then corrects the misconception that Tyler confessed the murder to his father who turned him in, but if this was true, there would be a signed statement of his confession and a signed witness statement from his father, but none of this has been presented as evidence.

“I had a source close to Tyler’s family who said that Tyler repeatedly said that he was not guilty, and was surprised when he was confronted by the family friend who we know to be Mike Mitchell who used to work for the sheriff’s department, but Tyler knows him because he was his Boy’s Scouts leader.”

He’s Just a Patsy

Mike told him they had his prints on the gun and he can either have the SWAT team take him in or he can turn himself in, so Tyler went to the police station, but there’s no video footage of any of this, because it’s all a lie and Tyler is just the patsy and Candace is willing to testify for the defence with all the evidence she has received to show that the case against Tyler is incorrect - “There is an overwhelming amount of evidence that the feds set this kid up as a patsy.”

From the information about the bomb dogs not being able to locate the gun to pictures from inside Charlie’s blood-stained car, her sources are credible and they all believe that the feds set the whole thing up.

“Why wouldn’t I testify for the defense? I want to find Charlie’s real killer not some random kid that they’re sticking this on. It’s not Tyler Robinson, he did not do this alone. With everything I have collected, I feel the exact opposite of Charlie’s wife. I’m 99% certain that Tyler did not shoot Charlie from a rooftop by himself, the 1% less is because I didn’t see him.

“What Erika feels 100% certain about is that there’s a bunch of people who will lie for her. She’s got a police force behind her. She’s got ‘33’ behind her. She’s got the White House. She feels 100% certain she’s connected to the billionaire class of Epstein type people who lie about everything. Me, I follow the facts. And Tyler Robinson is not a lone gunman on a rooftop.”

Candace urged whoever feels certain Tyler is guilty to come on her show and debate her about it.

Sheriff Brooksby Told the Truth

She then played a clip of Sheriff Brooksby before he resigned actually telling the truth during the press conference he gave in September and describing what she’s been saying.

Brooksby says, “At exactly 8:02 on the 11th, I received a call from a friend of mine who happens to be a retired detective that worked for me for many years.

“I didn’t put that out there initially - I wanted to protect that individual as much as possible. Unfortunately in the court documents he was referenced as a retired Washington County deputy. I was trying to protect even that information by just saying retired law enforcement in general.

“So I get a call from my friend - and it’s not unusual for me to get a call from him or vice versa - and his voice is shaky. So my first thought is who who died? And I couldn’t fathom what actually came out of his mouth. He said, “Hey, I know who Charlie Kirk’s shooter is. I know the family through religious association, and he’s in Washington County now and we’re working on trying to get him to come in voluntarily.

“During that phone call some information was provided about Tyler potentially having some suicidal ideations, he parents convinced him not to do that and said that they would stand by him and help him surrender peacefully.”

Was Mike Mitchell a Fed?

An important person in all this is the family friend Mike Mitchell, and Candace has questions about him. Did he sign a witness statement? She thinks he was working with the feds to put this on Tyler, and notes how Sheriff Brooksby tried to cover for him. And sources have told her that Tyler’s father does not think his son did this or that the suspect pictured coming up the stairs looked like his son, and most people agree.

“We now have Joe Kent telling us that Kash Patel stopped him from investigating things internationally - for what reason? Why is Turning Point not outraged about that? Why are they instead upset with Joe Kent? Do I live in upside down world or are all of these people guilty?”

Governor Cox is Complicit

Candace believes Governor Cox is also a bad man who is complicit in the lies, and plays a clip of him at a press conference days after the assassination declaring “Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We got him,” then said that on September 11th, Tyler’s family member informed the sheriff’s department that he’d confessed and the FBI were told.

Back to Sheriff Brooksby

She then returned to Sheriff Brooksby’s press conference, where he said, “Within the hour, my friend drove Tyler and his parents to my office where he was greeted by plain clothes detectives.

“Tyler knew it was just inevitable - with all the law enforcement pressure and with his picture and [picture of the] gun on the news that he would be caught. He was fearful of a SWAT team hit on his house or he was fearful of being shot by law enforcement, so part of the negotiation for getting him to bring himself in was that we would treat it as delicate and as soft as possible to make him feel comfortable to where he would show up at my office. And that’s exactly what happened.”

But Candace says you wouldn’t have to pressure and do a deal with somebody that was guilty to get him to give himself up.

Lindsey Graham at Disney World

She then gave a shout out to Senator Lindsey Graham who was pictured having breakfast at Disney World where he’s staying for three days, “He’s just a traitor. He’s treacherous, and he’s disgusting for going to Disney World. He is the last person that I want to see at Disney World, especially with all of the Freemasonic rumors about what happens in the 33 Club - I believe all of the Disney kids [were involved].

“Yes, Walt Disney was a Freemason, and the stories about the 33 Club and what goes on in there and also the tunnels at Disney - I’m a subscriber to that conspiracy theory. I think it’s gross.”

TMZ spotted Lindsay Graham at Chef Mickey’s but he lied and said he was just passing by

“He’s just a creep and I don’t want him anywhere near children. I don’t know what’s in his blackmail folder, but with the way that he speaks and performs, everything about this man gives me the ick. And if you have any intuition or anything guiding you spiritually, you know that everything is wrong with Lindsey Graham.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

This was in reference to this quote from Erika in a New York Times interview:

Candace had missed the absurdity of that quote until she saw the viewer comment, and was adamant that the weather was far from her mind when she found out about the assassination because she was in “a hole crying hysterically…these people are just another species.”

Another absurdity was Alex Clarke saying that the first thing that came to her mind when she got the news about Charlie was shock, and the second was MAGA - “What’s wrong with these people?” Candace asked, incredulous. “What is running Turning Point USA? It’s not who, it’s what - what demonic force is at bay there?”

Back to the case, Candace says, “All my sources believe that the feds planted the main evidence of the gun with about seven sets of prints on it, and they cannot prove that that gun was fired, and they cannot connect that gun to Charlie Kirk. The gun wasn’t fired because the bomb dogs went over there and didn’t find it.”