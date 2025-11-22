Podcast title: Operation: “See you in Valhalla, Charlie”. | Candace Ep 270

Yesterday Candace considered how the French owners of the aircraft hanger in Delaware where the Egyptian jet tracking Erika and Charlie Kirk landed was linked to Brigitte Macron and their lawsuit against her which was filed in Delaware, and also continued her tirade against TPUSA and the FBI’s investigations.

On today’s show she links Kash Patel’s curious statement about seeing Charlie in Valhalla to an Operation Valhalla at a North Dakota air-force base, and also looks into Nebraska’s trade trip to Cairo which was announced around the same time the Egyptian military jet landed there.

Another Prophecy From Charlie

Candace begins the show by saying her interview with Charlie when she was at Prager U six years ago is becoming increasingly prophetic, having played two pertinent clips from it in the past week where Charlie spoke presciently about friendship. In this clip, Charlie is asked by a viewer who his favourite historical figure is and he says Julius Caesar.

Charlie: “Caesar lived a full life…and saw the people he benefitted the most turn against him. I think there’s something very tragic and very interesting in that.”

Candace responds, “Man, that sure is something to hear him say that the people who benefited the most turned against him. Julius Caesar was a general who had rightfully earned the respect of the people for leading them through the Gallic wars, a statesman and leader who in the end was betrayed and famously assassinated by the very people that he helped to build up.

“There was a conspiracy, a plot to murder him, which included a lot of people- politicians, senators, military men, close friends, and confidants. The most infamous, of course, being Brutus who he viewed as a son, but that didn’t stop Brutus from plunging the knife into him 23 times, leading to the famed Shakespearean expression “Et tu Brute?” or “You as well Brutus? Wow.”

Caesar was so loved by the people he became a threat to the establishment because he achieved power they couldn’t control. The bible says there’s nothing new under the sun, and we’ve had Judas and Brutus, but who will be remembered most for betraying Charlie? Well it won’t be Candace Owens.

Operation Valhalla

Her research into the Egyptian military is causing the government to panic because it holds the key to Charlie’s assassination, “I’ve been confident from the beginning that this was not going to be a JFK assassination story - we are going to figure out who that foreign dignitary was who flew from Provo, landed into Wilmington, Delaware and went to 920 North King Street on the morning of Charlie’s assassination.”

She then received this email from a military personnel regarding the SUBTT plane’s flight stopover in North Dakota, and verified its claims about Minot:

“And we can show you that in the weeks leading up to Charlie’s assassination, literally what the email says was between August 24th and 29th, Operation Valhalla took place in neighbouring Minnesota and it included the military and civilians.

“It sure must be just a coincidence that [Kash Patel] said Valhalla, which struck everybody as odd, as was him saying 33 hours [the time between the shooting and detainment of the suspect] It was like there was a press conference that was happening for the American people, but he was signalling to other people who were in the club to know what they needed to understand about what happened. That’s how I felt about what Kash Patel’s press conference, something felt weird about it.”

Kash Patel: “To my friend Charlie Kirk, rest now brother, we have the watch. And I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

After showing the press conference clip, she says, “probably just a coincidence, you guys, that this operation also fits so neatly into our timeline”:

Nebraska’s Trade Trip to Egypt

The Egyptian SUBTT jet stayed in Nebraska for six days, which is interesting because around this time on July 22nd, Nebraska’s Secretary of State Bob Evan announced the launch of a trade and investment delegation to Cairo, Egypt, and she plays a news clip reporting on this.

News clip: “The mission is currently scheduled for October 26th - November 2nd…those interested in joining the delegation to Egypt can visit the Secretary of State’s website or contact the office to learn more.”

“We should go through [Bob’s] schedule and see who we met with because I feel like that might be related to our planes. I just don’t think people in Nebraska are sitting around like, “Hey, we should go to Cairo, Egypt.” and it happens to line up with this plane that comes in on the exact same day.”

The Military is Involved

She believes that everything about the assassination is linked to the military, and had previously ignored tips that the French Foreign Legion was also involved, but will present that information when she gets more evidence. She’s also currently sharing information with other content creators that are fighting for Charlie and for truth.

The list of military connections in the case is long and includes Lee Trotter, Charlie’s surgeon who described his bullet wound as a miracle was a former pilot with the air-force; the medical examiner Dierdre Amaro was a major in the military, Andrew Kovet’s brother and cousin are captains in the military, Frank Turek is a naval flight officer and his sons are in the air-force, Rob McCoy’s grandfather was a naval officer who had a fleet of ships named after him, and the two videos that captured the shooter running away was filmed by someone in the ROTC.

“Then there’s the second video of the [shooter] laying down before taking the shot - that also was recorded by a person in the military who actually teaches shooting. But this is not a military campus, guys.”

Tyler Robinson’s uncle Mitchell was also very involved with the military, and every other plane flying over UVU that day were military contracted planes. “So are we supposed to think that this is all by coincidence, or are we looking at an obvious military operation?”

Maroon Shirts Everywhere

Candace then notes that almost every person of interest linked to the assassination was wearing a maroon shirt that day, “as if they were told to wear a maroon shirt to identify each other…it keeps coming up in my research and I think it means something.” She saw so many maroon t-shirts she wrongly assumed it was UVU colours.

She was able to identify the man that was behind the bush as Joseph Kasparian, even though she’s not accusing him of anything. However she saw no mention on his or his family’s social media about the assassination even though he was there, then she finds out that his dad is the head of the Mormon Temple. Joseph was also wearing a maroon shirt on that day.

I found this interesting collage on X of Tyler Robinson wearing a lot of maroon

“I think we need to pay attention to the maroon shirts as we widen our investigation, because if I was the military and the reason we didn’t promote this event, and again, we’re theorizing here, but the reason we waited till the very last second to put up posters about this event was because you want to control who went there that day and control everybody who was video recording…If I also wanted civilians to show up, I would make sure they all knew to wear a certain shirt so they knew who they were.”

The lengthy email she read out about the Delaware government offices is causing panic and a flurry of social media posts saying the email was faked, but she’s taken weeks to verify its contents.

Mike Huckabee’s Sweet Home

Candace then talks about Mike Huckabee - the ambassador to Israel who she says is completely shameless. She recalled that last month he and the former ambassador to Israel David Friedman performed Sweet Home Alabama in Jerusalem, changing the words to “Sweet Home Jerusalem.”

“I’m starting to think that Israel wants us to hate them. Like, that’s the ultimate psy-op - for us to hate them. And if that’s not humiliating enough, Mike Huckabee just went over to Israel and met with Jonathan Pollard”:

Despite being found guilt of spying for Israel, Huckabee advocated for his release and Pollard was freed and received the red carpet treatment when he returned to Israel, “I think Bibi Netanyahu met him on the runway, like “you served us well, and who cares that the American people suffered.” You’d think Huckabee would say, “I’m not going to meet with him because that would show that I am Israel Firster,” but there is just a level of shamelessness…

“They asked Karoline Leavitt about this at the White House and she said “the White House was not aware of that meeting but the president stands by our ambassador.” Well said Karoline…“I didn’t know he was going to meet with the traitor but we stand by him anyway if he’s meeting a traitor because we’re all traitors.” I hate that this is allowed.”

Bari Weiss and The Free Press

Candace reminds us that Bari Weiss famously left The New York Times because of its bias to start The Free Press, before going to CBS News.

Bari Weiss - Candace’s frequent foe

She shows this email she received from Ashley Reinberg at The Free Press:

Candace mocks its premise that only people that hate Jews make money, “That’s kind of what’s implied. Why do we have to pretend this is journalism? Are you shocked if I tell you that Ashley Rienberg happens to live in Tel Aviv? You just cannot make it up. Like, stop pretending you’re a journalist. Your job is to write hit pieces to say that you guys are being victimized at all times. And it’s obviously not anything that you’re doing that’s causing a reaction. I mean, it’s not like they’re just genociding Palestinians right now. So, it’s about metrics. It’s about the SS tab that’s behind the scenes of YouTube. So, I’ll get those metrics over to you, Ash.”

Bari Wants to Destroy CBS

She then plays a clip of Tim Dillon saying Bari Weiss’ was installed at CBS News to destroy it.

Tim Dillon: “Bari Weiss is on a mission to deliver Israeli propaganda. She knows it, we know it. Larry Ellison hired her to do it…they’ve already got a blacklist of actors but that’s OK because nobody watches any of that crap.”

Candace says he’s exactly right, and questions if the end goal of the Israeli state is for Christians to be put back in the gulag.

Comments Section

These are Candace’s top two comments from after yesterday’s show:

When someone writes in saying they hope Charlie is in Witness Protection set up by the FBI to catch Bibi Netanyahu, she replies, “I can tell you that that is not at all what happened. I know people were saying that Valhalla used to be a program out in New Zealand. Guys, if you can figure out that it’s a program in New Zealand, it’s not a good program, right? So, I also hoped that he’s alive and none of this is real but I had to then contend with the fact that my contacts saw Charlie’s body, and can’t deny that.”