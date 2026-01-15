Podcast title: PROJECT LOOKING GLASS: How Did Charlie Know He Was Going To Die? | Candace Ep 290

Yesterday Candace - in her self-described position as an enemy of Turning Point Faith - continued her attack against the organisation by investigating a satanic executive, their penchant for pressuring old people to bequeath them endowments in their wills and their CEO Erika Kirk’s collaboration with a pastor whose church was linked to child abuse.

Today, she went full ‘Conspiracy Girly’ by unravelling the strange phenomena of mass false recalls and connected it to a now defunct government program that peered into the future, and also discussed the satanic aspects of science.

Strange Phenomena

Candace starts the show by highlighting the many small ways the “the deep state” messes with our minds but makes us look weird if we notice. She talked about people being sure that clothing company Fruit of the Loom’s logo once featured a cornucopia, yet the company denies it ever did.

She said she will never “get over the fact that Charlie Kirk knew that he was going to die young. And I am starting to believe that so did the agents that surrounded him throughout his entire life.”

When she met him in 2017, he’d just started Turning Point and wasn’t well-known, yet TPUSA co-founder the late Bill Montgomery arranged for a security firm to follow him around, and Charlie told her he wasn’t allowed to go anywhere without them.

“That to me is objectively weird in retrospect, though it wasn’t weird at the time. And it makes me think that Charlie may have been marked since he was a child. When he was really young, they wanted to drug him but his mother said no and he was grateful for that. But instead he was placed in a special school for the gifted like he was an X-Man, and in my opinion, he’s been monitored since.”

Weird things would happen to Charlie, “he would go on runs after sundown and when he ran past street lights they would go out, it was like he was a burst of energy or a lightning bolt or something.”

She talked about common unexplained phenomena we all experience like deja vu and sleep paralysis, and another is how she got engaged to her husband 18 days after meeting him, because “I already knew George - that’s how I describe it. I know it doesn’t make sense, but I looked at his face and I already knew him. It was like a sigh of relief.”

Be Inspired’s Y2K Theory

Then there’s the inexplicable fact that Charlie knew he would die young. She showed segments from a YouTube channel called Be Inspired that tried to explain these strange phenomena.

The first clip described the worldwide fear surrounding the onset of the year 2000, which led to the largest coordinated software update in history, and though life continued afterwards, “that global moment left an imprint, it marked the end of the analogue age and the quiet beginning of a fully digital world. From that point on, life accelerated: culture, communication, and consciousness shifted onto screens - fast, constant, and increasingly disconnected from physical time. Some researchers believe Y2K wasn’t about a bug at all, but a kind of global psychological reset.”

The narrator continued, “People began noticing memories that didn’t match reality.”

“If you’re running a simulation and you go back and change some variables and rerun the simulation, lots of little things could be different along the way, like glitches in the matrix. We’re now on this timeline, but we remember [how it was] - like a weird memory, a de javu.”

“Logos, movie quotes, product names - all different than we remember. Entire groups of people swearing something changed with no explanation. It became known as the Mandela effect, named after people who remembered Nelson Mandela dying in prison years before he actually did.”

Project Looking Glass

A former Navy seal called Bill Wood described how the US military stole a piece of technology from the ancient Sumerian civilisation (located in modern day Iraq) and incorporated it into a computer so that it gave them access to future timelines. They called it Project Looking Glass.

Bill Wood “the project was shut down because there was a problem when we approached 2012… on December 21st 2012 the timelines converged.”

The narrator explained that “every time they ran the device, no matter what variables they changed, all future timelines converged to a single fixed point that was somewhere between 2012 and 2016. After that, the future became unpredictable and there were no more branching outcomes, just a wall.”

Candace recalled that the Mayan calendar predicted that the world would end in 2012, and said “suddenly these people who are evil are no longer allowed or able to control outcomes beyond 2012, like something was coming.”

The Matrix Explained Real Life

The narrator continues by describing how when The Matrix was released in 1999, “it was seen as just another sci-fi movie, but looking back, it feels like something more. The film introduced a powerful idea that the world we experience might not be what it seems, but that reality could be shaped or even simulated without us knowing, and once you start asking questions, things begin to change.”

He talked about the future no longer feeling open and time, events, experiences and patterns feeling repetitive.

“The Project Looking Glass operators noted that the future was already written and that all paths lead to the same outcome”

Then he said, “maybe [The Matrix] wasn’t just a movie. Maybe it was the first time the system gave us a glimpse behind the curtain. And if that’s the case, what else have we been shown without realizing it?”

What Charlie Knew

Candace links this all back to Charlie being sure that his early death would be tragic but it would change things, “how was he certain that from the moment he signed onto the dotted line to begin Turning Point USA- as he told me in his messages - he knew he would die and that his death was related to Turning Point? That’s not a coincidence. Why did he know that I was going to defend him? And why did he think that he was a time traveller who had to find me?”

She wondered if Charlie was monitored and followed in order to control him and change the outcome, but “ironically his assassination was the very thing that catalysed what they feared most: losing control of Charlie.”

In a similar way, Brigitte Macron filing a lawsuit to stop the revelations about her being a man instead spread it even more, and COVID forcing people to be vaccinated accidentally woke the world up to the Big Pharma fraud.

They released reports to prove that saying ‘Christ is King’ was antisemitic, removed the Bible from schools, created Hollywood (which mirrored Babylonian culture by training us to worship ‘stars’) established neopaganism and tried to make atheism cool. All because “they are open satanists who are certain that God is real - it’s who they’re fighting at all times - otherwise they wouldn’t keep trying to convince us He wasn’t... They’re trying to foster a culture of demonic idolatry.”

Science and Satanism

She further explained that “modern science is run by satanists because they want you to worship science.” She brought up CERN and their search for the god particle that would explain the big bang theory, and brought on her producer Mark to mansplain how the the Swiss research centre created the hadron collider to show “how something can come from nothing and erase God from the story of creation.”

In 2016, an employee secretly filmed a satanic ceremony in front of a statue of the Hindu goddess Shiva at the CERN headquarters in Geneva.

The cloaked figures stand in a circle, then the girl dressed in white steps into the middle, removes her cloak and kneels. Then at the exact same time the rest kneel as she lies down, then the lead man holding up something glistening walks over to her and stabs her chest, at which point the man filming flees

CERN released a statement calling this a prank, so is the woman still alive? Why would scientists meet at night dressed in cloaks to do this as a joke? And it didn’t seem like a prank to the man filming judging by his panicked reaction.

Daily Wire’s Latest Mockery

She then talks about Daily Wire’s newest video lampooning her Egyptian Planes theory with a mock Egyptian Airlines promotional video, that was released on her formerly dormant DW social media accounts.

The video features old footage of air travel and Egypt, with a Middle Eastern soundtrack and a twee female voice-over saying, “When you travel with Egyptian Air, you’ll feel warm, you’ll feel welcomed, and you’ll feel watched. Because every seat comes with the peace of mind of knowing someone is following you with two planes…We know know every journey is your personal business…wherever you travel, we will follow” with these last three words spoken in a demonic voice as flames erupt and cover the screen.

Candace says, “they’re suggesting that they’re following my every move…it’s unhinged, like gang-stalking. It’s been going on for two years consistently behind the scenes now it’s [out in the open]. I don’t really know what to say about that, other than I find their behaviour to be alarming and dangerous. It feels like a warning, a threat, and they don’t mean it to be a joke at all.”

Editing History Books

She then mentioned former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent talk where he talked about making sure October 7th is recorded properly for future generations and how we must talk about it every day to our children in a serious way.

Mike Pompeo: “We need to make sure that the story is told properly so that when the history books write this, they don’t write about the victims of Gaza…there are casualties in every war, but the victims were the people of Israel and the aggressor was Iran’s proxy Hamas”

“He is [proposing] we edit out of school textbooks the part about how they murdered tens and thousands of Palestinian men, women and children because it’s just not good for their aims.”

Comments Section

Top comment from yesterday’s episode:

Candace then read this comment: “Some ICE agents get training and recruitment from Israel and directly from the IDF. This potentially means Israeli citizens in the USA deporting people using federal authority for criticizing Israel.”

She responded, “I do not like the military direction that the Trump administration is taking. Once I realised that he does not have his own thoughts and that the Zionists are controlling his whole cabinet - why would I cheer them on taking to the streets? They want us to accept it saying it’s MAGA, but Trump is not acting MAGA, he’s acting Never Trump, so I can’t support anything that he’s doing. Also, I’ve already retired from politics and I think I’ve become more reasonable now that I hate both sides.”

Another person commented, “On his show last night Nick Fuentes said that we need to stop talking about paedos in relation to Epstein. He called the teen girls, some aged 13 or 14 barely legal and being upset about it makes you a libtard. The only problem was him being an Israel spy.”

Candace replied that she doesn’t watch Nick’s show because “as soon as I [interviewed him] and then he flipped like somebody gave him instructions, and I looked into him and it was the most obvious thing to me - he’s a federal informant. And it made sense that he believed the official fed narrative about Charlie’s assassination.”