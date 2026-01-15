Candace Owens Fan

Kyle
10hEdited

lol. I was just writing about Project Looking Glass too!

The book 1984 told us how they would revise history so no one could ever question what the current "official Truth" was. I too heard that Looking Glass was about seeing into different times ( not psychic remote viewing ) But what if the information flow is two way? If they could send information into the past it would change our history, and most would have no idea that history had changed. "It had always been like that." Yes, that's just like the Mandela Effect. Maybe a few are "outside of time" (like dreaming) when the changed timeline hits, and they wake up and remember how it was before.

Prometheus Sputnik
6h

Somewhat crazy talk - but yes they always write history to their favour - but the evidence dont support it. If we cant question the evidence - accept it as fake and fabricated!.

Looking glass to tell the future 🤣 they cant even predict the weather tomorrow!!

