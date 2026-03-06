Podcast title: Bride Of Charlie: Crazy In Love | Episode 7

On yesterday’s podcast, Candace looked into the military ties linking Erika, Tyler Bowyer and Andrew Kolvet to Romania and Afghanistan.

Today Candace publishes another exclusive Zoom Erika made to Turning Point employees, uncovered the true nature of the company she started before getting married and looked at her life of auditions, boyfriends and travel.

Erika’s Pre-Marriage Company

Candace began the show by playing a clip that was trending on X yesterday, of Erika speaking at a recent Turning Point event about stepping into her husband’s role as CEO after being a stay-at-home mum. She prefaced it with “let’s listen to Erika lie.”

Erika says, “I get [told that] you were a stay-at-home mom and that’s what you should go back to doing. A lot of people don’t realize that before I met Charlie I had my own company, and I still do.

“And I built it in a way where when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I could check in but I didn’t have to do day-to-day. And for young women, if you do create a a company or a business, build it in a way that it sustains itself so that when you do find your husband and you have children, that’s your main focus. You can have the calling of your company on the side, but your main focus is your husband and your children. And there’s something beautiful in that.

“Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this. So when people are like, “Oh, she’s now this role,” I’m honouring what the Lord has put in front of me and I’m also honouring my husband’s request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children. There’s something very biblical about a woman honouring her husband and stepping up and standing in.

“I have an amazing team, and I could not do it without them. Again, my focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, biblically aligned little humans. But your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar. And my focus is always making sure that everything that I’m doing is leading me closer to heaven, not further away from it.”

Proclaim Streetwear

Candace calls what she said frustrating because, “Erika is completely full of it, I mean she’s septic at this point, and it is an absurd answer for so many reasons.”

She explains that the business Erika claimed to be running before she met Charlie was a clothing company that printed scripture on T-shirts. Candace remembers Charlie telling her that Erika made “streetwear” but “he didn’t really care because he wanted a Biblical wife and he was going to take care of her. It sounded more like a hobby when Charlie explained it to me.”

Candace sarcastically called it “new and inventive” to make T-shirts in New York city where someone was hawking T-shirts on every street corner, but after her first date with Charlie in September 2018, Erika registered a domain name called ProclaimStreetwear.com for the venture a month later and received her real estate licence a couple of days after that.

“So around the time Erika meets Charlie, we’re supposed to believe that she’s pursuing her master’s degree at Liberty University, she’s birthing a start-up fashion company that she is somehow going to have up and running on its own within two years, she’s also working in real estate for the Cochran Real Estate Group, plus going on a job interview with Turning Point USA, but we’re not exactly clear on what that job is. And that’s in addition to getting ready to film for reality TV show Summer House the following month.”

Candace finds all this hard to believe, and explains that Erika filed the LLC paperwork for Proclaim Streetwear in January 2019:

“And again, this is a clothing company, and fashion is an incredibly difficult industry to break into without contacts, but according to Erika, she turned this idea into a self-sustaining business while touring with Charlie and non-stop traveling throughout 2019, and becoming a fellow for the Falkirk Centre, and speaking for various faith ministries and pursuing her doctorate. She’s got it - this is a boss, babe.”

Candace found out that items started selling on the website from January 16th 2021 according to the Way back machine, with only five items listed at that time. Candace doubts this venture then became profitable before Erika and Charlie got married in May that year.

Archive pages of Proclaim Streetwear’s old website

“Later that year on September 20th, Erika released an associated app called Bible 365. But again that’s all irrelevant because that’s after she married Charlie, because she says that she had the business running on its own before she married Charlie.

It Didn’t Happen

“So my question is, how did this clothing company become so successful so quickly? So successful that four months after launching, she was able to consciously step away as she says and become a wife and a mother? And the obvious answer is it didn’t happen. It didn’t.

“And I cannot stand any longer how everything that comes out of her mouth is so easily and verifiably untrue. It’s driving me insane. We cannot go on like this as a society - you can’t just say stuff.”

[Erika’s company now trades from the website Proclaim365.com and features several images of Erika and Charlie modelling clothing but every item is sold out:]

Charlie Made Sure She Got Millions

Candace then ridicules Erika’s assertion that it was God’s will for her to take over her husband’s company, “It’s biblical, so don’t ask further questions. Erika is being a fantastic wife because her kids now only have one parent who is dividing her time to be a CEO and a chairman. But it’s not what she wanted - it’s just the hand that she was dealt.”

Erika calling herself the “sole provider” for her family also frustrates Candace, because she’s trying to make her situation relatable by likening herself to a single mother struggling at a 9-5 to make ends meet, but it disregards Charlie’s financial astuteness and provision because he put in place a life insurance policy both at home and at work which she would have benefitted generously from.

“Erika was set to receive $10 million from Turning Point in the event of Charlie’s passing. So [what she’s saying] is an insult to Charlie because it implies he did not have their affairs in order at all. Like he just had kids and was just like, “Oh, well, if anything happens to me, I hope my wife is able to assume my role.” No, Charlie always had his financial house in order. He had real estate investments, he had trusts for the children, and a life insurance policy would have been a no-brainer for him. She benefitted to the tune of millions.”

Even if Charlie had not left provision for his family, millions was raised from various donations by strangers and by her friends for her and her children after his assassination.

“But no, she wants you to believe that she’s just like you, only worse off because she’s a single mum trying to survive for the sake of her kids - with a private jet and drivers. This girl doesn’t even touch her own door handles. She’s also got a fleet of security, but she’s just like you, and is the sole provider.”

Tucker Carlson’s company ALP alone raised $5.4 million for her:

Company First vs Children First

“She just lies, saying she had to find a job and it happened to be her husband’s. I fully agree that she wanted power and she seized it. That’s why she didn’t even flinch, she didn’t even wait a week before she was in that office and doing sit-down interviews with The New York Times. She didn’t even wait a week to pretend she was grieving.”

“Erika cannot honestly state that her focus is both on her children and on the company, because it’s just not possible in a one-parent home. Even if her job was part-time, in a one-parent home she would be crushed by her schedule, that’s why it’s designed to be two parents in the home.

“And now she’s pretending she has to step up to the plate and she’s going to take on not a regular company, but an empire, and she wants us to believe that she’s both putting her children first and putting the company first.”

Another Zoom Call

Recalling her exclusive of the two Zoom calls Erika made to Turning Point days after Charlie’s death, many people who listened to them were unnerved because she didn’t mention her kids and barely mentioned Charlie, and instead spoke excitedly about merch and hats.

So in this Zoom audio recording Erika made to staff on February 11th, she made a point of talking about her children from the outset.

In the audio, Turning Point’s COO Tyler Bowyer is heard first talking about new employment opportunities in the key states of Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire, a new building they’ve just acquired in Las Vegas, and needing more people by this time next year to “win the country,” before handing the mike to “the wonderful Erika Kirk” who speaks after applause.

Erika says, “Hi everyone. I know it’s not usually normal to have everyone brought together, but I wanted to do that for a multitude of reasons. One being I want to say something very personal, and say thank you to each and every one of you.

“I bring my babies to the office nine times out of 10 and a lot of you have interacted with them, and it’s very sweet to me and it’s very precious to them because then they know you guys by name and they’ll come to me and they’ll say “did you know that so and so gave me a stuffy?” or something like that. Thank you. My kids are my world and I love bringing them here because they get to see what their father built and what you guys all continue to build. So that personally means a lot to me. I just wanted to say thank you for that.

“Also I’m going to be doing lunch with your departments because it is on my heart so badly. I would love to sit down with each and every one of you individually. I want to know your name, your face, and be able to pray for you guys and and really just know you.

“And so since I can’t do that individually just yet because that would take a long time, I’m going to be conjoining it through departments so we can make them very small and intimate, maybe three people at a time and have lunch with you guys just to hear your heart and and hear your stories about Charlie, to be honest with you. That would be amazing - your memories with him. So that was one thing on my heart and why I wanted to bring you guys all together.”

Kids Shouldn’t Be At The Office

Candace counters that she should already know the names of the people she’s leaving her kids with at the office - she’s basically thanking them for babysitting her kids and it’s supposed to be endearing, “but toddlers should not be at an office. This is wrong, they should not be with you nine times out of 10 at an office. That’s not the environment that children are supposed to be in.”

She points out that Charlie’s office is in a different building away from the other employees, and the children did not spend time there when he was alive, so why would going there now remind them of their father?

Teaching a Hybrid

“Why do I have to explain to Turning Point why all this is off? And why does it feel like she intentionally edits a little bit after feedback? Like they’re just downloading an algorithm. Like people say, “You shouldn’t be wearing sparkly pants.” So then she’s like [in a robotic voice], “Okay, the new algorithm says wear black.”

“And then she’s wearing black and then they’re like, “I don’t think her tears are real.” So someone’s like, “don’t use tissue. Drop a tear on your cheek.” And then she does it and she lets the tears flow. There’s just like little updates that are being made each time because there’s just no understanding of how humans should be behaving and it’s like trying to teach a hybrid what to do.

“So they’re like, “Remember when you were cheering about the hat sales and the merch? This time mention how much you love your kids.” [Robotic Erika:] “Thank you for watching my kids. I look forward to learning your names.”

Tyler’s Appointment

Regarding Tyler’s appointment as Arizona State University’s student rep in 2011, someone emailed Candace to say he wasn’t elected via the usual route, but the then governor of Arizona Jan Brewer picked him for the position:

Erika’s Major Did not Exist

“Relatedly, we also received emails about Erika’s claim that she graduated as a Double Bachelor of Science in Political Science and International Relations from Arizona State University, which is mentioned on her LinkedIn. Not only is that not true, but it’s not possible because the Bachelor of Science in International Relations was not available in 2012 at Arizona State University.”

Candace searched the University’s archive and confirmed that though that degree is available now, it was not an option as a major in 2012.

ASU in the Epstein Files

Tyler and Erika both attended Arizona State and the university was mentioned 3,500 times in the Epstein files, more than any other university by far. Jeffery Epstein also gave $250,000 of his own money to the institution, plus over $2 million through various associates of his.

It’s suspicious that Epstein started donating to the university in December 2010, two months before Tyler became a student rep and soon after he returned from Romania where he was involved with girls from modelling agencies, and Epstein was also heavily involved with Romanian women via fashion agencies.

Erika in China

Back to Erika, it was obvious she wanted to become famous because she never dated a “normal” man with a regular job, “everybody that Erika dated had some degree of fame and publicity already in their lives and that clearly attracted her.”

Candace then replays the audio of Erika talking about living in China in 2013 and working with victims of sex trafficking on the Free Thinkers Only podcast, and on a clip of her audition for The Amazing Race, she specifically said she lived in Chongqing, China.

But the truth is Erika did not travel to China to work with victims, but had simply followed her basketballer boyfriend Josh Harrellson there during his brief stint playing basketball in the country in 2013. This also rubbishes the claim that she didn’t date for five years before meeting Charlie in 2018, as she had a boyfriend every year from 2013 onwards.

She Lived With Her Boyfriend

“Far from this deeply Christian story that she’s now spinning, she not only had a boyfriend, but she followed him around the world. She lived with him. And again, I’m not here to judge Erika for living with her boyfriend - I’ve lived with my boyfriend in the past, but I am not sitting here pretending that I didn’t do that. I’m not pretending that I had no boyfriends before I met my husband. What is the purpose of these lies?

“She says her mother taught her Christianity, but her mother also allowed her boyfriends to live in the house too. That’s like, the opposite of coming from a deeply Christian household. I would never in a million years allow my daughter to have her boyfriend sleep over. It’s wild.”

The Year of the Groupie

Back to the Erika Timeline:

Erika’s tweets confirming her relationship with Josh, who she started dating in 2012

“Erika will later claim that she travelled the world doing all of this work for charities. No, you were following your boyfriend. This is regular groupy stuff, okay?”

Candace questioned Turning Point’s Justin Streiff’s about Erika living in China, and the story changed and he said she never lived there but just went there as a tourist:

“I’m not here to pick a side in Erika versus Erika, okay? But she very clearly said she lived in China. And the answer is she was obviously there longer, from June to at least early August, which happened to match the exact date that her boyfriend was there. So why the lies?”

Erika in 2014

Candace believes Erika might have met Andrew Kolvet in 2014 prior to Turning Point due to knowing the same people

Candace thinks this bill is a ploy by Lori and her husband Larry Guinta to get money from the government because they all know each other

“The Bowyers, the Farnsworths, the Frantzves and the Kolvets - they’re all just vibing around each other at all times,” Candace says.

The Amazing Race Audition

Candace then plays the Amazing Race audition tape Erika filmed with her new boyfriend JT Massey, where she says, “I’ve lived in China, in Chongqing. I’ve been to Romania, I’ve been to Croatia and lived in Puerto Rico for a little bit.”

Later on whilst pulling down his shirt and they joke about his cleavage, Erika says to him “sex sells babe,” then whispers, “that’s against our religion,” and he replies, “because it’s not within the confines of marriage” and she laughs so hard she falls back on the sofa. They continue to laugh and giggle as they talk about their first date at Majiano’s in Arizona.

A Different Person with Charlie

Candace says, “There’s nothing that bothers me about her joking around with her boyfriend, it’s cute, they’re hanging out, doing whatever. This is all actually normal for a 25-year-old girl or young woman. It’s not what she’s doing that’s problematic, it’s how she’ll pretend none of this happened later when she hit the Christian button when she meets Charlie, that’s what bothers me about this.

“She really liked this guy by the way, and there’s evidence they were engaged. And her whole demeanour is so different from the person that she becomes with Charlie. And we’re supposed to believe that that’s authentic. It’s like, you can become a godly woman and still have a personality, and still have the person that we’re seeing there.

“But now everything is just so rehearsed and weird and she can’t get out a sentence without saying “this is what God ordained” and “I’m biblical.” It’s very strange.”

Fashion Show Audition

Candace then plays Erika’s audition tape for a show called House of DVF, where she talks about not going to fashion school but understanding fashion because it’s international.

Erika says, “And if you are able to create a line or a brand that embodies international aspects, whether that be art, architecture, anything that’s different with the fabrics and feel of the brand and the line, that draws people to it. I’m looking at this from a pragmatic business standpoint.

“Although I don’t know how to sew and cut…I’m able to see design... I come from a bloodline of entrepreneurs and I learned from my mum how to basically run a company, and that’s how I was able to formulate my non-profit and that’s what also made me change my major because originally I was studying business.”

Candace says, “This is who Erika was at this point - she was auditioning for everything. And eventually she’s going to get the part as Charlie’s wife.”

Candace wonders if she actually went to all these places

Comments Section

After characterising Erika’s mother Lori as a shyster con-artist that was always in Erika’s ear, who Erika’s is now trying to portray as being at death’s door, Candace reads out this comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace responds saying, “That is very sweet of you, and to your mother as well. You are correct, and that’s the point I was making yesterday. I’m not arguing for communism or crony capitalism, I’m saying it’s the same people at the top and they did to Romania what they’ve done to many countries in in the east.

“We were behind the Yugoslav wars and what happened in Bosnia, and if you take a look at the big picture, it’s always the same… They went into Romania, took all of its natural resources and divided it up amongst themselves and sold it to us.”

She later says, “there’s a lot of evidence that Tyler is working with the deep state, and the same can be said for Erika. We are looking at evidence that she is not at all who she claims to be. To me she appears to be brainwashed. It’s like she’s sleepwalking, and that’s why there’s a part of me that wants to shake her. It’s like seeing someone sleepwalking and you’re going, “what happened to you? What program were you in? Why are you like this?…was David Icke right - are they all reptilians?

“You can’t just keep saying words and expect nobody to listen to the words and put together a series and a timeline to figure out whether any of these words have meaning. And thus far, they do not.”

This was the top comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace then gave a shout out to YouTubers Baron Coleman, Lionel Nation and Coach Colin (her husband showed her Colin’s comment about her sleeked-back hairstyle signalls she’s ready for battle) for their humorous pro-Candace content.

“I just wanted to say thank you to all of you guys, and say that I see your stuff and sometimes I just forget to comment that you you bring joy into my household, and I do jump on their streams a lot and and they’re putting in a lot of work. I mean, Baron’s doing three hour episodes - that’s a lot. And while being attacked all the time.

“So, it’s good to see new energy in independent podcasting that’s filling the void left by our fake news media and our super fake news president, who is allowing himself to fall on the occult sword.”