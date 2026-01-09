Podcast title: The Past Is Prologue: Why Charlie Kirk Was Murdered | Candace Ep 287

Candace’s show yesterday focused on exposing her former Daily Wire boss Ben Shapiro’s shady past dealings to explain his current vendetta against her, and she also featured a letter from a woman who declined to audition for his latest show that’s all about ridiculing her.

Today her she focused on the adoption scandal surrounding a home for pregnant teens founded by Jerry Falwell Sr after she received a letter by one of its former residents, and also Korea’s Sun Myong Moon’s Unification Church’s wealth - connecting it to Turning Point and Charlie’s trip to the Asian country.

Brian Harpole’s Security Failings

Candace begins the show by revisiting Charlie Kirk’s former head of security Brian Harpole’s interview with Shawn Ryan, which she now calls a terrible mistake because Brian revealed too much. In the clip, he described planning for the UVU event on the 24th of August, two weeks beforehand.

Charlie was supposed to speak at the Charis Bible College in Colorado on September 11th the day after he died, so the event was turned into a vigil, but someone emailed Candace to say that there was a panicked meeting that day because there had been no security plan in place, and the police chief had to act quickly to ensure the vigil went ahead safely.

So Candace asked, “why didn’t Dan Flood, Brian Harpole and Turning Point’s security have any coordination with the police departments up in Colorado if this is what they normally do as described by Harpole? Why was there no police officer involvement scheduled? If they had expected Charlie to make it to September 11th they would have been communicating with the [Bible College].”

Themes in the Investigation

Candace then presented an Excel worksheet she’d been working on that grouped certain recurring themes she’d noted during her investigation:

Regarding the Eastern Europe column and Erika Kirk’s Romanian Angels project, Candace explains, “you may have seen all the Tik Toks describing the [associated] scandals, but the facts are that Erika’s mother Lori Frantzve established the Everyday Heroes Foundation in Arizona to help children in need, and other projects and missions spun out of it including the Romanian Angels project, which worked with the Romanian military to help orphans.

“They also worked with Colonel Otto Busher, who was later accused of running a brothel of young children and was taking them to military bases for his use and also prostituted to others - a woman filed a report about this in Romania. However Erika and Lori were not implicated in the crimes.”

Liberty University’s God Parent Program

Regarding Liberty University, she received an email from someone pleading to speak to Candace who had being triggered by a video of Erika talking about her involvement with Trump’s pageants.

Candace finally called her yesterday and the woman told her that in 1994 she was a pregnant 13 year old who was placed in the God Parent Program [founded by Jerry Falwell Sr in the 80s] where she lived in a house with 15 other pregnant girls whose babies were adopted by Christian families.

With her prior permission, Candace then played a voice recording of her conversation with the woman - who sounded skittish and disordered and Candace had to keep refocusing her - who described Jerry Falwell Sr taking “weird” photos of them; Falwell’s daughter who was a doctor was the “house mother,” and the girls being coerced into giving their babies up.

She described having an ultrasound of her baby and the heartbeat was fine, and she told them she wanted to keep him, but the next day there was no heartbeat and they induced labour and told her she’d miscarried. She recently contacted the facility to get more information about her time there but her name wasn’t found in their records.

After the recording, Candace noted that there was no burial site or proof of the baby’s death, and two years later the woman received an invitation to join Trump’s pageants but doesn’t know how they got her picture. So when she saw Erika talking about submitting pictures for the pageants, she was triggered.

Candace notes that, “she wasn’t trying to be in the pageant world, so that’s what triggered her to think, “wait a second - how did they get my picture? Why were they taking those weird pictures of me? She never said that they were sexual by the way, maybe the pictures were submitted to the Christian adoptive families.”

Liberty Lost

A podcast called Liberty Lost that’s investigating Liberty University’s God Parent Program was recently featured ABC News.

ABC News: “The Liberty Godparent Home for young single pregnant women is defending itself against allegations of coercion and manipulation. A new podcast called Liberty Lost alleges some of the women felt pressured to place their children for adoption.”

Veneer of Christianity

Candace relates the scandal to Amfest saying, “they just keep saying that this is about the Lord - and they were even trying to turn Charlie into a messianic figure - and yet we felt darkness there because it was actually about money and we were being deluded.”

She talked about the “veneer of Christianity” she’d been highlighting that’s linked to Operation Mocking Pastor, Christian influencers and mega churches, what she called Christian Inc. “Much of it is a psychological operation orchestrated by Israel - because if they’re silent on the atrocities happening in Gaza, then it’s not real Christianity.”

Liberty’s Origins

Candace has spoken at Liberty University many times but never researched their history. She received an email from someone reading The Israel Lobby by John Mearsheimer who said “[the book] talks about how the Israeli government gave Jerry Falwell Sr, a $2 million jet in 1979. Adjusted for inflation, that’s like $10 million, and that was to gain support from evangelicals in America. I figured it would be helpful for your deep dive of Israel buying evangelicals.”

Jerry Falwell Sr.

According to the Washington Post, Jerry’s father Carey Falwell was a drunk and a bootlegger:

Candace: “These people are gangsters”

In 1948, Carey died and his son Jerry converted to Christianity and became a televangelist who established Lynchberg College in 1971, which changed its name to Liberty University. And when Israel gifted him a jet eight years later, Candace wonders what it was in exchange for, because “Israel never gets their hands dirty if they can avoid it. That’s the lesson of from yesterday’s show - they employ Christians to do their dirty work.”

The Moonies and their Money

Candace then got another email saying, “during the Iran Contra Scandal, Sun Myung Moon, a North Korean evangelical cult leader, assisted the CIA in its so-called anti-communist efforts in Central America by using his logistics network through his unification churches to aid the contras. He also ran PR for the Reagan administration regarding US’s involvement in Central America through his newspaper the Washington Times. Moon would later give between $20-30 million to bail Liberty University out of financial trouble.”

She reads from a 1997 Washington Post article about Moon’s church and its control over $300 million in commercial properties and businesses, connecting their financial and religious dealings with Turning Point Faith’s activities.

Candace linked the article’s admission that nobody knows the source of the money coming into the US via Moon’s church from Japan and Korea and Charlie’s last trip to Korea and then to Japan, saying it’s suspicious.

The article also mentioned that “Moon supported his fellow conservatives and gave a $3.5 million grant to the Christian Heritage Foundation, which later brought a portion of Liberty University’s debt, rescuing Reverend Jerry Falwell’s Lynchburg, Virginia Religious School from the brink of bankruptcy.”

Charlie’s Meeting with a Korean Pastor

Back to Korea, Charlie went there to attend a Build Up Korea Conference because Christians there wanted to get involved with politics, but Candace says “I don’t think that’s why the McCoys were pushing for Charlie to go to Korea, because the country just got a Holocaust museum and I don’t think much Holocaust stuff happened in Korea. It feels like maybe Korea’s getting infiltrated like America got infiltrated.”

Charlie was there on September 4th and met Pastor Hyun-Bo Son, who was arrested five days later for breaking election law. Candace then played a CBN newsclip that covered this story, which stated that he drew “attention from the Korean administration for his stance on biblical truths,” and another article said that he’d attended a protest by Christians where he said Korea was “the same as Hitler and the Nazis.”

The CBN news story showed Hyun-Bo Son’s son - top image far left - speaking on Charlie Kirk’s show and his father preaching below

Hyun-Bo Sun met Charlie Kirk when the latter visited Korea

Putting it all together, Candace says “If I had to give you my best guess as to why Charlie was assassinated, it’s because an offer came to him to become the next Moon and turn Turning Point into a multi-billion dollar organization in terms of real estate and commerce and work with the military and top politicians, but he’d have to turn the other way and not question where the money is coming from.

“[He just has to] keep things afloat and keep poisoning the minds of the youth and keep saying they’re doing this all in the name of the Lord. This is my best guess of what he was doing in Korea. I think he said no to this, and if you’re his lieutenants thinking this would be a big pay day, you might betray him for that.”

Comments Section

This was her top comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace then surmised, “the infiltration and overtaking of TPUSA by faith came on very suddenly, because Charlie and I were going around talking about free markets and capitalism, then I blinked and suddenly everything was about the Lord, but spiritually it didn’t feel like this is about truth or honesty or Jesus Christ at all. It actually feels like you’re being controlled by people who hate Jesus Christ.”